Grubhub's Position In Fast-Food Delivery

Competition among fast food-delivery is heating up. After Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) most recent minority stake acquisition in London-based Deliveroo, investors are struggling in picking a "winner" in the global online food-delivery space. Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) has declined as much as 59.69% over the past 12 months and over 30% in 2019 alone. The main reason behind the decline was the company's market share declining to the 35-40% range after initially being over 50% in the same quarter the prior year. Does this decline in market share translate to such a drastic devaluation of share prices? The answer is no. There is no clear winner in the emerging food-delivery industry which will be characterized by a multitude of dominant companies going forward. Many chain restaurants will expand third-party delivery to multiple partners over the coming years to maximize their potential earnings in the fast food industry. Grubhub has rapidly built upon its capabilities in serving hundreds of US markets and has made key partnerships with companies such as Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) to take advantage of the growing trend. Grubhub will only continue announcing key partnerships and gaining new clients as it expands upon its capabilities. The $65 to $70 range is a bargain for investors who can expect to see shares appreciate to $100 to $105 by year-end 2019.

Fast-Food Delivery

Multiple methods for fast-food delivery options are increasingly becoming the norm among the fast-food industry. Consumers want variety and simplicity and companies have accommodated this trend by increasing their technology and delivery initiatives. As evidenced by the chart below, food delivery apps are by far the most popular method of ordering restaurant food delivery. These will only continue to grow as fintech and app capabilities continue to rapidly complement and align with each other. A survey conducted by Wells Fargo concluded that 51% of subjects currently have five or less restaurant-specific apps on their phones. However, when it came to food delivery, 46% of orders were placed through an app. Only 32% of respondents indicated they called into a restaurant with 19% mentioning they use a computer. Subjects in younger generations were reported to order over 80% of their food delivery through mobile phone apps. This is an important trend major restaurants including Chipotle (NYSE: CMG), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) are well aware of and have adjusted accordingly to through partnerships with companies such as Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Competitive Positioning

Indeed, Grubhub faces stiff competition from the likes of Amazon, Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER), Postmates, Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER), Just Eat (LON: JE), and DoorDash. So what will propel Grubhub in taking advantage of the growing proliferation of internet and smartphone compatible-apps globally? To start, Grubhub's aggressive growth plan has been fueled by partnerships with hundreds of restaurant chains. The company's $287.5 million cash acquisition of Yelp's Eat24 division solidified the company as the largest online takeout and delivery platform in a key period characterized by venture capitalists injecting billions of dollars into the food delivery business. Another deal with Yum Brands, parent company of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell, involved Yum purchasing $200 million in Grubhub common stock and announcing an official partnership that marked Grubhub as the company's official delivery partner. Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), NTNs, Jersey Mike's, Smoothie King, Halal Guys, Golden Corral and Smokey Bones are many other notable names the company has partnered with. The recent partnerships effectively give the company the largest share of market access versus any of its competitors at over 19.9 million active users, 2,200 cities in the US and London, and 115,000 restaurant partners as of Q1 2019.

Grubhub is also pushing for aggressive expansion into smaller markets through chain partnerships who are scrambling to partner with food-delivery businesses to stay competitive. As the fastest and most effective way to grow market share, partnerships with smaller restaurant chains will be key in Grubhub's effort in continuing double-digit revenue growth. Examples of Grubhub's partnerships with smaller chains include White Castle, Five Guys, Argo Tea, Ruby Tuesday, Corner Bakery, and various other smaller chains.

Grubhub is also pursuing further differentiation as evidenced by the company's acquisition of LevelUp which opened up the capability of offering restaurants part of the company's network order new options for in-store order pickup and new CRM and loyalty initiatives to their mobile wallets with the use of LevelUp's white-label tech. Expanding upon pickup options is also an area of concern as the company looks to diversify away from the common notion that it is strictly a food delivery platform. Another potential high-growth area for revenue growth will be the company's marketing plans for restaurants. Due to the well-known and large presence of Grubhub, restaurants will be seeking sponsored listings to enhance their own market presence and expand their customer base. Although Grubhub charges an average of 20% commission on listings, restaurants will quickly realize that any additional charges will be pleasantly offset by higher customer traffic.

Verdict

There's a reason why Grubhub Chief Executive Officer Matthew Maloney purchased almost $1 million of company stock at the beginning of May in the mid-$60 range. Restaurants looking to grow business will choose a trustworthy partner as Grubhub as one of their first points of consideration. Additionally, higher wages will result in a shortage of in-house delivery personnel which restaurants will look to outsource. This perfect storm complemented with growing mobile technological capabilities illustrates a market that will continue to boom and reap rewards to dominant industry leaders such as Grubhub. With an average commission of 12-13% per order, increasing volumes of orders will only fuel revenue growth as restaurants of all sizes continue to partner with a multitude of food-delivery companies. Grubhub is poised to profit from new app updates, new consumer-facing programs, introductory pilot programs, and restaurant chain expansions. With a 47% year-over-year increase in revenue driven by high growth in active diners, daily average grubs, and gross food sales, revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA are expected to continue their torrid growth with an influx of upward revisions from management and Wall Street analysts. The $65 to $70 range is a great buying opportunity for investors looking for an undervalued stock poised to rise to the $100 to $105 range by year-end 2019.

