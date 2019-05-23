Tapestry Inc.: Good Dividend Yield Slightly Below Fair Value

Tapestry (TPR) is a very interesting stock and in a move out of my usual zone of companies with market cap below $1 billion I decided to have a closer look on the company as well as the industry. Sliding approximately 44% from the highs of $54-55 per share, the stock now trades around the level of $31 and offers a yield well above 4% in the form of a dividend paid on a quarterly basis. With the decrease of the share price, the company now might be a potential target for various investors.

Source: Tapestry Inc.

About Tapestry Inc.

Not so long ago, Tapestry included only one brand, Coach, which was the company's official name at that time, and the company traded under the ticker COH. Then, in January of 2015, the company announced it had acquired Stuart Weitzman, a luxury shoemaker, for $574 million in cash adding some $350-380 million to its top line.

Following the acquisition of Stuart Weiztman, Coach acquired Kate Spade in 2017 for a total transaction value of $2.4 billion, the company re-branded to Tapestry and became a holding company with three luxury brands under its umbrella currently.

Luxury Retailers Going Online

Despite the traffic trends remaining under pressure as in the recent years, the luxury market continued to grow in 2018, recording a 5% increase. The market for luxury personal products outperformed the overall market, growing 6%. However, one of the most important trends discussed in luxury retail is the retailers' online presence. I see e-commerce in luxury retail as both a challenge and an opportunity for the retailers.

While most other retailers were quick to start offering their products online, luxury retail is rather a late-comer and has not yet fully embraced the advantages of making sales online. This makes sense, however, as in the past, it was assumed luxury shoppers would not spend their money online. Luxury retailers thus need to find a good way how to offer their products on the internet while retaining the "luxury" status at the same time. Selling luxury products through multi-brand retail sites is not appropriate.

The challenge is thus obvious-luxury retailers must come up with a service which will come with the online sale, or prior to it, and which would earn the product its premium price. Some businesses, for example, began to introduce services such as Net-A-Porter's "Style Trial" offering. The customer can try out up to a certain number of pieces at home before making the actual purchase. Some companies offer a personal shopper assistants which do at-home consultations.

As per a Luxe Digital April 2019 article, more than 40% of all luxury purchases are in some way driven by an online experience. This number should continually increase as the luxury shoppers are becoming more internet savvy-Millennial and Gen Z generations now account for 30% of luxury purchases, according to Hatton and Spencer, and it is expected they will continue to buy luxury products. Bain & Company found Gen Z and the Millennial generations drove as much as 85% of total luxury growth in 2017. As per the chart below, almost 20% of total sales of personal luxury should be made online by 2025, reaching above $90 billion.

Source: McKinsey & Luxe Digital

Bain & Company's Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study (Fall-Winter 2018) lists seven macro trends which will shape the luxury retail market in the future and will result in a 3%-5% CAGR through 2025. These trends include, among others, an increase of purchase by Chinese consumers, luxury retailers going digital, physical stores becoming touch-points for consumer engagement as well as the influence of younger generation, which I discussed above already as well.

Europe and the Americas still remain the most important markets for luxury retailers. The markets in Asia continue to grow, however, and Asia (ex-Japan) outperformed all other regions posting a CAGR of 19% and 10% in 2008-10 and 2010-18, respectively. This is shown on the chart below.

Source: Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study (Fall-Winter 2018)

Thus, luxury retailers have a challenging opportunity ahead of themselves and will have to figure how to capture the interest of growing generations which increasingly buy products online. The challenge is to transform physical stores into points of experience and engagement, to offer premium products online with premium services which luxury shopper expect to receive and to capture most of the luxury retail market growth by performing the prior steps effectively.

Tapestry Inc. Story

Following the acquisitions of Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman and the transformation, the company now reports three segments for the companies in its portfolio. Investors, including me, have experienced a real roller-coaster ride as the share price almost touched $55 per share and everyone was happy. Then, the share tumbled to $44 only to recover to a level above $53 per share. This was followed by a continuous decrease to the current level around $31 per share. See the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Going online and figuring out what the luxury customer needs and expects while shopping online is, as discussed in the in the market overview above, one of the most important issues luxury retailers need to tackle now. Innovative ways how to interact with both the actual as well as potential customer is another and I believe Tapestry is going the right direction.

Coach Create, the brand's "design-it-yourself" experience is exactly such a kind of element which should help drive sales going forward. A one of kind hand bag with Coach's famous motives may be designed which could attract customers seeking to buy original products. Additionally, the company's pop-up store initiative is important as well. These pop-up stores allow the company to interact with the customer in creative ways in places it otherwise would not have been able to do so.

The company hired Noam Paransky as the Chief Digital Officer who has previously worked in Gap Inc., and has led Gap's digital strategy and integration. In Gap, he had led digital sales and engagement strategies across the company's brands.

At Tapestry, Noam will focus first and foremost on refining and building a scalable global digital platform to drive growth and efficiency for our brands. He will play role as our enterprise leader to deliver an innovative omni-channel experience for all of our customer digital touchpoints including our websites, marketing, social and digital in-store experience. Noam will also lead our digital innovation agenda bringing new technology and ideas to support our brands to uniquely express their brand promise in new and compelling ways. - Victor Luis, CEO of TPR, 3Q FY19 call

With the hiring, I believe we can expect more from Tapestry and its brands. Going forward, I'd expect the company to come with even more innovative ways how to interact with the customer and consequently drive the sales upwards.

In another example, just at the beginning of April, the company hosted more than 100 vendors who had a lot to share with the company's product development and design teams. How successful this strategy is will only prove in the years to come but product innovation and good creative designs are almost synonym with Tapestry. This is proved by the fact that while it is quite difficult for Coach to grow its sales of women's hand bags, it managed to grow other segments instead which consequently helped to halt the decline in the overall sales.

Source: Company's SEC filings

TPR wants to maximize the opportunity with the Chinese customers globally and has been already working to do so as it works on increasing its brands' awareness. These efforts already bear fruit. After the Shanghai Fashion Show, it was reported Coach's unaided awareness increased from 32% to 41% while aided awareness increased to 72% from 69%. The growth was mostly driven by Millennials, the group that was identified as the one which drove as much as 85% of total luxury growth in 2017, as discussed in the market overview above.

Similarly, unaided awareness of Tapestry's Kate Spade brand increased, according to the same survey, China Hand Bag Brand Tracking Survey, from 2% to 4%. Aided awareness improved as well, to 16% from 11%, also among the Millennial group. I believe, these improved numbers were, partially, behind the improved numbers of Kate Spade's comparable stores sales in 3Q FY19 in which the decline of same store sales slowed to 3% compared to 11% decline in 2Q FY19 and -9.3% decline in 3Q FY19.

Source: Company's SEC filings

Quick overview of the financials

Tapestry's financials seem to be in a good shape as well. Revenues are growing (see the chart below), but because of the acquisitions, YoY growth rates are not really relevant so I did not include them in the chart. Even more important are the comparable sales growth rates, which are included in the chart above. Coach's comps are growing, even though at a slow rate, and Kate Spade's comps are slowing down their contraction. This is something the company needs to address, but with brand awareness increasing, I think the comparable growth rates should slowly improve in the future periods.

Source: Company's SEC filings

Gross margin at Coach has been steadily heading upwards in the recent years, while Stuart Weitzman's gross margin contracted after a steep increase. The point in the chart below represents Kate Spade's gross margin. Coach still represents a majority, around 74%, of TPR's sales.

Source: Company's SEC filings

Tapestry generates a lot of cash every year. Since the low-point in 2016, the cash flow has been increasing and I expect the trend to continue going forward. The company generates enough cash to pay dividends, initiate a buy-back program worth $1 billion and keep leverage low.

Source: Company's SEC filings

The company has recently taken on some debt but compared to the total size of assets, debt remains quite low. Good cash generations ensures net debt remains low as well and compared to the operating income, net debt is only around 0.5x. Going forward, the net debt to operating margin should further decrease due to continued good cash generation as well as debt repayment. The debt repayment schedule is shown in the table below the chart. Most of the debt should mature only in 2024 and beyond.

Source: Company's SEC filings

Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 - 2021 Fiscal 2022 - 2023 Fiscal 2024 and beyond Debt repayment - 11.4 400 1200

Source: Company's SEC filings

So what's ahead?

TPR is guiding low-to-mid single digit growth of the top line while the EPS should come in between $2.55 - $2.60. I can see the company meeting its top line guidance but, on my numbers, the company will report a slight miss on EPS. As I expect the miss on EPS to be only very small, the dividends for this year should be very well covered both in terms of earnings as well as in terms of cash flow from operations. Historically, this has been going on for a while, so TPR's dividends can be regarded as very safe.

Source: Company's SEC filings

The dividends currently yield some 4.3% annually. While the market doesn't seem to be showing any signs TPR's share price should turn around, the historically quite high a dividend yield is a good opportunity.

Data by YCharts

The company generates enough cash to cover the dividends it pays out. The only issue with the dividends per share seem to be their growth potential. The last increase in DPS came in 2013 and since then, the amount paid out has been fixed. Any increase in the DPS would serve as a very needed tailwind for the stock price. I do not argue the increase is likely, but with such a coverage, there is a potential for the DPS to grow.

With low debt on the company's balance sheet, good and steady cash generation and dividends that do not deplete Tapestry's coffers, the management decided to start a buyback program in the amount of $1 billion. So while the investors collect their dividends and wait for any news regarding a DPS increase, the buyback program serves as a nice bonus.

In the table below, you can find a summary table of my estimates. In terms of the top line, I'm in line with the mean consensus estimates for 2019E and below for 2020E and 2021E. The consensus is also more optimistic on the bottom line.

Source: Company's SEC filings, Author's estimates

You can find my valuation summary table below. I estimate the fair value of the company to be around $34 per share so TPR is trading slightly below its fair value. The valuation can be approached from a different angle as well, however. Looking at the dividend yield chart above, it seems the average dividend yield in the past 3-4 years was around 3.5%. Dividing $1.35 by the 3.5% dividend yield, gives us a value of $38.57 per share.

Source: Company's SEC filings, Author's estimates

Risks

Tariffs. Tariffs belong among the most notable risks which currently hover above the retail sector. Any tariffs could and probably will have a negative impact on the company's financials. With low leverage, the risk the company will not be able to pay back the debt is low. However, tariffs would be a headwind to the company's revenue and earnings growth.

Revenue growth. Revenues grew mostly due to the acquisition of Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade. Comparable sales continue to be weak and should the situation worsen going forward, the market may send the stock price even further down.

Dividends. The thesis is mostly built around the company's dividends which I regard as safe. Should the company's cash generation ability decline, or should earnings decrease for any reason (tariffs, pricing, economic slowdown), the currently well covered dividends may become risky.

Final remarks

Luxury retailers need to enhance their online presence and test new ways of customer interaction with the existing as well as the potential customer. Tapestry, backed by very well-known brands the awareness of which is increasing, seems to be innovative enough to do just that. Good generation as well as profitability, along with low debt on the balance sheet, allow TPR to be more flexible with its approach to online sales and innovation in general.

Valuation-wise, I believe the company trades only slightly below its fair value (or the fair value of the dividends) and probably does not currently offer a margin of safety a number of investors require. I still view the dividend yield above 4% as attractive.

If you are interested in other dividend ideas, you can check MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) which currently yields above 10%. The article I published on MIND is available here. Growth/dividend combo offered by Global Water Resources (GWRS) is available here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.