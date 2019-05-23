Kinross Gold Fails To Motivate Investors

I would be cautious and wait for a re-test of the 2.90 support to consider entering the game.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold production for 1Q'19 of 606,031 Au Eq Oz, down 7.33% from the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the first quarter was $786.2 million down from $897.2 million in the year-ago quarter and about the same sequentially. It was a slight miss.

Source: Kinross Gold

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is a reliable top-tier gold mining company that I am following in Seeking Alpha for many years now. The stock price has been significantly affected by the price of gold, which seems out of favor for the time being. Not only Kinross but the entire gold sector has hit the wall with an all mighty US dollar.

The VanEck gold miners ETF tumbled over 10% in less than two weeks.

Data by YCharts

Note: Van Eck Associates Corp. held a 13.98% stake in the company or 175,980,570 shares according to Nasdaq.com.

Thus, the investing thesis, when it comes to gold miners, is not very positive now and we can either view the situation as a warning to stay away/hold or play contrarian investors and accumulate on weakness thinking that the stock price has reached fair value.

Both strategies present one good and one not so pleasant side. I am inclined to think we are approaching support, and it makes sense to accumulate slowly below $2.80.

On May 14, 2019, the company reported the first quarter of 2019 results, and it is an excellent time to look at the company in detail.

The long-term achievement of the stock has been and continues to be a frustration for many investors, and the near future is not exciting, either with no dividend to spice it up a little.

As I said in my precedent article, the company suffered a variety of technical issues in the past as well as very recently, and these problems have been the primary focus point that continuously constrained the stock, quarter after quarter, with recurring waves of pessimism and a period of small rebounds.

The 3-year chart below is showing why I am not too enthusiastic.

Data by YCharts

Paul Rollison, the CEO, said in the conference call:

With strong production and excellent cost performance across our portfolio during the first quarter, we are on track to meet our 2019 guidance targets for production, costs and capital expenditures... But I'd like to highlight our three largest operations, which together produced almost 380,000 ounces, representing over 60% of our Q1 production at an average cost of sales of approximately $635 per ounce.

Kinross Gold - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Kinross Gold 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 828.0 810.3 897.2 775.0 753.9 786.5 786.2 Net Income in $ Million 60,1 217.6 106.1 2.4 -104.4 -27.7 64.7 EBITDA $ Million 281.8 353.9 187.1 241.5 155.6 180.4 276.6 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 7,3% 26.9% 11.8% 0.3% 0 0 8.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0,05 0.17 0.08 0.00 -0.08 -0.02 0.05 Operating cash flow in $ Million 197,7 366.4 293.9 184.5 127.2 183.5 251.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 204,7 313.3 246.9 247.1 276.1 273.0 264.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -7,0 53.1 46.6 -62.6 -149.2 -89.5 -13.2 Total Cash $ Million 992 1,026 998 919 470 349 406.9 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,732 1,733 1,733 1,734 1,734 1,735 1,871 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,257.1 1,247.0 1,258.5 1,259.3 1,250.2 1,250.2 1,259.1

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold Production Details For The Quarter

1 - Total Gold production in Au Eq. Oz. was 606,031 Oz in the first quarter, down 7.33% year over year.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold production for 1Q'19 of 606,031 Au Eq Oz, down 7.33% from the same quarter a year ago and down 0.7% sequentially.

Source: KGC Presentation May 8, 2019.

The company continues to believe in the Tasiast Phase II, and Paul Rollison said in the conference call:

As we think about Tasiast’s future, we are continuing to evaluate lower capital alternatives to optimize additional increases in throughput. You'll recall, our original capital estimate for phase 2 was $600 million to expand the throughput -- to expand throughput to 30,000 tons per day. We announced in February that we were evaluating an opportunity to achieve generally the same throughput as phase 2, but with lower capital. And now, the outperformance of the mill has caused us to positively rethink the potential again.

The company is working on a $300 million financing while remaining in discussions with the government of Mauritania about different topics. Paul Rollison indicated that the company is targeting completion of the Tasiast project financing for the second half of 2019.

The graph below compares the four quarterly productions per operating mine, with the three significant mines Paracatu, Kupol and Tasiast.

The chart below is interesting. It shows that the AISC GEO is now $925 per Oz, which is an improvement sequentially.

Source: KGC Presentation

J. Paul Rollinson, President, and CEO said in the conference call:

So to wrap up, our mines generated strong results in the first quarter, positioning us well for the rest of the year. We are on track to meet our 2019 guidance and we are making good progress in advancing our development pipeline.

Kinross Gold: Financial Look

1 - Revenues

Revenue for the first quarter was $786.2 million down from $897.2 million in the year-ago quarter and about the same sequentially. It was a slight miss.

Kinross Gold's operations generated approximately $230 million in adjusted operating cash flow compared to $364 million during the same period last year, which is primarily related to the lower realized gold prices which were $1,304 per Oz this quarter compared to $1,330 last year.

Kinross's adjusted net earnings were $83 million for the first quarter of 2019 or $0.07 per share, compared with $125 million or $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2018.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is negative $314.5 million yearly with a negative FCF of $13.2 million in 1Q'19. The company CapEx has averaged about $260 million the past two years, and it is taking a toll on the cash available. However, investing in projects like the Tasiast mine should pay off down the road and ought to be considered as a positive long term.

Kinross Gold is failing the test FCF.

The Tasiast project is what has affected most of the company's free cash flow, and hopefully, that will change in the second half of 2019, assuming no major hiccup. The company showed a good start with a production of 101,358 GOE in 1Q'19 with the Tasiast Phase 2 progressing well.

Source: KGC Presentation

3 - Net Debt and liquidity

The net debt is now $1,464 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.7x, which is an acceptable ratio. It means that the company will take less than two years to pay off the debt based on the EBITDA.

One immediate issue visible in the graph above is that Kinross Gold has used a large part of its total cash while keeping long-term debt at the same level. It is a concerning trend that may accelerate with the next $300 million financing in progress.

As of March 31, the company had $1.8 billion in total liquidity, of which 22.61% is cash on hand and cash equivalents. The company doesn't have to repay debt until 2021.

Source: KGC Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold is not mainly an impressive gold miner, and the chart below is a stark reminder of this lack of excitement. The Tasiast mine is still the main topic due to the significant CapEx it requires which has weakened the company's cash position significantly. However, Tasiast Phase 1 has provided an excellent first quarter performance, which helps lift investors' spirit.

Paul Tomory said in the conference call:

Tasiast, which as Paul noted, continue to benefit from the excellent performance of the phase 1 expansion and the data on this slide really shows it all. Throughput averaged over 15,000 tons per day in the quarter and also through April. Outside of a planned shut down for site realign and inspection. The culmination of excellent mill throughput, improving grade, better recoveries resulted in a second consecutive quarter of record production.

However, a critical component for Kinross is the production efficiency of its primary mines. Paracatu in Brazil, Bald Mountain in Nevada, Tasiast in Mauritania and the Russian Kupol. Also, Kinross has several projects near completion, which provide excellent potential for growth.

So Kinross Gold is "half glass full or half glass empty," its beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I would be cautious and wait for a re-test of the 2.90 support to consider entering the game.

Technical Analysis

KGC is moving around its long-term support at $3.10. The new chart pattern that I can see is a descending channel with line resistance at $3.40 (I recommend selling about 25% of your position at this level unless the gold price turns bullish) and line support around $2.90 (light accumulation could be considered at this level. However, if the price of gold continues to weaken, then the next support will be $2.60).

Descending channels are considered bearish short term, and investors should be cautious here and wait for signs of a gold price reversal before committing new cash.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.