Silver Weekly: Stay Away For Longer

Given its weaker safe-haven characteristics, we expect SLV continue to underperform GLD in the near term.

Silver ETF investors turned net sellers last week, for the first time in 6 weeks. Strategic buying could be seen in a sub $14/oz silver price environment.

Specs are net short Comex silver, but the net short fund position is small compared to its historical low, leaving plenty of room for aggressive speculative selling.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust (SLV).

SLV seeks to track the performance of silver spot prices by physically holding silver bars in England or New York.

The physically-backed methodology used by SLV prevents investors from getting hurt by the current contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has been in a clear downtrend since late February, continuously pressured lower by its falling 20 daily moving average.

As we have become more cautious toward gold recently (check out our latest Gold Weekly, published on May 21), we are concurrently less constructive toward silver.

Due to its weaker haven characteristics, we believe that SLV will continue to underperform GLD in the coming months.

Although silver coin sales jumped in April and strategic ETF buying could emerge, we believe that there is a risk that the speculative community turns more aggressively bearish on silver, pushing SLV lower.

Speculative positioning

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials extended their net short position in Comex silver to 344 tonnes in the week to May 14.

The net short fund position increased by 195 tonnes over May 7-14, as a result of fresh shorting (225 tonnes) though partly offset by fresh buying (30 tonnes).

Although a weekly change of 195 tonnes would look consequential in the physical silver market, it is small in the paper markets. Since 1989, we find that the average weekly change in the silver’s net spec length in absolute terms is 695 tonnes.

The net short fund position (344 tonnes as of May 14) remains small compared to its historical low of 4,506 tonnes established in September 2018.

Implications for SLV: Should the speculative community turn aggressively bearish on silver, the wave of speculative selling in Comex silver could be significant and the resulting downward pressure on SLV would be of the same magnitude.

Investment positioning

ETF investors slashed significantly their holdings last week, at the fastest pace since January 2019. Silver ETF holdings declined for the first time in six weeks.

In the year to date, ETF investors have sold 447 tonnes of silver, corresponding to a decline of 2% in silver ETF holdings.

The recent bout of investment selling comes in striking contrast with gold where investors turned net buyers last week for the first time in 5 weeks (for more details, please see Gold Weekly: We Turn More Cautious, May 21, 2019).

We think that ETF investors have become more cautious toward silver despite its interesting value proposition because silver is not purely a safe-haven asset (like gold) but also a cyclical asset due to its industrial demand.

In this context, we believe that macro investors seeking protection against a more prolonged sell-off in US equities caused by escalating US-China tensions prefer gold over silver.

Having said that, we expect some strategic buying in case of a too pronounced depreciation in silver prices. Our discussions with some physical traders and investors indicate the presence of large buying orders at $14 per oz. As such, a break below $14 per oz in Comex silver spot prices should translate into strong physical buying, in our view.

Implications for SLV: Negative silver ETF flows caused by investor preference for gold could weaken the monetary demand for silver, thereby pushing the value of SLV lower.

Silver coin sales jumped in April

Coin and bar sales for silver account for roughly 20% of global physical silver demand.

After a marked decline in silver coin sales at Perth Mint in January (-22% YoY), February (-41% YoY), and March (-4% YoY), sales nearly doubled in April, narrowing the year-to-date sales decline to 7% YoY. This could reflect a positive swing in physical buying sentiment. Where strong sales growth continues in the months ahead remains uncertain, however.

To sum up

At this juncture, we are not interested in asserting upside exposure to silver because we think that it will continue to underperform gold in the coming months due to its weaker safe-haven characters.

Although strategic ETF buying cannot be ruled out if silver prices fall too much, there is a risk that the speculative community turns more aggressively bearish, resulting in a prolonged decline in SLV. As such, we believe that being patience will reward us later this year.

Our target price for SLV is at $13.15/share by the end of June.

