Biotest: Plasma Stock With Over 300% Upside Potential And An M&A Catalyst

The company is working towards doubling its capacity in the next two years and could generate €250m of EBIT by 2023.

Biotest is a German listed plasma company operating across the plasma derivatives value chain from plasma collection to production and commercialisation of plasma protein products. It has a c. 3% market share of the global plasma derivatives market which is dominated by Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS), CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY) and Shire (now part of Takeda (NYSE:TAK)) with c. 20% market share each. The company operates 20 plasma collection centres across Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic and has a manufacturing facility in Germany which can process 1.5m litres of plasma annually. Source: Biotest.

Plasma derivatives sector market shares

Source: Grifols

Biotest Next Level will double capacity

The company has been heavily investing in a growth project, named Biotest Next Level (BNL), with the aim of doubling its annual fractionation capacity by 2023. Not only does BNL plan to increase capacity but it should allow Biotest to extract a higher number of products out of a litre of plasma and could increase its gross profit from c. €100/l to over €300/l.

BNL: increase in profitability from capacity expansion

Source: Biotest

Biotest stated that it expects BNL to start contributing to revenues in 2021 and to fully ramp up by 2023. With double the capacity and double the revenue per litre of plasma, Biotest’s revenues should more than double by 2023 and could exceed the €1bn mark (versus €420m in 2018). This is in line with management's mid-term guidance which was confirmed in 2017 and reiterated on their latest quarterly results call on 28 March 2019.

Biotest has generated an adjusted EBIT margin of c. 20% on average since 2015. This compares to 26% and 30% for Grifols Bioscience and CSL respectively. With gross profit per litre of plasma potentially tripling post BNL (see figure above), Biotest should be able to generate margins in line with its peers. A 25% margin on €1bn of revenues would imply a 2023 EBIT of €250m compared to €67.1m in 2018 and a mid-point guidance of €85m for 2019. This is not unrealistic in the context of a plasma market that is growing at high single-digit annually.

There is a shortage of plasma supply

The market for plasma derivatives is strong and continues to grow at mid-to-high single-digits. Albumins and Immunoglobulins are Biotest’s best-selling products and are expected to grow at 6% to 8% over the long term.

The supply of raw plasma is very tight and players including Biotest have been opening new donation centres to secure supply. It appears there is also a high unmet need for plasma proteins globally and Biotest should have no notable issues selling its additional BNL capacity. Based on comments from a number of plasma players, there has been a high unmet need for plasma products recently, driven partly by the increasing demand in China.

The Chinese market is a big driver of growth with current immunoglobulin consumption significantly below global levels. There are restrictions on importing plasma (excluding albumin) into China and the plasma derivatives market is highly regulated which has historically limited the potential for foreign players to export into China.

China: significant potential for growth

Source: Biotest

Biotest should have better access to the Chinese market via its controlling shareholder Creat which is majority owned by the same holders as Shanghai RAAS. RAAS is a top 3 plasma player in China and is listed on the Shenzen exchange. With both companies controlled by the same shareholder, RAAS should facilitate Biotest's access to the Chinese market by distributing its albumin through its network. Indeed, Biotest stated in its 2018 annual report that it is planning the first import of albumin in China in 2019 (annual report 2018 page 29). This could drive significant growth for Biotest particularly as Albumin in China sells at c. 2x the price in the US (UBS estimates).

Lack of sell-side coverage means numbers are misunderstood

One of the issues with Biotest is the lack of sell-side coverage. Bloomberg consensus relies on a single analyst publishing company-sponsored research and neglects to adjust historical numbers and estimates for the large one-off costs related to the BNL expansion project. Biotest's costs include significant one-off costs related to BNL (R&D costs for product expansion and staffing of new facilities which are not yet producing any plasma products). These costs amounted to €53m and €54m in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and the company's outlook for 2019 includes BNL-related costs in the range of €80-90m.

Adjusting for those costs, the company is already generating margins of 20% on average and this is without any profitability gains from the enhanced utilisation of plasma through the development of Fibrinogen and IgG (see BNL: increase in profitability from capacity expansion figure above).

Biotest trades at a massive discount to peers

Grifols and CSL trade at 20x and 25x EBIT 2019, respectively. In comparison, Biotest trades at 14x, a 39% discount to its peers. Whilst this might be partly justifiable with Biotest’s lower margins, it fails to account for Biotest’s significantly higher potential growth with EBIT potentially growing by 30% per annum between 2018 and 2023 versus c. 10% for its peers.

Looking at 2023, Biotest trades at 4.7x EV/EBIT, a c. 70% discount to Grifols and CSL.

There are a few ways to look at Biotest’s valuation, all of which point to a significantly higher price than where the shares trade today.

Applying Grifols’ current multiple in 2023 to Biotest’s EBIT implies a €72 Biotest share price

Applying Grifols’ 2019 multiple to Biotest’s 2023 EBIT and discounting it back at a 10% cost of capital imply a current Biotest share price of closer to €78

Biotest has two classes of shares: ordinary and preference shares represent 50% of the share capital each. The ordinary shares are 90% owned by Creat, a Chinese investment vehicle. The preference shares are all free float (Creat owns 1%). The valuation exercise above assumes both classes of shares trade at the same level. In reality, the preference shares currently trade at a 10% discount to ordinary shares.

M&A could unlock value in the short term

Biotest’s main shareholder Creat also controls Shanghai RAAS and has been planning to merge Biotest with Shanghai RAAS for the past year (see page 17 of annual report). The transaction was delayed by the diagnostics deal that Shanghai RAAS signed with Grifols but an inspection of filings on the Shenzhen exchange shows that RAAS continues to work on the merger with Biotest stating that it will take place once the Grifols deal is completed later this year. That can unlock value two ways:

It is likely that an asset contribution might be considered a change of control triggering a mandatory offer for Biotest. A Shanghai RAAS filing from November 22, 2018, showed a value of €589m for Creat’s stake in Biotest which would imply a value per share of c. €30 per share. Whilst this valuation is now dated, it should provide a floor to the shares once the contribution is effective.

There appear to be significant synergies for Shanghai RAAS in owning Biotest, particularly around R&D cooperation. However, RAAS cannot extract any synergies without full ownership of Biotest. Shanghai RAAS would have to implement a domination agreement to gain full control. An IDW S1 valuation points to a cash compensation well north of €50 per share should that take place today.

Conclusion

Biotest is a hidden gem. The market is completely missing the company's growth potential. Biotest Next Level will double its capacity and increase its revenues to over €1bn. Given the lack of reliable sell-side estimates, the market may not realise this until 2021 when BNL's one-off costs tail off and production from BNL starts ramping up. In the meantime, Biotest's main shareholder is progressing with its plans to merge Biotest with Shanghai RAAS, a transaction that could result in minority holders being cashed out at a significant premium. In both scenarios, this stock is worth multiple times more than where it's trading today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIOTEST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Readers should conduct their own due diligence and should contact a qualified investment adviser for investment advice. The author is an active trader in this security and may change their investment at any time. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. This post is provided for information purposes only and opinions and estimates are given as of the date of this post and are subject to change.