Silver Got Ugly - That Could Mean It's Ready To Roar On The Upside

Traditional fundamental analysis in the silver market is a useless exercise. Since silver is a byproduct of gold, copper, lead, zinc, and other metal output, the production cost of the precious metal is a metric that rarely factors into its price path.

The price of silver moves higher or lower with the sentiment of market participants. Silver is a volatile metal when it comes to price. In 1980, the price peaked at over $50 per ounce, and in 2011 it fell just shy of that high when it traded to $49.82. Since the latest high, the price has made lower highs and lower lows. The last significant peak in the price of the metal came in 2016 when it reached $21.095 per ounce in the aftermath of the shock of the Brexit referendum. Both silver and gold rallied as the citizens of the UK voted to exit the European Union, but since then, the price of silver has consistently underperformed the price action in the gold market. At of the end of last week, silver was trading at its lowest level against gold since 1992 as it heads towards a test of the all-time modern-day peak in the price relationship between the two precious metals. The price action in the silver market has been ugly over recent sessions.

If silver is going to experience a period of mean reversion where it outperforms the price of gold, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) or the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) are two products that could make a significant comeback.

Silver falls to a new low for 2019

Last week, the price of nearby silver futures fell to another new low for 2019 when the July futures reached a low at $14.35 on Tuesday, May 21 and the continuous contract hit $14.325 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that during the week of May 20, silver traded two cents below last Friday's low when it hit $14.325 and the July contract fall to $14.35 before turning higher. Technical metrics are in oversold territory, but open interest has been easing higher, which is a dangerous sign for the silver futures market. When the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions rises as the price declines, it tends to be a technical validation of a bearish trend. However, in the silver market that moves on sentiment, it could be a sign of bargain hunting in the silver market.

A steady decline since it probed above $16 per ounce

The weekly price chart shows silver has been in a bearish trend since February, making a series of lower highs and lower lows after it failed at above the $16 level earlier this year. On Monday, May 20, silver fell to its lowest price on the July contract since November 30, 2018. The measure of weekly historical volatility declined to 8.33%, reflecting the slow and steady decline in the silver market. All signs pointed to either bearish sentiment by trending following traders and no interest from investors who are shunning the silver market these days when silver was near its low.

In 2019, silver reached a peak at $16.20 per ounce on the nearby futures contract on COMEX during the week of January 28. In late February, the consecutive contract could only make it to $16.195. The lower high gave way to the current bearish trend, which continues to take the price of the precious metal to lower lows.

Ironically, the July futures contract managed to make a marginally higher peak in February compared to its price in January. Silver rose above the peak at the end of the first month of the year at $16.375 to $16.385 in late February, but the price could not attract follow-through buying which pushed it just over $2 lower than the 2019 high on May 17 and 20.

Coming close to critical technical support levels

The trend on the weekly chart in silver looks ugly, but the monthly chart is worse.

Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial illustrates that after posting a gain in January, the price of silver has moved lower in each consecutive month. The first level of technical support now stands at the November 2018 low at $13.86 per ounce. The 2018 bottom was only 22.5 cents above the critical level of technical support in the silver market which stands at the December 2015 line in the sand on the downside at $13.635 per ounce. While silver is flirting with a level that could lead to a significant technical downside break, gold remains a lot higher than its December 2015 low which was at $1046.20 per ounce. Gold traded to a low at $1269 per ounce level at its low on the nearby June futures contract this week as the yellow metal continues to outperform silver. However, risk-off activity in markets across all asset classes on May 23 created a flight to quality lifting the prices of gold and silver. July silver futures moved above the $14.60 level on May 23, and June gold was at around $1285 per ounce.

Sentiment in the silver market was at a low according to the silver/gold ratio

Given the performance of the silver market since it hit a high at $21.095 in July 2016, investors have shunned the precious metal which provides little or no reason to buy on a technical basis. The one positive for the silver market is that technical resistance continues to move lower and now stands at the 2019 peak on the continuous contract at $16.20, the 2018 peak at $17.705, and the 2017 high at $18.655 per ounce.

Each time I write about the silver/gold ratio, I get more than a few comments that the price relationship between silver and gold is a meaningless metric. The ratio may have lost its luster as a metric that predicts the price direction of either gold or silver these days, but it has been around for over 5000 years since the first Egyptian pharaoh Menes stated that two and one-half parts silver equal one-part gold.

In modern times, the ratio has traded from a low at 15.79 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value in 1980 to a high at 93.18 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold in 1990. The average of the ratio over the past 45 years is at 54.795.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the ratio traded below the average for around 18 years and above for 27 years. Since hitting its most recent low at just over 38 ounces of silver value in 2011, the ratio has moved steadily higher. In 2016, it reached the highest level since 1993 when it moved to just under 80:1. After a brief pullback to just over the 68:1 level in 2016, the metric has surged reaching almost 89:1 recently. While the comments to my articles may be valid when it comes to the useful nature of the ratio these days, it represents one more signal of silver's weakness compared to the price of gold.

Central banks around the world continue to hold the yellow metal, and over the recent years, they have been net buyers increasing their reserves. However, silver has not attracted the same level of interest from the official sector or the public. Therefore, it would not come as any great shock if the ratio continues to make higher highs and reaches the all-time modern-day peak at 93.18:1 or even a higher level.

Perhaps the most significant thing that the silver/gold ratio is telling us is that fewer market participants care about silver and the addressable market that has invested in the metal in the past has shrunk after a long period of disappointment.

SIL or SLV for mean reversion

I have been trading silver since the early 1980s and missed the first move to over the $50 per ounce level in 1979-1980 when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the market in the precious metal. However, starting shortly after that period, I have been an active participant in the silver market as a trader and investor. In the 1990s, I was involved in what was perhaps the largest concentrated long proprietary position in history that exceeded the size that the Hunt brother held at the high. Over almost four decades, I have learned a lot about the liquidity and habits of the silver market, which sometimes defies fundamentals, technical factors, and logic.

Early in my career, one of my first bosses told me that the price of a commodity rises when there are more buyers than sellers and falls when selling overwhelms buying. At the time, the lesson seemed overly simplistic, but there was a certain elegance in his advice. What he was saying is that sentiment in the silver market, and most others, is a dominant factor. In silver, where fundamentals make little difference as the metal is a byproduct of many other metals and minerals, it is always investor demand that determines if the price moves higher or lower. Currently, the demand does not exist, but that could shift in the blink of an eye.

Since the 1980s, the other lesson I have learned from the silver market, which was painful at times, is that it tends to switch direction when it looks its best or its worst. On May 17 and 20, the price of silver looked like it was preparing to challenge the two levels of technical support below the market at $13.86 and $13.635 per ounce, and that may turn out to have been the best reason to purchase silver. At over $14.60 on May 23, time will tell if a significant recovery is getting underway in the silver market.

The most direct route for investment in silver is via the bars and coins offered by dealers around the world. Many dealers charge high premiums which weigh on the economics of a physical position. Moreover, storing silver in a vault is an additional expense, and the metal is bulky and awkward. A 1000-ounce bar of silver is worth around $14,400 at its current price level and weighs almost 70 pounds. The liquid silver futures market on COMEX provides an alternative, but requires a special account and margin creates lots of leverage for buyers and sellers. The futures market does an excellent job replicating the price action in the silver market because it offers a delivery mechanism. Individual mining shares of companies that extract silver from the crust of the earth is another route to investment or speculation in the silver market. While silver miners tend to outperform the price action on the upside and underperform on the downside on a percentage basis, an individual mining company has a myriad of risks compared to the price of silver. The buyer of shares takes both the risk of management and production. There are more than a few examples throughout history where the price of a commodity has moved higher, and a mining company has gone out of business.

ETF and ETN products are simple and easy to use. They provide liquidity and exposure to the price of a commodity. In the silver market, the iShares Silver Trust is the most liquid silver product with $4.67 billion in net assets and average daily trading volume of over seven million shares. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of silver. The Trust seeks to reflect such performance before payment of the Trust's expenses and liabilities. It is not actively managed. The Trust does not engage in any activities designed to obtain a profit from, or to ameliorate losses caused by, changes in the price of silver.

Since SLV holds 100% of its net assets in silver, it moves higher and lower with the price of the metal.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF product holds shares in a diversified portfolio of silver mining companies. The most recent top holdings of SIL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since miners tend to out and underperform silver on the up and downside, SIL tends to provide a higher percentage gain when the price silver is moving higher and vice versa on the downside. As an example, the price of silver jumped from $13.635 in late 2015 to a high at $21.095 in July 2016, a rise of 54.7%. Over the same period, SIL rallied from $14.94 to $54.34 as the SIL ETF over tripled in value.

Silver tends to rally and recover when the market least expects it and given the recent price action and proximity of the lows to the current price, this week could turn out to have been the perfect time for another head fake move and recovery in the silver market and a move towards means reversion in the ratio.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver