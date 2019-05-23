Uniti Group: Too Risky Now

The picture facing Uniti Group (UNIT) just keeps getting worse. In its latest financial filings, the management team at Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ), which went bankrupt earlier this year after a ruling against it and in favor of hedge fund Aurelius, revealed some of its own thoughts regarding its restructuring. In short, Windstream is likely to either reject its current Master Lease agreement with Uniti or the company will wait and, come 2030, either move on to another servicer or will elect to push the price it's paying for access to Uniti's network down considerably. More likely than not, the worst will happen and investors can probably expect an outright rejection of Windstream's Master Lease. If this does transpire, the end result will be financially devastating for Uniti at this time and may result in the company itself going under.

What Windstream has had to say

In its latest financial filing last week, the management team at Windstream stated that it is currently "evaluating all options" regarding its Master Lease with Uniti. For those not familiar with this, Windstream and Uniti used to be one entity, but upon splitting up, in what the courts ruled was a sale-leaseback transaction, Windstream provided to Uniti its extensive telecommunications network and agreed to lease those assets back from Uniti until sometime in 2030. Due to various allegations from hedge fund Aurelius, Windstream was essentially pushed into bankruptcy for trying to pull a fast one on its stakeholders. For those interested in a deep reading into all of these events, I recommend you read my prior article on the court's ruling, which can be found here.

As I detailed in a more recent article, wherein I discussed Uniti's decision to cut its dividend being a positive for shareholders, I made the case that Windstream could very well decide to reject its lease with Uniti. When a firm goes through a court-directed restructuring, it has the ability to either assume or reject all leases. This may have given some investors in Uniti a false sense of security because if a lease is assumed, it's assumed in full, all back payments owed to the lessor by the lessee are paid, and the firms continue on as if nothing ever happened. Given how significant Uniti's network is to Windstream's operations, many investors have expected that Uniti is guaranteed a scenario where Windstream will assume the lease, but I don't believe that it's that clear-cut.

In its press release on the matter, the management team at Windstream stated that it is looking at options, including renegotiating the lease, recharacterizing it, or rejecting it. Technically speaking, this is not typical in a restructuring case, but consider the following: if Windstream threatens to reject the lease, there is nothing that should prohibit Uniti from agreeing to renegotiate said lease's terms. If presented with a renegotiated lease that has terms that are more attractive for the stakeholders in the firm, a court would also be unlikely to turn it down. If Uniti refuses to enter into a renegotiation, Windstream rejects the lease and looks to an alternative provider, letting Uniti sink.

This could be devastating for Uniti

One particular item worth discussing here is just how much pain Uniti could be in as a result of this. If Windstream is a credible source, the answer is a lot, because in its press release covering all of this, the company stated that if it renegotiates its lease with Uniti once it expires in 2030, it could see the rates it's paying decline by 80% or more. The exact quote is as follows:

"We believe the lease payment under the master lease is significantly above market. In fact, given the prescriptive valuation process outlined in the lease, we estimate payment could be reduced by 80 percent or more if the lease were to be renewed in 2030 because of the significant decline in the value of copper facilities, which comprised 54 percent of the initial value of the lease in 2015."

To see what this might translate into for Uniti, I decided to perform a hypothetical analysis using last year's financial results for the company. In 2018, the business generated revenue from its Leasing segment of $699.85 million and it boasted an EBITDA margin of 99.7% for EBITDA of $697.55 million. As you can see in the image below, this accounts for the vast majority of the firm's EBITDA for the year.

Taken from Uniti Group

According to the court documents from the case where the judge ruled against Windstream, around $653.5 million worth of sales were generated by Uniti from Windstream in 2016 and they fell under this rather lucrative segment. Given that the annual 0.5% incremental increase in revenue had not yet kicked in, we can conclude that the same sales were generated by Uniti, thanks to Windstream last year as well. If Uniti were to see the price it charges the company decline by 80%, assuming no loss of economies of scale to worsen the picture, EBITDA for Uniti last year wouldn't have been the $802.88 million reported, but instead would have been about $279.73 million.

For a firm with low leverage, such a drop would be devastating to the value of the company, but it would be unlikely to serve as a fatal blow. Uniti isn't so lucky though. According to the firm's first-quarter earnings release for this year, its net debt stands at about $4.97 billion. This, in turn, translates to a net leverage ratio of 17.8, which is far higher than lenders generally are okay with. To add insult to injury, annualized interest expense for this year should be about $337.84 million, meaning that not only would actual profits generated by Uniti would be negative, but also cash flow certainly would be as well.

Takeaway

As I stated in my last article covering Uniti, the company is an incredibly binary opportunity for shareholders. Either upside will be very significant or investors will lose most, if not all, of the money they put into it. Right now, knowing Windstream's rhetoric regarding the situation, I would have to say my prior stance is correct, but that the real risk facing shareholders is quite significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.