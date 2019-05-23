CDW: A 100% Potential Return In 5 Years

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has been in the uptrend since its IPO, increasing from $17 in 2013 to more than $100 at the time of writing, delivering the annual compounded growth of 34.36%. Although the stock has been up a lot, CDW still offers a lot of value to shareholders in the long run.

Three strategies to drive growth

CDW is the growing integrated IT solution provider to more than 250,000 businesses, governments and institutions in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, operating in three main segments: Corporate, Small Business and Public. The company often purchases all or some of the products from its vendors including Cisco (CSCO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), and Microsoft (MSFT), then resells with the solutions CDW offers. Most of its revenue, 42%, is derived from corporate business segments. The second biggest revenue contributor is the public segment, accounting for 37.9% of the total sales. In 2018, its corporate segment’s sales jumped 10.8%, driven by client device refresh and solutions including software and data center.

In the first quarter of 2019, CDW has also generated good growth. Sales reached $4 billion, 9.7% higher than in the same period last year. Net income rose by 20.4% to $153 million. The corporate business net revenue increased by 13%, driven by both double-digit growth in transactions and solutions. Christine Leahy, CEO of the company, commented: “Transactions growth was powered by our unique ability to provide high value services, including pre-orders, configurations and staging and to secure client device inventory in a supply constrained market. This enabled the team to meet strong client device demand, driven by strength in the economy and healthy employment.”

The company employs a three-part strategy to drive its growth. First, it acquires customers and grows share, focusing on productivity improvement. Its new Partner Portal allows the company to exchange real-time data with its partners, delivering timely analytics and insights to its partners. It also enables CDW to have a more effective and targeted sales program, training for the company’s sales and technical organizations. Second, it would enhance the solution capabilities to stay relevant to customers’ demand. Third, after enhancing the solution capabilities, it would expand to higher value-added services capabilities to deliver integrated end-to-end solutions.

A 30% dividend/FCF payout ratio will benefit shareholders

For the full year 2019, CDW increases the growth target to 6%-6.75% (300–375 basis points higher than US IT growth of 3%). An additional 100 basis points would be generated from Scalar, Canada’s IT solution provider in security, cloud, and infrastructure. The company’s management makes clear of its priorities including maintaining a net leverage ratio of 2.5x to 3x, balancing the mixture between organic growth & M&A activities, and returning free cash flow to shareholders via both shares repurchases and dividend increases. In the next five years, CDW plans to pay out 30% of its free cash flow in five years.

In the past five years, CDW has been growing its free cash flow and dividend payment at a high rate. Its free cash flow rose from $380 million in 2014 to $819.8 million in 2018, compounding 21.2% annually. The dividend payment skyrocketed from $33.6 million to $139.4 million during the same period.

Thousands 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividend paid 33,600 52,900 78,700 106,900 139,400 Free cash flow 380,000 187,400 540,500 696,600 819,800 payout % FCF 8.84% 28.23% 14.56% 15.35% 17.00%

Source: Author’s self-made table

Being a good cash flow generator, CDW has been consistently increasing dividend payment to its shareholders. In 2018, the dividend payout of free cash flow is 17%. In the next five years, if CDW’s free cash flow (FCF) can keep the similar 21.2% annual compounded growth rate, its free cash flow will be $2.14 billion. With the target dividend payout of 30% free cash flow, around $640 million will be paid out as dividends, or 4.1% yield with the current price. Factoring another 2% share repurchases in the next five years, the cash return to shareholders in 2023 should amount to more than 6% of the current price.

Because of the consistently growing operating performance, although CDW's share price has been on the rise for five years, its valuation is not so high compared to its historical valuation. Since 2014, its EV/FCF is staying between 16.5x to 55x. At the time of writing, its EV/FCF is 21.8x.

Source: Ycharts

Following our assumptions, by 2023, if its free cash flow reaches $2.14 billion, and it is valued at the lowest historical valuation at 16.5x, then CDW’s enterprise value should be $35.3 billion, or nearly 100% upside.

Potential risks

CDW employs a huge amount of debt, $3.3 billion, much higher than its current equity of $927.3 million. It is currently not an issue now, as CDW’s interest coverage ratio is still quite high, at 6.64. However, if the business slowed down, a huge debt pile could pose a big challenge to the company. Another risk is that as CDW is a reseller of software and solutions for other big technology companies, its continued success depends on its vendor relationships and their product availability. CDW might face a lot of competition in the market if other companies are more innovative, offering better solutions to customers.

A 100% gain in the next five years might materialize if CDW cannot grow its free cash flow at more than 21% annually. If CDW cannot grow its free cash flow at a decent rate consistently, the market valuation might also be much lower, dragging down CDW's potential gain.

Conclusion

A potential 100% gain is translated into nearly 15% annual compounded return in the next five years. In addition, following the management’s cash return plan, investors can get a decent cash return yield, at around 6%, in those five years of holding the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.