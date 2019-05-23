Weekly Edge: Investors Rethink Markets As Trade Tensions Escalate

While a majority of investors and businesses are figuring out how to react to the escalation of trade tensions, some are sitting tight.

Since trade negotiations stalled in early May, U.S. and Chinese investors have been trying to figure out how to maneuver during these times.

Since trade negotiations stalled in early May, U.S. and Chinese investors have been trying to figure out how to maneuver during these times. After an executive order from President Trump halted Huawei's ability to buy American-made parts and components (restrictions that were temporarily eased to "minimize disruption for the telecom company's customers around the world," according to CNBC), businesses across sectors are starting to roll back exposure to their foreign counterparts.

The American Chamber of Commerce of China and its sister in Shanghai released a survey Wednesday stating 40.7% of U.S. firms that responded were considering or had relocated facilities outside China, according to Reuters. "Of the almost 250 respondents to the survey, which was conducted after China and the United States both raised tariffs on each other's imports this month, almost three-quarters said the impact of tariffs was hurting their competitiveness," Reuters reports.

After the U.S jabbed at Huawei, China responded by threatening to cut its exposure to the U.S. Both countries have been working on sizable deals in the natural gas industry in Alaska, including a $43 billion investment from China, says CNBC. "China may have to cap U.S. supplies at 10 or 15 percent of its overseas purchases for the sake of supply chain security. … What if the [energy] supply [including both liquefied natural gas and crude oil] is cut off suddenly, as we have seen in the Huawei case?" says Wang Yongzhong, a senior fellow with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

With the two governments and businesses facing increased tensions, investors are trying to navigate the markets. According to the Journal, all but one of the 11 S&P sectors are down in May, led by groups with significant exposure to China. Materials and Technology are down approximately 5% from the beginning of May through May 21. Robert Pavlik, a portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth, has shelved plans to invest in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stating that he is avoiding any companies with direct exposure to China. According to data from FactSet, reports the Journal, the 20-day rolling net purchases are now negative for shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, meaning investors are selling their mainland stocks now. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has added U.S. Treasuries to its portfolio after cutting exposure to emerging-market bonds, and it expects bond prices to rise further as emerging-market bonds sell off. Others have been betting against the yuan by shorting it, claiming it could potentially depreciate beyond seven per dollar, which hasn't happened since 2008, cites the Journal.

While a majority of investors and businesses are figuring out how to react to the escalation of trade tensions, some are sitting tight. Their thinking is that a trade deal could actually work out favorably for the markets, and they do not want to be sitting in defensive stocks or betting against the bull market when that time comes.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 2.55 to 5.18. Momentum increased for six of the 11 sectors last week. Healthcare and Energy had the biggest jump in score, increasing by 7. Consumer Staples remained in the top position, while Real Estate overtook Utilities for the second spot. Materials is now the laggard.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 2.33 to 5.08. Momentum increased for 10 of the 12 factors last week. Low Volatility had the biggest jump in momentum score, increasing by 6 points. It remained in the top position, followed by Momentum and Growth. High Beta remained in the bottom spot, while Value overtook Small Size for 10th place.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from -7.82 to -9.45 for the week. Momentum in the global sector increased in six regions, decreased in four, and remained unchanged in one. China's momentum score decreased the most, losing 14 points, pushing China to last place. Latin America is now in 10th place after a 2-point increase in momentum score. Canada overtook the U.S. for the top position.

