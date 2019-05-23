Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 5/21/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/21/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

United Insurance (UIHC),

New Fortress Energy (NFE),

Hain Celestial (HAIN), and

Chaparral Energy (CHAP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Intrexon (XON).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

StarTek (SRT),

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH),

Walmart (WMT),

Workiva (WK),

Southcross Energy Partners (OTCPK:SXEEQ),

Kellogg (K),

Hershey (HSY),

EPAM Systems (EPAM), and

Carvana (CVNA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Recro Pharma (REPH), and

Linde (OTC:LIN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Walton Alice L BO Walmart WMT S $247,710,432 2 Walton Jim C BO Walmart WMT S $247,710,432 3 Walton S Robson DIR,BO Walmart WMT S $247,710,432 4 Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Trust For Milton Hersh BO Hershey HSY AS $67,703,120 5 Rizai Matthew M BO Workiva WK JS* $31,800,001 6 Garcia Ernest C II BO Carvana CVNA AS $7,597,955 7 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $5,657,600 8 Boyer William C O Southcross Energy Partners SXE S $4,947,658 9 Dobkin Arkadiy CEO,CB,DIR EPAM Systems EPAM AS $4,193,069 10 Menezes Eduardo F VP Linde LIN S $3,586,911

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.