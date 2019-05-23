Sector Performance Mid-Week Review

But, the trend in tech is, so far, a modest correction.

Let's start with the 3-month table:

Technology used to dominate this table. Now, it's sandwiched between two defensive issues: staples on top (+6.79) and utilities (+4.89). All ten industries used to be up, with the top performers posting 10%+ gains; while a majority of sectors are still higher, they're up a bit less. The table shows a gradual but observable decline in overall performance.

Only four sectors are higher on the 1-month table; all are defensive. Health care - which had lagged due to political factors - is now the top-performer, indicating traders are re-thinking their concerns about this group of companies. At the other end are technology (which used to be at the top), basic materials, and energy.

Last week's table is all defensive as well, with utilities, healthcare (again, a previous laggard), and staples the first, second, and fourth best performer. Technology is off mildly and is the second-worst performer.

Overall the trend towards a more defensive tone in the market continues. It's also occurring in multiple time frames, indicating the trend is starting to take hold in a deeper way.

So - how far has the tech sector fallen? Let's start with the daily chart:

The XLK had a 4-month rally, during which there were only two modest sell-offs. The current correction looks like a garden-variety sell-off with prices consolidating around the 50-day EMA.

On the 30-day chart, the last two weeks looks like a simple, triangle consolidation

Next, let's look at the 2-month charts of its ten largest members:

Three charts stand-out for their negativity. Apple (top row, far left), IBM (top row, far right), and Intel (middle row, far left). Apple and Intel have large exposures to the U.S.-China trade war. IBM's earnings missed expectations. Cisco (top row, second from right) was heading lowering due to trade tensions. But it caught a strong bid thanks to the Huawei sanctions (traders think Cisco will be the prime beneficiary of the change in demand).

The good news above is that only a few charts are responsible for the downturn, and they're as much a victim of headline as fundamental risk. The bad news is that, should the other strong issues fall, the XLK could drop pretty sharply.

However, it doesn't look like that's in the cards:

The advance/decline volume number is only moving modestly lower,

While the new highs/new lows percent number is still positive.

Right now, the tech sell-off looks like a correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.