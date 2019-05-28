Update On Maxar Following Our Check-In With The Company

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

We had the opportunity to catch up with Maxar Technologies (MAXR) last week.

We have no change to our Neutral rating, but the discussion ranged across a number of topics which may be of interest to current or potential MAXR shareholders.

Leverage and Balance Sheet Risk

As our regular readers know we have for some time flagged the challenges the balance sheet poses to the company (see for instance our note here >> Getting Crushed Under The Leverage? - Maxar Technologies). The company has of course covered this point in its most recent earnings presentation. We include the key slide from that presentation below – this is from MAXR’s Q1 2019 earnings call - you can find full details here >> Maxar Technologies Inc. - Events & Presentations.

As a multiple of ‘Adjusted EBITDA’, the measure lenders in this case use to adjudge covenant compliance, the leverage looks workable (covenants are set at 6.0x net leverage and the company currently sits at 4.5x net leverage). That said, 4.5x is more akin to a leveraged buyout than a public company. This can be seen in the debt rating of B1/B, which is considered ‘sub-investment grade’ by the ratings agencies. (Note, this means ‘higher risk’, it doesn’t mean ‘is going to or is likely to default’. For an overview of ratings interpretation for the various rating agencies, see for instance Bond credit rating - Wikipedia).

The risk from the leverage comes in three forms.

1 - Debt Eats Cashflow That Could Buy Growth

Leverage has a Pac-Man impact on company cashflow. Adjusted EBITDA as referred to above is an accounting concept used as a reference measure for the debt – nothing wrong with it, perfectly normal. But you may recall Warren Buffet’s famous view on the use of EBITDA measures as a proxy for cashflows. The problem with Adjusted EBITDA is – it does not pay the bills, only free cashflow pays the bills. Our most recent earnings analysis of MAXR (here >> Q1 Post Earnings Review - Maxar Technologies) highlighted the negative cashflows in the last twelve months and indeed the same earnings presentation we link to above mentions negative cashflows in Q1. At some point the company has to generate positive operating cashflow in order to properly service this debt, or else redeem some debt by realizing some one-time cash by e.g. selling a business unit or executing an equity raise, or it has to try to refinance the debt – which would be difficult. Servicing this quantum of debt means there is a lot less money available to invest in a new or bigger sales team, more new product lines, acquisitions – all the things needed in order to grow earnings ... yet grow earnings is what the company needs to do in order to service the debt.

2 - Debt Causes The Tail To Wag The Dog

A company as levered as MAXR is forced to make decisions with the balance sheet very much front of mind, as opposed to pursuing the operating strategy with an eye on the balance sheet, which would be preferable. For instance, at the moment the company has sold ‘orbital receivables’ ie. money that would come to them in time, but they have sold ahead of time to get money now – a payday loan basically – in order to raise some cash. It has done so since 2016 so this isn’t new news – but it isn’t good news either. Firstly, it’s a distraction, secondly, the optics aren’t good as it indicates the company needs cash which puts lenders on notice that there could be trouble ahead, thirdly, the subsequent accounting is more complex, and finally, the company will ultimately receive less cash than it would have done anyway.

3 - Debt Challenges Lead to A Churning Lender Base … Which Often Leads to Trouble

When leverage becomes stretched or troubled in any way, the register of holders of the debt can churn, in the same way that a shareholder base can churn. And when it does so, the lenders that join the holders are rarely the overly friendly kind.

For the uninitiated, corporate leverage usually works something along the following lines. Corporation approaches its relationship banks – usually big old-line institutions – RBC and BofA in the case of MAXR. They borrow money from these banks in distinct tranches. Maxar has a $500m ‘Term Loan A’ and a $2bn ‘Term Loan B’. It’s like having two mortgages on the same house. Maxar also has a ‘Revolving Credit Facility’ which is nothing much more complicated than an overdraft. Then, once these loans are agreed, the relationship banks elect to keep some of the loans on their own books – usually the less risky loan tranches, as they are banks. The banks will sell parts or all of the riskier tranches to other loan market participants – some other banks for sure but crucially some credit funds too. A credit fund is just that – a fund that invests in and/or trades credit positions. In the case of Maxar, its Term Loan A is owned by 15 banks (which is a lot for a small $500m facility by the way, suggesting risk has been spread around). Its term loan B is more widely owned, meaning likely a mixture of banks and funds. Funds are more restless than banks. They frequently buy their positions in the loan market rather than from the issuer (the issuer is the borrower ie. the company). So they rely less on their standing in the corporate world for future business. And this gives them a longer leash on which to agitate within the credit agreements, if they so choose. It also gives them a much more free hand to sell out of their positions if they think a loan position is becoming riskier than expected. So you will see plentiful churn in the lender base in such corporate credits when the company is experiencing balance sheet difficulties.

You rarely see a bank taking its loan positions on a ‘loan to own’ basis ie. lending money with the intent of taking an equity position in lieu of repayment – you will more often see a fund doing so. There’s nothing good or bad or right or wrong about this, it’s a perfectly legal business practice. But this is the risk Maxar is running at this level of leverage. We don’t know if the company has appointed a top-grade credit advisor and/or lawyer to handle the situation real-time, but we hope that they have. If we were in the company’s shoes we would want to know that we were pre-warned and pre-armed against any restlessness from our lenders. We think this problem will get worse before it gets better.

The SSL Division

Longtime MAXR watchers may recall that the previous CEO put SSL up for sale, in the face of declining orders for large traditional satellite buses. The current CEO recently concluded a strategic review by deciding to keep the unit. SSL will be the primary manufacturer of Maxar’s new fleet of smaller imaging satellites, the ‘Worldview Legion’ constellation. The company also expects SSL to pick up new orders in the early 2020s as the geostationary comms satellite market enters a renewal cycle. They see the potential for EBITDA and cashflow upside flowing from any such new orders won. Right now SSL consumes cashflow, it doesn’t generate it – so level-setting this business unit is a key step to being able to service the debt.

Worldview Legion

There is plentiful discussion in our notes on MAXR – mainly the Comments sections for those interested – about the degree of risk that Maxar is taking in building its own next-generation satellites. If this interests you we'd encourage you to read the comments stream on this note.

The company’s feeling is that this risk is mitigated by the fact that their CTO and satellite design & engineering team now working on the Legion fleet drove the design of every satellite used by DigitalGlobe (the precursor to MAXR’s imaging business – DigitalGlobe was acquired in 2017) except for the WV-4 unit which recently failed on orbit. WV-4, a Lockheed-Martin unit, came into the Maxar estate following DigitalGlobe’s acquisition of GeoEye in 2013 – the satellite was formerly known as GeoEye 2. The company is also involving key customers in the critical design reviews of the Legion fleet, which they believe will reduce risk still further.

The Poison Pill

The company explained to us that they sought two goals with the recent poison pill package. Firstly, to maximize post-tax free cashflow, and to maximize the cash available from any future unit disposals, they sought to protect the company’s existing accumulated Net Operating Losses (= tax credits). As explained to us (and we have not sought to verify this), under s.382 of the IRS Code, because the company’s shareholder base has churned by more than 50% in the last three years – the reason being that the 2017 DigitalGlobe acquisition was paid for half in stock – if any new 5% single-entity (ie. not a mutual fund or multi-investor fund) shareholder appears on the register in the next year, this will trigger a limit on the degree to which NOLs can be used to offset future tax liabilities, because a change of control will have been deemed to have taken place. So the company’s view is that a new 5% shareholder appearing on the scene would lead to a larger tax bill for all shareholders – hence the pill (which leads to heavy dilution of such a new 5% single-entity shareholder should one appear on the register). So in short – were Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Warren Buffett to show up on the register at a 5% or greater level, their ambitions would be thwarted by dilution in order to preserve the value of the NOLs for all shareholders. The company explained to us that these provisions come to an end in 2020 on the third anniversary of the Digital Globe deal – again a function of the s.382 IRS provisions.

Acquisition of MAXR by a Third Party?

The company’s view appears to be – we have a capital structure challenge, and that means work is required to solve that … and there are no sacred cows as to how that is achieved and no-one at the company holds the whip hand with votes in the way seen at founder-run enterprises like SNAP, GOOG etc.

Our view is that any acquisition of MAXR remains challenging for a buyer until the debt is either reduced or restructured. The cheapest way to buy MAXR right now is through taking a position in the loans and trying to accelerate on those loans. That is generally unwelcome behavior which most strategic buyers don’t adopt, so probably only an activist fund would attempt this.

We'll continue to follow MAXR. Next up will be our Q2 earnings preview.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc

Join Us! Cestrian Capital Research's - Invest In The New Space Race



Our membership community includes investors and space-sector companies alike.

We provide: Institutional-grade analysis of the key space sector stocks.

Selected long-term investment growth opportunities.



Key dividend growth opportunities.

Actionable short-term trading ideas.

Timely pre- and post-earnings analysis for every company we cover, every quarter.

Live chat & real-time responses to events in the space sector. We offer a free trial period, a low starting subscription rate of just $35/month & a discounted $299/year for annual membership. And right now you can enjoy a further introductory discount.



Join us!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc is an SEC-registered investment advisor. We do not trade stocks in our coverage universe in order to avoid actual or potential conflicts of interest with our readers or subscribers.