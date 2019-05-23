Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 78

The top 10 names (unhedged) did outperform SPY. So far, their record versus SPY is 46-30-1.

Unlike the previous cohort, in which three of the five hedged portfolios outperformed SPY, this time none did.

It has been six months since I presented five hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 78 of my Marketplace service (November 21). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 78 Performance

Each week since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But, in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the five hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 78th week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in week 78 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $30,000 portfolio. The primary securities here were Ball (BLL) and Pacific Biosciences (PACB). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs when hedging against >13% declines, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy round lots of them for less than $10,000. NovoCure (NVCR) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first two names.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on November 21 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 11.97% (the "max drawdown"), and the best-case scenario was a gain of 27.8% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 9.42% was a ballpark estimate, taking into account that actual returns historically have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 6.55%, underperforming its expected return and underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

So far, we have six-month performance data for 26 portfolios I've presented that were hedged against >13% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 13.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 2

This was the $100k portfolio. This one included Amedisys (AMED), Helen of Troy (HELE), McCormick (MKC), and Omnicell (OMCL) as primary securities. AMD was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on November 21 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 11.87%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 19.54%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 7.92%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 2.29% versus 9.23% for SPY. So far, we have six-month performance data for 32 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 14.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 3

This was the $1 million portfolio. It included Amedisys, Helen of Troy, Eli Lilly (LLY), McCormick, Molina Healthcare (MOH), Omnicell, and United Continental (UAL) as primary securities. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on November 21 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was a drawdown of 14.49%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 23.43% (the net potential return), and the expected return was 8.25%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 0.59%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 50 portfolios I've presented hedged against >15% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 15.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 4

This was the $2 million aggressive portfolio. This one included AMED, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), HELE, LLY, MKC, MOH, and OMCL as primary securities. ULTA was added to absorb leftover cash in the fine-tuning step.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on November 21 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was the max drawdown of 19.51%, the best-case scenario was the net potential return of 24.68%, and the expected return was 8.95%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 6.12%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 60 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 20.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 5

This was the $2 million top names portfolio. A name that appeared in this portfolio, but not in the previous November 21 portfolios was Netflix (NFLX).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on November 21 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario was a drawdown of 8.41%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 22.37%, and the expected return was 7.21%.

Portfolio 5 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 2.16%. So far, we have a full six-month performance for 77 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 9.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor

One note about the table above: It includes both $100k portfolios and $1M portfolios. Starting with the May 24 cohort, I began presenting $100k portfolios hedged against >14% declines, so they appear in a different table from that point forward. My guess is that will slightly improve the average performance of the portfolios hedged against >9% declines.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of November 21. Names that didn't appear in the portfolios above were Darden Restaurants (DRI), Church & Dwight (CHD), and Clorox (CLX).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on November 21 and was included in the same Marketplace post as the top names portfolio above.

For this cohort, as of November 21:

Average 36M Beta = 0.83

Average 20% threshold optimal put hedging cost: 2.6%

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did:

The top names (unhedged) were up 10.46% on average vs. up 9.23% for SPY. So far, 46 top names/cohorts have beaten SPY, one has tied SPY, and 30 have underperformed SPY over the next six months. You can see the performance for all of the top name cohorts I've presented so far in the table below (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Table via Portfolio Armor

So, Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 6.72% over the average of these 77 6-month periods versus SPY's average of 4.41%, an average outperformance of 2.31% over 6 months or 4.62% annualized.

Top Names Time-Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 78 Assessment

The top 10 names (unhedged) outperformed SPY for the 46th time out of 77 weeks (we didn't post the top 10 in week 1), but none of the hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns, and unlike last week when three out of five outperformed SPY, none did this week.

We still suggest investors consider splitting their assets into two or three tranches, if possible, and investing in one hedged portfolio now, one in a month or two, and so on. That way, you'll have four to six entries per year (since each hedged portfolio lasts six months), reducing the amount of money that would be exposed to a significant market transition.

