Two 10% Dividend Stock Trades With Breakevens Below 52-Week Lows

All four of these dividend stocks trades have yields from 10% to 19%, annualized.

Two of these four trades have breakevens below the stock's 52-week low.

We went looking for trades this week which we could use to nibble at the edges of some dividend stocks that would achieve breakevens near their 52-week lows. We found two tech stocks which fit the bill.

Intel (INTC) provided us with two option-selling trades with breakevens below its 52-week lows, while Seagate Technology (STX) has two trades which are less than 6% above its 52-week low, but also offer higher yields.

Dividends:

STX has the higher dividend yield of the pair, at 5.80%, while INTC yields 2.93%. STX also has a stronger five-year dividend growth rate of 13.32%, vs. 5.98% for INTC, but its dividend payout ratio is higher as well, at 45.32%, vs. 27.12% for INTC.

However, STX's higher five-year dividend growth rate is a bit misleading, as they've kept their quarterly dividend flat, at $.63, since 2016, whereas INTC had ~10% dividend growth in 2018, and ~5% growth in 2017.

INTC pays in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule, and STX pays in a Jan/April/July/Oct. schedule. Both companies issue 1099s at tax time.

Valuations:

Interestingly, both stocks are below their average five-year P/E ranges. They're both getting premium price/book valuations vs. their industries, but INTC's price/sales is far below its industry average, while STX's is above its industry average.

Financials:

INTC's ROA and ROE are better than its industry's average ratios, while its operating margin is a bit lower. It has higher debt leverage, but its debt/equity and net debt/EBITDA ratios are generally quite low, as you'd expect from a tech stock.

STX's ROA, ROE, and operating margin are all considerably higher than its industry's averages, but it carries much more debt.

Performance:

INTC has had a rough time of it, falling from $58-plus prior to its most recent earnings report, in late April, all the way down to its present ~$43 price area. STX has fallen - 7% over the past month, but has still outperformed the market in 2019, rising 15.86%.

Analysts' Targets:

At $42.94, INTC is 13% above analysts' lowest price target of $38.00, but 18.55% below the average $52.72 price target.

STX is 20.64% above the lowest price target of $36.00, but 13.23% below the average $50.05 target.

We were able to achieve a $39.21 breakeven for INTC with this $45.00 January 2020 covered call trade.

If you're looking to hedge your bet with INTC, this eight-month trade pays a $3.10 premium for the January $45.00 call strike, nearly 5X the amount of INTC's two $.315 dividends during this period.

Why would you do this? Maybe you don't believe in analysts' price targets, or maybe you think that INTC will continue to be pressured in 2019, along with other tech stocks, due to trade war concerns.

The breakeven for this trade is $39.21, (INTC's $42.94 price/share, less $3.10 in option premiums and $.63 in dividends). This breakeven is ~7.4% below INTC's 52-week low.

This table details the three main profitable scenarios for this trade - static, assigned before the first ex-dividend date, and assigned after both ex-dividend dates.

The nominal yield in the static scenario is 8.69% over eight months, or 13.49% annualized, whereas the assigned pre - ex-dividend date yield is 12.02%, and the assigned post - ex-dividend dates is 13.48%, or 20.94% annualized.

STX also has a January 2020 call strike with an attractive premium - it pays $4.05, over 2X STX's three dividends of $.63 during the term of this trade.

The breakeven is $37.49, which is ~6% above STX's 52-week low, but the 21.24% static yield is much higher than INTC's:

You can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for these trades and over 30 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

Cash Secured Puts:

INTC also has a January cash secured put trade with a breakeven that's 8.6% below its 52-week low. The January $42.00 put strike pays $3.30, a bit higher than INTC's call premium detailed above.

STX's January $42.00 put strike pays a lot more, a $4.90 premium, with a $37.10 breakeven that's 4.86% above STX's 52-week low:

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for these two trades, and over 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

Summary:

Given the ongoing trade war angst, you may want to capitalize on the higher volatility in the market, via using some of these ideas as a hedge, in order to achieve lower breakevens, either near or below the 52-week lows of these two dividend stocks.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STX, INTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.