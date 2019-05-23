The Emergence Of Slack - Is It The Next E-Mail

Slack’s S-1-An offering that focuses on the way people work now

Slack (WORK) has schedule what is in essence its IPO to take place on June 20th. This is not a traditional IPO-it will not be underwritten and is to be launched in the same manner as Spotify. (SPOT) This means that the brokerages advising on the offering are not setting a minimum price or building a book or holding a road show. Presumably, this is an effort on the part of the business to sell more of its shares to individuals. While that may happen on the initial day of trading, partially because so many potential investors will have used and appreciated Slack at work, this is the kind of name that most typically winds up in the hands of institutional investors who search out vehicles that will enjoy hype-growth for years into the future. Slack has a high probability of being such a vehicle.

Slack shares have changed hands privately-most recently between $21-$26/share so far this year according to the data on page 162 of the S-1. Based on some estimates I have made, those sales are at a valuation of more than 15X EV/S based on the revenues I expect for the current fiscal year. The volume of private sales has been at a level that suggests the price range is at least in the ball-park for where Slack shares are likely to trade after it reaches the public market. That is a price estimate far beyond the ones offered by other authors, and would represent a market cap quite a bit above past valuation estimates when the company was private. But given the company's growth rate and other factors I try to outline in this article, these shares will very likely be valued like some of the other hyper-growth names in the IT world-and the EV/S ratios of those company's is in between 15X-18X.

Slack will have a 2-tier shareholding scheme which effectively gives public shareholders no vote in the affairs of the company. Like most observers, I find this provision unfortunate, but it is common and will not be much of a factor in share price valuation, in my opinion.

Should readers consider owning a position in the shares ? More than a few SA contributors have opined-and they unanimously have voted against the shares. Some do not like using the service, some feel competition is or will be too strong and most don’t like the valuation. Below, I have provided a link by a potential Slack competitor, actually, that reviews the service and why the company has been successful.

One contributor wrote that he believes that Microsoft has an adequate service. The view from the real world, appears quite different. The fact is, “it is cool to use Slack.” I think when it comes the outlook for a service such as this, and for that matter the outlook for a service such as Zoom (ZO), the coolness factor, or its embrace by users in the overall tech community, means more than some type of feature/function/value analysis.

OK, not a popular position, I suppose, but it has been the history of the enterprise software world. Coolness and hype can matter far more than what some might consider objective considerations in the success of companies. It is hard to deny that the use of Slack is very cool these days.

Should investors own these shares? My belief is that Slack will continue on its hyper-growth course for several years, that it will reach profitability and reach a comfortable adolescence. There are no signs of a slowdown-and I suspect that the concern that Facebook’s (FB) will prove to be of significance will not bear out. Longer term investors are likely to be rewarded for holding these shares, in my opinion.

Slack which has now changed its ticker to WORK, as part of its effort to position its tool with investors, provides its users with a new communications paradigm within their organizations. In just five years, the company has engaged more than 10 million users, some paid, others not, inside of 600k organizations around the world. Of those 600k organizations, paying customers were 88k at the end of the 2019 fiscal year, a growth rate of 49%. Slack shares are likely to be expensive and the offering, which is a direct placement, and does not raise money for the company, is likely to be well received. The differences between offerings such as Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) start with the fact that Slack appears to have a well-sign-posted path to profitability and free cash flow. Looking at the current quarterly analysis, it appears that the company will become non-GAAP profitable before the end of 2020.

Based on the company’s current growth cadence, I expect that Slack will achieve revenue of $650-$675 million in the current fiscal year. The company will have 517 million equivalent outstanding shares when it starts trading publicly. As mentioned, recent private trades have been in the range of $21-$26 and the volume has not been inconsequential. That price computes to a current enterprise value of a bit less than $12 billion, at the mid-point of the range of trades and the company’s current reported cash balance of $841 million. Outstanding shares do not include RSU (restricted stock unit) liability which aggregates 63 million shares. Of that amount, only 22 million units have vested based on service. For the time being, those obligations are not of a magnitude to disturb the analysis.

So, at a $24/share price, the forward EV/S ratio would be about 17X. There are a few very high growth IT businesses that trade at such a rarefied valuation including Zscaler (ZS), MongoDB (MDB), Okta (OKTA) and Coupa (COUP). So, too, does the recently public PagerDuty (PD). All of those companies, despite their so-called guidance and consensus expectations, need to sustain growth of well above 50% for several years to make sense of their valuation. Slack will be no different, and my expectation, based on the cadence of the company’s growth, the state of the market for team collaboration software, and the company’s competitive positioning, suggest that the odds are it will achieve the kind of growth that will be needed to sustain its valuation.

There have been a few IPO’s this year, particularly including Zoom (ZO) and PagerDuty (PD) which I reviewed in advance for my Ticker Target investment community, that have seemingly defied gravity in terms of valuation. Of course, defying gravity is really in the eyes of the valuer. It isn’t that those paying what seem to be elevated prices for ZO and PD are doing so without analysis; it is just that their analysis differs from the published consensus dramatically when it comes to both the magnitude and duration of hyper growth.

Without trying to discuss the reasons for what looks to be an excessive valuation in any detail, I would expect Slack to be owned by and traded by a similar group of investors. In my view, Slack will be able to sustain growth of 50% or more for multiple years-how many is really unknowable-but several at least. And the company has shown some leverage at scale. The combination of multiple years of hyper-growth coupled with a strong business model is almost certainly going to engender strong interest and support for these shares.

It is the norm in articles such as this to touch on the major factors in the prospectus that detail financial operations of the entity in question. I will touch on some key financial metrics, to be sure, but the reason people are going to own these shares relates to the company’s establishment of a new paradigm in just a few years of operation. I think it is fair to say that Slack has become the gold standard for team communication software. That doesn’t mean there aren’t loads of competitors to Slack, starting with Microsoft (MSFT) Teams. I have linked here to a review of Slack and its competitors. The review, by a potential Slack competitor, pretty much lays out the reason for Slack’s success and the likelihood of its continued success going forward. For those interested in this space, note the commentary about Microsoft. For those interested in this space, the article is well worth the time of reading-although it was certainly not composed as an endorsement of Slack or the outlook for the company and its shares.

I will note that Atlassian (TEAM) sold its competitive HipChat product to Slack in July 2018 of last year-and Slack has closed it down and migrated users to its product. It says something that a company of the scale of Atlassian determined that competing with Slack was not an effective strategy after several years of effort.

The Business Model

Slack has built a classic Freemium business model. Literally hundreds of thousands of smaller organizations use the free version of Slack. Some of these organizations will ultimately become substantial users of the service. But the focus of the Slack is to sell larger organizations and indeed, at this point, 65 of the Fortune 100 are customers, and some of these customers have tens of thousands of active users. At this point, 40% of the company’s revenue is coming from users with an ARR of greater than $100k. Presumably that fraction of revenue will rise substantially over time.

At this point, the dollar based net retention rate for Slack is 143%. The rate has fallen from 152% and it will probably fall slowly over the years given the penetration this company has already achieved in many of the largest potential target accounts.

Slack has an immense eco-system for a company of its size and age. At this point the company has hundreds of thousands of operating integrations and of more importance, perhaps, Slack is embedded in more than 800 apps. While this is not the same kind of opportunity as one sees with Twilio (TWLO), it is, in my opinion a significant competitive moat that newer competitors will have a hard time in assaulting. I have linked here to a directory of “essential apps” as defined by Slack.

Slack’s business model is such as to generate a relatively substantial level of deferred revenues, and deferred revenue growth will be a significant component of cash flow. The growth in billings last year was about 79%. Billings are probably a better representation than revenues, of the company’s actual performance and some analysts will use billings as a better measure of valuation. The ration of billings to enterprise value is less than 14X, based on my estimates of likely revenues and the relationship of billings to revenues over the past year.

Calculated billings growth absolutely exploded last quarter-it rose by 37% sequentially-really! That is not a seasonal factor-the year on year increase was 97%. Both the absolute and percentage increase in calculated billings last quarter are at the highest levels the company has disclosed in its prospectus. I expect that many prospective investors and analysts will focus on that number in putting together a valuation analysis of this name. In part, the strong growth in billings, lead to a decline in free cash burn in the last quarter.

Most recently, Slack has constrained the growth of its operating expenses notably. In particular, development costs only rose 11% in the latest fiscal year, although the company added 36% to its research and development headcount. Exactly how that happened is not discussed in the S-1, although it would be interesting to understand.

In the latest quarter, sales and marketing costs only rose 3% sequentially, although such costs rose 43% year on year. General and administrative costs were flat sequentially, although they, too have risen in noticeably in the past year. Again, how sales and marketing costs showed such outstanding leverage as bookings growth exploded is a subject not explored explicitly in the S-1.

That said, operating expense was still at 122% of revenue on a GAAP basis in the quarter that ended 1/31.. Like most high growth ventures in the IT space, this company will consistently face the question of trading off growth for margin. I expect that some of that question will be answered when the company makes available what it is calling an electronic investor presentation-sometimes before the IPO date. But at the end of the day, those kinds of things will change based on circumstances, and I would simply state that the company is not burning through huge amounts of cash and its operating expense metrics are not far out of line with many companies of this kind and at this stage in their development.

At the moment, Slack’s gross margin is 87%. Slack really doesn’t compete on price and it negotiates its large enterprise deals using a high-touch, direct sales force. Slack is anything but the lowest cost alternative in the market. Again, Slack’s pricing is a function of its “coolness factor, as well as specific feature/function benefits that may be important to some users. But given the number of alternatives there are to Slack at lesser price points, its success in continuing to attract new users, and its ability in particular, to increase its reach into the enterprise market with a year on year growth of 93% in paid customers with an ARR metric of greater than $100k speaks strongly as to the company’s competitive positioning. In the company's fiscal Q4, the latest reported quarter, the large customer metric grew by 17% sequentially. As mentioned earlier, these larger customers, now constitute more than 40% of revenue. That said, at this point, Slack does not have any major customers with an unusually high proportion of ARR.

Slack has developed a metric for TAM of $28 billion. As there is no real way of either confirming or challenging the assumptions that the company has presented, I won’t try to do so. I think all that is relevant to suggest, is the market for communication and collaboration software tools in the business market is large enough to sustain Slack and competitors for some time to come .

How will they keep it up?

One of the issues that sometimes seems to elude commentators is the fact that companies such as this are continuously changing and evolving. Like every other growth venture, Slack will have to dramatically enhance its offering and broaden its footprint if it has any hope of achieving the kind of growth that will support a rising valuation for the shares.

As can be seen in the article I referenced earlier about Slack and its competitors, ease of use is a key part of the competitive milieu in evaluating collaboration engines like this. That is why Microsoft Teams was not well liked by the reviewers. Slack's S-1 uses the current cant phrases about "delighting customers and deepening engagement. But it has statistics to back up its claim and the product is in use at some very large IT organizations including Autodesk (ADSK), Splunk (SPLK) and Oracle (ORCL) who have some perspective on ease of use. Oracle is one of Slack's larger customers with a deployment now greater than 100k users.

At the end of the day, the growth of Slack will come down to its use within many organizations as a kind of next generation e-mail facility that enhances the productivity of teams. It is a very different world in terms of work experiences than many readers will recognize, and the value of Slack as a business is that it has gotten itself adopted as the tool of choice in this new environment.

One of the great growth opportunities for Slack is to build usage outside internal channels. Currently 15% of users use Slack to communicate with other Slack users outside of their own organization. Despite the money Slack spends on sales and marketing, the sales motion at Slack is essentially viral in nature. Getting users to communicate using shared channels is one way of placing the “virus” so to speak, in another organization where it can spread and generate significant incremental revenues without high-touch sales.

The use by Slack in very large organizations will be a key to future growth. The company offers a product called Enterprise Grid, which allows administrators some control about what is done within a Slack deployment. Over time, it would be reasonable to expect Slack to broaden the administrative capabilities of its technology so that it can be sold within regulated industries in both the healthcare and financial services industry.

While it is undoubtedly gilding the lily a bit to claim that Slack is the next generation of E-Mail, some of the requirements inherent in E-Mail deployments in enterprises will become part of what Slack offers. It is the kind of opportunity that is not easy to quantify but which tends to be ignored by commentators looking backward and focusing on what they believe to be hyper (or better said) over-valuation.

I don’t know of a single IT business that is not trying to leverage the technology of AI and machine learning. So is this one. Inevitably Slack will offer search capabilities based on AI to help streamline work flows by prioritizing the importance of messaging. Again, not terribly surprisingly, Slack wants to grow its eco system and to get its app embedded in all potential apps. And like many, many other IT vendors these days, the concept of making its apps available to developers through low code technology is likely to be a substantial part of the development process going forward.

Are any of these initiatives show-stoppers? Perhaps not showstoppers but the company is executing a coherent strategy that is easy to understand and which is resonating well with users. I am not going to write about customer success stories-the prospectus provides the appropriate context for that. But Slack has already built a substantial business and won conspicuous success with a host of marquis customers.

Management

I have not yet had the opportunity to meet with or interview any of the senior management of this business. Their backgrounds are certainly appropriate for the roles they fill at this point. Specifically, the company has a “headline” name in Tamar Yehoshua, its Chief Product officer since January of this year, after a lengthy career in various product management roles at Google.

The CEO and the Chief Technology Officer are founders of the company and have prior experience as senior executives of other web based enterprises. The CEO, Stewart Butterfield, founded and then sold the website Flickr. He has essentially been working in the world of internet startups for his entire working career and in fact Slack is an outgrowth of a communication tool that he and his team had built when he was involved in starting a multiplayer game for a start-up called Tiny Speck which launched the game of “Glitch.”

The directors notably include Sarah Friar, well known from her role as the CFO of Square (SQ). In addition the board includes Graham Smith, who was a long-serving CFO of Salesforce (CRM).

The fact that Slack has been able to emerge from a crowded messaging field as a leader, and was able to best the experienced folks at Atlassian has to speak to the quality of the team that has been created.

I would be the last to pretend that the shares, priced as they seem likely to be priced, are cheap, or that there is any way to make a traditional investment case for Slack shares. At the end of the day, its value is that of the leader in an enormous space that is likely to grow for years if not decades. No, I am not going to make the case that some have that Slack will be the new e-mail. But its acceptance as a standard in the workplace has been so great that suggesting that it will not have continued success seems to this writer like trying to stare facts down. I would imagine that most growth mutual funds and hedge funds will wind up with positions in this name and the odds on the share price responding to strong institutional interest seem overwhelming to me at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.