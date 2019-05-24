Platinum - False Hope And More Of The Same

Platinum is the rarest precious metal of the four members of the precious metals sector that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Platinum also has the highest density and melting point compared to the other three metals, which means the metal has a myriad of industrial applications. Platinum also has a history as a financial asset. For many years, platinum's nickname was "rich man's gold."

The price action in the platinum market has not been impressive by any means. While the other three precious metals are all trading at prices that are appreciably above levels seen in 2008 after the global financial crisis sent them all to bottoms, platinum is a lot closer to those lows than are the others.

The value proposition for the platinum market continues to point to higher prices, but the metal will not cooperate. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) and the Granite Shares Platinum Trust (PLTM) are the two ETFs that replicate the price action in the platinum futures and physical markets.

Platinum fails - again

Platinum hit its most recent high at $920.40 per ounce on the active month July NYMEX futures contract on April 8. For several weeks, platinum outperformed the price action in gold, silver, and even the explosive palladium market, and the price action looked like a significant recovery was finally underway in the platinum market. However, the rally came to an abrupt end, and the price of platinum fell by over $100 per ounce over the recent trading sessions.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, platinum declined to its most recent low at $796.60 per ounce on May 23. Price momentum and relative strength metrics declined into oversold territory given the recent price drop in the platinum market. Open interest has moved from 74,847 contracts on the day platinum was on its high to 79,676 contracts as of May 22 in a sign that some market participants could be bargain hunting and buying the metal on the most recent price dip. However, selling has overwhelmed buying in the platinum market as it declined below its first level of technical support at the March 11 low at $814.80 on the July contract. Daily historical price volatility declined from over 23% when platinum was on its high to 18% as the price action is back to its old tricks, which is failing after any attempt at a rally.

A long history of disappointment since 2008

The most recent price failure in the platinum market is nothing new, and we should be used to it by now.

Source: CQG

Since 2008, when the price reached an all-time high at $2308.80 per ounce, platinum has disappointed investors and traders. Platinum offered fantastic returns for those who bought at the end of 1999 when the price closed at $430.50 per ounce. Those with the foresight to sell in 2008 at or near the high saw their investment in platinum grow by over five times. However, those who overstayed their welcome watched as the price dropped from over $2300 per ounce in March 2008 to a low at $761.80 just seven months late in October of that same year. Platinum took the stairs up over eight years, and the elevator ride to the downside took the price 67% lower in the span of a little over one-half of a year.

A recovery followed that took the price to a high at $1918.50 in 2011 when gold traded to its all-time peak at $1920.70 and silver reached $49.82 per ounce. Since then, it had been all downhill for the price of platinum, which reached its lowest price since 2003 last August when the price fell to a low at $755.70. Gold, silver, other precious metals, and most other commodities never touched their 2008 lows, but platinum moved below the level.

Platinum's most recent attempt at a rally took the price to a level that was $152.20 or just over 20% above its lows from last summer, but the rally ran out of steam, and the price is now closer to the lowest level in sixteen years than it is to the April peak at over $900 per ounce. Platinum continues to be weak and undervalued compared to both gold, another financial precious metal, and palladium, its sister PGM with industrial applications.

Platinum remains historically inexpensive against gold

The reason for platinum's nickname "rich man's gold" is that it has a history as a financial asset and a store of value.

Source: CQG

The chart of the price of platinum minus gold dating back to 1974 shows that at $485.20 per ounce below the yellow metal, platinum is near its historical low against gold. Platinum slipped to a discount against gold in late 2014 and has not looked back. Platinum is around thirteen times rarer than gold with 250 tons of annual production compared to over 3000 tons of gold output each year. At the same time, platinum's physical characteristics when it comes to density and resistance to heat make the metal attractive for industrial users, but the price has also dropped against the other platinum group metals which makes the value proposition even more attractive at its current price level.

Platinum is also cheap compared to palladium and rhodium

Platinum traded at an all-time low against palladium in 2000, when a shortage of palladium lifted the price to $1090 per ounce. In early 2016, palladium traded to a low at $451.50 per ounce and took off to the upside, reaching its most recent peak at $1599.10 in March 2019. Palladium has outperformed the price action in the platinum market, and the discount for platinum fell to a series of new records in 2018 and 2019.

Source: CQG

When palladium was on its high in March, it traded to over a $700 premium to the price of platinum. At over $500 premium on May 23, the price of platinum is still incredibly cheap on a historical basis compared to the other platinum group metal.

Rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production in South Africa. The bearish price action in the platinum market sent the price to levels that were under the cost of production in some mines as platinum ores are buried in the crust of the earth. The decline in price and production led to a deficit in the rhodium market, which sent the price appreciably higher since 2016.

Source: Kitco

As the chart illustrates, rhodium rose from under $600 per ounce in 2016 to its current midpoint value at around $2675 per ounce on May 23. While platinum is around $485 below gold and $510 under palladium, the price is $1,875 lower than rhodium.

Platinum can serve as a financial substitute for gold given its history as "rich man's gold" or as an industrial alternative for both palladium and rhodium given its higher density and resistance to heat. The current price of platinum compared to the three other precious metals creates a compelling value proposition for the platinum market.

PPLT or PLTM offer value, but patience wears thin

I continue to believe that platinum offers investors and traders one of the most compelling opportunities available in the commodities asset class today. Owning platinum has been a highly frustrating experience since 2014, and anyone who bought too early, like me, is nursing more than an inconsequential loss on their position. However, what was attractive when platinum slipped to a discount to gold, became even more attractive when platinum moved to a new all-time low against both gold and palladium, and I continue to think that this dog of a metal will rise and experience a palladium-like recovery one of these days.

The most direct route for investment in the platinum market is via the coins and bars offered by precious metals dealers around the world. However, platinum is rare, and the physical metal often commands significant premiums to the current market price. The NYMEX futures market is another direct route for investment as it has a delivery mechanism that guarantees a smooth convergence between futures and physical prices on delivery dates in the futures market. However, participation in the futures market requires a specialized account and the willingness to post margin in the leveraged world of derivatives.

The ETF market offers an alternative via the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product and the Granite Shares Platinum Trust product. Both ETFs hold 100% of their net assets in platinum bullion. The PPLT product is more liquid with $588.39 million in net assets compared to the $4 million held by PLTM. PLTM is a new product that began trading in 2018 while PPLT has been around since 2010. PPLT trades an average of 82,548 shares each day compared to only 6,008 for PLTM. PPLT replicates the price action of 1/10 of an ounce of the metal, while PLTM reflects 1/100 of an ounce which could make it more attractive and build liquidity once the price of platinum attracts more investment capital. The IAU ETF in gold offers the same size differential when compared to the GLD ETF as IAU is one-tenth the size. IAU has gained both net assets and volume over the past years at least in part because of the size difference.

Finally, PPLT charges an expense ratio of 0.60% while PLTM costs only 0.50% to trade.

Platinum is a metal that remains under siege. The recent price failure is another chapter in the long saga of platinum's bear market. One day, the bear will transform into a bull, and platinum will move higher and keep on going. I continue to buy price weakness in the platinum market and hope to live to see that day. Platinum was trading at just under $800 per ounce on the active month July NYMEX futures contract on Thursday, May 23.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum