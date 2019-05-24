Starbucks' Fading Buzz (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript version of our podcast from this week on Starbucks. We hope you find it useful.

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week’s Behind The Idea, we’re going to Starbucks. Seeking Alpha author, Atlas Research said, the coffee giant’s management has been recklessly expanding leading to increased risks for shareholders and an overvalued stock. One of the author’s key arguments is that store traffic is declining and my question is whether that is really driving to the bottom line for the company?

Mike Taylor: Is the food traffic a leading indicator of sales? Well, it’s been happening for 12 quarters now according to the author, this decline in food traffic, and yet, sales haven’t responded in kind.

DS: The author also argues that management incentives are all wrong, and I wonder whether the company is still trying to get out of Howard Schultz's shadow.

DS: You wonder how much that's related to. I wonder if you have more of the Empire Building as a legacy of the Chairman and maybe as they continue to transition away from that to be more about making Starbucks a steady and stable grower over time.

DS: Starbucks has been a Gen-X version of the classic American growth story taking a local brand and making it global. Is that growth story over? Or is it just changing? We discuss on Behind The Idea.

MT: Welcome to Behind The Idea. I’m Mike Taylor.

DS: And I’m Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: Today we’re looking at one of America's legendary brands, Starbucks (SBUX). Seeking Alpha author, Atlas Research does not think Starbucks is on the right track. Atlas thinks too many stores, less food traffic, and the dreaded stock buybacks have turned this coffee compounder into dead bunny. Could that possibly be right? Its Starbucks, we’ll discuss on today's episode. But before we begin, Behind The Idea is the podcast that looks at ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem to understand what makes great investment analysis work.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. Neither Daniel nor I have any positions in any of the stocks we plan to discuss. And I just want to say thank you to all of our listeners for the feedback on recent podcasts, especially Kinder Morgan. You praised us; you made fun of us; you told us we’re unemployable and that our laughs are annoying, and that we wouldn’t cut it on Wall Street. We even got some suggestions for future coverage, so it wasn’t all bad. Look, we love that all; we love the online comments; we love the emails. Keep it all coming, especially keep the suggestions coming, we love to do listener suggestions on the podcast.

Okay. So, there are a couple legs to the Atlas Research’s short thesis on Starbucks. And the first one is kind of a classic for a large company and that sort of a slowing growth story. So, Starbucks has had a meteoric rise since the mid-90s when it really got off the ground, and it’s been great success growing superfast. We all know Starbucks is everywhere; it’s this giant global brand. Ed Norton complained about it in Fight Club in 1999. There's just a Starbucks everywhere, at least in the U.S. and that’s part of the problem. So, Daniel, how would you recap the slowing growth story that Atlas Research outlines in his article?

DS: I think it's – there are two main points, I think, which is the U.S. focus, is that there’s basically not much room left for Starbucks to run. That their new stores seem to be cannibalizing their existing stores, which is most evident in their traffic. Their traffic is really – I think the author compares it to the recession era, as far as the last time that they generated consistent flat or negative traffic growth on a year-over-year basis. I think that's been for a period of about a year or so. And so, people aren’t going into Starbucks as much on a per store basis, then really your only upside is by judging them more for their coffee and their other – obviously Starbucks sells a lot more than coffee at this point, but – so I think that’s the U.S. focus and we can kind of go into that, but it's essentially that they are running out of – they seem to be expanding at a still quite fast clip. The author has a chart showing a steady growth in the store count contrasted against steady decline in same-store sales growth, which is especially hitting them because of lower traffic growth.

Food traffic is down and that is the – I think the crux of it. And then the other sort of big point is that China – the author doesn't see China as a real growth opportunity for Starbucks at this point. I think the author compares Starbucks to Apple and a few other brands who have failed to succeed in – failed to succeed – failed to grow in China, and now you have Luckin Coffee, which – we’re recording this on Friday, May 17, I think they are first opening on the markets today that seems to be out competing Starbucks. And so, you don't have the overseas growth story that Starbucks has been telling for a long time, and you have the fact the company has overbuilt itself in the U.S. and I think the most telling argument the other author makes is both that there are more Starbucks in the U.S. than there are McDonald’s and that McDonald's comp store sales growth is beating Starbucks since 2017, both of which – you know we still – Starbucks is so established, but we still think of them as this sort of fresher, newer generation. You know it was founded, I think, some 30 years after McDonald's, and so, it's just interesting to see that contrast. So, I think that’s the slowing growth story in the idea that this has matured as a play is that – what do you take from that?

MT: I kind of glommed on to the domestic side of things. It looks from just Googling around that our global sales are still pretty small relative to domestic sales for Starbucks. So, I – that was my assumption going in and looking at it, it seems to be more or less the case. So, my first question is, kind of, okay food traffic declined one or so percent for couple of years now, are we sure that that's – how bad do we think that is? I’d – one of the things I struggled with in this report was kind of figuring out how grave some of these metrics were. I just didn't have – for one thing – one thing that jumped out at me was they compared Starbucks with McDonald's and they show Starbucks in a downtrend of the same-store sales.

So, the same revenue from stores that existed a year ago, how did those compare? Basically, trying to get a clean measure of how – within a given store what's the sales picture look like? And the point that author Atlas researchers was trying to make was that McDonald's has risen to become sort of the Number 3 player in coffee and they now offer many drinks that are comparable to Starbucks drinks and they are sort of computing. But I also noticed that from 2017 to 2018, same-store sales are down for both McDonald's and Starbucks. So, I'm wondering whether this is an issue that's specific to Starbucks or whether it's a broader issue. And on top of that, I'm wondering whether these metrics matter. So – and I would start with food traffic, so what do you think? Do you think this is Starbucks specific? And do you think food traffic is a really important measure of success?

DS: I think it's – I don’t have the full information to say whether its Starbucks specific or not, but I remember two to three years ago, I invested in one or two restaurant companies and just even then it felt – and again, I think we've been proven many times to be conservative in our views on the economy and where we are in the market and whatever, but to me, restaurant seem to be a leading indicator of recessions, and at that time, restaurants felt toppy, and just – there wasn’t a lot of growth out there. There weren’t a lot of really exciting same-store sales stories. I think same-store sales is ultimately where you want to make your bones. You need to show that the actual on a store level, people are buying more food, coffee, whatever, or you're not – you don’t have a growth story, right, because otherwise you can build more stores, but if they're not growing over time that becomes less attractive, and again, there is this cannibalization.

So, yes, actually I don't know if your question leads me to think that you disagree, but I do think traffic is probably the more important of the two. I think share pricing power is great, but part of the argument the author makes is, and this is also where McDonald's comes in, is that on the high side, Starbucks is facing more and more competition from – Blue Bottle was an example they used, but from these sort of chic-ier, actually – in some cases actually local coffee, high-end coffee shops and in other cases just other coffee shops, other chains, and then on the low-end, you just have competition from Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) or Dunkin now from McDonald's from whomever else.

And so, to me I think traffic does matter because that’s if you don't have the traffic and then you're only playing on price, it’s sort of – we talked about this with Trupanion (TRUP), with the The CrickAnt and in other case, if you only are competing on price, that’s super powerful. I think it might be overstated that just in the sense that it’s Starbucks. I think the fact that people are gunning for them makes sense, and should be counted – factored into the valuation, but I also don't know how new that is or how surprising that is or anything else.

MT: Okay. I guess I mean that I'm going to take a risk of mischaracterizing the argument here, so if I – if this is because I don't understand some of the terms or I don't understand the metrics properly then so be it just. I’m just going to give my reaction as I was reading. So, Starbucks is raising prices and food traffic is declining. Starbucks also – the author sort of makes fun of the decision to reiterate that it’s open to all and embrace all kinds of people in the public and that’s had some consequences in terms of, you know, the types of people who are that frequent to the stores. I think the author mentions drug use for example, but I wonder if that's actually – all those things are kind of – you could tell a story where that's all kind of by intent.

So, Starbucks is positioning itself, kind of, as an accessible premium coffee brand, then one thing that it might do is create a, kind of, be theoretically open to everybody than have systems in place that create the kind of environment that they still want, pricing being one of those. So, if the people who stick around for the higher priced offerings are the kind of people that create the atmosphere in a Starbucks, that's important than maybe it’s okay, maybe it's working, maybe there's something is working here like the declining food traffic, do we know that those aren't necessarily the low margin or the high-margin customers? Do we know what kind of customers those are?

So, I guess I saw this on a surface level as being a powerful indicator, but I don’t know if food traffic necessarily turns into negative, like a decline in food traffic has not accompanied a decline in sales, it’s led to – it’s accompanied a slowdown in sales growth, but growth is still positive. So, are we necessarily sure that – I just think that you could pokes a few holes in the food traffic declines as being negative, meanwhile sales are still increasing. They are increasing slower but they're still increasing.

So, is the food traffic a leading indicator of sales? Well, it's been happening for 12 quarters now according to the author, this decline in food traffic, and yet, sales haven’t responded in kind. So, I just think that there's potentially more to the story than what we’re seeing here and I didn't quite get – my initial read was like oh! This is very persuasive and then I've come – become a little bit more circumspect about the author's interpretation of the growth slowdown. I do believe that the growth is slowing down, but I'm not sure that it’s as negative as the author might want us to think.

DS: Let me make a one chart that I thought was compelling and then also move into one of the other topics you wanted to get into, just management. The thing – the chart that I found the most impressive, and the author has a lot of charts, they put in themselves based on the company filings. Negative operating leverage, I thought was spelled out really well, which is just showing their revenue is going up, and yet, operating margins have declined pretty sharply, and just to, sort of, put it pretty sharply, but I'm now checking my scale for – I pulled it up on ycharts, the operating margin, pretty sharply from about 18% to 14.5%, which is real money, also, you know, not catastrophic, and I think the author points out the, sort of, adjustments the company tries to make in terms of restructured and everything else and we’ll get there in a second, but I do think that that was stepping away from the food traffic argument.

Specifically, you don't – you want to see a restaurant company gaining operating leverage and gaining traffic, obviously, you want them to be – more people to be coming in, and that's again, where we get into okay, where are we with Starbucks? Is this – it’s got more stores than McDonald's; it's a huge company; it's global brand. You see it everywhere, you know, I live in Europe, you see it everywhere; it's very common; and they even entered Italy finally. So, the question is what else – where else can Starbucks go? Are they mismanaging or anything else? And that's where in the management point, the thing that I found was interesting, I think, were two things.

One more compelling circumstantially, don't know how much matters, especially given the other point, which is that the author quotes the management team, then COO, Kevin Johnson, who is now the CEO, and former CEO, Howard Schultz, when he was the CEO, and points out how much they try to argue that slowing comps were not a big deal in 2016. There were anomalies, he quotes – the author quotes Howard Schultz saying that in 24 years of public life, can't remember anything like Q3 2016, which was the run up to the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, but also a fairly dramatic statement in hindsight.

MT: Yes.

DS: And…

MT: Schultzy, baby. He did – just real quick on this, like he dipped his toes in the political waters and like this is fairly self-inflicted, right, like he was complaining about the level of political discourse in America in the context of the Republican primaries. He – it’s since – he since, you know, hadn’t entered the presidential race, although I haven’t heard anything lately about what he's up to, but I mean he is correct that 2016, I think, felt for a lot of people like a very anomalous year politically in the United States, but I think the fact that that affected Starbucks’ results is at least partially because of what Howard Schultz did and said during that year. Anyway, that’s a tangent, but I just, I mean maybe it’s important actually. There’s something to – his personality seems to have some bearing on the company and the Starbucks.

DS: Yes. well, and because then that's the other part. So, the one part of management thing is the fact that they haven't really gotten their heads around what's going on very well, but then the other part that is, I think, more interesting and intriguing when you consider where the company is, is the fact that Kevin Johnson, since taking the helm has made changes to their strategy; has – sort of he hasn’t rolled back the general growth plans, which I also think investors like the growth plans is my perception, but also has rolled back things like the Roastery, which was the really premium vision that Howard Schultz believed in that may not really be relevant in this other reserve like has kind of put those ideas on the shelf and focused Starbucks.

In other words, there's still some transition from the old regime to the new regime, which when a new management team comes in that has an impact on what the company is going to do their strategy, and then how it plays out in their stock and everything else. So, I think that's an interesting angle here. I don’t think the author has a super strong directional view on one management team better than the other or anything else. I think – I take the author’s case as more – there are in a tough spot; they are still growing way too much; and, you know, now they’re trying to grow into areas that are lower cost markets, which also means lower income markets, and Starbucks is not a super-low income thing, which I don’t know.

I'm actually little bit skeptical about – you know I'm thinking about the recent tweet from the J.P. Morgan (JPM) account about the bank account telling its client that if they just didn't buy coffee every day, they would have a lot of money and that sort of thing or whatever it was, but Suze Orman also said something, but I think –

MT: I think that’s just a lot of people are like, oh! Come on, that’s stupid, but is it? I feel like there’s been a backlash to the idea of basic everyday frugality and I’m kind of like this is also a tangent, but maybe I’m just tangent man today, but I mean come on. Rich people are cheap, they get rich by being cheap. I don’t, just the hipster thing of, I’m not going to – and well, okay, I feel like a lot of different ways about that J.P. Morgan tweet. One is like when you look at the break down of all the like allegedly discretionary things, I mean, there's Internet or cable is on there and coffee is on there and someone did a snarky tweet of ‘a lot of people just need coffee to be able to function in our society’. And I think if you look at that break down, a lot of those elements were not really – may have been considered non-essential in a previous economic regime, but I think the way we are constituted now, a lot of those things are sort of requirements or they can be viewed as investments in ways to advance like get better wages or get better jobs.

But I also think I mean come on, lot like the idea that discipline on everyday small purchases doesn't have an impact on long-term savings and well-being is I think a little over blown. It's people are like that’s penny-ante, that won’t really move the needle, and I'm kind – I understand why, but I also think, come on, like people have to start somewhere, and I know for me, my like personal financial discipline did start with kind of looking at those things and my trying to get on my feet and then that’s how you start. You can only become an investor if you sit. So, we’re well outside of Starbucks now, but I just – that irritated me.

DS: I – no, I hear that. I think that’s – and I think that’s also a Twitter discourse and whatever else. I think my quick take on the tweet is that it was just in bad taste the way it was delivered. It was very sort of snarky and very – very clear that it is your fault rather than trying to remind that, yes, frugality can get to somewhere, and coming from a bank like J.P. Morgan, which has been put in the spotlight for couple things like it's not always – J.P. Morgan is the bank that lost $1 billion on a trade, it's kind of hard to be the spokesperson for frugality in that sense.

But the reason I brought it up was when you think – I think about – you know when I – in the States in the summer I mean Western Michigan, not rural, but relatively isolated and I know my sister-in-law every time she drives to Grand Rapids, she stops – at about the halfway point, there's a pair of Panera Bread, that's like a huge deal for her and I imagine for a lot of people to be able to get a national chain like that, which is I think still Panera’s no longer publicly traded, but I think is still kind of considered a somewhat higher end brand.

It's – than McDonald's for example. And Starbucks, I think, is the same way. I think people – it does have brand power is what I'm arguing. And so I'm not sure – I just – I guess that's – again, we’re kind of grappling with this slowing growth story and what it means, we haven't quite got the valuation yet into the buyback and the non-GAAP stuff, but I think that's what I'm just trying to drawn and is that I think Starbucks still and as a full disclosure I don’t really like Starbucks, I’m not a huge coffee drinker and I generally am not about Starbucks brand. I just generally don’t – just find it annoying, in that Ed Norton sort of way, but like they seem pretty, they’ve got something that works and so I am – I think you want to be measured with how you are drawing your bearish thesis on the company. I guess that’s all I’m getting at.

MT: Okay. So, let’s try and circle back and put a button maybe on the growth story. So, I think the – I agree with you that the negative operating leverage chart did look like something and 4% is meaningful of a decline and operating leverage. I think you said 18% or 14%, something like that, but for yield retailer or restaurant though single percentages are really meaningful because of the concept of operating leverage. So, where am I going with this? Revenue is going up, but then it is incrementally thinner and thinner contribution to operating earnings. Fine. I think what’s interesting about that is how it’s bundled up in what you were talking about and sort of later on after we discussed that chart, which is the concept of Starbucks brand and where it is positioned and the author Atlas Research does a nice job, I think of painting pictures of Starbucks as a company that’s sort of getting pinched both at the top end from the blue bottles of the world, and also at the lower end from McDonalds and Dunkin' Donuts and those sort of more price competitive brands.

And when I think about Starbucks and its positioning it does seem like that’s a really important component of the story. Where Starbucks is as customer experience and where it is on the pricing spectrum are probably pretty critical to its future, and I do think that we are at a point right now where that does seem to have gotten noisier and more muddled in the sense that there is a Starbucks everywhere and you can get served very quickly, it’s probably not that different to pick up a coffee from Starbucks versus a Dunkin' Donuts in terms of your wait time. Like you can go in and get – if you just want to a coffee, you can go in and get it, but you can also go in theory there and set up your laptop and work or meet a friend and catch up over coffee, which is something that I think people would not do so often in Dunkin' Donuts kind of the color scheme in there is very orange and pink and it is seems to have that sort of McDonalds get the teenagers out of the store fast food type of design aesthetic where Starbucks has a kind of – tries to be just like more dark for a screen and has lighting a little bit less harsh and tries to be a place you can actually go and hang out.

DS: Be careful about how you refer to Dunkin' Donuts my friend. It is a…

MT: I will not be careful about high how I refer to Dunkin' Donuts. I love Dunkin' Donuts. I love the coffee. I have celiac disease so I can’t eat the donuts, but they have good coffee. Shout-out to my celiac listeners.

DS: So, let’s may be move into some of the management, the non-GAAP stuff and the buyback stuff. So, I think that is the other, there is the operating story, but I am also interested in the financial arguments. The financial story here, Mike, is that we have, first of all let’s throw our valuation. They are trading at something like 30 times. I think 2019 GAAP PE. And then they’ve got some, the author criticizes how they’ve improved their adjusted earnings and they add back something like, they get up to $0.30, I think. $0.30 to $0.40 of add backs from a non-GAAP basis. Mostly related to transaction integration related items, but also some persistent restructuring and stock-based compensation. And the author kind of ties that back to management incentives, which were tied around that which was a fair point. Anything you see in that part of the story before the buybacks thing, anything you see in the terms that they are adjustments, their non-GAAP stuff or anything else noteworthy about our management efforts here?

MT: I’m not sure how compelling I found the discussion, but the author does address an issue, which is that the non-GAAP results by which management is measured and compensated adjusts for the restructuring charges related to, I think primarily closing stores that have not worked. And as an incentive that suggests to me, meanwhile revenue and earnings per share and a couple of other things are what management is incentivized to pursue. If you are incented to optimize for revenue and earnings per share, and you are not penalized for the cost associated with closing stores that don't work or that penalty is adjusted for you the I think I am somewhat persuaded by the idea that that is a perverse structure that would induce you, if I had that structure in place I would be more aggressive in opening stores and trying to find the saturation point because the penalty that GAAP charges need for restructuring or reintegrating or shutting down store is not going to show up in my performance review.

So, I kind of get it. I don't – I think ultimately, it’s probably a minor thing relative to ultimately the stock performance in the company's performance is going to matter, but to the extent that management responds to these kind of incentives in the short-term and I do think that there is something there. I think you didn't really buy the argument even as much as I did, but what do you think?

DS: Yes. I think the incentives are interesting here. And yes, I guess that is, you could argue that that’s the – arguably the biggest bear point actually is that the company's incentive, maybe that’s what the argument is here fundamentally. Maybe we’ve spent too much time on the operating metrics, but actually the fundamental story here is that management is incented to do things that may not be in the long-term health of the company as far as growing stores, as far as chasing revenue, as far as adjusted earnings, which is allowing them to get away with restructuring and that sort of thing. So, I don't know. And we brought them up earlier and I was trying to Google as we were talking about this our friend Mr. Schultz is apparently sort of still deciding about whether or not he's going to enter the Presidential race, but is no longer the Chairman of Starbucks.

So, I don't know yet if he is – how much of the shares he has divested, but I think he's sort of, he's not actually the founder of Starbucks, it’s sort of like the McDonald's story I think he, but more without the acrimony where I think he took somebody else's brand and then made it the global brand that it is. But you wonder how much that’s related to. I wonder if you have more of the Empire building as a legacy of the Chairman and as they continue to transition away from that, Kevin Johnson has already heard back some of the growth story, and maybe continues to change the job definition to be more about making Starbucks a steady and stable grower over time.

I don't know. I’m not sure if I’m hitting on quite what do you were discussing as far as the incentives, but I wonder if again, if this all sort of bends back towards Starbucks where they are, are they transitioning, are they aware of that they are, have they changed their mind about who they are yet or do they still feel that they should be this exciting growth story?

MT: Right. Okay. So, I think you hit the nail on head and I’ll just read from Atlas Research’s article, because I think this is where they come in for the kind of masterstroke. They say, so we have a situation today where Starbucks executives get to simply throw stuff at the wall and see what sticks leaving shareholders to clean up the mess left behind. This explains why management will continue adding thousands of stores each year, even as the market data tells us many of these stores will generate subpar returns.

So, that is the crux of this argument, and I think domestically it makes sense, and then I think the other important leg of that is, okay, but where does the market fallen as and where does the valuation fall, and that’s kind of I think where we were headed is we ought to tell 33 times GAAP earnings and 27 and 28 times EV-EBIT, those are in today’s market who can really tell, but those are numbers that I associate with a fairly fast grower, especially in a space like restaurant/retail. You made a note in here that Starbucks should probably not be valued more highly than Costco, which I think you and I both sort of consider and I think even that guy Charlie Munger mentioned Costco as being a quick and extremely secure business and the kind of paradigm among retailers.

Anyways, Starbucks seems to have a fairly generous valuation and I think what’s interesting about your comment to me is that even if you explain away, okay you are transitioning, new management is coming in, they are going to rate the ship and they are kind of going to create a Starbucks that’s a little bit steadier, they’ll figure out this kind of growth issue; none of that sounded to me like tremendous growth is in the offing and I think the valuation is probably more aligned potentially with the historical growth story. And Atlas Research makes the argument that the non-GAAP metrics are really what the street is focusing on. If all that’s true then I think that is a fairly decent bear case.

But I have one sort of objection that I think we haven’t hit yet, which is there seems to be a lot of international headroom for Starbucks and I’m reminded kind of in the last cycle towards the peak when we had Yum! Brands (YUM) or Pepsi (PEP) and the kind of, there was still room for KFC to make giant inroads in China and I think the one leg of this bear thesis that I think is still kind of unaddressed even with the comments author makes about China and increasing international competition is international looks like a big opportunity for Starbucks, so even if there is slowdown domestically, I don’t know that it follows that overall we have a major problem.

You could even see a situation where the U.S. business matures, but there is such an ocean for Starbucks to dive into internationally that the growth story can persist. So, that would be – maybe I think that’s where I come down on this. I buy it; it seems like a generous valuation for Starbucks if you assume that international growth is subpar or consistent with the domestic issues, but there is another version of the world where, okay, fine, domestic is not good, but we are going gangbusters internationally. Even then the valuation seems generous, but as people have called us value hipsters that’s probably just me being an old fuddy-duddy.

DS: So, I thought actually one of the more compelling parts of the argument was that the China growth story might not play out and then I sort of scanning the side and some of our other articles, there are people who say yes Luckin Coffee is burning a ton of cash, even their IPO won’t last long, which to me is not good for Luckin, but also is not good for Starbucks whenever somebody is being given money or burn cash that doesn’t makeme feel good about my business and that’s something we have talked about with the car companies and Tesla and other things.

So, I thought that the argument that China may not in and of itself be the gross story is compelling and then the question comes and that we haven’t seen where they go in terms of the rest of the world. I haven’t seen a compelling story about what their opportunity is in other places.

MT: Italy.

DS: Italy, tons of coffee drinkers.

MT: Lots of cafe, they love cafes in Italy. Should be a lay-up. Total lay-up.

DS: Coffee – is tough to price it high though. You can get good coffee in Europe for not much of money and then obviously they call the Caffé Americano is basically just watered-down espresso. Whatever, I think Starbucks…

MT: The drip coffee revolution in Europe. That’s what that is.

DS: Starbucks, I think you can say that they are levered the growth of the middle class in the world and so yeah, I can see that argument. There are two other things that I think are interesting here beyond the international story is, the buyback that’s going on, which I will say my piece, but then you add some interesting observations about it as well. The buyback to me doesn’t seem catastrophic or anything, like they it’s a company with a $95 billion market cap and they might have 10 billion in net debt and the author call that a really bad situation. They just priced a bond, which they are tying to their efforts to be sustainable in green, for I think $2 billion in total proceeds for 3.55% 10 years from now, and 4.45% 30 years from now, which is comparable, the 30-year one is not much more than you would pay it for a mortgage right, like it is a really low, but now much …

MT: Starbucks is riskier than I am. I’ll just put it that way.

DS: I wasn’t thinking about you Mike, your credit I have no doubts about.

MT: I’m special case, yes, I’m really reliable, so I get it. Sorry.

DS: You don’t spend your extra money on coffee.

MT: I don’t see the credit market as the same way that the rest of the world does, it is just a different story for me and look, I’m a good bet folks.

DS: Listeners if you can save your money the way Mike discussed earlier on this podcast; you too will qualify for better rates, not actually true. We have no idea if that’s true.

MT: I did stop drinking coffee. I now drink tea. I never bought it at Starbucks. I bought it at the grocery store the little free suctioned vacuum sealed little brick of coffee is the cheapest they have, and so I’m saving between $2.50 and $5 a month on my path to wealth and so forth.

DS: Starbucks does sell tea. They own the Teavana brand, so they do have tea, they have leveraged the tea. I remember Hedgeye came out with a report last fall I think arguing that Starbucks risk actually was expanding their menu, which does not come up here, but with the buyback play like, they are getting money relatively cheaply and their comp sales, you know they are around 3% in Q1 I think was the report like 2019 calendar year, not their fiscal reporting, it’s not crazy and I’m thinking again about our previous weeks discussion on Kinder Morgan, and what’s the right cash flow and growth CapEx versus maintenance CapEx and all that stuff, and you sort of think like the company had $3.4 billion in free cash flow with the last 12 months.

I am excluding, they had some big differed revenue build-up which might be related to them selling off their consumer packing goods unit to Nestle or might be related to change in their royalty program, I just kind of removed that to kind of normalize, but $3.4 billion with $2 billion in CapEx, if you cut CapEx in half, which would mean a significant decrease in their store growth and then you assume that they can maintain current comp sales where if your argument is that they are overgrowing than in theory maybe if you cut down store growth you can focus on just growing comp sales.

I don’t know, you get to something where they are still pricy, I guess. I think the numbers I got is they are still thirty times 2021 earnings and non-adjusted earnings with 5% EPS growth, which is pretty low, but still; $5 billion free cash flow so about 5% free cash flow yield, it like – it’s not, I guess I came away from the buyback discussion, not thinking that this was a crazy move to buy back shares, just from what the right leverage should be for the company and also the company to me, I didn’t see the obvious catalyst here. It seemed like a decent hedge. It seems like a decent, you can make the argument, it won’t outperform the S&P 500, but I didn’t see this all came – it was a very impressive report and I think as a bull I would be quite concerned about this.

And again, the valuation, we both love Costco as a company and never can get our heads around it and Starbucks probably shouldn’t be ahead of Costco, but it’s not bonkers and it is not where something screams to me as this is going to be a good shot in the near term and then the questions that we said about the fundamental, are they overbuilding at the risk of destroying the soul of the company’s story. That’s interesting to me, I feel like that takes a longer time horizon and it could be something where they go sideways again for a few years the way they did from 2015 to 2017 or whatever it was where the stock price did not move very much.

MT: I think that’s basically I’ll land in the same place in general. I thought that oh, great, this is like a really interesting, someone is taking on, I mean when this came in for review on Seeking Alpha, we were kind of all got excited. This was like oh a well-researched interesting contrarian take on sort of a stock market darling and certainly one of the great sort of business stories of the past two or three decades, but the more I’ve read it over and looked at it, I’ve been a little bit kind of okay this is probably just kind of maybe a busted growth story and maybe there is some hair around management incentives, but I didn’t come away with a very negative view of the company itself and valuation does seem generous, but it’s hard to short on valuation I guess. That’s the sort of cliché, but we are done with it.

Debt to free cash flow I’m seeing by your numbers, it’s probably 2.5 maybe or on Seeking Alpha it says 3 times free cash flow for a business-like Starbucks doesn’t seem unreasonable for debt. The one thing about the buybacks that just, I still don’t understand, which I think seems a little wild to me is that in the past two quarters they have bought back, seemingly bought back enough stock to flip their stockholders’ equity negative or at least their retained earnings account negative. And we were just sort of chewing that over ahead of the podcast. I’m not sure how to interpret that, it’s a little concerning to me, although we’ve run across some balance sheets that are upside down for reasonable reasons before. There is no debt-to-equity ratio. So, I spent a couple of seconds like okay I’ve got to compare this to some flows because I have no idea, what to do that my go to debt-to-equity didn’t work.

DS: Yes. The retained earnings reminds me of Dominos (DPZ), I think we’ve found. When we were looking at Papa John’s (PZZA)more than a year ago, I think we found either they or Dominos had a really weird balance sheet that also had negative equity.

What do you make of, the last thing that’s interesting here, what do you make of the fact that our boy Bill Ackman (OTCPK:PSHZF) is long Starbucks shares and came out with a presentation in October with a position in the stock, what’s your thoughts there? Anything? The last Bill Ackman’s stock we covered was Chipotle, which as you might recall was one of the best performing stocks that Behind The Idea covered last year. So…

MT: He’s back? Well, I mean, that’s the word around the financial knitting circles I guess, Matt Levine, his Money Stuff newsletter, which I think we are both big fans of Matt Levine.

DS: And which is probably the premier financial knitting circle available on the web.

MT: Yes. He is one of the great financial yarn spinners around and his knitting is just without parallel. I think, anyway, shout to Matt Levine good job as usual, you sarcastic smart guy. I am bringing that up because he made fun of Ackman for sort of publicly declaring he was going to do last public stuff and go more into, what, stick to his own knitting, the fundament research analyst. And as far as I know the result since his sort of avowal of poverty and anonymity and humble investment research, he probably, I would guess he knows why they retained earnings are negative on a company like Starbucks.

I was worried about him. I was concerned about him during the Valeant (BHC) Saga and the Herbalife (HLF) Saga. Right now, I wish him well and his presence has no effect on my view of the company one way or the other, and I’m happy for him that he has seemed capable of re-centering his own life. Maybe that would be his advice for Starbucks. Do less press, weed out the distractions, starts focusing on what’s important, and you would be fine. He’s been known to go activist in that kind of way before. So, I have warm feelings for Bill Ackman in this new iteration in this new phase of his career.

DS: I think you’ve always had. At least as far as Behind The Idea has, I think you’ve been a Bill Ackman’s stan on this podcast.

MT: I’ve been a supporter. Go back to those early pre-crisis figure days when he was really knocking it out of the park.

DS: I would just point that his latest 13F filing, Pershing Square’s latest 13F filing shows that the company paired their Starbucks holding down by 1.7 million shares. So, already getting some value out the shares, the shares have risen quite a bit since October when they came out at the Grant’s conference with the long thesis. So…

MT: Another successful outing for our man Bill Ackman, congratulations. I can’t think of a better place to land it.

DS: Let’s land it.

MT: Congratulating Bill Ackman on his successful trade, good work, good work though.

DS: And as we say that, the breaking headline on Seeking Alpha is that Luckin Coffee sky rockets in IPO open. So, there you go, coffee.

MT: So, we will see. They are getting money. They will be able to get more. I saw Anne Stevenson-Yang tweeting about Luckin this morning, so just shout out to Anne Stevenson-Yang and J Capital and I’m sure that she would have some great views on Luckin, shouts to Bill Ackman, shouts to Matt Levine, and shouts to Atlas Research for putting together a really compelling short idea that we had a lot of generator, but lot of thought for us and I think there is a lot more – Starbucks is more complicated than I thought and so I’m glad we got an opportunity to do it.

DS: I mean definitely as ever don’t have a strong conclusion here, but it was a compelling piece. It is one of those things were not every article necessarily is right or is going to be predictive of stock prices or anything else, but can still be compelling and worth reading about and worth considering and worth informing future investment thinking and analysis and so forth. I think that played out here.

MT: Totally. Alright Daniel.

DS: Alright. Good stuff Mike.

MT: Our friendship is Venti-size I believe.

DS: I just don’t even know of which size that is, my hope that’s the big one. It’s the twenty size.

MT: Our friendship is 20 ounces.

DS: Alright. 20 ounces. See you Mike.

MT: Alright, bye Daniel. Take care.

