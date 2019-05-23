Urstadt Biddle's Slow-Growing Income Stream Is Overvalued Today

However, UBA's dividend growth has consistently been very slow in the past and is likely to remain quite slow into the future.

Over the past twenty years, UBA has beaten the S&P 500 by a wide margin and has grown its dividend for the past 25 years.

Urstadt-Biddle is one of the highest quality shopping center REITs in America with a strong portfolio concentrated in the New York Metropolitan Area.

Urstadt-Biddle Properties, Inc. (UBA, UBP) is a shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) with properties concentrated in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. UBA has 84 properties spread throughout these three states, along with one property in New Hampshire (Savers, a popular thrift store).

The company boasts an impressive total return compound annual growth rate since 2000 of 12.4%, compared to the 11.4% achieved by NAREIT's index of all equity REITs. Looking back a little further to 1998, UBA has handsomely beaten the market.

Data by YCharts

That makes the company an interesting research prospect. Every company that is able to beat the market over long periods of time has some sort of special sauce - some unique element or combination of elements that enable it to achieve alpha. So, what is UBA's special sauce?

Urstadt-Biddle's Moat-Worthy Strengths

Right off the bat, we notice one moat-worthy characteristic of UBA, and that is location, location, location. Their properties are well-located in densely populated, high-barrier-to-entry, suburban communities in the Tri-state area. Some might say this geographic concentration is a weakness of the company. I disagree. Clustering properties relatively closely as UBA does give management the ability to visit property sites in person within a day's drive. They know these markets and properties better than the average REIT management knows its markets and properties.

Source: UBA Presentation

The company focuses on commuter markets surrounding Manhattan, which puts its properties squarely in the middle of wealthy populations. Twenty-two percent of UBA's properties are located in "super-zips" (i.e. zip codes in the 95th percentile of education and income) compared to 27% for high-quality Dividend King, Federal Realty Trust (FRT). UBA has some of the most favorable demographics among its peer group:

Source: UBA Presentation

For properties within UBA's geographical sphere of competence, their business plan is "to self-manage and lease all our properties, to have a conservative amount of debt, and keep our ownership relatively simple by investing in fee positions (owning the land and buildings) and avoiding, if possible, complicated joint venture or leasehold investments."

In general, UBA's management seems to operate on a KISS (keep it simple, stupid) principle, and I like that. As proven by Realty Income (O) and other triple net lease REITs, simplicity in a business model often provides better risk-adjusted returns than more complex models. For instance, UBA avoids all development projects, which can be subject to cost overruns as well as regulatory and zoning issues. They stick to their operational sphere of competence, which is buying, leasing & releasing, and redeveloping shopping center space.

While five of UBA's properties are retail-oriented single-tenant units, the majority (82%) of the company's properties are grocery-anchored, multi-tenant shopping centers. A large majority of base rent comes from retail tenants, but there are a handful of office, medical, and specialty tenants as well.

Top tenants include:

415-store supermarket chain, Stop & Shop (7.9% of annualized rental revenue) CVS Pharmacy (CVS) (4.9%) Discount stores such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls owned by TJX Companies (TJX) (3.5%) Bed, Bath, and Beyond (BBBY) (3.0%) Grocery store chain, Acme Markets (2.5%) Grocery store chain, ShopRite Supermarkets (1.8%) BJ's Wholesale Club (1.5%) Office supplies company, Staples (1.4%) Grocer Kings Food Market (1.2%) JPMorgan Chase (1.2%)

Other grocer anchors include Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market. With so much rental revenue coming from grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, bank branches, fitness centers, and discount retailers, UBA's portfolio is remarkably internet-resistant, especially for the shopping center space. Only 10% of annual base rent comes from tenants that UBA considers at high risk of e-commerce disruption (clothing, jewelry, office supplies, shoes, and department stores).

The portfolio is 93% leased, which is a little below its average of 95% over the past ten years. This relatively high vacancy rate may persist, as 65% of leases are coming due in the next 5 years. Although the smaller tenants in shopping centers do tend to have shorter leases (often only 5-year initial lease terms), two-thirds of leases is quite a bit to roll over, especially as the economy slows down. However, given the quality of locations and experience of management, I see little risk of mass non-releasing.

Long-term Mindset

The company has been paying uninterrupted quarterly dividends since 1969 - 46 straight years. It has raised its dividend payout per share for the last 25 years, making it a member of the highly exclusive club of Dividend Aristocrats as of this year.

This brings up another moat-worthy characteristic of UBA, and that is management's combination of patience, prudence, and farsightedness. They recognize, for instance, that "it often can take many years for a property to reach its full potential," and thus they don't compromise on quality in order to secure quick cash flow.

Probably, the main reason this long-term mindset is so strong in UBA's management is that it is a family business. One-fifth of common and supervoting B shares are owned by family members, and as such, management can be relied on to pursue non-dilutive methods of achieving growth. Of course, being a REIT, the company has to pay out most of its earnings to shareholders, which means that it must issue shares to fund growth almost by necessity.

Data by YCharts

However, considering the large family ownership, I trust that management (some of whom bear the "Urstadt" or "Biddle" last names) will pursue only accretive growth opportunities.

I love investing in family businesses because I know that my money is intermixed with that of the family, whose interests align with my own. It gives the dividend an added, qualitative safety, as no executive, family member or otherwise, wants to call up the retired founder of the company to tell him that his retirement income is being cut!

The dividend stream is a large part of the family income, which makes it imperative to protect and grow over time.

This long-term mindset also explains UBA's conservative use of debt. With a total debt to EBITDA of 4.05x (compared to an average of 6.8x for its peer group) and debt plus preferred equity totaling ~40% of its market cap, I'd say UBA's balance sheet is quite fortress-like.

Source: UBA Presentation

With an implied cap rate on its portfolio (as of the end of 2018) of 6.9% and a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 5.13%, the spread between the two is a comfortable 1.77.

Slow and Steady

However, the conservative nature of management acts both as a positive and, from some investors' perspective, a negative. While the business model and dividend payout are safer, they are also much slower growing than many of UBA's peers.

On one hand, UBA did not have to cut its dividend during the Great Recession as so many of its shopping center REIT peers did. Rather, it kept steadily growing its distribution right through the recession.

But on the other hand, for all of the company's history, the payout to shareholders has grown very slowly. Here's UBA's dividend growth going back to 1998:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over the last ten years, the average annual growth rate of the dividend has been 1.15%. Over the past twenty, average annual growth has been 2.24%. That is tortoise-like progression. And it should inform the price that investors are willing to pay for shares of the stock. With any slow-growing business, it's imperative that investors prevent overpaying for shares.

Consider a few more growth rates: revenue and total funds from operations.

Source: UBA Presentation

Despite steady annual revenue growth, funds from operations flattened out for a decade from 2004 to 2014. During this flat FFO period, the dividend payout ratio rose from 71% in 2004 to 95% in 2014. From 2017 to 2018, full-year FFO grew by 28%, and without that single year of stellar growth, the FFO CAGR would be much more modest. (The current payout ratio based on FFO is an attractively low 72.8%, the lowest it's been on an annualized basis since 2007, mainly due to this spike in FFO last year.)

Assuming a 6% FFO CAGR (which still might be optimistic), plus the current 4.87% dividend yield, suggests future potential returns of 10-11%. But considering that UBA is primarily an income investment (given its status as a REIT), it would make more sense to value the company based on dividend growth.

A 4.87% dividend yield plus (let's say) 1.5% annual dividend growth offers investors a potential annual return of 6.37% going forward.

What about based on a dividend discount model? Using the ten-year Treasury yield plus 5% as our discount rate, let's perform calculations based on the actual dividend growth rate from the previous ten years (1.15%) as well as the slightly more optimistic scenario of 1.5% annual growth. And just for kicks, let's also do a scenario in which average dividend growth in the future returns to its previous twenty year average of 2.24%.

Dividend Discount Model Valuations:

Fair Value (1.15% growth) = $1.10 / (.0738 - .0115) = $17.66

Fair Value (1.5% growth) = $1.10 / (.0738 - .015) = $18.71

Fair Value (2.24% growth) = $1.10 / (.0738 - 0.0224) = $21.41

As you can see, the value of UBA's slow-and-steady income stream depends a lot based on how fast it is able to grow that stream of income in the future. Given that the dividend is likely to continue growing slowly, as it has been over the past twenty years, it is imperative that investors refrain from overpaying for shares of the stock.

Based on the above calculations, UBA is between 6% and 28% overvalued.

I am willing to slightly overpay for quality, especially since I have a soft spot for family businesses. Thus, I'd rate the stock a buy under $19, but I'd be much happier picking up shares under $18. Unfortunately, it has been a while since the stock traded in this range, only dipping into my Buy Zone a few times in the last five years:

Data by YCharts

However, given the regularity with which the stock swings up and down, I trust that I will get the opportunity at some point in the next five years to pick up shares.

Summary

Urstadt-Biddle Properties is a high-quality shopping center REIT - probably the second highest behind much larger Dividend King, Federal Realty Trust. It operates in a region of wealthy suburbs, boasting strong demographics in its communities, and has confined itself to its geographical sphere of competence. It's also a conservatively managed family business, still led by executives with last names of "Urstadt" and "Biddle." This family business aspect encourages a safer but slower dividend policy, which has helped the company join the elite club of Dividend Aristocrats.

Purchased at the right price, investors are likely to enjoy many more years of market-beating performance in the future. However, given the relatively high current stock price as well as the company's slow dividend growth, UBA is not a "buy" today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.