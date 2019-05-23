Huawei Selloff Creates Opportunity In Airgain Stock

Airgain (AIRG) is a technology-driven manufacturer of antennas for a variety of consumer and telco devices. The company’s antennas go inside WiFi routers and gateways, smart televisions, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Airgain also makes antennas for femtocells and picocells (smaller cell sites used to increase coverage in a local area), and has recently entered into the LoRa market (a flavor of low power, wide area network used for IoT). The company has also recently entered the market for fleet and automotive antennas through its small acquisition of Antenna Plus. The company’s goal is to make antennas with at least 30% better performance than commodity antennas and it has achieved this goal to date. The company IPOed in August 2015 in a small offering done by mid-market banks, Northland Securities and Wunderlich Securities, leaving the company under the radar screen of most investors. The company currently has only four analysts covering it from smaller shops so most people still don’t know about the name.

The commodity antenna market is highly competitive, with many small players and a number of ODMs who have antenna making capability in-house. The small players include Adant Technologies, Antenova Ltd, Ethertronics Inc, Fractus S.A., Baylin Technologies Inc, Galtronics Corp, PCTEL Inc (a US listed public company), Raylink Inc, and Sunwave Communications. The competing ODMs include Gemtek Technology Co, Wistron Corp, Foxconn Electronics, and Arcadyan Technology Corporation.

When it comes to premium antennas, however, Airgain stands above the pack. The company has 131 US patents granted and another 81 pending, far more than any other vendor. It has over 550 different antenna models and will then customize a particular model to maximize efficiency of the customer’s device. There are over 218 million devices in the market with Airgain antennas inside. The company has been growing revenue at a 20% CAGR since 2015 and there is ample room for that to continue given the size of the addressable market and the company’s positioning.

One of the main drivers backing Airgain’s revenue growth is the increase in number of antennas per device with successive technology standards. The currently most widely used WiFi standard, 802.11n, supports up to four antennas per device. Multiple antennas allow the device to focus signals on individual users, increasing bandwidth and decreasing latency. The newer 802.11ac and 802.11ax standards enable much faster wireless access by using up to eight antennas per device. Use of additional wireless protocols such as ZigBee Pro, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth will drive the number of antennas per device into the 10 to 12 range. The proliferation of antennas and wireless protocols will also argue for the use of premium antennas that can minimize interference and maximize signal strength. As Airgain is the premier player in the space, it should gain market share as this transition occurs.

Airgain is currently involved in a large design win with Comcast. The Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway is being rolled out to all 25 million Comcast subscribers over a 5 year period. In addition, a group of 4 other cable companies, Shaw Communications, Rogers Communication, Cox Communications, and Videotron, are tagging along with this rollout, and they add another 10 million subscribers to the mix. Each gateway has 12 antennas supporting WiFi, Zigbe, Bluetooth LE, and Thread technologies. Each antenna is about 25c in revenue for Airgain so each gateway represents about $3 in content. This means that the total design win is worth about $105 million over 5 years, which is very meaningful for a $70 million revenue per year company.

This is not the only large design win the company has. Its WiFi partner, Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) recently announced a meaningful design win with Deutsche Telekom which it can be assumed Airgain is part of. The numbers for that one have not been released but it will be additive to the company’s P&L. Fast WiFi is increasingly important with the rise of video and Airgain is a beneficiary of that trend. Airgain is also involved in the newest WiFi standard, 802.11ax or WiFi 6. The company just announced a reference design with Quantenna for a quick WiFi 6 implementation.

Another market the company plays in is the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market. This market is driven by wireless technologies such as LoRa, a standard developed by a semiconductor company called Semtech (SMTC). This technology is used in Internet of Things applications such as smart meters, smart agriculture, and home applications like smart devices and wireless tags. The advantage of LoRa over cable technologies is battery life is much better, up to 10 years in some cases, long range is supported, up to 10 miles or more, and mobile applications are possible. Airgain’s antennas improve the performance of these devices and as such, there is a bright future here as this emerging technology rolls out over time.

The company acquired a small business called Antenna Plus last year which specialized in fleet and automotive antennas. The antennas are much higher price, running in the $20 range, but lower volume compared to the home gateway market. Airgain has had good success extending Antenna Plus’ business and recently announced an automotive OEM design win which could be transformative for the company. The only fly in the ointment on this design win is that given the very long lead times in the automotive industry, it won’t start ramping until 2021. If Airgain could duplicate this design win with other automotive OEMs, this could lead to hundreds of millions in revenue per year starting three to five years from now. I don’t believe that market is giving them any credit for this future business currently.

Airgain has slight profitability now, with a 4.6% operating margin last quarter. Guidance was somewhat light for Q2 due to some customers dealing with the China tariffs. Thus we are only modeling mid-single digit growth for this year. We think that 15-20% revenue growth will reemerge next year. The business model is fairly leveragable as operating expenses will grow more slowly than revenue leading to rapid operating margin expansion. We think the business can achieve 15-20% operating margins over time.

To determine a price target, we assume that Airgain will grow at 18% in 2020 and 2021, leading to $87 million in revenue at that point. This growth rate is supported by the large design win at Comcast along with other design wins in different end markets. We feel that a profitable growth story like AIRG should be afforded a 3.0x EV / Revenue multiple resulting in a $30.00 target price or 120% upside from current levels.

Risk factors

If Comcast were to defer or cancel its rollout this would be detrimental to Airgain.

Competition is another risk as someone with deep pockets could decide they want to get into the premium antenna space. I think this would be difficult given Airgains’s strong patent position and the broad product set that it has on hand. Airgain is also known for exceptional customer service which would keep its customers from readily switching to another supplier.

There has also been some management turnover in the last year that could engender some execution risk at the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIRG.