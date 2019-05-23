HDV High Dividend ETF Dropping To An Intermediate Low

Warren Buffet has stated many times that his recommendation for long-term investors is to buy a fund or ETF which tracks the market. There is a lot of wisdom to this strategy. First, one does not have to invest time into picking stocks. Many investors do not beat the market with their stock picks every year. Furthermore, on top of this (which is rarely spoken about), the time spent on picking stocks could have been profitably invested elsewhere.

On the trading side, another big advantage of ETFs is that one does not have quarterly earnings announcements (which one would have if one was holding individual stocks). For option sellers, for example, this is a big advantage as one can simply sell options (when volatility is on the high side of its range) and wait for volatility to subside to its average. This means a liquid ETF should have more trading opportunities which are always beneficial for an experienced trader.

For income derived investors, a popular ETF is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV). This instrument has net assets of $7.18 billion and a yield of 3.27%. Let's go through the make-up of this ETF from its holdings to how its technical chart looks at present.

If we go to the three-year technical chart, we can see that shares look to rolling over at present. We have a weekly swing high, the technicals remain overbought and we have divergences on the RSI indicator. Furthermore, iShares Core High Dividend ETF bottomed out at the same time as the S&P on Christmas last year. This means HDV is on week 21 of its broader intermediate cycle which means price is definitely due a trip down into an intermediate cycle low. Price has now dipped below its 10-week moving average. The Fibonacci retracements show the possible levels for the next intermediate cycle to occur (38%, 50% or 62%). The pending decline should take at least a month to play out.

Financial health and the evidence of a strong competitive advantage are the pre-requisites for any holding in this ETF. This means volatility should be limited due to how the respective companies are able to sustain their margins even in periods of economic downturn. The top 3 holdings in HDV are Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is another notable stock in this ETF which incidentally remain long in our portfolio. The dividends, for example, in Exxon and Verizon are well over 4% and not under any threat of being frozen or cut.

However, one thing is buying a basket of proven underlyings, another is getting them at the right price. At present, HDV trades with an earnings multiple of 16.58. This number is well below the average earnings multiple in the S&P 500 for example which is close to 21. Therefore, although the upside may not be as strong for HDV (compared to a S&P index), we are dealing with a cheaper fund here and volatility should be much lower due to the quality of the names in the ETF. Remember, it is really in downturns when funds like this outperform the broader indexes. The ETF, at present, is yielding 3.27%.

The next true buying opportunity should present itself at the next intermediate cycle low. Considering the up-move US equity markets have enjoyed since December, it looks now in all likelihood that the 4-year cycle low is in. However, there is always something which an investor has to give up when investing in an ETF such as HDV. One has to be mindful of the expense ratio (0.08%) and dividend growth rates (3.1% over the past 12 months). We reiterate that these types of instruments are for the passive investor who does not want to invest a lot of time in researching individual stocks. HDV is up almost 11% already this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.