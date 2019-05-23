The Consequences Of Huawei's Ban On Qualcomm

The side effect of the trade war could be that smartphone manufacturers in China seek to mitigate their risk by diversifying and switching to Qualcomm competitors.

The dispute between Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) lasted several years, but has now come to an end. Qualcomm can count on the fact that Apple is now back into the fold, a big plus. In addition, 5G is rolling out and Qualcomm should benefit from it. But even with these two tailwinds, there are dark clouds on the horizon.

Why MSM chipsets are important to Qualcomm

Semiconductor chips are an important contributor to Qualcomm in terms of revenue, specifically the QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies) segment. While QCT is not as profitable as the QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) segment, it's the one that brings in the most revenue. The table below lists some of the relevant numbers.

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 YoY change QCT $3897M $3722M -4% EBT $608M $542M -11% EBT as revenue % 16% 15% -1% QTL $1219M $1122M -8% EBT $809M $674M -17% EBT as revenue % 66% 60% -6% MSM chip shipments 187M 155M -17%

Source: Qualcomm

Another noteworthy fact in light of recent developments is that China is an important market for Qualcomm. With two-thirds of revenue from China, Qualcomm has significant exposure as the table below shows. This is because China houses many of the smartphone manufacturers that utilize Qualcomm chipsets such as the Snapdragon series. The biggest of the smartphone manufacturers in China is Huawei.

2016 2017 2018 China $13503M $14579M $15149M South Korea $3918M $3538M $3175M United States $386M $513M $603M Other $5747M $3661M $3805M $23554M $22291M $22732M

Huawei is just one of several smartphone manufacturers in China. Other major brands include Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. Smaller ones include Tecno, OnePlus and Lenovo. But unlike the others, Huawei has its own chips called Kirin that it uses in its smartphones. As a result, Qualcomm does not generate as much as it could from Huawei even though it's the biggest Chinese manufacturer of smartphones. The table below ranks some of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world.

Company Smartphones shipped 2017 Market share Smartphones shipped 2018 Market share YoY change Samsung 317.7M 21.7% 292.3M 20.8% -8.0% Apple 215.8M 14.7% 208.8M 14.9% -3.2% Huawei 154.2M 10.5% 206M 14.7% +33.6% Xiaomi 92.7M 6.3% 122.6M 8.7% +32.2% Oppo 111.7M 7.6% 113.1M 8.1% 1.3% Others 573.4M 39.1% 462M 32.9% -19.4% Total 1465.5M 1409M -4.1%

Source: IDC

Huawei is restricted from getting semiconductors

However, the U.S. government has decided to put restrictions on Huawei, which means that Huawei will no longer be able to source semiconductors from U.S. companies such as Qualcomm. A significant loss for Qualcomm because Huawei is part of a small group of companies that bring in most of the revenue.

Instead, Huawei will be forced to accelerate the adoption of Kirin chipsets that have been designed by its subsidiary known as HiSilicon. Up to now, Kirin chips have been used alongside Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm. But it now looks like Huawei will replace all its Snapdragon chipsets with Kirin chipsets.

Why Qualcomm losses may not only be limited to Huawei

While Qualcomm's loss may be obvious in the case of Huawei, it's less clear as to what will happen with regard to the other smartphone manufacturers in China. The U.S. government has only gone after Huawei at this point, but there is the possibility that other Chinese companies may re-evaluate their relationship with Qualcomm even though they may not have been explicitly targeted.

In comparison to Huawei, companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are even more dependent on Qualcomm for chipsets. Unlike Huawei with Kirin, these companies do not have their own chipsets that they can use as a replacement. If Qualcomm becomes unavailable for whatever reason, business at these companies will effectively come to a halt since smartphones need a suitable chipset such as Snapdragon in order to work. So alternatives to Qualcomm are needed.

What alternatives are there for Qualcomm chipsets?

Qualcomm does not have a monopoly with its Snapdragon chipsets. As mentioned previously, Huawei has its Kirin series of chipsets available. In addition, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has its Exynos chipsets. Meizu is currently the only Chinese company that uses Exynos chipsets, but Samsung would not mind new customers.

A third company is MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) with its Helio chipsets. MediaTek has historically been relegated to entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but the company is looking to climb up the ladder, especially with 5G. If Snapdragon is shunned, MediaTek could get the opening it's been looking for.

A fourth potential supplier is Unisoc. Similar to MediaTek, Unisoc is looking to climb up the ladder. Unlike some of the competition, Unisoc can guarantee that Chinese manufacturers will not have to worry about potential sanctions from foreign governments since Unisoc is a Chinese company. Finally, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) used to be a supplier of modem chips to Apple, but it's since decided to call it quits.

Company Country Qualcomm USA Intel USA Samsung South Korea MediaTek Taiwan Huawei China Unisoc China

Qualcomm anticipates potential problems

Qualcomm may dominate the market, but there is competition out there that is looking to chip away at Qualcomm's current position. In fact, Qualcomm realizes there are potential problems. The company alludes to this in its Form 10-K where it states that:

"Although we have attained a significant position in the industry, many of our current and potential competitors may have advantages over us that include, among others: motivation by our customers in certain circumstances to utilize their own internally-developed integrated circuit products, to use our competitors' integrated circuit products and/or sell such products to others, including by bundling with other products, or to choose alternative technologies; lower cost structures and/or a willingness and ability to accept lower prices and lower or negative margins for their products, particularly in China; foreign government support of other technologies or competitors; better known brand names; ownership and control of manufacturing facilities and greater expertise in manufacturing processes; more extensive relationships with local distribution companies and original equipment manufacturers in certain geographic regions (such as China) and/or experience in adjacent industry segments outside traditional cellular industries (such as automotive and IoT); and/or a more established presence in certain regions."

Notice that the only country mentioned by name is China. The Chinese government could implicitly or explicitly encourage local companies to use chipsets from non-American suppliers that are unlike to impose sanctions. Either MediaTek or Samsung and ideally from Unisoc or HiSilicon. Any escalation of the trade war will give even more impetus to this effort.

The side effect of trade tensions between the U.S. and China

The potential fallout from the trade war with China, as well as the Huawei ban in particular, is that other smartphone manufacturers in China will begin to diversify in order to mitigate the risk they face. Quite a few of them rely almost exclusively on Qualcomm, and if they were to be subjected to a ban like Huawei, then they will have problems staying in business.

Executives at companies like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo could decide that it's prudent to have products that can continue to go on sale without fear of supply disruptions. Any company executive worth his or her salt will want to make sure that their company is not vulnerable to something that forces them to shut down. Not doing so would be negligent.

Alternatives need to be available to make sure that there is a backup plan in case something goes wrong. That should reduce the chance that companies have to stop doing business due to the absence of crucial components for their smartphones. Parent royalties will still be paid to Qualcomm, but relying exclusively on Snapdragon chipsets is too big a risk that companies in China can no longer afford.

What this means in practice is that manufacturers in China are almost certain to reduce their use of Qualcomm chipsets in favor of alternatives from Samsung, MediaTek and Unisoc. Huawei has so far refrained from selling its Kirin chipsets to anyone else, but the CEO has said that he is open to the idea. If that happens, then another option will become available to those looking to replace Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. But regardless of which vendor they opt for, the end result will be fewer sales of Qualcomm chipsets going forward.

Why China issues could more than offset Qualcomm's gains From Apple

The Apple settlement was a big plus for Qualcomm and the stock jumped as a result. However, the risk is that all these gains could be reduced, if not completely offset, by losses in the China market. Compared to Apple, chipset sales to Chinese smartphone manufacturers are more profitable.

The reason is that Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and others buy Snapdragon chipsets that offer a complete solution, including both a modem chip and application processor. In contrast, Apple only needs a modem chip to use alongside its A-series of application processors. The result is that Qualcomm earns less from Apple in comparison to its Chinese competitors due to lower revenue and margin contributions from modem chips.

To put things in perspective, Qualcomm derived about 10% of revenue from Xiaomi or the same amount as Samsung and Apple, both of which are much larger than Xiaomi. This is due to the fact that Xiaomi relies almost exclusively on complete Snapdragon solutions whereas the other two rely on Qualcomm only to a partial extent.

However, the Huawei ban throws a monkey wrench into the equation by making it very risky for Chinese smartphone manufacturers to depend on Qualcomm chipsets. Depending on how much substitution takes place of Snapdragon chipsets in China, Qualcomm could lose much of what it gained from the Apple settlement.

While Qualcomm is back to selling modem chips to Apple, it will also have to contend with fewer Snapdragon sales to China. The long-term consequence could be that companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and others become more like Samsung or Apple by only relying on Qualcomm to a minor degree, which will be a loss for Qualcomm.

Furthermore, it's almost certain that Apple will try to develop its own modem chips so that it no longer needs to get them from Qualcomm. This will take years and Apple may not be successful, but it's something that Apple will try to do. It's by no means certain that Apple will always be a customer of Qualcomm modem chips.

Will Qualcomm headwinds beat tailwinds or vice versa?

In my opinion, it's unrealistic to expect that Qualcomm customers in China will not react to what happened to Huawei. It's inevitable that Qualcomm competitors will get an opportunity to gain at the company's expense, the only question is by how much. If the Apple settlement was a big plus for Qualcomm, then trade tensions and the after effects could be the catalyst that negates much, if not all, of the benefits for Qualcomm.

Longer term, there is also reason to question the sustainability of Qualcomm's patent licensing model, the main source of its profits. Qualcomm has already come under investigation by several governments such as in Europe, the U.S. and China, some of which are still ongoing. There is a realistic chance that the company may no longer be allowed to conduct business the way it has, which is sure to have a negative impact.

In a nutshell, Qualcomm is seen as a big beneficiary of the global roll-out of 5G technology. But if revenue comes under pressure due to disappointing chipset sales and profits are reduced because of changes in licensing, then the outlook for the company may not be as bright as initially thought. The exact outcome is still up in the air.

