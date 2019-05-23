U.S. Dollar: Continued Short-Term Strength

For the short-run, the value of the dollar should remain strong, but investors should keep an eye out for growing Chinese successes and massive increases in US government debt .

Longer-run, there are possible clouds forming that could, over time result in a much weaker value for the US dollar.

The value of the US dollar is reaching a value level not achieved for two years, primarily because of what is happening in or to other nations or areas.

The value of the US dollar continues to remain strong, mainly because of things happening elsewhere in the world…at least for the short-run.

On Thursday, May 23 the US dollar is trading at a near-term high against the Euro where one Euro can be purchased for around $1.1130. And, the US Dollar Index is around a near-term high of 98.20.

This strength, in my mind, is due to the fact that other countries or other areas in the world are having more problems than is the United States, and since foreign exchange rates are “relative,” the strength of one foreign currency relative to another may be due to the weaknesses seen in another.

One has to go back to May 2017 to get values like the current ones. The US dollar was weakening at that time due to the fact that, in December 2016, newly elected president Donald Trump was talking down the value of the dollar.

Even though we know President Trump would like a weaker dollar, events elsewhere in the world are resulting in a stronger dollar.

And, it looks as if this will continue into the near future.

The US economy is still one of the strongest in the world and is nearing the completion, at the end of this June, of ten years of continuous economic growth. The unemployment rate in the country is near a 50-year low.

Inflation still seems to be well under control and rests significantly below the target rate of inflation of the Federal Reserve System.

Furthermore, the inflationary expectations built into market interest rates indicate that investors continue to believe that inflation will remain beneath the Fed’s target or 2.00 percent.

For example, the expected rate of inflation built into the yield on the 5-year US Treasury note have dropped to around 1.70 percent. This is calculated by subtracting the yield on the 5-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS) from the nominal yield on the 5-year US Treasury note.

The inflationary expectations built into the yield of the 10-year US Treasury note are just a little over 1.80 percent.

And, these inflationary expectations have been quite stable for some time now.

It should be noted that the Fed’s projections for its target price index have been reduced for the near-term below its 2.00 percent target. This reduction first appeared in the Fed's March projection. The longer-term projection remains at 2.00 percent.

Fed officials seem to be content with keeping its policy rate of interest steady for the time being, as they continue to be “data driven.” Right now, they indicate that there is no real reason to move their policy rate in either direction.

Given the relatively strong economic growth of the United States, the absence of any real inflationary pressures, and the strong stance of Federal Reserve officials, the United States continues to be considered a “safe-haven” for “risk averse” funds, flowing in from around the world.

This attitude, to me, is underwriting the strong value of the US dollar and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The crucial element, as it has been with the stock market in the current recovery, is the position of the Federal Reserve. As long as the Fed seems to be “in command” of the situation, the United States will be the nation in charge.

Whether or not this remains to be true seems to be behind a concern that is growing in attention. There is a prominent op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal this morning, written by Sahil Mahtani, a strategist at Investec Asset Management.

Mr. Mahtani points to two factors of longer-term interest that could contribute to the “dedollarization” of the world, that is the movement to remove the US dollar from its position as the primary world reserve currency.

The two major factors are the rise of China and the prospective debt deluge built into the budget situation of the US government. First, China wants to dethrone the US from its position as the number one economic power in the world and has indicated that it will use its holdings of US debt, US currency, and so on, to disrupt the position of the US and eventually replace it.

The current environment seems to be made for the Chinese to carry out their plans.

Second, it appears as if the growth of US debt is out-of-control. Mr. Mahtani reports, “Congressional Budget Office forecasts show U.S. federal debt hitting 152% of gross domestic product by 2048, up from 78% today.”

Can the Federal Reserve System remain on top of the economic situation and stay “in command” in an environment that is facing such a massive increase in the government’s debt burden?

Lack of discipline is a primary cause of the loss of control and the US government, over the longer-run, seems to be rapidly heading in this direction, both with respect to China and with respect to government debt.

Putting the short-run and the longer-run scenarios together one comes to the conclusion that the United States dollar is doing well for the time being because, relatively speaking, other countries are performing in a way that supports the opinion that the US is still a “safe haven” for “risk averse” assets.

However, its loss of discipline could cost it this leadership role over the longer-run. Unfortunately, a loss of discipline is not a short-run phenomenon. It’s loss cannot be turned around quickly.

This is the thing we need to watch out for going forward. The longer-run loss of discipline is often a result of too much focus on the short-term as leaders, attempting to achieve a short-run gain, sacrifice a little…or, a lot…of their discipline. Continual focus on the short-run can, therefore, result in a substantial loss of discipline over the longer-run. And, this loss cannot easily be made up.

The price of a country’s currency is, perhaps, a country’s most important price. Paul Volcker, former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, believes strongly in this statement as he stated in a book he co-authored, titled “Changing Fortunes: The World’s Money and the Threat to American Leadership.”

So, keep an eye on the value of the US dollar, both in the short-run, but also in the longer-term.

