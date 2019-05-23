Toll Brothers: Thoughts On Q2 2019 Earnings

Leading housing indicators predicted the new orders slump and are currently indicating that we might see some higher growth in the mid-term.

Toll Brothers (TOL) just released its second quarter earnings of the 2019 fiscal year. I could not be more excited as this company is in a very unique position in the housing market. Not only does this tend to offer great investment opportunities, it also gives us a lot of insights into the housing market. And speaking of the housing market, things have not gone smoothly recently which explains why the company reported very weak new orders and showed an ugly stock price drop after the earnings release. All things considered, the situation is risky, but we might see some long entries.

A Very Difficult Situation

First of all, let's quickly revisit the main call I had over the past few months. I have used one word almost too much, and that word is: sidelines. Toll Brothers is one of the stocks I wanted to ignore for the time being thanks to the difficult business environment of falling leading indicators.

In other words, if there is one thing I want to achieve by writing this article, it's that Toll Brothers continues to be a 'stay on the sidelines' stock. Even though I like the company's business model and strong position in the luxury segment, I have to pass until indicators suggest that we can expect new orders to improve again. Once that happens, I am going to be a buyer of stocks like Toll Brothers. - Source

Unfortunately, this turned out to be true in the company's second quarter of 2019 fiscal year as I will tell you in this article.

Let's first start with a number that seems to completely contradict everything I just said. Adjusted EPS reached $0.87 in the second quarter which is $0.10 above consensus expectations and 21% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. Back then, EPS growth was at -3%.

Only by looking at the EPS table below, one would not think that housing is in a somewhat difficult environment as EPS is not showing a clear trend whatsoever.

Source: Estimize

With that said, the good news is not yet behind us as sales came in above expectations as well. Sales totaled $1.72 billion which is much higher compared to expectations of $1.54 billion. It is also 7% higher on a year-on-year basis. This growth rate is 10 points below the Q2 2018 growth rate as sales growth is the only core number that shows a slowdown. Adding to that, gross margins rose from 18.8% to 19.7% with operating margins reaching 9.4%. This is an improvement of 100 bps.

Total homebuilding deliveries were 1,911 at a growth rate of 1%.

So far, it seems that the company is still able to beat expectations. However, the numbers I care most about are new orders and backlog. The net signed contract value in Q2 came in at $2.00 billion which is 16% lower on a year-on-year basis. Contract units were down 9% with backlog being down 11% to $5.66 billion. These are the only numbers I really care about because they tell us what is going on in the housing market.

And speaking of housing market, we are seeing that leading indicators have been, and still are, in difficult times. 1-unit building permits are down 9.4% in April with total building permits being down 5.0% as I discussed in this article.

To be fair, in the article I just mentioned, I also mentioned that NAHB housing sentiment had risen in May. The NAHB housing index rose to 66 in May. This is still 5.7% lower on a year-on-year level, but it seems that housing is regaining some strength as you can see below.

Interestingly enough, Toll Brothers also mentioned returning strength in April in their latest press release.

We are encouraged by the improvement in demand as the quarter progressed. FY 2019’s April contracts surpassed FY 2018’s April on both a gross and per-community basis. Although the Spring selling season bloomed late, it built momentum. We view this as a positive sign for the overall health of the new home market.

Nonetheless, a strong earnings and sales beat in addition to positive comments regarding the housing market were not able to push the stock up after earnings which perfectly shows that investors are not yet ready to continue to buy homebuilders as far as I am concerned. The recovery is everything except a done deal and the market reaction somewhat confirms this.

Source: FINVIZ

It also does not help that the company is operating in a high-income segment with average selling prices close to $900 thousand which is not even close to other major listed home builders. It's a good segment to be in when housing is recovering, but in a situation where housing is uncertain, it is best to not be in the high-income segment.

Takeaway

Toll Brothers did it again. The company beat sales and earnings expectations and showed a promising margins expansion. The bad news is that new orders did exactly what leading indicators predicted. There is no doubt that the previous months have been tough on homebuilders. Nonetheless, leading housing indicators show that there is some good news. We might actually see higher growth in the mid-term. Toll Brothers confirms this by mentioning that momentum has been picking up in April. This is what other homebuilders commented as well.

Traders who are not afraid to buy into riskier than average situations might like the current situation. Toll Brothers is likely going to recover along with other homebuilders as long as leading indicators refrain from going down any further. I have no doubt that Toll Brothers will benefit in such a scenario as the company has been punished significantly in 2018 and given its ability to generate higher sales and orders in a bull market. The only problem I have is that the recovery is everything except a certainty. So whatever you do, keep your positions small. It makes more sense to add once this trade turns out to be right than to buy a large position to begin with.

So with everything said so far, regardless whether you buy the stock or not, we are in for a few very interesting weeks that will give us a ton of information about the housing market and the direction homebuilding stocks might take.

