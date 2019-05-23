South Korean Cryptocurrency ICON Poised For Big Year

ICON's ICX coin is up 61% in USD value so far in 2019, and there seems to be more room to grow as a promising "alt" coin.

It has partnered with known names within finance as well, the latest being VELIC.

It has revealed an impressive and immersive roadmap for bringing blockchain into several industries like banks, hospitals, and transportation.

ICON is one of the more known crypto projects in South Korea, a nation known for being "crypto forward"

ICON (ICX-USD) was launched through an Initial Coin Offering in 2017, with plans to develop the largest decentralized network of communities, namely universities, insurance companies, institutions, and more. The platform's decentralization network allows independent blockchain with different authorities to transact with each other without intermediaries.

Anyone can develop a blockchain project and join the network. A new blockchain network is allowed to connect with existing blockchain projects and create a blockchain multiverse. As such, the coin can be viewed as both a living organism and an ecosystem.

ICON Buy Support Ratio

At present, ICON is trading at $0.387443, with a market cap of $183,418,117. The coin has been reported to have a strong buy support. The coin has a $700,000 of buy orders measured with the buy support method. This sets the coin's buy support/market cap ratio at 0.43%, a wide-market average. BTC and ETH have 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.

With such promising technicals, there's a bullish undertow to the coin's price. This can be buoyed by its impressive technical roadmap and partnerships.

The Platform's Roadmap

The ICON team has big plans for the future, and it seems it is hoping to complete its project by the end of this year. The team plans to focus on banks, insurance, securities, and hospitals. Each section has the goals for 2019 listed. These sections are listed below:

Securities

The platform plans to have its blockchain used in the clearing and settlements industry. After this, the platform will shift its focus to the trading sector.

Insurance

The platform already has its loop chain technology in major insurance companies. By 2018, the ICON services had become available to the public. This led to the formation of key partnerships in the industry.

Banks

ICON has plans to launch a pre-paid payment digital payment system. This will follow several partnerships with major banks worldwide.

Universities

The platform will provide proof-of-concept first, followed by the development of "Smart Vending Machines". These machines will allow students to make payments and transfers while at school.

Hospitals

ICON has plans to improve the healthcare systems. The improvement will involve the development of a digital signature system based on the platform's blockchain. This will be a groundbreaking development for the management of medical information. It will also involve the launch of a data-sharing platform for information about healthcare.

How This Roadmap Will Affect The Coin's Price

This is a very impressive roadmap, and if the platform manages to deliver on all these promises, it will have successfully integrated with some of the biggest sectors of modern life. If the native token is used in all major sectors of economies, it will certainly be in high demand and the price would increase accordingly.

P-Rep TestNet Launch

On 30th April this year, ICON opened its P-Rep TestNet that allows candidates to check the technical status of the nodes and stimulate activities to ensure long-term stable operation of the network in the future.

The TestNet allows candidates to experience what it's like to actually run a node for ICON and offers them a chance to check the nodes' technical status. The P-Rep candidates can build nodes through a docker and produce and verify blocks of the ICON Network on the TestNet.

Additionally, the TestNet allows the platform to work out some kinks too. ICON will use data collected during the period for the decentralized ICON MainNet.

According to BongAn Ha, the ICON product manager, "The ICON P-Rep TestNet is a fully decentralized network for the purposes of testing...this is an important and meaningful milestone in that the ICON TestNet is the very first fully decentralized network that is run by the ICON Foundation."

He added that "P-Reps can set up and operate a node and at the same time produce and verify blocks…through the process, P-Reps can confirm if the network is stable. It is a great opportunity to check various technical issues before the on-chain election in September 2019."

Plans to Partner With VELIC

ICON recently announced that it plans to partner with VELIC. This renowned digital wealth exchange platform took part in the just concluded ICX station success accelerator program.

This program aims to list a number of potential opportunities related to the ICON Station, and the announcement revealed that VELIC would be at the forefront of supporting the listing of ICON's dApps on its platform.

This will place an ICON in a better position to offer projects through the avenue with increased flexibility and liquidity. Additionally, the platform will facilitate the introduction of a foray of products that revolve around asset management services including the likes of digital vaults designed with an exclusive security solution, as well as loans and business investment products.

Jongn Hyup Kim stated that "This is geared towards the vitalization of the recently created decentralized application ecosystem."

These developments reveal a promising future for the ICON platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICX-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.