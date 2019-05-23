Oil - Lower Refinery Throughput Today Just Means Higher Throughput Tomorrow

But lower throughput today just means higher throughput tomorrow. Maintenance in September and October is expected to be 568k b/d and 582k b/d lower y-o-y, respectively.

Gasoline storage saw a big build this week with US importing the highest gasoline over the last 5-years.

Low throughput is explainable via unplanned outages. Crack spreads are fine, so US refinery throughput should start in earnest.

Expected refinery throughput is lower by 810k b/d in April and 653k b/d so far in May versus 2018.

Welcome to the lower today just means higher tomorrow edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Refinery throughput has been disappointing. So disappointing that readers are starting to wonder if US refinery throughput will ever increase. While logically, that's an extremely laughable thought, one can't blame them for the skepticism. Indeed, refinery throughput this year was supposed to be materially higher y-o-y. US refineries underwent much higher maintenance in Q1 this year versus last year, so planned maintenance for April and May were supposed to be 344k b/d and 425k b/d lower. Instead, US refinery throughput was lower y-o-y in April by 466k b/d and lower so far in May by 228k b/d.

If you count the delta y-o-y for both April and May, they amount to 810k b/d and 653k b/d, respectively.

This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that's following the oil news closely. Last week, for example, Houston Shipping Channel closure due to a vessel accident and heavy rain in Houston impacted this week's EIA oil storage report. Refinery throughput was impacted for 3 days out of the last week explaining why throughput was lower when it's supposed to seasonally increase this week.

Another widely asked question is if US refinery throughput was lower, shouldn't gasoline storage draw more?

Yes, but this week's gasoline storage built because of the highest weekly gasoline import over the last 5-years, while gasoline storage is below the 5-year average:

In addition, keep in mind that gasoline consumption increases seasonally going forward, so refinery throughput increase is only a matter of time:

More importantly, the question readers should ask is, "Is refinery throughput lower because of unplanned and uncontrollable events or planned cuts?" Of course, if the demand was weak resulting in weak margins, then refinery throughput should be lower. But that's not the case:

So while the recent US crude storage builds might be giving oil bulls a headache, it's important to understand the data driving these variables.

Lower today just means higher tomorrow...

Refineries have fixed cost structures, so having the highest utilization gives them economies of scale.

Utilization has been particularly weak this year lagging last year by ~3%. Most of this is because PADD 2 refineries are struggling:

But lower refinery throughput today just means higher throughput down the road. We have seen reports from Exxon to BP that maintenance from the Fall has been brought forward to this month resulting in higher than expected planned outages (another curse from unplanned outages).

So if you look at our refinery throughput assumptions using the planned maintenance chart, throughput for the 2nd half of 2019 will average close to ~17.5 mb/d. And most of this strength is because planned maintenance in September and October will be materially lower y-o-y.

At the end of the day, this will be made up one way or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.