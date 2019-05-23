Kinder Morgan Learned Its Lesson, With Kirk Spano (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of the podcast we published a few weeks ago with Kirk Spano on Kinder Morgan (KMI). We hope it's helpful to you along with the podcast. You can find our full KMI coverage (3 podcasts and 3 transcripts) here.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week’s Behind the Idea we’re talking to Kinder Morgan once more, this time with Kirk Spano, Seeking Alpha author. He talks about what we got wrong and first he points to our folks on the rearview mirror and why people who complained about the dividend cut a few years ago were missing the picture.

Kirk Spano: They reduced the dividend right. So you had all these dividend investors start to cry, oh I just got Kindered, I got Kindered. They took away my dividend, wah, wah, wah, they took away my dividend. What did you want management to do, let the company go bankrupt?

DS: Then he looks forward and explains why there’s still hidden value in Kinder Morgan shares.

KS: I think that there’s a pretty good chance, based on what Richard Kinder’s been doing lately, that he does start spinning off of assets and if does, all of sudden this becomes a very low debt company and that dividend goes way up.

DS: Our first podcast on the stock wasn’t popular. Readers thought we overemphasized the bad, misunderstood the company, picked on it unfairly and giggled too much besides. Kirk was one of the people who disagreed with us. So we were very excited to dig in further with him. Do we get a better understanding of Kinder Morgan, have a listen and find out on Behind the Idea.

Podcast

DS: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

Mike Taylor: And I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: We’re going back to Kinder Morgan, the pipeline company. Our last discussion raised concerns about the narrative around the company’s limited exposure to commodity pricing and its use of non-GAAP metrics. Many people disagreed with our analysis. One of those people was Seeking Alpha author, Kirk Spano, who joins us today.

He recently wrote a bullish article about the company and he wrote several comments in response to our podcast. So we’re eager to hear what he thinks about what we missed and how he’s viewing KMI, its competitive advantages and the way it presents its business to investors.

Before we begin, Behind the Idea is the podcast that looks at ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem to understand what makes great investment analysis work. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any of the stocks we plan to discuss. I guess we should’ve checked, Kirk do you have any positions in -- you have a position in Kinder Morgan correct?

KS: Yes, my clients have a position in Kinder Morgan and have for about a year and a half.

DS: Okay, Kirk, welcome on Behind the Idea.

KS: How are you doing?

DS: Good, good.

MT: Great, great.

KS: Hey,you’re not going to feel good after this though.

MT: All right. I expect you to give us a good roasting, yeah.

DS: But we’re here for it, we’re here for it.

KS: Well, it’s actually I think on fairness to you guys, I think you looked at Kinder Morgan the way that most people who look at companies do. I think you look in the rearview mirror and that little sticker on your mirror, that says objects in the mirror might be closer than they appear. I think in this case it's the opposite. I think things are further away in the path than you think maybe. I think that there is recent D bias that most investors have.

Oh my god, something bad happened in 2015, I heard it in 2019, and all the combination of time and managements and business conditions over 4.5-5 years, a lot of things change.

DS: So let’s just start with that -- in that context. Where do you -- is that what you think we missed most was the wrong perspective or where do you think that we were -- just you have the floor, what else do you first want to get off before we get into any questions.

KS: Well, I think the first thing again is you extrapolated 2015 to 2019, and in the oil and gas space whether it’s the pipeline companies or the E&Ps, or the majors, the pace of change in the energy infrastructure and we’re talking about those before we came on, is incredibly fast. So the changes that Kinder Morgan has made since 2015 and really it’s just since 2015, because beginning in 2016 till now, if you take a look at the faux total return versus S&P500 total return they’re almost identical.

So it’s not like just stock has lagged for the last four and a quarter years, it’s basically been a market performer. The company has done a lot to mitigate its risk, its exposure to oil prices and natural gas prices, and it has really addressed some of the things that you guys brought up. And I know that if you’d had time to go dig deeper which we’ll do today, you would have seen that.

DS: Okay, so yeah let’s get in first to, I think part of the challenge is what is the right, if you time, for market cycle, if we believe the full market cycle will still happen, it’s figuring out what’s the right cycle. So I guess first let’s start with before 2016, what happened in 2015 and ’16 in other words, if we got it wrong how would you explain it?

KS: What happened in 2015 happened to everybody right? So the Saudi Arabian started pumping a lot of oil, and OPEC in general and crashed the oil market. Well at the margin, about 15% of Kinder Morgan’s business was pretty impacted by oil prices back in 2015. Also a lot of their customers had problems because they were completely exposed to oil and gas prices back in 2015.

So gas prices have fallen for different reasons than oil prices but oil prices, really Kinder Morgan’s exposure right now is down to like 11% oil, and back then it might been 15%. So it was the marginal profits, marginal revenues that they lost. And these aren’t tech companies, right. They don’t have 85% margins, they’re not biotech. They don’t have 80% margins. These are companies with normal business margins that have to deal with debt for CapEx. So they’ve gotten to break the full interest rates but they also have to just -- it’s creating a widget right. Every time you put a dollar in, you might get a $1.20 out and when the people paying you for the widget stop paying you for the widget, all of a sudden you can go into the negative pretty quickly. So -- and we’ve seen that across all sorts of industries, talk to General Electric about that.

So back in 2015, I believe they had a one pipeline project canceled, a couple of others they had to refinance. I think they ended up reversing the flow on one pipeline instead of building another because two of the companies that were going into finance it, they backed out. And then again their CO2 business and some of their oil businesses instead of take or pay contracts, they’re exposed to the commodity price and they got crushed on that just like everybody else.

So back in 2015, going into—I think it was very end of 2015, they decided -- and could have been 2016, I'd have to look at the calendar, but they reduced their dividend, right. So you had all these dividend investors start to cry, oh! I just got kindered, I got kindered. They took away my dividend, wah, wah, wah, they took away my dividend. But did you want management to do, let the company go bankrupt?

I mean this whole got kindered thing, it’s four people with low emotion like you. And I hate to be that harsh about it, but my brother’s in the finance industry too. And he's at Northern Trust and he’s been at Vanguard and ING. We worked together in an office about 16, 17, 18 years ago in our firm that we help start the $1billion firm now. And we’re just support staff or sales people. But we started laughing at some of the investment managers, who we called them bull market managers.

As long as everything was going up they were brilliant, but then as soon as business climate changed or there was a bear market then it was somebody else’s fault. And I think that’s the whole got kindred thing. It’s just people who didn’t understand the risks going in, it’s their fault. And pretty much if you don’t understand the risks going into in investment, it is your fault. I have had delivered that. There’s risks that I didn’t recognize in my career, that’s my fault. Unless I was lied to, and a couple of times I was lied to, but a couple of times I just missed it.

But if you’re taking a look at a company like Kinder Morgan and you don’t recognize that hey, they have X amount of exposure to energy prices, and their calendar parties, people who have to pay them for things have even more exposure to commodity prices than what are you thinking about.

I mean that is something that is very basic and if you’re an investor and you don’t do that digging, if you don’t get that basic cursory knowledge, my brother and I would just tell people that you shouldn’t invest your money in the first place or you shouldn’t index funds. You have no business picking out companies if you don’t get down to that basic of a level. And that’s just checkerboard stuff.

Also we will get into some chess moves here later on. But the fact that folks think that something happened at Kinder Morgan, no, it happened to the entire industry and the fact that Kinder Morgan wasn’t in the 30% or 35% of companies that went bankrupt, I think that speaks pretty well for the company, don’t you.

DS: Yeah, first of all you’re crying and whining I think was certainly I thought that way a little bit as I was going through the comments on our podcast that maybe I kindered myself a little bit and talking about the company, but I wanted to get into so I think we have some open questions then based on your comments. And one is you mentioned sort of understanding the risks involved in investing in Kinder Morgan.

Why don’t you just sort of tell us what you see as the major risks at play today in 2019 and how commodity prices do or don’t fit into the company’s risk profile? That was a key part of the discussion after our podcast and I think listeners want to understand what your perspective is on the overall risk picture as well as whatever commodity price exposure may or may not exist for Kinder Morgan?

KS: Right, so oil isn’t a very big risk for them. I mean they have most of their oil hedged, their exposure to oil hedged which is just a few percent I think like 4% anyway. And then there’s CO2 business, CO2 business that is pretty much hedged at this point and there really just transporting the CO2 that’s used in enhanced oil recovery which is growing right.

Occidental is in the news right now because of the Anadarko deal but between Occidental, Chevron Exxon, and Conoco you’ve got four companies under the couple independent as well, that are really trying to push the envelope on enhanced oil recovery because the decline in frac wells is extremely high in the second and third year. And they’re learning, and I think they’re basically there and all, but I think it will come online soon to act. Occidental's been experimenting, (inaudible) I know Chevron has been too, but they’re able to take enhanced oil recovery which is traditionally for just regular wells, conventional wells, and looks like they can apply it to non-conventional wells though.

And the neat thing about it is that when you—essentially it’s a way to refrac you do this process and actually it reduces the amount of carbon dioxide put into the year on net by 30% to 40% so the field two business which I talked about in the last article is interesting, and we’ll get to that more later but the big risk here isn’t oil or CO2 for Kinder Morgan in fact that those are almost exclusively bullish for them, its natural gas.

So what if natural gas has an extended period under $2, million BTU and you get a wave of natural gas reorganization. What if companies of natural gas space have to reorganize because they’re just not making any money? That could happen. Now I don’t think it’s going to happen because the rate that which exports are increasing is very high, back in my Market Watch days I told people and I think it was 2016 actually I told everybody that the United States will be exporting about 12% of the natural gas that we capture by like 2019-2020, and by next year we’re probably going to be there.

So or it might be a year or later. I mean it might be off by a year but our natural gas exports are tremendous. So what happens to the natural gas market could it stay depressed for a while? It could maybe for a year, maybe for nine months but it’s probably going to rebound again as those natural gas exports increase. You are going to capture more natural gas from the Permian of course because those companies have been flaring virtually all of that or given it away and now look at the pipelines where companies like Kinder Morgan are coming online they can take away that natural gas.

So you can get more natural gas in the market. But that is the big risk. The big risk for Kinder Morgan and William and Enbridge is that some other color party just say hey, we can’t pay right now and we’re going to go through a bankruptcy or reorganization and you are going to be SOL under your natural gas for nine months or a year. So that’s the big risk. The big risk is there’s another shark coming into the natural gas space because even though they have take-or-pay contracts the money is not there, the money is not there right.

So they could get small paid on a lot of stuff, and forced into renegotiations which I don’t actually think could be very effective. I don’t know, the Kinder Morgan, Williams and Enbridge will ever renegotiate. I think that at some point they’re just going to say look passed the cost on somebody else, it isn't going to be us. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t go through a bond and I think that that would probably be the thing that I’d be most concerned about is natural gas price stay depressed for next standard period of time.

I don’t think it’s going to happen but we should be aware that it could.

MT: Okay, so it sounds like we actually agree more or less with this idea that commodity prices do have some bearing on Kinder Morgan’s fate and also with the idea that the take or pay contracts may not necessarily be as protective to Kinder Morgan and its investors as people thought?

KS: Sort of. It’s not as if they’re trading natural gas right. So that’s not their concern. Their concern is the people who are trading natural gas are selling natural gas, being able to fulfill what they’re putting through the pipeline and then turning on to pay.

Kinder Morgan can turn off the pipeline. They’re not getting paid, they can turn off the pipeline. So but that doesn’t help them any. So they can get slow paid and that could cause them to, I have to dig into this, $1.4 billion gas surplus that they have this year.

Now could they get slow paid to the tune of $1.4 billion which is their excess cash this year? I mean I doubt it, but it doesn’t mean it’s impossible. So to see that they’re impacted by energy prices, you really got to be clear about what you’re seeing there because everybody is impacted by energy prices. The farmer is impacted by energy prices, that's not because he's selling natural gas right it’s because he need gasoline or diesel to power his tractors and things like that.

So let’s be real clear about what that really means. It means that just like factoring the financial crisis the counter parties are going to pay their bills. There is a possibility that a handful of natural gas producers can pay their bills, at some point. And would that be a permanent state? Probably not. I don’t think we’re close to natural gas falling off the cliff, the way that coal's about to fall off a cliff. But we should be aware as an investor what could hurt our money and we need to analyze is that a risk that we’re willing to take.

So we need to be clear about what the risk really is?

DS: So maybe Kirk if you could walk us through, because I think some of the challenges we’re getting at in terms of the exposure, maybe we should just go what is the business model for KMI? They have several different segments. I think we’ve got KML, we’ve got two different pipeline segments, terminals, CO2 are the ones that I think they break out in their filings. But what is their business model? How should we -- coming to it fresh, you talked about the widget earlier but what’s the right way to think about KMI and their business?

KS: So they really have four business segments. At this point they don’t have much in Canada. They sold off Trans Mountain. It’s a very small entity that they have left up there and it gets folded into these other four segments at this point, or it will soon.

In Canada I think they have under a $1 billion worth of assets left. They have a transport, they have some terminals, and then they send jet fuel to one of the airports, and I actually think that could get sold off. It doesn’t make sense for them to operate in Canada anymore, unless they’re gonna merge with somebody, but they’re probably going to sell off the majority of that.

Maybe they keep the terminals, maybe they don’t. I think they should sell them. I think they should sell everything, and let others just -- there's like some things up there that aren’t worth even talking about. But the company, and they’ve repatriated most of that money right. So when Garry Trudeau, and I think Garry Trudeau, because I think the cartoonist is smarter than the President up there, do you guys get that joke, or are you too young for that?

DS: It's Doonesbury, we got it.

KS: Okay, just making sure, I think I heard a heavy sigh. I mean I was like oh, my god, I'm talking to millennials, aren’t I? So all right.

MT: No, no, I read that everyday with my breakfast cereal for a long time. I just wasn’t -- I didn’t know if I -- didn’t want to step on you there.

KS: You thought, I made a mistake, no, no, no.

MT: That’s why we invited you on the podcast.

KS: No, no.

MT: You fell right into it.

KS: I made the joke on Fox Business one time and everybody in the studio looked at me and they didn’t know if I did that on purpose. So to me it was funny but they didn’t crack up. So I just moved on. I’ve done it with Dan Dicker too. He’s a pretty straight arrow and I’ve made I think two jokes on his show before and they didn’t go over well. So I was like all right, just skip the jokes. Now I thought.

MT: We weren’t serious enough, we weren’t serious enough when we first tried Kinder Morgan, that was the feedback we got. And so I mean, then here you are, here you are…

KS: But you guys giggled like little girls, you didn't know what you’re talking about. I mean come on. You can't giggle like little girls and know you’re talking about and make fun of people at least. So pretend to cry or something, but hey, so there’s four segments with Kinder Morgan. You got natural gas pipelines, like 60% of their business, a little bit less.

Product pipelines, right? So diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, liquids, cottonseeds, things like that. It’s little under 20% of the business. CO2, what’s interesting is right now CO2 business is growing. And they are the biggest CO2 transporter in the country and it's especially all in Texas, the Permian.

That’s like 11% or 12% of their business. Then a little under 20% of their business is their terminals, which stores supply like a 150 million barrels of refined petroleum products, chemicals, ethanol, think they have some steel even, and that is the company right. So the vast majority of the company is natural gas pipelines. Think of it as their natural gas pipeline is a little bit bigger than Williams. So those two companies and then Enbridge and Enterprise get merged with anybody else, those are the companies that are dominating in that space.

And Kinder Morgan is the biggest natural gas pipeline company in America right now. They have 70,000 miles of pipelines, which is that’s -- out of 84,000 miles of pipelines they have 70,000 of it is natural gas and then the other whatever is left 14 million -- 14,000 is products. So when you take a look at them, you say okay they’re mainly natural gas pipeline. So then they have ancillary businesses which is liquids and liquid goods. They have a little bit of oil now in the Permian. They actually have I think just a couple of operating oil production facilities, doesn’t make sense for them to own that, just shove off to somebody, but it’s where they practice their -- they have their own enhanced oil recovery.

So basically two-thirds of the company is natural gas pipeline so one-third is everything else. Something that investors should consider is should this company spin some assets off? Should it sell some assets? Well their debt ratio has come down dramatically. You know their debt to EBITDA is doing pretty good, their EV to EBITDA is doing very good and we’ll cover those numbers in a second. But they could spin off basically most of the liquids pipelines. And in your head just think about this, if they wanted to get ahead of the end of the oil age, which I said started about three years ago, it's going to take decades. But if they want to get ahead of the end of the oil age, why wouldn’t they start spinning off some of their liquids assets.

Take a look at their terminals. Do they really want to operate these terminals? It’s 18% of the company, 17% of the company and growing a little bit. Why do they have them? Why wouldn’t they sell these terminals and have them be bolt-on acquisitions for companies that are bigger in the space, right?

So I think that there’s a pretty good chance based on what Richard Kinder’s been doing lately that he does start spinning off of the assets. And if he does all of a sudden this becomes a very low debt company and that dividend goes way up. So I would just keep that in mind, because I know that one of your concerns, Mike, was that you are worried that while they might just grow to grow to grow for the sake of growing, right. And that really hasn’t happened since 2016.

Their CapEx has stayed about the same, three years running and in the presentation and their presentation is pretty awesome. They talk about how ICF, which is a giant consulting firm in the energy space of the United States needs $800 billion of infrastructure development between now and 2035. And I just laugh at that, because there’s no way that we need $800 billion of development. One statistic I can throw that’ll make you think is that coal power plants are retiring very rapidly at this point. And that rate is accelerating because utilities are starting to come to the conclusion that it's cheaper to use alternatives with energy without tax breaks, without mandates, just dollar for dollar, apple for apple, it’s cheaper to use alternative at this point.

And in Indiana we talked about this before the show, in Indiana there’s a utility that said look we’ll save $4 billion, we tear down the coal power plant and put in the wind, solar and batteries. That’s today. That’s not five years from now, that’s today. And although utilities are coming to the same inclusion. So okay is that positive or negative for natural gas, if the utilities are going to get a bit of coal over next five, ten, fifteen years. And it’s positive for natural gas but not as much as you think.

About 60% of the retired power plants that use coal, coal fired power plants are switching to natural gas. The other 40% are switching to solar and wind. That’s based on last year and a year before and a year before. It’s actually dropping the number of coal fired power plants are converting to natural gas. Probably within two years, be down to a third of them, will be converting to natural gas and two-thirds will be alternative energy. So there is some upward demand for infrastructure, but it’s not based on the numbers from two, three years ago. You should base it on the numbers that are coming in two or three years.

And we know that alternative energy is taking a lot of the coal fired power plant generation and we also know even though the growth rate of electricity in the United States is low, 2%, 3% a year, a 100% of that is going to alternatives. Now what happens when EVs hit the market? When EVs hit the market we already know that solar and wind are cheaper to build than coal, and as cheaper to build and maintain then continuing just to operate a coal pipeline. I mean think about that. You can put the entire cost of building out wind and solar up against the cost of only operating coal at this point and the wind and solar win, they win.

So think that we need to have $800 billion of natural gas and oil pipeline is just insane to me. I think the number is probably in the $200 billion to $400 billion range, and most of that is going to be front loaded. Well Kinder Morgan must understand this because if ICF is saying that their $800 billion of infrastructure be built in the next 15-16 years right, what does that come off to about $40 billion-$50 billion a year. And Kinder Morgan is one of a handful of companies, about eight or nine companies that get all that business. Why are they saying they’re only going to do $2 billion to $3 billion in new business every year.

Right so they’re not growing for the sake of growing. They’re not buying in to the hype of $800 billion of necessary CapEx over the next 16 years. They’re basically saying that, we will do $2 billion or $3 billion a year in new projects, and that’s it. So I think that being pretty prudent with their capital at this point. And if you go through their presentation, and you start to look at the numbers. There’s really only one conclusion you can come up with. And that’s if the bad scenario on natural gas like I described earlier does not half them, right if there’s not a wipe out in the natural gas space then the cash flow for these guys is just going to keep going up, up, up and up, the free cash flow, distributable cash flow because their expenses are going to stay rather at a level. Their debt is going to come down. Then eventually their expenses are going to -- their CapEx is going to come down and they’re just going to have all this money from these contracts to spit out.

So I would expect that you’re probably going to see distributable cash flow, which I know Mike we’ve talked about is just going to keep on increasing. So let’s talk about why use distributable cash flow versus other metrics? So in this space, EBITDA, right that’s important, distributable cash flow versus earnings right, enterprise value versus EBITDA and then debt to EBITDA. And the simple answer to why you use distributable cash flow to get a really good grasp on what’s going on with the company is because the depreciation is not a cash spend. So you need to take a look at two things, what are they spending today? First is what are they writing off?

So what is the EBITDA for Kinder Morgan right now? Do you know?

DS: I don’t have -- we didn’t…

KS: That’s okay, I just wanted to see where you are at? It's $8 billion.

MT: Whoa, whoa, all right, Kirk $8 billion, all right we are with you.

KS: All right so and the distributable cash flow is what about $5 billion -- I got -- the $8 billion is wrong but $5 billion is distributable cash flow right. So if you go to slide 8, the distributable cash flow is $5 billion and there you put $2.3 billion of that under dividends. Correct?

DS: Right this is we’re working off the Barclays presentation that we…

KS: Yeah you guys are on the January one, I am on the April one, they’re similar.

DS: Okay.

KS: So let me Google, the power of -- here you are, $8 billion, yeah, that’s right I was right about that. So $8 billion of adjusted EBITDA versus $5 billion of distributable cash flow what do those numbers mean to you? What’s the difference between the numbers? Other than the $3 billion.

DS: Right.

MT: DD&A?

KS: Right, it's the depreciation, right. That’s not a cash thing. So earnings before depreciation is say an $8 billion but they’re saying whoa, whoa, whoa we really only have $5 billion. So they have $5 billion to spread around after certain spending, the EBITDA doesn’t really matter if it doesn’t generate cash.

So the big depreciation number, throw off was people like to use is earning. Now EBITDA is more important as the company grows slower and spends less on CapEx. Pretty agreeable statement. So as the company spends less in the future which they will, and it just becomes a mature company collecting the tools, which has been the sales pitch right, it’s -- they have the dual sales pitch, oh we collect tolls, but we’re growing.

And they try to -- this is a mistake, right? And I don’t deny that they’ve done that. And the MLP industry really had a comeuppance to them a few years ago because they were selling perpetual growth same way that the oil industry was. The shale player crap kicked out of them too. I say different words on my podcast. So that one was valid. But the shale players they really got beat up because this is perpetual growth but you got to keep coming back. The fossil fuel age is ending. It’s going to end slow, it’s going to end in pieces and in fits and jerks but there is no such thing as professional growth in the fossil fuel industry anymore.

We know that coal is going to go away in about the next decade, we know that oil is going to go. Severe demand disruption in the next two, three decades, won't ever go away but we’ll be down to 20-30 million barrels a day being used by the Middle of the century and then natural gas in the second half essentially probably goes away largely as well.

But for a natural gas pipeline company why would they worry about what’s going to happen in 2050, 2070, 2090, right it’s 2019 right now.

DS: So Kirk let me, let’s get into I think the long term outlook and also the competitive structure is things we want to but let's -- I do want to spend a little bit of time on this DCF, EBITDA, net income free cash flow dividends, et cetera. So I think -- so I'm looking at the March presentation slide 49 which we had fun with. And so I think EBITDA before interest taxes depreciation and amortization and I think DCF is basically the same, as -- it’s not quite EBITDA but I feel like it’s similar. I think it’s -- you’re getting you said it's have interest in taxes out of it, right, is that -- are we on…?

KS: And it’s basically a proxy for free cash flow, that’s all it is.

DS: But I guess, so I think and this maybe I think there are two areas where we might be missing what -- we didn’t touch on and I want your thoughts on it. I think one area is you’re talking about the story of CapExes going down and so you do have that mismatch between a higher historical D&A versus decreasing CapEx. So is that one area that is causing the disconnect between typical free cash flow and DCF or…

KS: So in the past see so you have lines of conversion diverge right on charts. And in the past it used to be that the expenses just kept going up and up and up and up. Right, and then you you’re your depreciation what -- eating the sum of that, but really what you’re trying to figure out as an investor right because these are dividend payers. They keep an eye on those coverages, on the dividend.

So you need to know okay, how much cash is really available to pay the dividend. That’s what you want to know. And the DCF allows you to know that. EBITDA doesn’t tell you that. And that’s essentially the difference. Right is what they’re peeling out.

DS: But right, but I think -- I guess the question what I think I think you actually set this up as well which is this idea of them try to sizzle their steak. Them saying we’re going to be this toll paying company that’s steady, essentially a utility that you can just collect the dividend on but then also we’re growing and I think and you’re sort of telling your story of the longer term outlook but there are questions about and they might actually want to spin off their assets, or they might want to decompose a little bit.

But I guess, I think that’s because if you just use free cash flow if you just use cash from operating activities minus CapEx, you get a number that covers the dividend but it’s much smaller number right and I guess if we…

KS: It’s about $5 billion instead of $8 billion?

DS: No, no, no, because I think we need to define terms here because if you look, I think $8 billion is the EBITDA, $5 billion is the distributable cash flow that they report, but they’re doing -- they’re basically saying we’ve $5 billion we can spend, we’re going to spend some of it on CapEx and but we’re not counting that as -- what I'm saying like we’re not counting that as part of the distributable cash flow number. That’s -- they’re saying essentially here’s our budget, is $5 billion and we can spend X on dividends and we can spend Y on growth CapEx but typically when we…

KS: And buyback and debt reduction.

DS: Right, and typically when we talk about free cash flow, we talk about after the CapEx, right we talk about -- and so they say here’s our sustaining CapEx. Here’s our maintenance CapEx…

KS: Right.

DS: And I guess…

KS: And other expenses that really freaked Daniel out.

DS: Well, yeah, the other -- certain items we can get and I feel like taxes is the other thing that we didn’t really spend a lot of time on. I feel the MLPs, there’s a lot of tax issues there. I know they’re not organized at that but I feel like that was something that in theory we can get into but I guess where I'm getting at is the free cash flow after the CapEx still covers the dividend and that to me, I guess, it seems like by pointing to distributable cash flow but also saying we’re growing you’re having this -- have your steak and eat it too moment of we’re getting credit for all this growth. We’re getting -- but we are also getting credit for all this cash flow we could be generating if we weren’t growing. You know what I mean.

I think that’s what we were -- the presentation to us felt not clear on that point, that’s what we were trying to hit on. Does that make sense to you as a concern?

KS: No, because I think that it goes back to my statement earlier that you need to know what you’re investing in. And it really -- it kind of -- look Dan, you guys know that I think that half the people that write on in the financial industry, not Seeking Alpha, in particular but half of the writing out there, the financial writing is junk.

And because it's not real analysis, it's just superficial regurgitation. And you got this mantra of give me data, data, data, but then don’t have any idea what the data means. And so in this case you can peel the thought either you want. If you want to take the measure after CapEx fine, if you want to say this is the pool that can go to our shareholder yield plus CapEx. Right, shareholder yield is debt reduction, dividends and buybacks and then you can throw CapEx in there. Or you can peel them all, whatever you want.

We know that CapEx is going to be roughly flat for pretty long time to drifting downward, if you take a look at their presentation -- the current presentation in the backlog section, page 13 of the April presentation, and let me see here, 13 and 14, maybe I want to read it, 13 page 13, and it might be 14 as well. But they’re only going to -- they’re telling you what they’re going to spend. And okay Kinder Morgan versus the industry, let’s do it that way.

Kinder Morgan is telling you that they’re not going to grow that much. They’re telling you that, I mean because they’re saying look our CapEx we are going to stay about flat, and we might sell some stuff off. And but you have the rest of the MLP industry, and I totally agree with you, the MLP industry deserves a lot of the beat down they got, because between the screwy arrangement between general partners and limited partners, or general partner could like basically just keep digging pounds of flesh from the limited partners but the limited partners were all in love, I forget what those rights were called -- the IDRs or something they are called?

DS: Right.

KS: IDRs, IDRs, whatever they are called, the MLP industry has been converting to the C Corp right. Why is that? One, it's cleaner way of doing the accounting, for sure and the capital structure I think is more legitimate. And you don’t have anybody skimming the limited partnerships, right. You don’t have general partners skimming the legitimate partnership. And that basically puts the shareholders in alignment with management, at least theoretically right. I mean management all the time says they’re in alignment with shareholders but then they don’t invest their own money and they take these exorbitant bonuses and things like that.

But you take a look at a company like Kinder Morgan, he doesn’t take a salary, doesn’t get any bonuses. I think he has a healthcare plan, he gets use of the jet. But he doesn’t get paid really, and he’s been investing literally tens and millions of his own dollars in these shares, why would he do that? I think it’s important that we ask that question here in a second.

But as far as distributable cash flow, look if you want to use the other measure that’s fine as well as long as you understand it, but I think using distributable cash flow now versus five years ago it’s important because it tells you what they’re going to continue to have to put towards dividends and share buybacks, and what happens if they have more money fall for the bottom line which they could if they sold assets, or if they decide to spend closer to $2 billion next year instead of $3 billion.

So also that’s an extra $1 billion and billion here, billion there that’s up. Eventually it’s real money. And so I think that’s important. Now semantically would you like everybody in the whole world to say things exactly the same way, sure, but what fun would they’d be in.

MT: I don’t know, I don’t know how to answer that, but I do want to get -- okay you’re probably here to move on from this and I think I risk sort of beating a dead horse by going into this again but I just wanted -- I'm looking at slide 53 of their January 23rd presentation and it gets out a couple of things that you’re talking about. It -- compare it as a basically a bar chart that compares DD&A versus sustaining capital. And we see that DD&A is four times sustaining capital for 2019 estimates is pretty much the same relationship throughout the course of the chart from 2010 on.

So two things I think, just in the simplest term as possible, you already touched on this but just in the most sort of straight ahead way we can, how do we understand this huge disconnect between the DD&A and the sustaining capital because I think that was where Daniel and I got thrown. It’s just so -- the delta is so big between these two figures. So what’s up with that?

KS: So how do you explain depreciation, depletion, amortization? So the depreciation will eventually disappear right someday. Five years, is that the measure of five years after you build up, that’s how long -- you get five years of depreciation. So…

MT: I don’t know, useful life is for a pipeline or for a…

KS: Yeah, the other you got -- I don’t know how long they depreciate those assets but the sustaining capital is important to know. The DD&A is going to come down overtime. So the sustaining capital is what’s important, how much does it cost just to keep the current assets running. And when you break it out and I think this is important to know because I talked about the four different segments of the business. It’s more expensive to meet the terminal than in pipeline, right especially a natural gas pipeline or a liquids pipeline.

The natural gas pipelines are the cheapest things out there to run. So in my opinion I think that you’re likely to see both PDA and sustainable, what they call it sustainable spending or whatever the money that takes -- one thing I think that’s going to come down overtime because I foresee them selling off assets. I think they’re going to sell off terminal, I think they’re going to sell of liquids pipeline, I think they’re going to sell off CO2, I don’t know that but they’re trying to figure out what to do with that right now. The thing about CO2 that it’s going to be a growing business for a while, until it falls of a cliff.

So what do you do with CO2. Do you grow it for a while and then sell it, did you sell it now because it’s probably priced pretty well, the oil and natural liquids gas pipelines want to be sell those terminals, they talk about export capacity to the rest of the world but rest of the world’s going to alternative energy too. So you have to try to figure out right as a manager and then as an investor you have to decide if the manager is going to make smart decisions but as a manager when do you start getting rid of these assets or winding them now?

And that’s going to impact DD&A because you may or may not have the assets anymore and it’s going to impact how much money you take to run the business, here’s my thoughts. I trust Kinder, Richard Kinder to do this well. He was the first one switched to a C Corp, shocked everybody when he did it. Because he saw that the global growth piece of the MLPs were going away. And he understood that they had to get rid of the structure in general, because MLP owners are getting ripped off by and large, at Kinder Morgan they didn’t have that set up exactly but he knew what was coming.

So as far as being forward looking, of the people in the industry Richard Kinder might be the guy. The people who run Williams are good, people who run Enbridge are pretty good, but as far as looking forward and understanding the future and plus let’s be realistic he’s an old guy. He knows he can’t run it forever. He might just want to cash out. I think that that’s a legitimate possibility, why would he be buying all these shares if there wasn’t a cash out thing coming.

So I don’t know this data that you’re looking at, I don’t know but it’s all that important that you look at it from a standpoint of does it tell you anything about the future. I think you need to find out what the future tells you about, what those numbers are going to do. I think they’re much more important.

MT: Yeah, I think you’re hitting on an important point there, and I just I want to press on that point one more time. In that regards the sort of change in the pivot that management might take going from the kind of more gross focus new project focus company with the corresponding expansion of DD&A and an expansion of sustaining capital. We’ve seen sustaining capital and DD&A go up into the right for the past ten years. And we also have from this presentation, I forgot the exact figure but there are additional growth projects slated for 2019 if I'm not mistaken.

KS: They are finishing up stuff, yeah.

MT: Finishing things up, yeah so what evidence you point to that I mean you mentioned Kinder’s motivations personally. Do you have other sort of basis for your belief that we’re going to see more of asset online and a more cash flow distribution focused position from management from here?

KS: Well they’ve told you they’re going to keep rates into distribution and they’ve done it for three years. There’s a $800 billion supposed market for more infrastructure. That are saying they’re going to do $2 billion or $3 billion a year. I mean if you are a global growth company and there’s an $800 billion market out there will you break about $2 billion or $3 billion? If you’re one of the biggest players?

No you’d be saying we’re going to get $20 billion of that business every year. So they have brought back in their projections dramatically. They have focused on cash flow and distributions. They have a $2 billion -- yeah $2 billion buyback authorized which they’re not using right now. But he said that when the time comes they will. And think about this, if you’re Richard Kinder and you know that you have a $2 billion -- I'm not saying that anybody is Machiavellian here, but you have a $2 billion buyback in your pockets, would you buy shares today before that happened? I would right.

So if I'm Richard Kinder and I'm buying back shares of stock and millions and millions of dollars and I forget how much it was it was, like $107 million this year, it’s a giant number. So he’s put his net worth into Kinder Morgan. Why would he do that? I mean that’s a very fundamental question and data doesn’t tell you that answer right?

How do you really make money in the stock market? You have to figure out a value for things that the market isn't valuing and right now the market isn’t valuing the buyback the market isn’t valuing the CO2 at all, the market isn’t giving them any algorithm, make $600 million, $700 million on the mining in the rest of the Canada stuff. And I will say they got a gift from god when Trudeau bought the Trans Mountain on pipeline for $4.5 billion. I mean and there’s a long talk you can have about that. But whatever well however you think, see I agree the Canada needs a pipeline.

And I agree that America needs a pipeline because we have that pipeline we wouldn’t need any oil from Middle East, right. But you got the environmentalist who prioritize not having one more pipeline versus we would never need oil from Middle East together. I think that’s stupid I think it’s myopic and I think it doesn’t look like the big picture. I would much rather have one more pipeline that might drip a little bit than have to keep on dealing with the Middle East. But hey I'm not out there doing the protest and I know that it does mean a lot to them.

And I'm an environmentalist I mean. I'm telling people it’s the end of the oil age, I’ve changed my investment firm to be in a sustainable investing firm. But when you wish we had one more pipeline to be free from OPEC versus not having that pipeline because we want to -- we don’t want to brand pipeline versus an old one. I don’t know it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. My Vulcan mind is going crazy.

But so in any case, I think that we need to value the parts of the company that aren’t valued and there’s a lot of parts in this company that aren’t valued. Once this fact shoots up right. So the dividend is 5% now the dividend helms will eventually pound the yield back down the floor. They will increase in dividend, that will go up, dividend hounds will pound it back down the floor. At some point there will be a point where the company is fairly valued.

I think that, that number is right around $30 to $40 a share. I can be wrong, but I'm taking a look at what I think they are going to sell and I'm taking a light accounting of that, they could sell way more than I think. If it were me I would sell everything but the natural gas pipelines and a handful of terminals and a handful of supporting things for the pipeline, and I’ll call up Williams brothers and I’d say hey, how would you like to merge? That’s what I would do, and -- if I were the CEO. And I have to think that Richard Kinder’s smarter than me.

So at least in this business. So if I can see that those are good strategic opportunities and you can read my article I talked about game stop, I talked about Facebook, I talked about some GE was going to go on to the teen when it was 30. I said Facebook was going to drop $50 a share, it did, I said that GameStop was going to go into oblivion if they didn’t change their business model, they didn’t change their business now they’re headed for oblivion.

You go right through all of that stuff. If you look at these as companies and Buffet harps on this all-time right, look at these as companies and operating businesses and think about what you would do if you were CEO or CFO? And if you can figure it out and these managers are going in a certain direction to justify what you’re thinking and it’s working like it is because everything they said they are doing less -- after 2016 everything they said they’d do, it didn’t work.

Now you have to ask yourself question okay, does the market get it yet? Is there discrepancy between what they’re trading for, what they should be trading for? This fact should jump to about $24 a share imminently which is dividend raise. Why didn’t it? Because you got people running away saying I got kindered. You know what, damn it, you want to get kindered.

DS: So just Kirk, I want to get to one or two other things but just quickly when you’re going 30 to 40 it’s you’ve said a 4% dividend yield this sort of one way to think about the value that this company should have. Anything?

KS: That’s the dividend yield that always kind of floats back to and the companies like that floats back.

DS: So is that where you don’t -- like I'm not trying to get to in the weeds on your price target but is that where you’re basically going, is that they’re eventually -- they’ve talked about getting the dividend up to another 20% to 30%. And so then you do the math there and that’s where you get into the 30s, the 30s essentially is that how you’re thinking about it?

KS: Yeah I mean I said back to year and a half ago that would get to around 30. And that’s when it was trading for like 60. I said it's basically going to double and with your dividend you can you’ll be able to double your money. And I was a little bit better than that. And my -- when I say 30 to 40 I think it will probably be closer to 40s and 30 because I think those spin out I think those sell off more assets.

And I also think that there’s pretty strong possibility that they merge with Williams in particular, because I don’t think they will let Exxon or Chevron buy Kinder Morgan but I could be wrong. I mean who knows what the Justice Department will do. I think that Kinder Morgan is clearly in play and that will be become more obvious over the next couple of years but they have great assets and these are irreplaceable assets, right. If we can’t build the Trans Mountain pipeline to keep us out of dealing with the Middle East, what can we build right?

If you’re not in Texas or Wyoming or Oklahoma right then what can you build? There’s almost 37 speeds that won’t let you build. So there’s limited growth opportunities and also these assets are very irreplaceable. They’re not going to be able to -- there’s not going to be firmly be competition and that’s where the terminal competitive advantage is going to be…

DS: Yeah my question I was going to and I think you’re sort of let me just weed -- you’ve sort of led up to, but let me re-lead up to it sounds like there could be advantage that you’re spelling for Kinder why they’re better than other companies or why they have an enduring edge is that is tough to build at this point. And so they sort of even ignore that it’s just a pipe in the ground. The fact is the pipes are in the ground so they have that incumbency and also that they’ve got in religion on discipline so those are the two things that make them a better than the average bear when it comes to the pipeline industry, is that fair?

KS: Well I think it makes them better than the average bear even in the dividend space because when you take a look at other dividend paying stocks -- and Williams is very good too, don’t get me - and so Enbridge. But the reality is that you want three natural gas have you because all the liquids are slowly going to face challenges. The terminals are difficult and expensive to maintain and so you move. So I think that you want to go asset light on the terminals.

But even compared to just your regular dividend payers the reality is that when you take a look at let’s say REIT, let’s compare to REITs. The problem with REITs is that virtually all real estates is up right now. And the sustainable cash flows probably can’t go any higher. So what’s going to happen to them when occupancy rates go down, and the rents go down? So that’s going to happen. And this is actually what me and Dividend Sleuth, who writes for me, we were talking about this by email today. What’s going to happen to the REITs in the commercial space when there’s more telecommuting. What’s going to happen to the apartment REITs when we finally build out more single family homes? What’s going to happen to the mall operators who face Amazon and I have two Simon properties near me and I see how they’re re-developing them. One of them is doing great, the other one just sucks. So they’re putting equal CapEx in both places.

So when you compare Kinder Morgan to REITs, when you compare Kinder Morgan to chemical companies or some of the other consumer durable companies that pay out these dividends you have sort to ask yourself who’s really in a bigger spot. The companies that are fairly valued and expensive or the companies like this one that nobody quite understands that is undervalued because people aren’t assigning value to the various pieces.

Buffet, Druckenmiller, you go right down the list, they all tell you. Find the stuff that people aren't valuing, invest in those companies and you get a free roll on the stuff that’s not been valued. And so I would say that what people understand about Kinder Morgan they’re basically valuing at $20 a share. Okay so what don’t they understand about Kinder Morgan? Well, judging on the last webinar and today, and things that I hear -- read on those chat boards people don't understand a lot about Kinder Morgan. That tells me that there’s some value embedded in there if this is really a growing concern.

DS: So I want to -- just going to jump in with one question, I just wanted to -- I like the comparison to REITs I didn’t think a lot about REITs, I actually want to write something, Seeking Alpha I’ve been thinking a lot about the way that REIT -- and these REIT inventors rely on FFO funds from operations and adjusted FFO and it’s sort of the same thing where CapEx is dealt with in a weird way and then there’s not -- there’s some standards to it, but they’re flexible right. And so that leads to if you haven’t done the work then you can -- you end up relying on measuring.

So I think we still sort of disagree to some degree on the handling of DCF versus free cash flow et cetera but it sounds like you've spend the time here to come to your own conclusions. So that’s I think that’s what investors needs to do here, but I do get -- I think that’s part of where we started was when you get to these sorts of dividend favored crowds, it gets easier to just rely on the management numbers, management metrics which leads to when they’re not standard, and of course there's more that goes into it, as you said rear view mirror versus looking forward so on.

But I think that's what the REITs comparison is really astute, just, not in terms of the business analysis but also in terms of the accounting the way that investors view them, and the way we sort of investors -- myself included, I’ve made mistakes in the REIT’s space but including with mall REITs which is especially sort of, not embarrassing, it’s a touch strong but unfortunate. And it’s just like you get into those metrics and you sort of take them for what they are without thinking enough independently about where it might go.

KS: And I think you’re really on to something with the REITs. I think that the concerns about the DCF were very appropriate, five, six, seven years ago before the stocks crashed. I think that the questions about how REITs are doing, they’re presenting, are very similar. I think these are the same concerns about REITs today, you should have had about MLP six, seven, years ago. I think the REITs have a comeuppance that’s similar to what happened to the MLPs. And I don’t know when it happens probably during the next economic slowdown, whenever that is. I mean I just read somewhere that we’re never ever going to have another recession, so that’s good.

But if we do ever recession, what happens to some of these REITs. And can they really maintain their FFO, really retain -- could they really maintain the cash flow that they have right now. Full occupancy at high rent. Anybody who’s ever owned real estate in their life knows that, that doesn’t last long. It’s very rare that you have full occupancy at dream rents. It just doesn’t last very long. Economics right, supply and demand curves, equilibrium, do we ever really stay at equilibrium? No, we pass through it. Right, when we stay at equilibrium for a year, two or three, seems like we’ve been there a little while now. But I think now that we’re -- I think it’ll probably -- I think you can pretty easily make the argument on a lot of asset classes that they’re overvalued, so above equilibrium pricing when does it come down to equilibrium.

Will it stop at equilibrium? No, because people will start to cry and blame other people, I lost money and then you’ll have that negative feedback, then it will overshoot. It happens every single time, no matter how many times guys like me come on and say, control your emotions. Understand the risks. What happens to your portfolio if this asset drops 20% or 30%?

And if you can’t answer that question then maybe you shouldn’t be in the assets right. So you need to understand what the risks are of the assets and how would impact to you and I think that there are spaces in the market, now REITs in particular but a lot of old economy stuff. I got made fun for saying sell your Grandpa stocks but hey if you had sold your Grandpa stocks when I said to, or before or after, and brought more technology, you would have been doing better.

And that’s really where I have most of my money is technology. But there are spots in the markets where there's value, and you just hunt for those and it really comes down to what is in a company that people are completely discounting to zero. Should it be discounted to zero? In most cases the answer is no, but we can talk about Tesla the same way. People are discounting Tesla to zero and that's silly. Elon Musk farts money when he needs financing so it’s just a matter of how big is the dilution going to be.

I wrote that article back in, I don’t know, it was in the fall some time. I told people sell your Tesla shares at 340, I got it from both sides. The bears, all right the TSLAQ crowd told me I was nut's it's going all the way to zero and not just 200. And the people are the fan boys they said ah, it’s going to 450. You know Mike I think it is going to 450, right I think it's going to 200 first. Whatever…

MT: I did not think that we were going to get to Tesla on this podcast but I'm glad we’re there now.

KS: It’s all energy. I mean it’s energy technology, all the stuff, it runs the world. But it goes to investor psychology. Right now investor psychology is negative on energy. A lot of it’s deserved. But it’s creating packets of value. I have said in my webinars on YouTube and I pop them in the articles and blogs here, the reality is that you want to stay away from the super high debt exploration production companies, right because if they don’t have scale, and some pricing power and form assets that are in trouble, all these second tier drillers especially a lot of them are offshore.

Once they have expensive rock, right, rock is the acres that they are drilling, and they have bad balance sheets and they have -- they don’t have the best technology, all the second, third tier E&Ps are in trouble. That’s why I have my dirty dozen oil stocks because there’s not much more than those dozen. I mean there might be ten companies out there worth investing in, out of70.

MT: So let’s -- so I think that’s a good -- that’s leads into my final question, which is around kind of investor psychology and context and all those things you’ve been hitting on. So Daniel and I came to Kinder Morgan and we said at the beginning of our podcast that this is an area where we’re not as strong analytically, and that board out in the podcast and our readers and listeners were critical of us for that. And I think there’s kind of double edge sort of here. On one hand if you take a kind of naïve approach where you just look at the financial statements, coming out without all this management context and other things you may be able to see the company more objectively than someone who’s been following it for a lot time.

On the other hand if you’re not knowledgeable then you can miss some major factors affecting stocks. So how do you think that applies to Kinder Morgan?

KS: All right. So we’ll do two things here. First of all with Kinder Morgan all the things we discussed are things that you need to learn about, whether you’re starting fresh or whether you’re -- you have been following the company for 10 years, 20 years. So people come into these things from different perspectives right. You might have done some screening and hey this one popped up a couple times. Or you might have known about the company forever but never invested or you might be brand new and just guessing. Hey, this one has a big fat dividend, let me see what I can learn about it. So whether you are new role to a stock, you need to the drill down, and here’s where the shameless plug comes out.

Over at Margin of Safety Investing, which I run, and I have two other analysts and I'm about to hire another dividend guy, who is doing some neat, I tell them you want to be unemotional and you want to be cold blooded killers. Because if you love a stock, or you hate a stock, you’re emotional. You need to not care about the stock. Care about the company, and care about the business, care about the sector, care about how the government can impact the company and care about how the big secular trends are playing out. We have a process, we have a four step process.

What are the big secular trends? How does the government and central bank maybe impact the company in question? What are the fundamentals of the company which we talked about today with Kinder Morgan? And then we do price trends analysis. I used a lot of discounted cash flows -- money flows, I use money flows to see if there is money going into the ante or come out. This kind of cash flow is up on the fundamental side. So we have a step by step process.

We don’t say oh, I love this company because it’s been going up from here. Or I hate this company because it’s been going down from here. That’s just the wrong way to invest and investor psychology is like that. That’s why 80% of people can’t beat the market and they should probably index, maybe do a little minor rebalancing towards value price ETF once in a while, when they have growth.

But if you’re going to pick out stocks, whether it’s Kinder Morgan or anybody else you have to understand the business. And if you’re not able to understand the business don’t do it. And if you want to follow a guy like me, that's fine. If you want -- if you’re happy making whatever the index makes, that’s fine. You have to decide what you’re willing to do. But one thing I’ll point out though is that indexes inherently by their nature, by definition, take 100% of risk off the markets. The S&P500 takes 100% of the risk to the market.

Well I think with Kinder Morgan, and if I had 30 more of these companies, and about 30 companies you can actually take way less risk in the market. You can’t do with one company, one company you have infinite risk. With about 30 companies, diversified across several sectors, six or seven factors, is usually what it takes, you can have less risk in the market than the SP500, but with more upside and that’s what we’re looking to do. You want less risk in the SP500 and more upside by having a process. And I stay away from the edges and my growth portfolios, my growth portfolios it's all on one stock. And some of them will strike out or do a zero, but some of them like exact science will go up a 1,000%. And over in the dividend portfolios we’re looking for companies like Kinder Morgan that at the moment are undervalued.

And here’s the thing, when Kinder Morgan goes from 20s to 30 to 40, let’s say that’s what happens in the next four, five years, what’s going to happen at the top of that market Daniel everybody is going to love that right. Everybody is going to love Kinder Morgan when it gets to $30 or $40 a share, all of a sudden you will love it.

DS: Yeah, that happens all the time for sure.

KS: And so what am I going to do when everybody loves it?

DS: I think I know.

KS: I'm going to say you know what, here’s a box of chocolates, take the shares too. Everybody hates it right now. So I'm buying it because I can find value in Kinder Morgan. Some of the E&Ps I find value in, not all of them. Actually not about two-thirds of them, about two-thirds of them I think are doomed but I think about a third of them are in a good shape. And they’re going to benefit from oligopoly pricing pressure overtime and shortages and a more controlled supply and demand picture.

It will be volatile path they get there. We will see how it shakes out. But yeah, I think with Kinder Morgan folks need to put aside the whole, I got kindered, maybe come back, if it's in their risk profile. You get to know your risk profile is and I think that most people think this is 25 years he's been an investment advisor, right. I’ve been managing people’s money since 1996 --’95, I don’t know. I think I was a broker in ’95, I got -- became an advisor in ’96. But I was a broker for a while.

I believe that most people’s risk tolerance is lower than what they say it is, except when things are going bad. When things are going bad and everybody is pouting, their risk tolerance is actually higher than they think it is, and it should be even higher. But when things are good or doing okay or people are ignoring that's when complacency sets in, most people’s risk tolerance is usually is way lower that what they'll tell you.

And people need to look in the mirror and say okay, what really is my risk tolerance? If I lost 20% over the next year how would I react? Would it impact my standard of living or what I -- my 401(K) contribution. Right now I'm telling people that their 401(K) should be 25%to 50% in the cash counter money market and wait for the next pull back to jam it back into an S&P500 fund or something but just keep increasing how much you put into your 401(K) because if you’re 30 years old or 40 years old if you’re not saving 20% of your pay towards retirement and you’re working till you are 70 or 75. So you save 20%of what you’re earning, 25% if you can pull it off and manage your asset allocation based on the edges of the market. Right now we’re somewhere between a second and third standard deviation overvalued.

That is overvalued since 2000 or 2007 but more overvalued than almost any other time. So do we spike it and do we go up again we have one more big rally before the thump, or do we get a thump, a rally and then another thump? I don’t know, I don’t know I mean I suspect that that have a decent year this year and that we get my hashtag on Twitter is crash2020. So I’ll stick with that I think when the buyback slow-down I think we are in trouble.

DS: All right, that’s a place that we can -- that’s a landing spot. So let’s -- this was let’s wrap there this was really great, Kirk. I think it's good backup for that. I think we deepened the conversation on Kinder Morgan for sure and I think we got a lot of context and I think it’s -- I think yeah, I think that’s just kind of fills out the discussion and hopefully anybody who’s listening to this it helps them to better understand how to think about the stock, think about their investing in general and so really appreciate you taking the time to go into this with us and yeah thank you so much.

KS: Anytime folks, you will probably play back at a 125% of those.

MT: No, slow it down for the Doonesbury joke.

KS: They didn’t go, yeah I didn’t know what I was dealing with.

MT: That’s okay, play it back.

KS: All right guys have a good weekend.

DS: All right, Kirk, take care.

MT: Bye.

KS: All right bye.

