Amicus Therapeutics: Galafold Doing Better Than Q1 Revenues Suggest

The company added 150 new patients in Q1, more than the total number of patients treated in the first twelve months of the EU launch.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) missed Q1 2019 revenue estimates by $3.8 million, but the underlying growth trends for Galafold look very strong. The revenue miss was driven by currency headwinds and ordering patterns. A similar situation happened in Q3 2018 and management noted on the earnings call that Galafold revenues should be stronger in Q2 and Q4 and weaker in Q1 and Q3. Amicus is also actively working to get the phase 3 study of AT-GAA in Pompe disease fully enrolled before the end of 2019 and the gene therapy pipeline should start getting more investor attention in the following quarters and years - starting in Q3 with the results from the phase 1/2 trial in CLN6 patients. I continue to see Amicus as great value at current levels based on Galafold and AT-GAA and the gene therapy pipeline providing significant long-term optionality. I also expect Amicus to continue to be acquisitive in the following years, which should further enhance long-term shareholder value.

Amicus saw strong demand in Q1 2019 despite the revenue miss

Galafold revenues rose 4% sequentially to $34 million, missing the analyst consensus of $37.8 million. Part of the miss ($1.9 million) was the result of currency headwinds since most of Galafold sales are still being generated outside the United States. The rest of the $3.8 million shortfall to consensus was the result of lumpy quarterly ordering patterns. Management noted on the Q1 earnings call that there is some seasonality to when revenues are recorded as opposed to a steady increase in demand for the drug, and that Q1 and Q3 will be soft quarters for revenues while Q2 and Q4 are expected to be strong. This happened in Q3 2018 when revenues actually declined from $21.3 million in Q2 to $20.6 million in Q3 and then suddenly jumped to $32 million in Q4. We saw that pattern in Q1 2018, which has also shown little sequential growth.

Source: Amicus earnings reports, Seeking Alpha

The real demand for Galafold remains quite strong - the company added 150 new patients during the first quarter, the highest number since launch. To put this number in perspective, it took Amicus 12 months to get 150 patients on therapy (granted, total patients, not new patient starts) from its launch. The increase is, of course, driven by the launches in Japan and the United States. And adding 150 patients mean an increase of $30-35 million to Galafold's annualized run rate.

The company is also seeing more diagnosed but untreated patients start Galafold in more mature markets - those markets now have a 50:50 split between switch patients and diagnosed but untreated patients. This is not surprising as Amicus has exhausted the switch population in those markets to a large degree, and the diagnosed but untreated patients represent the second important phase for Galafold's long-term growth. The third and final phase will be getting more patients diagnosed and put on Galafold.

Going back to the U.S. market, this is still the fastest launch of all countries. 90 prescribers have written 200 patient referral forms (prescriptions) since launch and Q1 sales in the U.S. reached $9 million (its second full quarter on the market). And there is still a 60-day lag (now a little bit less) from the time a prescription is written to it being filled, which means most of the patients who were prescribed Galafold in Q1 had not received it. I think we should see an even greater impact of U.S. sales on total sales in the following quarters.

Given the launch dynamics and the expected currency headwinds, the company sees this year's sales at the mid-point of its full-year guidance range of $160 million to $180 million. Amicus expects to have more than 1,000 patients on Galafold by year-end, which translates to an annualized revenue run rate well over $200 million.

I believe Galafold's long-term growth trajectory is intact and I expect significant growth in the following quarters and years and for annual sales to reach or exceed $500 million by 2023.

Anticipated pipeline updates in the next few quarters

The phase 3 trial of AT-GAA in Pompe disease remains on track to complete enrollment by the end of 2019. Depending on the actual timing of completion of enrollment, we should see the topline results in late 2020 or Q1 2021. In the meantime, we should see the 6-month results from the additional, fourth cohort of the phase 1/2 trial and the full 24-month results for the first three cohorts - both in the second half of the year.

The gene therapy part of the pipeline should become more important for the company and investors in the second half of the year. Amicus expects to present results from the phase 1/2 trial of its gene therapy candidate for CLN6 Batten disease. The preliminary findings in two twin girls look promising as we've seen a halt in disease progression and this is a very aggressive disease. 12 patients have been enrolled and Amicus expects to report 2-year data in the third quarter for half of the patients enrolled in the study.

The second gene therapy candidate entered the clinic in late 2018 - gene therapy for CLN3 Batten disease. The trial enrolled three patients in the lower dose cohort and the patients had no serious adverse events to-date.

One of Amicus' goals this year is to achieve preclinical proof of concept for Fabry and Pompe gene therapy programs. In late April, the company reported the first set of positive data for its preclinical Pompe gene therapy program and the results look encouraging. Amicus has shown that its engineered hGAA gene therapy, which was optimized for uptake into target tissues, has achieved what it was meant to - robust glycogen reduction in tissues, as well in the central nervous system driven by improved uptake into target tissues, and it achieved that in a superior way to natural hGAA gene therapy (not engineered by Amicus).

Source: Amicus presentation

The company is conducting additional preclinical studies at various doses and routes of administration and it expects to select a clinical candidate this year and move into IND-enabling studies.

We should also hear more about the Fabry gene therapy program as the year progresses.

Amicus' plan is to move at least one candidate into the clinic every 12-18 months. Interestingly, the company has a goal of achieving $1 billion in annual sales in 2023 with half coming from Galafold, $200 million from AT-GAA, and $300 million from gene therapies and in-licensed products. The goal of $300 million from gene therapies and in-licensed products seems somewhat aggressive if we consider the current state of the company's pipeline - most programs are too early to both come to market and already generate $300 million in annual sales in 2023. The "in-licensed products" part suggests more M&A in the following quarters and years, which is in line with the company's history of pipeline expansion through business development.

Source: Amicus presentation

Financial overview

Amicus ended Q1 with $438 million in cash and equivalents, a decrease of $66 million. The increased cash burn reflects the company's investments in the Galafold launch, Pompe program, and the recently acquired gene therapy pipeline. The company expects to finish 2019 with more than $300 million in cash and equivalents (which translates to roughly $45 million cash burn a quarter) and management believes the cash is sufficient to last through mid-2021.

During the first quarter, Amicus also exchanged $219.3 million of convertible notes into shares and an additional $27 million this week, thereby significantly reducing its debt balance (and also increasing its share count).

I expect Galafold sales to reduce the cash burn going forward, but it also appears that quarterly expenses are going up. While Amicus is well funded for the time being and in no need to raise cash anytime soon, I think the company is going to raise more cash in the future and somewhat dilute the shareholder base. The main reason I expect Amicus to raise more cash (likely through an equity offering or convertible debt) is that I believe the company will remain active on the business development front (as suggested in the prior section of the article) and try to further expand its pipeline in the following years, though probably not in the near term as I think they have enough to keep the R&D team busy for quite some time.

Conclusion

Amicus continues to see strong demand for Galafold despite the Q1 revenue miss and I believe the company is well on its way to achieving $500 million in annual sales by 2023. The pipeline was significantly expanded in 2H 2018 and while it will take time to mature, it has significant value creation potential and it also represents a way for the company to expand its long-term opportunity in:

Currently, targeted markets. Galafold can be used only in Fabry patients with amenable mutations or 35-50% of the population while gene therapy could expand that to 100%.

To expand and/or improve the treatment options for Pompe disease patients. AT-GAA will come to market first followed by gene therapy (assuming the candidates are successful in the clinic).

Other diseases that are being targeted by the rest of the existing gene therapy portfolio and by the candidates the company brings through business development activities.

Heading into the second half of the year, we should see the results from the phase 1/2 trial of CLN6 gene therapy, additional phase 2 results of AT-GAA in Pompe disease patients, and completion of enrollment in the phase 3 study of AT-GAA in Pompe disease patients.

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.