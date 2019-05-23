Tesla: Liquidity Aside, Valuation Has Never Been So Reasonable As It's Now

There are few companies that might be interested and can offer Tesla the two ingredients it needs the most: Cash and time.

Nonetheless, if we put the liquidity stance aside for a minute, Tesla is as sexy as it ever been from a pure valuation perspective.

Both he ("personally review every 10th page") and Tesla's new CFO ("literally every payment") will personally review employee expenses.

Musk says Tesla will be out of money in 10 months without "hardcore" changes.

Let me start by saying that I'm fully aware of Tesla's (TSLA) stressed liquidity condition, and I'm not a Tesla bull - not at all. Nonetheless, if we put the liquidity stance aside for a minute - something that the company can (still) overcome, relatively easily, at this stage - it's very interesting to see that from a pure valuation perspective, Tesla is as attractive as it ever been.

By no means, I'm not suggesting that liquidity, profitability and/or cash flow aren't important. Sure they do! However, I do think that there's no need for anyone who liked Tesla over the past five years to like it any less nowadays. Furthermore, those looking for bargains or quick flips may find Tesla to be an interesting candidate at the current valuation.

"Hardcore" Changes

Tesla so badly needs cash that Musk will personally review and sign every tenth payment. The CFO will look at them all.

On May 13, in "Brother, Tesla Can't Spare a Dime," the Wall Street Journal commented "Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle pioneer is running out of cash and out of time, even after a recent capital increase."

The full extent of that article became readily apparent on Friday in a memo that Musk sent to all employees.

Key Quotes:

It's important to bear in mind that we lost $700 million in the first quarter this year, which is over $200 million per month.

Investors nonetheless were supportive of our efforts and agreed to give us $2.4 billion (our net proceeds) to show that we can be financially sustainable. That's a lot of money, but actually only gives us approximately ten months at the first-quarter burn rate to achieve breakeven.

Going forward, all expenses of any kind anywhere in the world, including parts, salary, travel expenses, rent, literally every payment that leaves our bank account must be reviewed, confirmed as critical and the top of every page of outgoing payments signed by our CFO.

I will personally review and sign every 10th page.

As a result of the company's struggle, Wall Street has turned sour on the stock. Very sour.

Under his "bear case" scenario, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley sees the stock trading as low as $10/share.

Our revised bear case assumes Tesla misses our current Chinese volume forecast by roughly half to account for the highly volatile trade situation in the region, particularly around areas of technology, which we believe run a high and increasing risk of government/regulatory attention

Citigroup Global Markets' Itay Michaeli won't be surprised if the stock plummet more than 80% to $36.

Maintain sell/high risk as the risk/reward still appears negatively skewed despite the recent capital raise and stock pullback, mainly on lingering demand/FCF (free cash flow) concerns... Reducing estimates to reflect the recent capital raise, Q1 results/guide and our own inputs.

A 50% Drawdown: Been there, Done that

Recall the famous "Funding secured" tweet from August 7th 2017?

That day, the stock traded as high as $387.46 and closed at $379.57, up 11% for the day.

Shortly after, on Sept. 18, 2017, the stock reached its all-time high at $389.61.

As the below chart shows, and in spite of some steep fluctuations over the following 15 months, in mid-December 2018 (only six months ago) TSLA was still trading circa $380/share.

The stock is now down 50.5% from its all-time high in September 2017. That's the largest drawdown since its IPO in 2010.

Nevertheless, this isn't a shocking precedent for the stock. In 2015-2016 the stock already suffered a drawdown of 49.8%. Putting it differently, a 50% drawdown isn't only something we haven't seen before, but we actually saw the stock overcoming such a drawdown, and then some.

I'm not implying that this is going to happen again, but I do wish to emphasize that TSLA already has been beaten to the ground once, and just like the Phoenix - it rose from the ashes.

In order to change the company's karma, perhaps Musk should name the next model Tesla Phoenix...

Price to Sales Ratio - Automotive Industry

When comparing Tesla to its peers, it's clear that Tesla still needs to push sales higher - much higher.

Here are the price-to-Sales ("P/S") ratios of the leading car producers:

Tesla Inc (TSLA): 1.48x

Toyota Motor Corp (TM): 0.63x

General Motors Co (GM): 0.35x

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DMLRY): 0.31x

Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC): 0.31x

Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VWAPY, OTC:VLKPF): 0.29x

Ford Motor Co (F): 0.25x

Tata Motors Ltd (TTM): 0.25x

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCPK:NSANF, OTCPK:NSANY): 0.25x

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU): 0.16x

However, investors wishing to gain some encouragement should be focusing on the company's price-to-sales ("P/S") ratio:

7 years ago: 17x

5 years ago: 12x

3 years ago: 6x

1 year ago: 4x

Today: 1.48x >> Lowest in company history!

Price to Sales Ratio - Tech/Hot Names

Although Tesla isn't part of any "gang" (e.g. FAANG), it's one of the hottest, most covered, stock in the market. Although Tesla is a car maker, it's often viewed as a tech-growth story, and surely it has a lot to do with innovation and "out of the box" thinking (or tweeting...).

As such, it's interesting to see how Tesla stands against other hot/hyped, tech (or tech related), companies.

Price to Sales Ratios - Today vs. five years ago:

Tesla Inc (TSLA): 1.5 (today) vs. 11.5 (5 years ago) => 87% improvement.

Twitter Inc (TWTR): 9.5 (today) vs. 21.4 (5 years ago) => 56% improvement.

Facebook Inc (FB): 9.1 (today) vs. 16.7 (5 years ago) => 46% improvement.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL): 5.9 (today) vs. 6.3 (5 years ago) => 6% improvement.

Apple Inc (AAPL): 3.4 (today) vs. 3.1 (5 years ago) => 10% deterioration.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT): 8.1 (today) vs. 4.0 (5 years ago) => 103% deterioration.

Amazon Inc (AMZN): 3.9 (today) vs. 1.8 (5 years ago) => 117% deterioration.

Y/Y Revenue Growth - Tech/Hot Names

Same group of stocks, only this time we are looking at the year-over-year revenue growth - today vs. five years ago:

Tesla Inc (TSLA): 33% (today) vs. 10% (5 years ago)

Facebook Inc (FB): 26% (today) vs. 72% (5 years ago)

Twitter Inc (TWTR): 18% (today) vs. 119% (5 years ago)

Amazon (AMZN): 17% (today) vs. 23% (5 years ago)

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL): 17% (today) vs. 19% (5 years ago)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT): 14% (today) vs. -0.4% (5 years ago)

Apple Inc (AAPL): -5% (today) vs. 5% (5 years ago)

Tesla hasn't only recorded the greatest year-over-year revenue growth improvement over the past years (relative test), but it's also the current-fastest growing name (absolute test) among this group.

Conclusion

2020 is looking more and more as a Tesla "make or break" year.

Based on current liquidity stance and cash burn rate, Tesla has a short runway equal to only 10 months. Personally, I believe that the company can get the necessary funding to keep going beyond that. Although funding isn't secured - certainly not for the original, intended-tweeted, purpose - there's too much at stake here to let such a company go busted, without a longer fight.

As such, it's not liquidity that I'm looking at, but sales and the possibility that at such low valuation - Tesla might become a buyout target.

Earlier this week, it had been reported/rumored (hat tip to Craig Irwin of Roth Capital) that the $240 per share was made. That back in 2013, Apple was willing to pay $240/share, or ~$28.5B market cap (based on ~119M shares outstanding back then), according to Irwin.

Rumors, like rumors, should be taken with a grain of salt, at the very minimum. Not only that this is only coming from a single analyst, but there's no confirmation for the alleged interest from either company.

In addition, looking at its acquisition history, Apple's strategy is focusing on private, smaller, companies that provide a edge (add-on technology) to Apple's existing platforms. Apple has never spent more than $3B on any company it acquired.

As such, the focus shouldn't be Apple, rather the valuation of Tesla, which - as shown above - should be viewed as more attractive than ever before for any interested party.

Undoubtedly, Tesla today should be valued (much) more than it was six years ago. No matter if you're a Tesla bull or bear, it's hard (perhaps impossible) to claim that the company hasn't made huge progress over the past six years.

Tesla needs money (and time), something that few companies, not only Apple, have plenty of.

If Apple was, indeed, interested in Tesla six years ago - there's no reason why they wouldn't be interested today. Of course, there's this tiny thing called "Elon Musk" that, according to the rumors, refused to step down - something Apple (per Craig Irwin) insisted on, at the time.

As funny as it may be, the exact same price ($240 per share) and demand (funding will be secured only if Musk isn't) might actually work this time round.

If Apple isn't interested - there are other names that might be. While Apple is perceived to be the obvious natural acquirer, Amazon or Google might wish to put their hands on the "Phoenix" before it rises from the ashes.

After all, in a market that values Lyft Inc (LYFT), Pinterest Inc (PINS), and Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) at $16.8B, $13.3B, and $4.5B, respectively, a price tag of $240/share (~41.5B in market cap) for Tesla doesn't sound too expensive.

Some might even claim that at the current valuation, Tesla is a bargain. That will be the case if funding is indeed secured. For that to happen, a buyout must be on the table, and for that to happen, perhaps Musk needn't...

