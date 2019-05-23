Natura Cosmeticos' (NUACF) CEO Joao Paulo Ferreira on Merger & Acquisition - Call Transcript

Natura Cosmeticos S.A. (OTC:NUACF) Merger & Acquisition Conference Call May 23, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roberto Marques – Executive Chairman-Board

Jan Zijderveld – Chief Executive Officer-Avon Products

Joao Paulo Ferreira – Chief Executive Officer

Jose Filippo – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thiago Macruz – Itaú

Bob Ford – Merrill Lynch

Olivia Petronilho – JPMorgan

Tobias Stingelin – Citibank

Ruben Couto – Santander

Gustavo Oliveira – UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for waiting. We would like to welcome everyone to Natura &Co Conference Call. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. After Natura's remarks are completed there will be a question-and-answer session, at that time further instructions will be given. We have simultaneous translation into Portuguese, and questions maybe asked normally by participants connected from abroad either in English or Portuguese. [Operator Instructions]

I'd like to pass the floor over to Mr. Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of the Board of Natura &Co.

Roberto Marques

Good morning to all of you and thank you for joining us on this call. I'm very excited and, to be honest to you all, a little bit emotional today to be presenting to all of you the transaction that we announced last night. Welcoming Avon into Natura &Co Group and creating a leading global direct-to-consumer beauty group. We are indeed bringing together two industry leader with strong commitment to making positive social impact in empowering women.

I'm joined on this call by Joao Paulo Ferreira, Natura's CEO. I'm also very pleased to welcome Jan Zijderveld, CEO of Avon Products, who will share with us his perspective on the combination. We'll run you through the main highlights of this transaction, and we'll then be happy to take your questions.

So let me begin on Slide 3 with the headline messages of this transaction. By joining with Avon, Natura &Co will become the world's fourth largest pure-play beauty company with combined gross sales of about $10 billion. This combination marks another transformation step towards building a global beauty brand, multi-channel group, reaching over 200 million consumers daily through iconic brands serving various consumer profiles and distribution channels.

We are uniting two-purpose driven forces that believe that business can be a force for good and are committed to generating social and economic value, promoting sustainability and the empowerment of women. By leveraging Natura expertise, the combination would also allow Avon to speed up the implementation of it's Open Up Avon strategy to achieve its vision of the digital social selling beauty company. The transaction is driven by a powerful industrial logic that it will help accelerate and drive growth by reinvesting in key areas like digital, product innovation and brand initiatives enabled by a target annual synergies of between $150 million to $250 million annually.

We will develop all those points throughout the presentation, but before that, let's look at the key transaction and highlights on Slide 4. The transaction we're announcing today is an all-share transaction, under which Avon share will be exchanged for 0.300 Natura shares. That implies a premium of 28% to Avon's undisturbed trading price, given Avon an enterprise value of $3.7 billion. The proposed parity will give Avon's current shareholders ownership of 24% of the combined company, while Natura &Co shareholders will hold the remaining 76%. The goal is to list the group on São Paulo B3 market with a public float of 55% and with ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including approval by shareholders of both companies and regulatory approvals. We do expect closing to occur in early 2020.

Let's move to Slide 5. The transaction has a powerful and compelling strategic rationale. Accelerating the constitution of a global beauty brand multi-channel group. First of all, it's another step in consolidating a purpose-driven group. Avon, strong heritage of social causes and commitment to the empower of women resonates with Natura &Co vision of making a positive social and environmental impact as part of our triple bottom line approach.

Second, we are taking another major step using a portfolio of global brands in line with our strategy. Avon is an iconic dealer alongside Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop. Third, the combination will focus on driving growth and invest in three strategic areas, digital e-commerce, research and development and brand initiatives. Those investments will be enabled by important synergies between $150 million to $200 million estimated on an annual basis, which by the way we targeted to achieve within 36 months. This synergy are principally across Brazil and Latin America.

Also the Group that results from today's combination is a truly multi-channel direct-to-consumer leader, able to reach more than 200 million consumers daily through it's network of 6.3 million national consultants and representative, it's over 3,200 stores and it's growing digital platform. Finally, the new combined entity creates a strong platform to accelerate the group's internationalization to enhance it's presence in core markets in Latin America and gain a strong presence across key categories with a strong complementary product portfolio.

Now I'm super pleased to handover to Jan to present Avon's perspective. Jan, welcome and I'll turn to you.

Jan Zijderveld

Thanks a lot, Roberto. And now moving to Slide 6. This is a historic next step for Avon, one that the board and I believe will provide a new long-term and strategic home for this iconic business. To tell you a bit more about Avon, our vision is grounded in a strong purpose with a heavy emphasis on empowering women. Our purpose-driven foundation is something we share in common with Natura and something we are particularly excited about. To name a few Stand4her is one of our global programs to help create opportunities for women to help them build their own business success in their own way and in their own terms. And the Avon Foundation for Women, which was founded in 1955, has contributed over $1 billion to-date.

Now turning to the components of our business. The majority of our revenue in 2018 came from our beauty categories. And in terms of geography, we have a very global footprint, with nearly 40% of our revenues derived from Latin America, 40% comes from Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Now turning to Slide 7. We have a strong global presence, with sales operations in 56 countries and distribution in an additional 21, all supporting a team of millions of Avon representatives around the world. In addition to our leading positions in Latin America, we have leadership positions in key markets including South Africa, Russia, Central Europe and the Philippines across categories like color, skin care and fragrance. Last year we started the plan to Open Up Avon and turn around the company.

Slide 8 outlines our Open Up Avon strategy and at the core is the belief that Avon must accelerate its pace of change and transform this business. In that time we have worked to rebooted direct selling, modernized the brand, unlocked digital and e-commerce capabilities and drive a performance culture. Since announcing this plan, the whole Avon team has executed with a renewed sense of focus and urgency. Today we are positioned as a stronger more competitive company. Combining with Natura is an exciting new chapter for Avon and will enable us to accelerate our Open Up Avon strategy and help us further expand especially our online channels.

In particular, we will be able to step-change our e-commerce and digital capabilities to create a world-class digital beauty company. We will have access to a bigger portfolio of products and innovations and we will further improve our social selling fundamentals by creating one of the world's premier social selling companies. Importantly, like Natura, Avon has a purpose-driven culture and a strong commitment to doing the right things for our people and our communities. Avon empowers women around the world and helps them build success in their own way and on their own terms.

Before I turn the back over to Roberto, I would like to thank all the Avon team members for their unwavering dedication and hard work and passion. Their incredible efforts have created positive momentum and built a strong foundation that is now being positioned to succeed in the future.

With that, I will turn back to Roberto.

Roberto Marques

Jan, thank you very much. And again, on a personal note, I want to thank you for your partnership with Avon's board that helped us to get to this point. And again, we look forward to start working and getting to know your team and congratulations again, on the turnaround plan.

So let me now move to Slide 9. As I mentioned in the introduction, this is another transformation step in Natura &Co's journey towards constituting a purpose-driven, multi-brand, multi-channel global group that brings under the same roof four leading business in a portfolio of iconic brands. We are going to detail that journey. We began actually with one store in São Paulo exactly 50 years ago, when Natura was founded. In 1990s saw the first steps in internationalization with a move into other Latin America countries. In 2013, it evolved into a multi-brand group with Aesop, and then in 2017 took another major step forward in terms of international presence and multi-channel development with The Body Shop. And now, with Avon we mark another gigantic step-change to promote social, economic and environmental progress on an even bigger scale.

I'd like to stress again here the philosophy that underpins this construction. We strongly believe in two complementary concepts, autonomy and interdependence. We aim to empower each business and brand and preserve its identity, while getting the most out of the Group through transfer of knowledge and best-practices. As I said, Natura &Co is a purpose-driven group, committed to the triple bottom line. Our purpose is to nurture beauty and relationships for a better way of living and doing business, and each business and brand has a mission in line, which is overarching purpose. With Avon, we will be adding a platform that is equally committed to make this positive impact as Jan presented a couple of minutes ago.

Now let me hand over to Joao Paulo Ferreira to comment on the new scale of the group. Turn to you JP.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Thank you, Roberto, and hello everyone. You may be aware, Natura is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and what better gift could we reach for? As I've already mentioned on the other occasions that this is only year one of the next 50 years. And so this transaction is indeed a new milestone for us.

Turning now to this transaction on Slide 10, the addition of Avon allows Natura &Co to significantly advance in the global beauty rankings. The combined company is expected to have gross revenues of above $10 billion. Upon closing, we will have more than 6 million consultants and representatives and a presence in 100 countries, strengthening our sales force and our global footprint.

The combined group will be a leader in direct-to-consumer with multiple touch points on a daily basis through its truly multi-channel network. Leveraging our beloved brands, our common fashion for relationships and our multi-channel capabilities, the now expanded group will bring beauty to over 200 million consumers across the world, anytime, anywhere, every day.

On Slide 11, you see that with this transaction Natura &Co is taking another giant step towards becoming even more global and international, with close to 70% of sales expected to happen outside of Brazil. Latin America, in total, including Brazil, will represent about 56% of the business, while, Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa represents the balance.

In Latin America only, the combined group will have more than 4 million consultants and representatives, who will have greater access to a broader and more diversified product portfolio and new services, which will allow them to improve their business and better serve their clients.

By the way, it's interesting to notices, as you can see on the graph there almost 500,000 consultants who already bought into this combination, even before it was formalized, so to speak, by selling both Natura and Avon products. And we expect this number will increase overtime. As the combination also builds on the respective strengths of Natura &Co and Avon, still we have value for consumers, consultants and representatives across Latin America.

Note this on Slide 12, the complementarity of portfolios. Natura's leadership in fragrance and body care, Avon's leading position in color and face care and our combined meaningful presence in personal care. Along these core beauty categories, the combination also takes Natura & Co into fashion and home, which is a category with development potential. No doubt, there are significant growth opportunities ahead.

Now let me hand back to Roberto.

Roberto Marques

Thank you, JP. So let's move to Slide 13. Synergies are obviously one of the catalysts of this transaction, but they are not a goal in themselves. Rather, they are a means to free up resources that can be reinvested in core capabilities that will accelerate our growth. For us, uniting Natura and Avon is clearly a growth combination.

On the Slide 13, we detailed the three strategic areas in which we tend to allocate those resources to drive growth. The first one is digital and e-commerce. As you know, digital is transforming already direct selling and creating a myriad of opportunities to connect with consumers, creating lasting relationships and develop social selling. The combination is a powerful direct-to-consumer platform and we will continue invest to boost the relevance of digital technology for consultants, representatives, upgrade service and improve the overall experience.

A second key area is stepping up investment in research and develop and innovation in such fields as sustainable materials. And third is brand initiatives, where we can enhance differentiation through segmented marketing and combine our knowledge of consumer and consultants, with digital capabilities to improve our CRM and make more personalized offers. Natura's early success in digitalizing its operations is a scalable platform.

We strongly believe further upside can be generated by the combination of our two companies. Indeed, we believe it unlocks potential to implement innovation – innovative initiatives and create further value by leveraging the group's scale and know-how.

This slide provides several examples, such as, optimizing the product portfolio and category profile and increasing sales by combining know-how on digital solutions. Another example is leveraging the respective footprints of four different businesses to grow other brands, along the lines of what we discussed very recently at our Investor Day, with Natura helping The Body Shop in Latin America and conversely, The Body Shop guiding Natura into Asia.

A third key aspect is the potential to optimize Avon's Brazilian operations by harnessing Natura's know-how and capabilities. The fourth is fully capitalizing on the powerful multi-channel platform that Natura & Co has become to better serve consultants and consumers, giving them access to now two iconic beauty brands. This know-how should result in increasing consultant and representative retention, unlocking further growth catalysts.

Let's move to Slide 14. These re-investments in strategic areas that I just mentioned will be enabled by important target synergies we expect to generate going forward. The combination is driven by a powerful industrial logic that will improve the offering, capabilities and services of the group's more than 6 million consultants and representatives.

We have extensively mapped synergies and estimated them in a range of $150 million and $250 million on an annual basis. We expect those synergies to be fully captured within 36 months of closing. The synergies would be largely achieved across the Brazil and Latin America footprint and are spread in three major buckets.

The first of those is sourcing. As you know, procurement is already one of the main areas of synergies within Natura &Co, as we presented at our recent Investor Day, and we see strong potential to enhance that through optimized purchasing of raw materials, freight and warehousing, advertising and catalogues and back-office functions.

The second bucket is manufacturing & distribution, by optimizing our distribution center footprint, reducing the complexity of our overall plant organization and consolidating such activities as cargo and as a result, improving also service level to our consultants and representatives.

Administrative expenses is another opportunity, through better integration of areas such IT, data centers and networks. We estimate that the cost to achieve these synergies is a one-time of about $125 million, which would be incurred between 2020 and 2022. The capture of these significant synergies will contribute to enhance our medium term profitability.

On Slide 15, you see the pre and post-transaction shareholding structure. On the right-hand side of the slide, you see that Natura &Co's current shareholders would own 76% of the combined company and Avon's shareholders the remaining 24%. The share in the combined Group of Natura's founding and controlling shareholders would be 45.1%, and the free float would be 54.9%.

On Slide 16, we look at some key governance aspects. A new holding group will be created as a parent company to Avon and the Natura companies, preserving the autonomy of each business and brand, while implementing the interdependent business model already in place within Natura &Co. Each company will maintain its headquarters where they are presently located.

We do envision four major business units led by four operating CEOs, Natura and Avon in Latin America, Avon & Natura International, The Body Shop, and Aesop, which will both continue as standalone business units.

We also plan to create the position of Sustainable Growth Officer to help focus on long-term growth and ensure better coordination among the businesses and brands for the benefit of the group.

Finally, the combined company's board will reflect the relative ownership of the new shareholder base. After closing, the board will be comprised of 13 members, of which 10 members will be from Natura &Co and three will be appointed from Avon. The three founders of Natura will remain as Co-Chairmen of the Board and the Executive Chairman will also serve as group CEO.

Let me conclude on Slide 17 with the key takeaways. In terms of financial metrics, the transaction values Avon's equity at about $1.9 billion and gives it an enterprise value of $3.7 billion. This implies a multiple of 9.5 times excluding the expected synergies and 6.7 factoring in the full impact of the target synergies.

This combination creates the fourth-largest pure play beauty group in the world, with annual gross sales exceeding $10 billion. It also creates a leader in direct-to-consumer, which daily interactions with a base of more than 200 million consumers, like no other company in the beauty industry.

With the addition of Avon, Natura &Co is taking another transformational step to build a multi-brand, multi-channel group. Uniting these two purpose-driven forces will also amplify our pioneering efforts to generate social, environmental and economic value, promote diversity and combat the threat of climate change.

The combination will also allow Avon to accelerate the implementation of its Open Up Avon strategy. And the transaction is driven by a powerful industrial logic that will help accelerate growth by reinvesting the target annual savings synergies of between $150 billion to $250 billion in areas like digital, product innovation and brand initiatives.

With that, thank you very much for your attention and we are now happy to take your questions. With that Filippo, CEO of Natura & Co and JP here also with me, we'll take your questions now. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Thiago Macruz, Itaú.

Thiago Macruz

Good morning guys. First, I'd like to congratulate you for this deal. We know it must have been a lot of work to you all. And I have a couple of questions. First, I understand the rationale of this transaction. There are substantial synergies to be captured but my question here is, isn't it hard to move on with a digital transformation in Natura's core business in LatAm, at the same time, that the team is conducting a massive integration of Avon? Is it possible to look first the future, at the same time, by digesting these assets? That's my first question.

And my second question is I understood that the synergies are all 100% operational, but for my understanding, it does not include revenue-related synergy. I would like to understand if you guys see potential for those type of synergies to be generated as well and coming from where. These are my two questions. Thank you, guys.

Roberto Marques

Hi Thiago. Good morning and Roberto here. So I'll start with the second part of your question then I'll turn to JP. In terms of synergies, you are correct. The synergies that we are providing right now are basically operational synergies. As I provided some perspective we see a lot of upside potential in terms of growth. Those upsides are not included on those numbers as you already anticipated. So JP will talk a little bit about the way we are thinking, keeping the focus on the execution of the Natura and, at the same time, how we're thinking about the combination, especially in Latin America.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Hi Thiago, as it comes to digital transformation, you probably recall the approach we have been following and it's my understanding that Avon is following the same path, which is we are now building modular and scalable solutions, which give us the flexibility and speed to spread the new platform throughout our integrated consultant base towards our client base. So I don't see that being disturbed by the effort to integrate businesses and to seek for synergies as those will be pursued by a different team.

Thiago Macruz

Perfect, guys. Thank you. Just a follow-up, JP, is it reasonable to assume that you will be spearheading this initiative in Latin America, the Avon integration? Will you spend most of your time there? This is my last question, thank you.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Hey Thiago. As you can probably appreciate and we are not making any appointments today, today is a day that we are celebrating the combination and over time, we'll make those determinations but thank you for the question.

Thiago Macruz

Thank you, guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Bob Ford, Merrill Lynch.

Bob Ford

Hey, thank you and congratulations on this transaction and thanks for taking my question. Roberto, at the Avon Investor Day last year, Jan said that 98% of Avon's volume was sold on promotion. Consultant turnover is high, sales needs security, profit centers, market shares eroding, et cetera, right? Can you tell us a little bit about how you establish comfort with the Avon brand and your ability to resurrect with the consumer that may think of it as her mother's or grandmother's brand or just a cheap product? And how do you think about the role of the brand in the Natura & Co portfolio over the longer term?

Roberto Marques

Hi Bob. Good morning and thanks for the question. Listen, I mean, we're actually very excited about the work that Jan has been doing already with Open Up Avon. As you probably saw on his presentation, really the focus on revive the brand Avon, which has a tremendous penetration, has a very actually high likability across the globe with very low kind of rejection, which is really a diamond that is beyond likely to – likes to present the brand. So we share the same optimism about the brand.

What Jan has been doing in Open Up Avon is the transformation, a lot of changes on the footprint of Avon, reducing costs, et cetera, which we believe will allow with the combination to be accelerated. And as you saw, our goal is actually to drive top line revenue by reinvesting in brand marketing, brand initiatives, and researching, developing alongside digital e-commerce. So we think that the combination will amplify what's already in place with the Open Up Avon strategy, and therefore, we're going to be able to capture those benefits even sooner. So we are pretty confident in our ability to really continue to make Avon a beloved brand and a very current and contemporary brand.

Bob Ford

All right. Actually, I'm curious when it comes to the houseworks and fashion business, how are you thinking about those product lines at the longer term? And then, I guess, when it comes to brand, certainly the systems in the digital platform is going to be a major component of that, and I was wondering if you look at the element of the turnaround piece, is this going to be an intention of the Natura ERP and your application and hedging Natura for Avon? Or is it something else? And could you talk a little bit about the expected timeframe and the cost of that portion of the consolidation plan? Thanks.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Hi, Bob, JP speaking. Let me start with home and fashion. So we see this as an enormous opportunity. Natura have looked at that and even tried prototypes of home and fashion portfolio a couple of years ago. We see that it's mainly adjacent to our beauty value proposition, and of course, it drives additional value for our network of consultants and representatives. So we do see that there's potential there. We don't know much about it, but we learn from Avon team of that potential we confirm by them and also the efforts to make it more effective, efficient that Jan has already presented in previous presentations. So we like that idea and we will pursue it to our best capability.

Roberto Marques

So Bob, you had a second part of your follow-up question, and we couldn't hear well. So could you repeat?

Bob Ford

Yes. Roberto, I was just asking about how you're thinking with respect to the system and the digital platform at Avon. I would expect that's a big piece of turnaround the brand and addressing inefficiencies, et cetera, integrating the company, getting better visibility. And then as you think about that, would you pursue kind of the independent platform, and I think it was a budget of $230 million of our multiyear period of time that Avon was pursuing last year? Or do you pivot a little bit and extend the Natura ERP may be a little bit more rapidly and just replicate hedging Natura for Avon? Or do you pursue that independent path? And then I was asking about the timeframe for that and the cost of that piece of consolidation plan.

Roberto Marques

Okay. So, clearly both companies are very much aligned in terms of involving direct selling into a social platform, a social selling. And it's actually very encouraging to see both Natura and Avon leading – increasing the investment into that. We do think and we talk to Jan and JP the opportunity to potentially combine efforts on that creating eventually common platform that are scalable, that we can accelerate the rollout, not only in Latin America but some of the international markets. And at the same time, this combination creates an opportunity for us to even increase the investment in some of those strategic areas. So we are really encouraged, not only by the alignment and the strategic view of how direct selling is evolving into the social selling platform but now our capacity to significantly increase the investment in those areas.

Bob Ford

And I would expect that speak to do this, it's going to be critical in terms of stabilizing Avon and driving a resumption of growth. And could you give us a sense of what the timeframe might be for this piece of the pie?

Roberto Marques

So the timeframe, first of all, as you know, first, we needed to get all the regulatory approvals and the closing which we expect to be first quarter 2020. And after that, probably we believe that the assessment integration and how we can scale those platforms. I would probably say within 18 to 24 months.

Bob Ford

That's very helpful. Thank you, again, and congratulations.

Operator

Our next question comes from Olivia Petronilho, JPMorgan.

Olivia Petronilho

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I have two questions actually. The first one is when we look back at your Investor Day, you talked about a little bit of the target in terms of channels that you would like to see next like in the long-term. I'd like to know where that stands after this acquisition if you look at for like 2023, 2025, what do you expect direct sales online in the traditional retail channel to account for in terms of sales?

And my second question is regarding Avon. So when you look back into the company, we see a few challenges, maybe some regions or in terms of profitability. We'd like to know if you have already mapped or what are your plans to tackle these challenges in those specific regions. Thank you.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Olivia, JP speaking here. In terms of the guidance of shape of channels as we referred to so far, it doesn't change at all. I recall that we said that there's a significant shift towards digital, but a lot of that digital performed by our own consultants in the case of Natura and also retail also performed by our consultants there. So this is in line with Avon's efforts to modernize its commercial model as well. So I don't foresee any significant change in that guidance at this point in time.

Roberto Marques

Yes. And Olivia, just to add on JP and your question about mapping the profitability in the region, of course, that's part of our diligence. We have mapped conversations also with Jan and the team understanding what are the opportunities. Some of those again, it's already mapped between the Open Up strategy of Avon, and I think our goal would be to continue to help them implement those strategies that will improve profitability in some of those markets that I think we're referring to, but we believe that we can amplify and accelerate that now with the scales and the synergies that comes from the combination.

Olivia Petronilho

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Tobias Stingelin, Citibank.

Tobias Stingelin

Yes, thank you very much. Just a quick clarification, please, in regards to the financials. You mentioned that the net debt of Avon was about $1.06 billion, but you're not including the convertible, which you will have to probably repay, right?

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Yes, Tobias. We have to take into account that part of the debt that triggers the acceleration of each of this that cover the debt part is $1.1 billion. That's why I think the population in that period [indiscernible] shift, that's $1.6 billion.

Tobias Stingelin

Sorry. Can you just repeat that? I wasn't able to hear anything if the connection is pretty bad.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Sorry. Okay, let me repeat. Can you hear me now?

Tobias Stingelin

No, it's too pretty bad. I don't know. It's just my line. But I'm having issues it seems.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Okay. I'll try close enough. That's okay. Can you hear?

Tobias Stingelin

Yes, I think it's a little better.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

That's it. What happens that the – you have to take into account that the part of the debt is that has the class of acceleration is $1.1 billion, that they have to sum to $500 million of the preferred shares. And that's the $1.6 billion, that the sum up, that's the amount that we're considering here.

Tobias Stingelin

Okay. That's great. But just I'm thinking that in terms of evaluation at the end of the day, the net debt is at $1.01 billion is $1.7 billion, right, because you have the – okay, it sounds like it's sorted. It's clear now. Just second question, Natura never really integrated to such a big asset and even as Roberto mentioned that I think you have a preserve economy and so on, field in Brazil in order to deliver in other markets deliver the synergies you have to be great asset.

So can you just give us an idea, like I don't want to talk about managing, because I just said you are not willing to talk about the structure? Though, can you just give us an idea about the roadmap? Are you going to create teams, integration teams? Do the platforms for instance running the same systems like the same ERPs just to get a sense about how complicated this might be?

Roberto Marques

Hi Tobias, Roberto here. Listen, we've been – as you can appreciate spending a lot of time in discussing how to do this integration in the best possible way. And again with the same mindset, you really preserve the focus on execution where we think that it's required the focus. And that's kind of the reason why we are envisioning to have four operating CEOs, one that really focus on Latin America, including Brazil for Natura and Avon, because that's where the synergies are.

And as you can in kind of anticipated, they are here to have a little more coordination and similarities in terms of platform technology IT that can better serve the consultants and representatives. Another operating CEO to focus on international markets for Avon and Natura, which is primarily today is Avon. So it's almost like businesses in Avon and overtime, we believe there is a huge opportunity start going in Natura portfolio and Natura brands, eventually even the Body Shop in the future.

And that's another focus area. And we're going to continue to keep the focus on the Body Shop

as David Boynton doing the transformation with all the support from the group as well as Aesop. So we think that does the best approach to keep the focus and at the same time capture the synergies and the opportunity to drive growth.

Tobias Stingelin

Okay, great. But just I guess a high level. At the systems, for instance, in Brazil, do they run kind of the same platform or been paid kind of issues, because you have to invest as you said, you have like $100 million, $25 million, you have to invest in order to get the synergies are they related to kind of invest in technology, integrating the different platforms and so on.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Hi Tobias, JP speaking here. So even before I get into the specifics here, just recall that, yes, we are going to deploy a dedicated team to focus on the integration and to plan it to the highest level of detail work firms. So that's starts tomorrow I guess. And then where we comes to infrastructure, which includes data, which is the key for our business is to know as much as possible of our consultants and their clients and transform that information into better business opportunities for them, right. No doubt, we're going to integrate that backbone somehow. Please do need to learn all the details of what Avon already has available and see how to that monitor those assets, those solutions. But that is a key element to enable better businesses for the two brands.

Tobias Stingelin

Perfect. And just a final question, congratulations again on the deal. But just given that we are on the full amended kind of the first quarter in Brazil was pretty weak. Can you just give us a trend what's happening really in operations as we speak, because I think the M&A agenda has been great. But looking specifically about trends for instance in Brazil in regards to recovery of the sales that were kind of pretty, pretty tough and also the FX which is kind of a headwind for margins. Can you give us an idea of what's going on now in Brazil, please?

Joao Paulo Ferreira

Hey Tobias, I can only talk on behalf of Natura's point. And we are pretty confident with our operations at this point in time. That the market itself is big depressed, but we face similar situations over the last two, three years as we are facing all the geographies in like Argentina currently. But we're pretty confident on the months ahead for this year.

Tobias Stingelin

Okay, perfect. Thanks. Congratulations again.

Operator

Next question Ruben Couto, Santander.

Ruben Couto

Good morning, everyone. My first question, can you just share your initial thoughts on the two company's cultures? What are the key differences you recognize in both in ways that they plan to convert is, if it even exist the plan at the coverage in terms of integration. I'm particularly interested for this stands on what will be the company's stands towards China for instance. It will be great to hear a little bit more on this.

And a second question, I wanted to go back on the topic of Avon's pricing from other question. I think Avon faces a similar issue. They're not sort of faced at the Body Shop, which is heavy discounts. The over promoted situation of Avon is somewhat seen of a global issue or is it like some company specifics? Can you talk a little bit more on that? Or could we expect Avon to be somewhat of a combat brand with being the company's portfolio? That'll be great to hear as well. Thank you.

Roberto Marques

Hi, Ruben is Roberto is here. So, first in terms of culture, actually we are super excited, Avon joining because they've a lot of alignment, not only in terms of the heritage in direct selling, the social responsibility, the empower of women, the impact in society, but even the model of direct selling. Few companies that are really started direct selling very similar ethics in how to work with the consultants and the representative. Therefore, we actually very encouraged by the alignment of the culture in the opportunities actually, those organizations coming together.

Regarding the opportunity in China, you do something that we're going to explore, of course, as we've been talking about even doing our Investor Day Asia in China, it's a big opportunity. How we're going to really think that through and the opportunities to think about now a much broader portfolio. You need something that it's part of our strategic vision for this combination.

And then regarding overly promoted, it is clearly part already the Open Up strategy that Jan presented, which is by reducing promotion you have the same time need to have enhance the brand presence and rejuvenation, which is part of the strategy of Open Up Avon be implemented, our goal and what we believe we can have this to amplify and accelerate those initiatives with everything that comes with the group.

Ruben Couto

That's great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gustavo Oliveira, UBS.

Gustavo Oliveira

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to understand in terms of synergies if you have already identified any tax synergies or liability managed synergies potentials and what could those be? And also I'd like to understand, Filippo from you, perhaps how you're thinking about the financial leverage post deal. I think there is an increasing in that by the amount you're paying for the CDC, and how you think that evolving going forward.

And the last question is a bit more on the possibility of revenue synergies. There's a new data point that you presented in the presentation, which is quite interesting that you only have 482,000 consultants that overlap in a base of 4.1 million consultants. I don't know if you were surprised when you compare that you were surprised with that low overlap. And if you could help us understand why you think that happening, if that's a big opportunity that it could get far or not, right. So those are the questions I'd like to ask.

Jose Filippo

Okay, thanks Gustavo. Regarding the first question on the synergies and tax and others, I think that's something that we'll work in due time. We are going to be maybe indicated so far with the guidance that we gave out. But I think that, it's a global presence and geography in companies, I think that's something that we should definitely consider and that's something that the both companies in the future want to work on that. So I believe that it's possible, but it's too early for us to in the guidance or any information specific. In terms of leverage, if you take the closing 2018 numbers from both companies, we're going to end up with simple consolidation with the net debt EBITDA about three times, a little bit below three times.

So it's not that leverage, of course, if you take both companies individually, 2.71. Remember, we will reset. Avon is about three times. So the combined, we'll be a little bit below three times. So I don't think this is something that should be increasing or ever changing the profile that we have today.

Gustavo Oliveira

I don't understand this point, because you would have to add $530 million for the synergy, wouldn't you.

Roberto Marques

No, we're not going to sit in that amount that should be something that will trigger going forward 2019, then you have to consider the EBITDA and the results for 2019. So that number's not considered. But even if you put that number, it doesn't change much. It doesn't go much higher than that. I want to put JP for the second question.

Joao Paulo Ferreira

So starting from a consumer point of view, so there are households consuming one brand, but not the other. And so there are opportunities to introduce the other brand to new households, of course, now. Similarly the opportunity is repeated with consultants. Now we do think and Roberto has already state that the brands are to remain independent, right. They have their own identity. The commercial structures will remain independent with separate goals. So it's up to us to create new services for the consultants to make their lives easier, so that they will be naturally attracted through one brands or the other, in addition to the one that they already represent. So we do see that the possibility of these overlap going anytime.

Gustavo Oliveira

Okay, thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would like to invite Mr. Roberto Marques to proceed with his closing statements. Please go ahead, sir.

Roberto Marques

So thank you all very much for joining the call. If there are some other questions, please forward to our investor relations team and we'll be gladly to answer those. Again, this is a very exciting day for us as we take this another important transformation step in our journey to become a global multi-brand, multi-channel group. There are still some steps to go and we'll update you along the way. So we look forward to our future exchange. Thank you again for joining us at a short notice and have a great day. Thank you everybody.

Operator

That concludes the Natura audio conference for today. Thank you very much for your participation. Have a good day.