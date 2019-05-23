Qualcomm: When One Of Our Picks Stumbles Out Of The Gate

I also address the question of how good my security selection process is, given its miss with Qualcomm so far.

Qualcomm was one of Portfolio Armor's top names on May 6th and was included in a hedged portfolio I presented here. Since then, it's dropped 21.72%.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Car, sponsored by Qualcomm (photo via Mercedes AMG F1).

What Happens When One Of Our Picks Slips

Qualcomm (QCOM) was one of Portfolio Armor's top names earlier this month and was included in this hedged portfolio. It has turned out to be an inauspicious pick so far, with the stock tumbling 10.86% on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh's ruling against it in an antitrust case. A drop this steep in a stock can have a big impact in a concentrated portfolio, but this gives us an opportunity to see how our risk management works in practice. Let's start by looking at the portfolio which included Qualcomm.

Our May 6th Hedged Portfolio

This was the portfolio constructed out of our top names from May 6th and hedged against a greater-than-20% decline over the next several months. In addition to Qualcomm, it included Fair Isaac (FICO), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), MSCI (MSCI), Nexstar Media (NXST), and VMware (VMW) as primary securities. Our site started out by allocating equal dollar amounts to each of those stocks, but then it rounded down the dollar amounts to get round lots of each since it's less expensive to hedge round lots. It then used MercadoLibre (MELI), hedged with a tight collar, capped at the then-current money market yield, to absorb most of that cash leftover from the rounding down process.

As you can see above, each of the positions is hedged with either optimal (least expensive) put options or an optimal collar. Here's an expanded look at the optimal put hedge on QCOM:

Taking into account the cost of the hedge, the total position value for the Qualcomm position as of the close on May 6th was ($88.25 x 700) + $1,855 = $63,630. We'll come back to that figure in a moment, as it represents our starting point. First, let's look at the performance of the underlying securities, unhedged.

Performance Of Holdings (Unhedged)

If you weren't hedging, you wouldn't have had to worry about round lots, so let's assume you purchased equal dollar amounts of each of those stocks. If so, you would have been down 5.7%, as of Wednesday, May 22nd's close. Note also that Qualcomm was down 21.72% over the time period.

Performance of the Hedged Portfolio

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed over the same time frame.

Recall from above that QCOM was down 21.72% unhedged, and our starting dollar amount for the hedged QCOM position was $63,630. Note the net position value for Qualcomm in the table above: $55,572.55. $55,572.55 represents a 12.66% decline from $63,630. So, although QCOM was down 21.72%, the hedged QCOM position was only down 12.66%.

Wrapping Up: Security Selection Process

At this point, some readers may be questioning the merits of my security selection process given that Qualcomm has done so poorly since then (not to mention Keysight Technologies which has slumped since as well). It's a reasonable question. Like all security selection processes, mine gets picks wrong (that's why I suggest hedging). But overall, it has beaten the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). I've been posting my site's top 10 names for subscribers each week and then tracking their performance over the next six months since June of 2017. So far, we have full six-month performance for 77 separate cohorts. You can see the performance of all of them in the table below.

The top names cohorts returned an average of 6.72% over six months versus 4.41% for SPY. That's an average outperformance of 2.31% over six months, or 4.62% annualized.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.