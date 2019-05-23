This Dip In Emerging Markets Could Be The Final One To Buy

This interview covers a deep dive into macro drivers of emerging markets broadly and specific countries. We go into analyzing emerging markets, what drives them fundamentally, what's happening in Turkey, and which emerging markets are best for the long haul.
Highlights:
- The main drivers of emerging market economies are cultural differences from the West, lower base GDP per capita, and US dollar flows.
- Investors need to factor in cultural factors when in investing in EM directly and specific countries relative to others. Ramin goes into details with examples
- Vietnam stands out among frontier markets due to geopolitical forces shifting manufacturing there -- away from China.
- Brazilian and Mexican economic stories are opposite challenges. Mexico is a good growth story potentially derailed by politics. Brazil, by contrast, was stuck in economic malaise before political changes brought hope for change in its economic trajectory.
- Poor governance will ensure South Africa and Turkey continue to underperform.
- India's central bank has the best track record among EM central banks, while South American nations have the worst reputations.
