Bullish Prospects For Ethanol, As Well As Archer Daniels Midland And Bunge

The price of ethanol futures, which are not all that liquid, appears to be heading towards the highs for 2019 with the price trading to a high at $1.411 on the active month June contract on May 21. Ethanol is a biofuel and an alternative to fossil fuels.

The two-leading ethanol-producing nations in the world are the United States and Brazil. In Brazil, the primary ingredient in ethanol output is sugarcane. The South American country produces the most substantial amount of the sweet commodity each year. In the US, the world leader in corn output and exports, the grain is the ingredient in ethanol production.

Last year, the price of ethanol fell to a contract low. However, the market has turned around since late 2018, and the price of the biofuel has made progress on the upside. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Bunge Limited (BG) are two agricultural companies involved in processing corn and sugar into alternative fuel. Given the price action in the energy sector so far in 2019, it should come as no surprise that the ethanol price is moving towards the high. If ethanol keeps appreciating, both ADM and BG could be the beneficiaries as their earnings are likely to reflect the potential of increased global demand for the biofuel.

New lows in late 2018

The end of 2018 was an ugly time for the price of ethanol as the price dropped to its low. The decline in the price of crude oil which fell from $76.90 last October to a low at $42.36 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in late December weighed on the price of the biofuel. Moreover, declines in the prices of agricultural commodities added insult to injury for the ethanol market. Sugar dropped to its lowest price in a decade when nearby ICE futures moved to under 10 cents per pound in September as the Brazilian real moved to lows. Corn followed other grain prices lower as the trade dispute between the US and China caused inventories to rise. Lower energy and agricultural commodities prices caused an almost perfect bearish storm for the price of ethanol as the inputs declined, putting pressure on the price of the biofuel.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that ethanol futures fell to a low at $1.198 per gallon wholesale last November. The previous low came in August 2018 at $1.213 per gallon. The monthly pictorial displays a bearish trend in ethanol since 2014, which was the last time it traded above $1.76 per gallon. In 2014, the high was at $3.578 per gallon. Since late last year, ethanol has been making higher lows, and higher highs as the price is recovering.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that nearby ethanol futures rose to a high at $1.434 per gallon in late March and was bumping up against the $1.40 level again on May 21 after correcting to just under the $1.30 level in April.

Ethanol recovered on the back of higher energy prices. Price momentum and relative strength metrics have both turned higher in neutral territory, and weekly historical volatility increased from 10.48% in late February 2019 to its current level at 20.71% reflecting the wider daily price ranges as the price appreciates. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ethanol futures market at 1,387 contracts indicates that ethanol is a highly illiquid futures market. Ethanol futures rarely trade over 1,000 contracts in a day, and typically well below 500 contracts change hands during a trading session. However, the price is a benchmark that has a relationship with the agricultural commodities that are the inputs in its production and the energy commodities that are either complementary or substitutes.

Crude oil and gasoline support ethanol demand

Nearby ethanol futures were at $1.366 on May 23 as they recovered by 14% from the low. The prices of crude oil and gasoline have done much better on a percentage basis since the lows late last year.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby NYMEX WTI crude oil futures shows that despite the bearish price action that took the price below $60 per barrel on May 23, the price of the energy commodity rose from $42.36 in late 2018 to $57.66 on May 23, an increase of 36.1%. At the same time, the price of gasoline did even better.

Source: CQG

Nearby NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures rose from $1.2450 in late 2018 to $1.9047 per gallon on May 23, a rise of 53% over the period. Gasoline outperformed crude oil, at least partially, because of the switch from the time of the year when demand reaches a low during the winter months to the season of peak demand during the spring and summer.

The rise in the price of ethanol has been a function of rising crude oil and gasoline prices, but the prospects are even brighter because of the potential for even more demand for the biofuel over the coming months and years.

E15 in the US and E10 in China says the biofuel is heading higher

On May 21, a news story that President Donald Trump is considering a visit to an ethanol refinery in Iowa is the result of an initiative via the EPA to lift the summertime ban on restrictions on E15, a fuel that has a 15% of ethanol with gasoline. Corn-based ethanol in the US typically flows into our tanks in the form of E10 or a 10% blend. Given the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China, lifting the ban on E15 is an olive branch to corn farmers. According to the article, 37% of US corn production is consumed by ethanol refiners each year.

In China, new regulations to reduce the level of pollution in cities include the adoption of E10. If a trade deal between the US and China eventually becomes a reality and the wave of protectionism ends, demand for E10 could add to Chinese demand for US corn production each year. Therefore, E15 in the US and the prospects for E10 demand in China are highly supportive of the prices of both corn and ethanol.

Corn sends a signal

The nearby price of corn recently fell to a new low for 2019 and the lowest price since July 2018 when it traded to $3.3550 per bushel during the week of May 13. The price decline came as trade talks between Washington and Beijing broke down, and the US put new 25% tariffs on Chinese goods flowing into the USA and China retaliated with duties on US goods flowing into China including agricultural commodities.

Source: CQG

It turned out that it was too early in the season for the price of corn to drop such a low level given the uncertainty of the weather across the critical growing states in the US.

Moreover, recent floods have delayed planting, which could reduce crop sizes during the fall harvest. At the same time, there is no guaranty that the weather conditions will be as supportive of crop growth in 2019 as they were in 2013 through last year. The weekly chart shows that the price of corn exploded from the recent low to a high at $3.99 per bushel and was trading at over $3.90 on May 23 on the nearby futures contract. Over only nine trading sessions, the price of nearby corn futures recovered by over 16%. The recent price action in the corn futures market also supports the rise in the price of ethanol, which is a product of corn in the US.

ADM and Bunge benefit from rising ethanol prices

Both ADM and BG are involved in supplying corn and sugar and refining the agricultural products into ethanol. A rise in the prices and volumes of processing is likely to support the earnings of each company. The company profile for ADM states:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry. The company also engages in agricultural commodities merchandising and handling activities; and activities related to structured trade finance, and import and distribution of agricultural feed products. In addition, it offers vegetable oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable oils, salad oils, margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, the company provides peanuts, tree nuts, peanut-derived ingredients, cottonseed flour, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, dextrose, and bioproducts; alcohol and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal, as well as distillers' grains; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and foods. It also engages in futures commission merchant and insurance services. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Bunge's corporate profile tells investors:

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals. It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and others for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that include dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; and milled rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers; and SSP, ammonia, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

As agricultural processors involved in all aspects of the sector, a rise in the demand for and price of ethanol and other biofuels is likely to support ADM's and BG's earnings. While the SPDR S&P 500 moved from $249.92 at the end of 2018 to its current level at $281.31 per share on May 23, a rise of 12.6%, ADM and BG have underperformed the overall stock market so far this year.

Source: Barchart

ADM shares closed 2018 at $40.97 and were trading lower at $38.89 on May 23. ADM has a P/E ratio of 13.41 times earnings and pays a 3.14% dividend.

Source: Barchart

BG shares closed 2018 at $53.44 and were trading lower at $50.76 on May 23. BG has a P/E ratio of 23.98 times earnings and pays a 3.82% dividend.

ADM and BG shares continue to experience pressure with the rest of the agricultural commodity sector. The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China has taken a toll on the two stocks, and when it comes to BG, continued economic problems in Brazil and the low level of the Brazilian currency has weighed on the company's performance.

Meanwhile, a continuation of stronger ethanol prices and demand could provide support for both companies; and at their current price levels, both are attractive candidates for portfolios. Bullish prospects for ethanol could mean higher share prices for ADM and BG over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author intends to buy ADM and/or BG shares or sell put options on these shares over the coming days