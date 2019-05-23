AT&T's Stock May Be About To Get Lots Of Lovin'

Since the end of March, the technicals for AT&T (T) have been steadily improving and that appears to still be the case. In fact, a new analysis of the chart would suggest that the stock continues to rise over the near term. Recent trends in options would support that technical analysis.

The last time I wrote on AT&T was before the company reported results in April noting that the stock would rise following results. While it did not rise immediately, the stock has slowly continued to trend higher. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created to judge for yourself.

Technical Strength

The chart shows that the stock has been steadily trending higher since bottoming around $27 on Christmas Eve. Additionally, the chart shows that the shares rose above an important downtrend that had been placed since the beginning of 2018. More importantly, the stock was able to successfully retest the downtrend in the middle of May, bouncing to its 2019 highs. Additionally, the stock appears to be coming out of a bullish reversal pattern known as a falling wedge; it too would indicate the stock may rise. Should the stock continue to rise, the next significant level of resistance comes around $34.25.

Also, the chart shows the stock is now working its way through a region where a lot of volume has historically traded. Once the stock is able to surpass $33, it should find rising to $34.25 to be an easier path. The relative strength index for the equity is also trending higher and it too would suggest that bullish momentum is moving into AT&T, supporting a further rise.

Bullish Option Trends

The options for AT&T suggest the stock rises or falls just 6% by options expiration on July 19 from the $32 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range of $30.10 and $33.90. However, the number of calls at the $32 strike price heavily outweigh the puts with nearly 25,000 open call contracts to just 6,500 open put contracts.

What's more fascinating? The open interest at the $33 calls, which has a total open interest of 48,000 contracts that has been steadily rising since the middle of April. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to $33.50 by the middle of July.

The June $33 calls have also seen their open interest levels rise to around 40,000 open contracts more recently. Since May 16, the open interest levels have increased by nearly 15,000 contracts from only 25,000. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to $32.80 by expiration.

Despite all of the optimism in the charts and options, the company still has a lot of problems on its hands, with the most glaring being its DirecTV units, which has seen its total number of subscribers fall to their lowest levels since 2014.

(Data from Statista)

Even worse for AT&T is that the loss of subscribers to its DirecTV unit appears to be getting faster. In the first quarter of 2019, total subscribers declined by around 2.8% sequentially, its fastest pace since the third quarter of 2015. There seems to be little to no relief on the subscriber declines on the horizon.

(Data from Statista)

Valuation Is Rich

Additionally, the market appears to have re-rated shares of AT&T from that of a wireless telecom company to a media company. The stock's valuation today reflects something more similar to CBS (CBS) than Verizon (VZ). One can see in the chart below how the one-year forward PE ratio for AT&T has diverged from Verizon and has headed towards those of the other media stocks. It may even suggest that the equity is slightly overvalued when compared to those media peers.

Data by YCharts

Regardless of the potential risks, the chart and the options are suggesting that AT&T continues to climb in the near term. After all, with all the uncertainty regarding the trade war, AT&T may get a boost from investors that are looking for a "safe haven" stock, which may be another tailwind for the time being.

If you liked this article, then you will love my premium service Reading the Markets. That is where I focus on finding stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis, like in the article you just read. Plus I use videos sometimes so you can learn how I do it. Sign up, and you can get your first 2-weeks for free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.