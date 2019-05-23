Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.'s Growth Trajectory Will Soar Over Next 2 Years

source: Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) appears ready to make a nice run over the next couple of years, as the company completes a couple of acquisitions, boosting revenue much higher than in the past while at the same time improving margins.

With positive free cash flow, the company is also poised to increase its cash on hand for existing operations and other potential deals it can make in the U.S. market, and possibly in international markets, which it's starting to take a look at.

Latest earnings

There several things I want to focus on in its recently released earnings report, including its growth for full-year 2018, its organic growth, and what's been driving organic growth.

For full-year 2018 the company generated operating revenues of $9,442,555, up 168 percent year-over-year, from $3,529,584. Part of that came from a "one-time consideration" of $3.5 million in cash and stock in relationship to an "intellectual property license agreement with Abba Medix Corporation." The company gets 10 percent of future revenue per terms of the deal.

The bulk of the increase came from additional business with existing clients, growing its client base, and new strategic licensing agreements which helped expand the geographic footprint of the company.

Operating revenues in the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $2,911,818 million, up 65 percent from the $1,211,037 generated in the same quarter of 2018. Net income in the reporting period was a net loss of $2,911,818, or ($0.10) per share, against the net income of $25,424, or $0.00 per share in the first three months of 2018.

One of the more important parts of the report was that the company was able to boost cash flow from operations to ($298,814) last year in the first quarter, to $373,551 the first quarter of 2019. It boosted its cash balance to more than double the cash balance of $321,788 in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, finishing the quarter at $699,979. That's a significant performance in my opinion, and even more so if the company can sustain positive cash flow going forward.

New acquisitions

While organic growth has been solid for the company, the future game changers are going to be the closing of the acquisitions of MedPharm Holdings and Medicine Man Denver, which are scheduled for the latter part of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. The two additions are expected to generate an additional $40 million to $50 million run rate for Medicine Man Technologies. Management stated this about the acquisitions:

Upon completion of the acquisitions, we will be granted full operations of Medicine Man Denver's four retail locations in Colorado, the current cultivation license and operation of MedPharm's three popular brands. We would also be the first and only company to own a cannabis research license in the United States.

The retail outlets, cultivation license, and brands associated with MedPharm will immediately impact the performance of the company, while the cannabis research license could potentially be a huge catalyst over the long term for Medicine Man if there are significant breakthroughs from the unit.

Medicine Man Denver

Included in the Medicine Man Denver acquisition is four retail outlets located in Colorado, and a 40,000 square feet of cultivation facility. The cities with the retail operations include Aurora, Denver, Longmont and Thornton.

Among the products included in its selection are "concentrates, edibles, drinks, tinctures, pills, clones, gear, pipes and smoking accessories."

The annual estimate revenue from Medicine Man Denver is $25 million.

MedPharm Holdings

The acquisition of MedPharm Holdings will add immediate revenue to the company, but its value is in its long-term potential.

The company has a "13,000 square feet of cultivation, manufacturing and research space," which drive immediate sales. It also has patents on a "precise dose packaging product and intellectual property for water-soluble powdered cannabinoids and for formulation for dementia and Alzheimer's."

Among the brands popular in the markets it competes in are Aliviar, Batch and Become. Aliviar is a vape line designed to target the medical cannabis market, and includes proprietary blends to meet different market demands. Batch is an extract developed for the cannabis consumer. Become was developed with the female consumer in mind; it is a "pure cannabis concentrate with various ratios of tabloids..."

There are also two licenses that come with MedPharm Iowa. The licenses allowed the company to open dispensaries in Sioux City and Windsor Heights.

MedPharm also has a research license in Colorado that allows the company "to develop products using our best-in-class extraction, analytical testing, formulation development and pharmaceutical grade products to help better understand various diseases."

The company works directly with clinical researchers on studies which should lead to the development of intellectual property for the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Again, once the deals close, Medicine Man Denver will boost revenue significantly and immediately. MedPharm will do the same at a smaller level, but is probably by far the most valuable of the two over the long term.

When taking into account revenue in all of 2018 was $9,442,555, with about $3.5 million of that coming from the one-off licensing agreement with Abba Medix Corporation, it's easy to see how Medicine Man is going to get awarded by investors from the $40 million to $50 million increase in annual revenue; especially if it's able to continue to widen margins, which it should with the MedPharm deal, because it isn't subject to the same restrictions retailers are. Medicine Man sees it incrementally increasing margins once the deal is closed.

Why that's the case is 280E is a tax code that forbids the deduction of regular business expenses on the retail side of the cannabis industry in Colorado. Since MedPharma isn't a retailer, it isn't subject to those restrictions.

Conclusion

Medicine Man has been jumping since the start of 2019, climbing from about $1.29 per share on January 2, 2019, to $3.16 as I write. For short-term traders, volume has been moving in that sweet spot between 1 million to 2 million on a daily basis since the beginning of the year.

The company really started to make its big move on April 1, 2019, and after testing but not quite reaching the $4.00 per share mark on April 18, it has traded in a range of $3.00 to $3.60, with the exception of a few days in mid-May, where it dropped below $3.00, but has quickly rebounded.

If Colorado passes HB19-1090, which would remove restrictions on public companies to hold cannabis licenses in the state, it would be a nice catalyst for Medicine Man.

As the company stands today, it has been performing well at the organic level, and when including the upcoming closing the two acquisitions in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020, there's a lot of potential upside for Medicine Man, even though a lot of that, I believe, has been already priced in, as far as it relates to the short-term benefits of the deals.

Where I think it has room to run in the long term is in relationship to the potential value locked in to MedPharma, which could become the real core holding of the company. I don't think that has been priced in yet because in general, it represents unproven potential.

But any positives on that front and the share price will get a big boost. Another factor I don't think is being priced in is the value of the wider margins accompanying the acquisition of MedPharma.

This has a lot of potential for short-term traders taking positions on price movement, but it also represents a play where the risk/reward has improved, and putting some capital set aside for risk holdings has a good chance of making some decent gains.

For now, as the company stands today, it appears the share price will remain volatile and choppy because of the short-term interest by traders. It will probably move in a range of $3.00 to around $3.50 for some time, until the media start to report the upcoming closing of its acquisitions later in the year or early 2020. At that time I expect the share price to climb in anticipation of that, and if there are more positive earnings before then, it'll further support a higher floor and ceiling for the company

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.