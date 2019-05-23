Golar LNG: Interesting Results, Possible Spin-Off, Great Potential

Golar LNG is planning to spin-off its tankers which will help it clean off its balance sheet and allow the company to better pursue opportunities in other areas such as FLNG.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, liquefied natural gas tanker operator Golar LNG (GLNG) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite disappointing as the company not only failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on the top-line but also posted a net loss during the quarter. A closer look at the firm's results though shows that there were certainly a few things to like here and there are certainly some reasons to be optimistic about the company's future.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golar LNG's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Golar LNG reported total operating revenues of $114.287 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 37.18% decline over the $181.939 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating income of $28.864 million during the period. This compares very favorably to the $102.818 million operating loss that the company reported in the previous quarter.

Golar LNG and BP (BP) executed contracts to provision an FLNG vessel to service the Greater Tortue project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The company received a Final Notice to Proceed with the conversion, sale, and subsequent operation of the Golar Viking as an FSRU in Croatia.

Golar LNG reported a net loss of $17.484 million in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the net loss of $310.187 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As a general rule, the first quarter of the year is the weakest for liquefied natural gas shipping companies. This is due to the fact that importers of LNG are mostly located in Europe and Southeast Asia, which have the same heating and cooling seasons as North America. These importers, therefore, make it a point to stockpile natural gas during the warmer second, third, and early fourth quarters and then burn off those stockpiles in the winter months. This cycle causes the demand for LNG imports to hit its lows during the first quarter of the year, which also reduces the demand for LNG carriers. This also causes spot rates to decline, reducing the revenues that LNG tanker firms like Golar LNG are able to receive from chartering out their ships. We can clearly see here that spot rates plummeted during the first quarter of the year:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

Of course, spot rates were unusually high during the fourth quarter of 2018, which I discussed in a previous article. Even so, though, the chart clearly shows that spot rates decline in the first quarter of every year. This is clearly evident in Golar LNG's results as it saw its vessel operations decline by $43.1 million in the quarter compared to the previous. In this case, the company also notes that its utilization rate from its ships fell from 93% to 51% quarter-over-quarter due to the season drop-off in demand.

In previous articles on Golar LNG, I discussed that its FLNG Hilli Episeyo plant would provide a significant new source of revenues for the company. This was indeed the case as this one unit generated total revenues of $54.524 million during the quarter or 48% of the company's total. More importantly though is the fact that this was right about the same level that it had in the fourth quarter. Thus, this plant is helping to insulate Golar LNG against the more cyclical nature of the LNG shipping market. This will, therefore, help to reduce volatility and risk for the company's investors.

As mentioned in the highlights, Golar LNG has entered into a contract with BP for the charter of another FLNG unit like the Hilli Episeyo. This unit, Gimi, will begin working for the energy giant at the Greater Tortue field in 2022. Thus, we will not see the impact of it on the company's revenues for a little while. However, once we do, it should have a fairly major impact as the revenues from these two FLNG units will greatly surpass that of its tanker fleet.

This is perhaps one reason why Golar LNG intends to spin-off its TFDE tanker operation into a separate company that still remains under the purview of Golar Management. As the floating LNG plants and similar projects are going to surpass the tankers in forms of both revenue and cash flow, Golar LNG will no longer be a great way for those investors that just want to play the LNG shipping market to get exposure. This spin-off is intended to provide those investors with a way to play that business while Golar LNG is able to focus on its more long-term projects in the LNG space like the FLNG business and Golar Power.

There will also be some other advantages to Golar LNG arising from this spin-off. In particular, the vessels that are going to be included in the new company have about $1.17 billion in debt between them. The spin-off will allow the company to remove this debt from the balance sheet. The FLNG Hilli Episeyo only has about $894 million and some of that is actually owned by Golar LNG Partners (GMLP). If we exclude Golar LNG Partners' share of the Hilli Episeyo's debt, then Golar LNG has roughly $1.75 billion in debt. It should be quite obvious then that removing $1.17 billion of this by spinning off its tankers will strengthen Golar LNG's balance sheet.

Cleaning up the balance sheet will have some auxiliary benefits too when we consider that the total costs of converting Gimi into an FLNG are about $1.3 billion. The company received a $700 million financing facility for the project so presumably, the remaining $600 million will be financed some other way. One possibility is that the spin-off will inject some cash into Golar LNG from the equity portion of the ships that will be used for this. It is also important to note that Golar LNG only owns 70% of Gimi with Singapore's Keppel Corp. (OTCPK:KPELF) owning the rest so Golar will not need to finance the entire project on its own. The company will certainly have an easier time doing this with the debt off of its balance sheet.

It seems likely that Golar LNG will have a better second quarter than it had in the first quarter. One reason for this is that, as J Mintzmeyer points out, the spot rate for LNG tankers has increased about 20% in the past few weeks. Golar LNG also notes this, stating that spot rates bottomed out earlier in the second quarter and have now begun their usual seasonal recovery. In addition, there is currently a strong contango in the gas market with forward prices of $9/mmbtu being quoted for December 2019. This is good for the LNG shipping industry as it represents a lot of money to be made by selling natural gas. Companies will want to charter LNG tankers to move this gas to where they can sell it for a high price.

Another positive point for Golar LNG in the second quarter comes from Brent crude prices. Basically, part of the Hilli Episeyo's charter is a component that causes the unit's annualized cash flow to increase by $3 million for every dollar increase in Brent crude prices over $60/barrel. Brent crude has averaged $70/barrel in the second quarter so far, which is well above first quarter levels. This should boost the company's cash flows quarter-over-quarter.

Overall, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Golar LNG despite the revenue miss. The proposed spin-off is certainly something of a surprise but I think that it will prove to be a good thing for Golar LNG at the end of the day. The LNG industry as a whole is a very solid segment of the energy space right now and we do see that here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.