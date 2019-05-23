PolarityTE: All Or Nothing

I attended two medical conferences where PolarityTE presented to potential customers. They seemed very interested, but want more trials.

The company has provided updates on research and commercialization. The former is going well; the latter, very slowly.

The company's competition for its first commercial product, SkinTE, is the current standard of care for severe burns and wounds: split-thickness skin grafts. There are many reasons they are awful.

PolarityTE Bull(ets)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is a two-year-old microcap biotech in the regenerative medicine field. Its platform shows incredible promise in its early commercial use. Its first product, already on the market, only needs to gain a small toehold in its addressable market of burn and wound patients to justify a quadrupling of the current price. If it becomes the new standard of care, the sky is the limit. Like all micro-caps, the risks are great, but the rewards will be outsized.

The bull thesis, distilled:

PolarityTE has developed a regenerative medical technology that is already showing outstanding results in the lab and the clinic. The company's competition for its first commercial product, SkinTE, is the current standard of care for severe burns and wounds: split-thickness skin grafts (STSGs). There are many reasons why these grafts are terrible. It has a pipeline which it believes will launch many products for different organs and tissues. PolarityTE is building a moat comprised of pending patents, trade secrets, compartmentalized internal knowledge, specialized knowledge of key leaders and customer satisfaction. Its products are designed to take advantage of FDA's Section 361 regulatory pathway, which takes one to two years to commercialization rather than ten or more. The company is not stepping on any toes in Big Pharma, for now. 2019 has already been a big year for the company at medical conferences, with more to come. Top leadership left lucrative careers at Johns Hopkins to start the company and retain large ownership positions. The Directors and Clinical Advisory boards are composed of all-stars.

Though I’m going to repeat myself a bit, I cover these bullet points, as well as the many risks involved in great detail in my last PolarityTE article. I’ll be alluding to it along the way, but I mostly want to focus on updates to commercialization, research, and my own experiences attending two medical conferences in 2019.

On the commercialization side, the customer base is growing, but revenue is not. This is largely because of a pivot to focusing on the highest volume, but lowest margin indication for SkinTE: small chronic wounds.

There are three more trials in enrollment now, but PolarityTE has published two studies on small chronic wounds, both with 100% success rates

Finally, I attended the medical conferences to see how they were received by their potential customers — doctors, nurses and hospital administrators. The medical pros seemed favorably impressed, but want to see more studies.

Overall, my advice is to treat PolarityTE like a long-term option. Either they become the new standard of care, and the stock goes to $1000 or more, or they die trying. Keep your position small, and rebalance frequently.

Two Important Things

Thing One: My training is in economics and politics, not medicine. I am not a doctor.

Thing Two: There are huge risks involved with any micro-cap biotech; be very afraid.

A quick brief on the company’s products and competition ...

SkinTE

SkinTE is the first product in a pretty aggressive pipeline using this technology that is intended to replace the current standard of care, STSGs. The surgeon receives a kit in retail-like packaging that contains everything needed to take a small, full-thickness sample of the patient's skin, and send it back to the PolarityTE lab. They process the sample and send back a syringe with a white pasty medium that contains the SkinTE treatment. Turnaround is 1-3 days, at the surgeon's choosing, and same-day if local to the lab. It is applied to the wound, and dressed normally with a silicone wrap.

Trade secrets fit neatly inside a chrome sphere. No black boxes required. PTE Presentation.

Polarity’s explanation here is that the full-thickness sample they receive contains a large variety of stem cells in different parts of the skin, especially clustered around the hair follicles. The key, they claim, is returning this paste-like substance with all the cells intact, in the same spatial formation as in the original sample.

The skin begins regenerating little “islands” that grow and eventually join up, with all the functional units - hair, feeling, sweat and sebaceous glands all regenerating over time.

The Current Standard of Care is Awful

The current standard of care is STSGs where large 2-layer "flaps" are transplanted from a donor site to the wound or burn. There are many problems here:

Some wounds are so large that they require multiple surgeries.

For large burns there may not be enough good skin to harvest for donor sites.

Infection is common.

So is rejection of the graft, necessitating additional surgeries. If multiple surgeries are unsuccessful, a large chronic wound can result.

If the graft takes, the skin can be very dry, tight and hide-like, causing chronic pain and joint problems.

Split-thickness is missing sweat glands, blood vessels, hair follicles and most of the sebaceous glands. Evolution put them there for reasons.

Surgery sometimes includes intense post-operative procedures like a hyperbaric chamber.

It is a painful, time-consuming and very, very expensive procedure that also looks terrible.

It is superior only to large chronic open wounds, amputation, or death by infection.

SkinTE has no real competitor other than this costly, painful, and often unsuccessful surgery. There are several synthetic or bioengineered alternatives on the market, but they are either failures like Dermagraft, only meant for small traumatic wounds like a bullet hole, or are temporary solutions to massive trauma of the derma and can't be considered competitors. The most successful are products aimed at making STSGs have a greater success rate, not replace them.

The Pipeline

PolarityTE has a pretty aggressive pipeline for bringing this same technology to other organs and tissues. Next up is OsteoTE for supplanting bone grafts, which is an even larger market than skin grafts. It is beginning its first limited commercial run now, but my opinion is that getting the SkinTE rollout right is far more important, and if the company announced a delay in OsteoTE to do that, I wouldn't blink, though I think other investors would not be as sanguine.

Anyway, here's the pipeline:

Company presentation

There's a lot there, but the first step is getting the SkinTE rollout correct.

Leadership Additions

There have been a couple of excellent additions to the leadership team since I last wrote up PolarityTE. Matt Kemp seems like a great addition as Chief Commercial Officer, and we’ll hear from him in a moment.

But new COO Richard Hague said something on the call that lit me up like a Christmas tree. After introducing himself and his CV, he said this:

Given my background, I was naturally curious when I first heard about PolarityTE. As I did further research, I became very intrigued by what I learned. And now, having spent a month immersed in the business, it is very clear to me that Denver and the team have developed a product and a technology platform that is truly transformational. SkinTE is clearly a groundbreaking approach to wound healing. However, reflecting on my experience at Genzyme, I believe initial expectations for SkinTE were unrealistic due to the inevitable hurdles that come with launching a novel and disruptive product. [emphasis added] It is important to recognize that, while HCT/P regulated products can get to market faster, you often face the challenge of building user confidence and clinical evidence at the same time you are developing your market. Each patient and provider experience are unique and act as a building block for increased adoption.

One of the huge problems PolarityTE has had was setting expectations too high in the short term. They have a truly revolutionary treatment on their hands in the first place. But CEO Denver Lough, like many super-geniuses, is afflicted with a mild case of Elon Musk Syndrome, and tends to get out over his skis in his excitement.

Judging from this most recent presentation, Dr. Hague has prescribed the necessary therapy, and the syndrome is in remission.

Commercialization Update: A Small Pivot

I suspected something like this may be coming, and though there were objections on the earnings call, I think it’s the right move.

SkinTE targets three main indications:

Chronic wounds: These are primarily diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and venous leg ulcers (VLUs). They are small wounds, averaging about 3 square centimeters. But they are very deep, and go down to the bone and tendon in some cases. There is only a 40% success rate with current treatments, and these things can eventually lead to amputation, especially outside the developed world. Acute wounds: Typically from vehicle accidents or other severe trauma. These are larger, but much less common than chronic wounds. Severe burns: These are typically the largest of the wounds.

SkinTE is charged by the square centimeter, and has the same variable costs to the company whatever the size, so the chronic wounds have the lowest margins and burns the highest. But the chronic wounds have a huge number of cases — 3.5 million in the US is the number the company cited.

From my previous report:

I believe uptake will be fastest in chronic wounds, where the cost is actually reasonable enough for many patients to afford out-of-pocket. At an average wound size of 3 square centimeters, the cost of SkinTE treatment is only $1,180. Also, severe burns are the most problematic of these indications. They cover large areas, there may not be enough donor site for grafts, and failure is common. So I think burn doctors may be more willing to take the risk of jumping over to a new, less-tested product.

So these are the two obvious areas to focus sales on, but PolarityTE has, in my opinion, wisely pivoted to focusing more of their early sales efforts on the chronic wounds segment. This has a few advantages.

There are a large number of cases, and with obesity and diabetes incidence growing, this will only increase.

This a problem with massive physical and economic costs, much more than I previously understood. Moreover, it takes up an inordinate amount of time and resources from ER staff. Fixing that will make hospital administrators happy.

There are more types of doctors that work on these types of wounds, so the market is wider, as well as bigger. They are not just pitching to large hospital groups who slow-foot everything.

These wounds are huge problems for the patient, and treatment now is very expensive and does not work well. Even if their insurance will not cover it, many people can afford this out-of-pocket.

SkinTE takes time to do its thing, more so with larger wounds. Full closure with small chronic wounds happens in about 4-12 weeks, depending on the size, so doctors and patients can see the results pretty quickly.

It provides a lower-risk inroad to customers. Doctors who may be unwilling to risk trying SkinTE on a larger area may be more willing to give it a go for these smaller wounds that are very problematic to fix with current therapies. Once they see it work, it will create a halo effect for the other indications.

Tyler Van Buren of Piper Jaffrey, who seems to be the best of the analysts covering PolarityTE, asked the obvious question. Two large burn cases with their giant margins would equal their entire SkinTE revenue from the quarter. Why not focus all efforts there instead of the small wounds?

Chief Commercial Officer Matt Kemp:

These are early days in the commercialization process. This is a limited market release and it's part of that. A core component is that we're learning. And what we're learning and what the market is telling us is there's significant demand right now in the chronic wound space.

To me, that’s good news. The chronic wound cases are a great way for doctors to try out the product, and it can be a trojan horse for the other indications. They need to be careful that they don’t get tagged in doctors’ minds as “only for small wounds."

On the burn side, it seems like they’re retrenching a bit and refocusing, which I also like. Unlike chronic wounds, this is a very narrow market. The customers here are the large burn units; there are only 69 of these in the US as of the American Burn Association’s last count. To this end, they are looking to hire an additional 3-5 sales people who have direct experience already with these burn units, and to leverage these relationships. A small, expert, focused team is what’s needed here.

The final bit of news here is that they signed a lease for their first satellite facility in Georgia to better serve the east coast. More OpEx.

Performance: Signs of Life

At the end of the day, the only units that matter are US dollars, and by that measure, the SkinTE rollout is going painfully slowly. Refocusing on the lower margin chronic wounds has upped patient numbers, but lowered margins and revenue.

The most recent period before Q1 is a two-month stub period, as they changed their fiscal year to the calendar year. In November-December, they averaged $105,000 of SkinTE revenue per month, vs. $99,000 per month in January-March, a 5.7% drop.

But their other metrics are going in the right direction.

Active users (facilities with a signed commercial agreement that have used SkinTE in the past 2 quarters) rose from 60 to 100. There were 81 patients treated, 42 paid, and 39 on trials, up nicely in both numbers. But revenue declined a little, which shows us the effect of the new focus on smaller, lower-cost chronic wounds.

Active users is the key number I will be watching in the short term. But in the end, dollars. Always dollars.

In-process sites are hospitals, clinics, and doctors offices where they have initiated their procedures for approving a product. I describe these procedures in a little detail in my previous article. The company reports it is taking them anywhere from 4-6 months to get through.

In-process sites are up to 433 from 335 at the end of last quarter, so given the 4-6 month timeline, I’m looking to see a lot of those converted into the active users column in the next two quarters.

So the news is not all bad, and commercialization is going in the right direction, but they still have a long, tough slog ahead of them.

Feel The Burn

PolarityTE burned through cash at a fantastic rate in Q1, mostly getting the regional sales push up and running, and paying for the new studies, which I will detail a bit below. The cash burn rate has slowed considerably, but they still only have until the end of the year in the bank.

By January it was obvious they were going to have to do another capital raise. On February 8 they filed an S-3 for a $200 million mixed-shelf. This was expected to have ready when the cash began to run out.

But then in April, they dipped into about $30 million of it, the timing of which surprised me and a lot of other investors. They called around to explain to investors, and were a little coy, but the phrase that stuck out to me was "inbound growth opportunities.” Somebody come a-callin’?

The same phrase showed up three times in the conference call. For example, CEO Denver Lough:

Our capital raise was for strategic inbound growth opportunities, and that has to do with building out a strong footprint both nationally as well as strategic international placement of such manufacturing nodes, which we hope to share with the market in due course.

So what’s the capital raise for? I have no inside information here, so I’m only surmising from the direction of the conversation during the call, as well as their elevating DFUs to a more primary focus.

The direction of the call seemed to be edging towards an international partnership of some sort, so I decided to look at who in the world is very diabetic besides the US. Turns out, a lot of places, they are clustered in two regions, and many of them can afford to pay $1,200 a pop to fix an expensive, life-altering problem for good. When I sorted the data by diabetic cases per 1000 population, some very interesting names popped to the top of the list:

*Estimated annual DFU cases based on 6% of diabetes cases. Researchers estimate the number is between 4%-10%, so I chose a rate towards the bottom end. Remember that many are repeat cases, as current treatments are expensive and ineffective. Average estimated cost per SkinTE procedure is $1,200. World Bank. International Diabetes Foundation.

See those giant numbers in the rightmost column? That’s just for a quarter of DFU cases a year. That’s why this could be a $1000 stock — just from a single, lower margin indication.

The last two rows are the obvious places to set up. A facility in The Kingdom could service 5.5 million diabetics on the Arabian Peninsula. One in Kuala Lumpur could service 4.8 million diabetics there, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Brunei. Once that toehold is established, then the mainland, and look at those numbers there. $2 billion in potential revenue streams, from just a quarter of DFU cases a year.

So I certainly hope some of those huge expenses are flights to Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur.

In any event, they are going to have to hit up that mixed shelf again, and the stock price will likely tank when they do.

Research Update: Is 100% Good? I Think 100% Is Good.

I'm an analyst, not a doctor!

Just a reminder that I am not a doctor, so you shouldn’t consider this section in any way authoritative, but it is an important part of convincing doctors to try SkinTE.

They have three more enrolling right now, but they were able to recently present the results of two studies, both on DFUs. You can find both posters at their scientific communications site, but be forewarned: grizzly clinical photos at that link.

The lead investigator on the first study is Dr. David Armstrong of USC Medical School and the Southwestern Academic Limb Salvage Alliance. He is kind of a big deal. They enrolled 11 patients with some pretty rough looking chronic wounds. One patient had to be removed from the study when a previous implant became infected. The other 10?

All 11 wound demonstrated complete graft take with one AHSC [SkinTE] application… All remaining 10 wounds were closed by 10 weeks. There were no adverse events. AHSC was able to close DFU refractory to standard of care utilizing normal clinic work flow and requiring only one application. This novel treatment method demonstrated regeneration of full-thickness skin with minimal donor site morbidity, and was able to induce volumetric skin replacement in complex chronic wounds. Further evaluation with randomized controlled trials are warranted.

I’m no expert, but 100% sounds good to me.

The other was conducted by a podiatrist and foot surgeon in Mentor, Ohio, Dr. Tim Miller. This is what I meant by the DFU market being wider, encompassing global leaders like Armstrong, but also local podiatrists who are looking for a new way to help their patients with intractable problems.

There are only 2 patients in the study, but both had previously failed multiple attempts at treatment with Integra and Keracis, two products aimed at this market.

Both wounds were observed to have full thickness regeneration and complete closure of cutaneous defects in a duration around 1-month with one application of AHSC. No advanced dressings and/or topicals were used to enhance wound closure. Donor sites were closed primarily with no complications, These two clinical cases demonstrate a new and unique autograft for the treatment of DFUs and subsequently the salvage of affected limb, meriting additional assessment to validate its success as a standard wound healing therapy.

Two out of two is good, right?

On the Road with PolarityTE

Just taking a moment to contemplate life on the road to San Anton’. Salvatore Rubino

Since I last wrote up PolarityTE, I have had the opportunity to attend two medical conferences where they presented to doctors, nurses and hospital administrators — the customers. They had booths on the conference floors, presented posters of the new research, and also held symposia in the evening. In both cases I just flew in and out, so I didn't have much time for the main conference, just the symposia. There was free food and booze, so totally worth it.

The first conference was the American Burn Association in Las Vegas. I had about an hour before the conference floor shut down for the evening, and what I was looking for was competing products; there are none as far as I could tell. There are several products out there that are regenerative technologies that are designed to be used in conjunction with traditional grafts to make them work better, but not as a replacement like SkinTE.

The symposium took place in a room off to the side of the main floor. That day I learned that doctors are as susceptible to the promise of free food and booze as the rest of us. The room was standing-room-only — probably about 75 people or more — which I thought was a pretty good turnout for a small medical conference at the Rio (CZR).

A trick I learned from a film producer here in LA is that she watches the audience, not the movie, so that’s what I was there for. The audience, after all, included many potential customers — burn doctors and nurses, and hospital administrators. These are the people who will be making the ultimate decision about whether to include SkinTE in their practices.

I always look at every product in terms of what problems it solves for the customer, and I want to see what medical professionals think.

The room was set up with large round tables, not rows of chairs, so I settled in between a group of burn unit nurses on one side, and some burn surgeons on the other, so I could gauge their reactions.

After to some introductory remarks by one of the founders, Dr. Ned Swanson, he turned the podium over to Dr. Stephen Milner. The founders of PolarityTE worked and studied under Dr. Milner, who was the director of the Johns Hopkins burn unit when they were there, and he’s on the company’s clinical advisory board. He’s kind of a big deal. Aside from running one of the most important burn units in the country, he has also done extensive work with the Shriners and the British Army, and has worked on more mass-casualty burn events than just about anyone. He has stories.

Dr. Milner is a very skilled presenter, and took the audience through the history of skin grafts leading up the central issue. There has been a century of progress, but still the solution for patients is terrible, even when it works, which is not always. These mass casualty events create even larger problems that overwhelm facilities.

This is the problem SkinTE solves for customers.

The star of the show was up next. Natasha is a burn survivor from Tampa. Her story is heart-wrenching; she wound up with burns on 75% of her body, unsuccessfully trying to save her best friend from a house fire. Her doctors at the Tampa General Regional Burn Unit patched her arms with STSGs, but quickly ran out of donor site for her legs, where a large portion of her burns were.

Her predicted mortality was close to 100 percent. — Dr. David Smith of Tampa General Hospital

Exigent circumstances like this are why I think large burns are a candidate for early growth for SkinTE. When someone is dying, the risks of trying something new become less important. Natasha was still not in condition to give consent, so Dr. Smith convinced her kids to let him try out the new treatment.

To say Natasha is happy with the results is putting it mildly. Besides the fact that it saved her life, her SkinTE legs are like real skin, and becoming more so as time progresses, with hair follicles, sebaceous and sweat glands. She is African-American, and her natural pigment is beginning to return — probably about 60% of the way there.

The contrast with the split-thickness grafts on her arms is night-and-day. The skin is thick, dry, and hide-like. Surgeons use a grid underneath the graft to help it take in the crucial first 48 hours after surgery. But the grid is in there forever, and has the reverse texture of alligator skin. Like many patients, Natasha complains of itching, pain and restricted movement.

The nurses to my left really perked up when she was describing how soft and itch-free her legs were compared to the grafts. After it was all over, I asked them why they were so excited about that. They said that severe itching is the biggest post-operative complaint from successful STSG procedures, and they even have patients who have to go on disability because of the itching.

Someone made the mistake of scheduling another speaker after Natasha’s incredibly emotional story, but he could handle it. It was General Jay Hood (ret.). Hood is a highly controversial figure. He is a bonafide legend in military circles, retiring as the chief of staff at US Central Command. He also ran Camp X-Ray at Guantanamo.

Hood talked about how, by chance, he became introduced to PolarityTE early on when they were still researching on pigs, and that he instantly saw how it could change treatment for active military and vets. He said he would be lobbying the Defense Department and the VA to try and get SkinTE added to their burn and wound care treatments.

You can say whatever you want about General Hood, but when someone at the Pentagon says, “Jay Hood is on the line for you,” the call gets answered.

After the event ended, the doctors sort of mobbed Natasha, but I didn’t have an opportunity to eavesdrop, as I had to catch the last plane out. I quickly polled the doctors to my right, and they all agreed that while they were pretty impressed by the whole deal, they needed to see more trials.

Overall, I thought the whole thing went splendidly, despite some AV issues. The doctors were very engaged, taking pictures of the slides, and there was lots of nodding in agreement. I guess that’s a good sign.

I also attended PolarityTE’s symposium at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care conference in San Antonio in May, which is a smaller affair. I did not have a chance to attend the conference where PolarityTE was presenting the results I summarized above.

The symposium was off-site at a nice Riverwalk restaurant event room. It was only 3 blocks from the convention center, and the company provided shuttle service, but still half the doctor RSVPs were no-shows from the looks of the registration table. That day I learned that doctors are just as lazy as everyone else, despite the promise of free food and booze. ProTip: have your symposium on-site.

So the room was not nearly as packed as Vegas was. The presentation was more geared towards the wound-care specialists than the burn doctors in Vegas. Dr. Gerhard Mundinger, Director of Plastic Surgery at the Children's Hospital of New Orleans, was supposed to present his SkinTE cases, but his flight from Louisiana got rerouted to Houston by severe storms, and he did not arrive until 5 min after the event ended.

Fortunately for the company, Dr. Mark Granick, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Rutgers Medical School, and an another early adopter of SkinTE, was attending the convention and was able to pull together his slides for a presentation. He’s also kind of a big deal.

He centered his presentation not just on the success he’s had with SkinTE, which is pretty amazing stuff, but also some of the practical aspects for the surgeons — patient selection, techniques he’d developed for better aesthetic results, etc.

The doctors who did show up to get some free food and booze were really locked in. I saw a lot of them taking notes, and taking photos of Dr. Granick's slides.

Natasha presented after CSO Dr. Nik Sopko gave a presentation on how SkinTE works. She’s not a professional speaker, obviously, but I thought she was much more focused in her story in San Antonio, so I think she’s getting used to telling a room full of strangers about the worst day of her life. Must be tough.

Also in attendance to answer questions from the doctors, but not speaking, was Devon, whose case you can read about here. WARNING: Grizzly acute wound clinical photos at that link. Devon was in a motorcycle accident and both his legs had severe wounds. His surgeons were able to close up one leg with STSGs, but the grafts failed twice on the other leg. SkinTE successfully closed up that wound. So Devon is a good case for the wound-care specialists in attendance.

Natasha and Devon are great cases to people who have never seen any of this for a couple of reasons. In the first place, they are early cases, and the regeneration on large areas takes time. When you look at the progression month after month, there are dramatic changes, especially early on. It even looked to me like Natasha had a little more pigment in her legs in San Antonio than she did in Vegas a couple of months before.

Secondly, they have both the current standard of care on one part of their bodies, and SkinTE elsewhere, so it’s easy to compare right there on the same person, and they can describe the difference in very specific terms. The difference is dramatic, even to my untrained eye. I’m sure the doctors are seeing much more than I am.

After the show, I chatted with Drs. Granick and Mundinger, whose epic 6-hour journey from the state next door had finally ended. I asked them what was their experience that made them want to try SkinTE. Dr. Mundinger knew of the founders and their research from his residency at Johns Hopkins, so he’s a semi-insider, and was eager to give it a go.

Dr. Granick’s case was more complex. He talked about a lot of things, but they all boiled down to a surgeon who’s looking to advance the care of his patients however he can when all the options look bad. That’s probably why he makes many “Best of…” lists of plastic surgeons in the US.

We were interrupted by a few of the surgeons in attendance, and I eavesdropped on the conversation. The doctors were pretty engaged in the practical aspects of integrating SkinTE into the practices, asking about current cases and what Granick and Mundinger thought about using SkinTE with them. I found it pretty encouraging.

So while attendance was much thinner in San Antonio, I thought the audience was very engaged, even more so than in Vegas.

Valuation: Zero or a Thousand

Putting a valuation on a company with huge losses coming from large CapEx spends are almost pointless. I took a stab at it in my previous article, modeling it based on market penetration into the three main indications for SkinTE: small chronic wounds, large acute wounds, and burns. You can have a look there at the modeling, and I even made a Google Sheet so you can make your own assumptions and see the effect on stock price in a DCF model.

But the more I think about it, the more it’s become clear to me that this is an all-or-nothing play, like a very long-term call. Either SkinTE becomes the new standard of care, or the company runs out of money trying to get there, and someone snatches up some very valuable IP and talent for a song at auction.

I modeled the former at 80% market penetration in the US in each of the indications, with 60% annual bumps in CapEx and OpEx. The DCF math gets the stock to $950 in 5 years under those circumstances. That doesn’t include the incredible international opportunities I outlined.

The other option is zero.

I consider this a pretty decent risk/reward tradeoff. So keep your position small — I go with 2% — with frequent and automatic rebalancing because of all the heavy price action. Many brokerages offer interfaces for rebalancing now, and it will keep you in line with how far you want to stick your neck out.

Most importantly, there is no rush here. They have at least a few more quarters before they start showing real revenue, and until then, it will remain a heavily shorted stock, with lots of wild intraday action. There is high downside potential before they will be able to force the shorts out with performance. When they hit up the mixed shelf again, which is almost assured, the stock will also get hit.

Every time I’ve had an opportunity to talk to someone in PolarityTE management, I whine at them a bit, but I always finish up with something like this:

Look, I tell everyone this stock is either zero or a thousand. Don’t listen to me, or any of the other idiots on Wall Street. Forget about the stock price and all that noise. Just do what you have to do to keep the [expletive] doors open and get to a thousand.

I think it’s a good pep talk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.