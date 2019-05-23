Chicken Soup's 9.75% Preferred Stock May Leave Owners Nauseous

That's terrible news for preferred shareholders who get minimal upside if the untested business model works, and could get wiped out if it doesn't.

“More money has been lost reaching for yield than at the point of a gun.” – Raymond DeVoe Jr.

I get it. Even with the rise in interest rates, it's still hard to find high rates on fixed income. For people that lived through the 1980s and are retiring now, the interest rates on offer are far short of what used to be available in the past. And with the odds now suggesting that the Fed's next move may be a rate cut, it's not looking good for people waiting for the return of high interest rates on stable bond and bank account products.

This has led investors to chase for yield to a major degree. Yield-chasing isn't quite as pronounced as it was at its peak in 2016, but people are still putting money into some pretty risky stuff to try to lock down an extra percent or two a year in interest. That leads us to today's topic, the 9.75% yielding preferred stock from media publisher Chicken Soup For The Soul (CSSEP).

This Is A Subsidiary Of A Small Business

Let's first get a misconception out of the way. You'd be forgiven for thinking that a company called Chicken Soup For The Soul "CSSE" would control the whole Chicken Soup For The Soul "CSS" brand. In fact, CSSE only has rights to make video content based on CSS content. The actual CSS books, and other consumer products such as pet food are under a different owner and CSSE stock owners have no rights to that intellectual property. As the company discloses in its 10-K:

Further, the continued strength of the brand will be affected in large part by the operations of CSS and its other business operations, none of which we control.

In addition to that, CSSE's one asset can also be terminated under certain circumstances. The 10-K notes that:

We do not own the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand or any other Chicken Soup for the Soul-related assets (including books), other than those assets transferred to us under the CSS Contribution and Trema Contribution Agreements. The brand is licensed to us by CSS under the terms of the CSS License Agreement[...] Although the license granted to us under the CSS License Agreement is perpetual, there are certain circumstances in which it may be terminated by CSS, including our breach of the CSS License Agreement.

Chicken Soup For The Soul itself is hardly a globe-spanning powerhouse of a brand, and in CSSE stock (and the associated preferred) you are getting just the video-related content within said brand. If you invest in either CSSE or its preferred stock, you are making a highly speculative bet on a tiny business. If you are a retiree counting on your funds to be safe, this probably isn't the sort of stock you should be holdings. Further to that point...

CSSE Is Tiny And Controversial

Generally when you invest for fixed income, you want your counterparty to be a strong stable company or government. In CSSE, you are getting the opposite of that.

As of the most recent quarter, CSSE had less than $4 million in unrestricted cash, and little else in the way of hard assets. Their content library (movies) is theoretically worth tens of millions of dollars, but it's far from certain that preferred stockholders would get anything back from this asset if the business went south.

Over the past 12 months, the company generated just $27 million in revenues while losing $0.8 million. This is a minuscule business. And it's one with minimal operating history. Over the most recent quarter, revenues dropped by 58%, although the pro-forma numbers admittedly look much better.

Remember how preferred stocks work. You are lending to a company for generally a minimum of a few years (up to the call date) but potentially up to a term of infinity. CSSEP is a perpetual preferred, meaning that it has no fixed expiration date. This means you are at their mercy as to when, if ever, you get the fixed principal back. Of course, if the company manages to stay in business for decades, that 9.75% annual yield will look most attractive. But there's good reason to be skeptical CSSE will last anywhere near that long.

As already mentioned, the company has very little cash or readily salable assets. Additionally, the company has a short operating history and has not demonstrated that its business model is robust. As the 10-K states:

Our predecessor, CSS Productions, was formed in December 2014 and we were formed in May 2016 to succeed to CSS Productions’ assets in order to create a discrete, focused entity to pursue video content opportunities using the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand. We face all the risks faced by newer companies in the media industry, including significant competition from existing and emerging media producers and distributors, many of which are significantly more established, larger and better financed than our company. It is only recently that we debuted our video content and accordingly do not have a long history on which to evaluate our ability to produce and distribute video content that will be desired by our target consumers across multiple media offerings.

To sum that up, CSS created CSSE in 2016 as a subsidiary to see if they'd be able to make money off video content or not. Seemingly, CSS has little downside here, as if CSSE's video plans fail, it doesn't do much to the book business. And why should we think CSSE will succeed? They are competing in an exceptionally crowded media field with a service featuring a modest content library of questionable mass appeal. For what it's worth CSSE doesn't even make their own media content, they instead rely on third parties for that. It's unclear to me what if anything CSSE has that will make it a viable long-term business.

The company has a new joint venture with Sony to combine forces building up the Crackle streaming platform. I don't know about you, but I'd never heard of Crackle before, and its overall user numbers seem pretty light. Crackle could be a big winner, but as a preferred stock owner, you'd ideally like more certainty.

A risky business model is no problem if you buy the common stock and view it is a highly speculative wager. But keep in mind that if the business plan doesn't work, there's a decent chance that both the common and preferred get wiped out. See this part of a Twitter thread:

Do you want to put your retirement funds in a company whose SEC filings are complex and whose business - a me-too streaming video play - is a flyspeck compared to rivals like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) and so on?

There's also the matter of management. The CEO William J. Rouhana Jr. was in charge of high-flying Winstar which generated great shareholder returns for awhile but later flamed out spectacularly. Bethany McLean did a great piece for Fortune discussing how Winstar was overly hyped up before it collapsed.

Rouhana is now taking 10% of CSSE's revenues as a fee, which is a debatable comp structure. Again, from Twitter:

Greenhaven Road, it should be noted, is one of CSSE stock's largest owners, and recently wrote this in defense of the company. Greenhaven, in that article, said that:

Downside could be 100%, but it is likely a lot smaller, and if Bill continues to grow profitably with limited capital, upside could be very substantial. Heads we lose a little, tails we win a lot alongside an operator who owns the majority of the company and has exceeded expectations over the last two years.

Again, I ask, why would you even consider putting your funds in a preferred stock that pays just 9.75% per year with so much risk? Even the company's big backers acknowledge that downside could very well be $0 and that people may think that the CEO is a "dirtbag". Assuming Greenhaven's analysis is right, and this is a coin flip sort of set up, this is a terrible situation for preferred investors. You get no upside if the company's unproven business model works beyond the fixed yield. If the business model doesn't work, you can get wiped out. This is asymmetric risk of the wrong kind.

The market doesn't give out too many free lunches. You are taking a great deal of risk to try to lock down a 9.75% dividend yield here. Could it work out for preferred stockholders? Absolutely. Is a tiny business with a minimal balance sheet and currently break-even operations the place you should be lending your retirement money to? Probably not.

If you enjoyed this, consider our service in order to enjoy access to detailed initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.