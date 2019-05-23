Tableau: Willing To Bite At Lower Prices

Despite fierce competition from lower-cost vendors like Microsoft, Tableau has still retained a reputation for being best-in-breed in data visualization.

The company continues to aggressively shift into subscriptions, with ARR nearly reaching $1 billion this quarter and still growing at 41% y/y.

While most software stocks have rallied this year alongside the broader market, some once-popular names have been left out in the dust. Firmly sticking in this group is data visualization titan Tableau (DATA), whose losses have stung deeper after the company reported a Q1 revenue miss several weeks ago, rekindling fears of competition owing to Tableau's high price point relative to competing vendors. Year to date, shares of Tableau have now lost -5%, lagging behind the S&P 500's 14% gain by nineteen points:

Data by YCharts

Can Tableau recover the gap? In my view, Tableau's most recent results sound off no alarm bells, especially as the company saw no deceleration in its most important metric: ARR growth. The company's stock price is ~10% cheaper than where it was last quarter, where I had voiced concerns over a full valuation. Now, however, with the rest of the market having risen while Tableau has fallen, the stock warrants a fresh look.

Subscription pivot still in full force

The most important driver backing Tableau's bullish thesis is its pace of annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR) growth despite its scale. As most investors know, Tableau was late to the SaaS game, having stuck stubbornly to its license deals long after most of its software peers espoused the cloud subscription model. That, along with higher per-seat prices for Tableau, caused it to lose ground against data visualization competitors like Domo (DOMO) and Microsoft PowerBI (MSFT).

Yet once Tableau got the ball rolling on subscriptions, its customer base followed as well. This quarter, ARR exceeded $900 million for the first time, growing at an impressive 41% y/y (and showing no deceleration from last quarter's 41% y/y ARR growth). Here's a look at Tableau's ARR trends over time:

Figure 1. Tableau ARR trends Source: Tableau 1Q19 earnings release

Very few companies, upon reaching an approximately billion-dollar revenue run rate, can continue to grow at 40% y/y. This alone is testament to the fact that, while Tableau faces intense competition in a crowded area of the enterprise software market, there are still plenty of Tableau loyalists that don't plan on migrating their BI tools.

Gartner, the industry research firm behind the infamous Magic Quadrant reports, named Tableau a Leader in the Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms category for the seventh year running in February. This speaks volumes about the Tableau platform being a "best-in-breed" solution within the space.

ARR has another important implication. For FY19, Tableau has guided to $1.34-$1.40 billion in revenues (that's up by $10 million at the low end of the range relative to last quarter's guidance ranges), with the midpoint representing 19% y/y total revenue growth. Tableau's current ARR of $902 million effectively covers 67% of Tableau's midpoint revenues of $1.37 billion. In other words, Tableau has incredibly good revenue visibility - moreso than at any other point in its history, thanks to its higher subscription revenue mix. Though in the past Tableau has made the faux pas of missing its guidance ranges, its higher degree of revenue visibility can now give us more confidence in Tableau's ability to hit its guidance.

Q1 download

This being said, there are several bearish signals to point out in Tableau's latest Q1 results - none, however, are glaring red flags that would prevent me from taking a position in a stock that has fallen ~20% from its year-to-date highs.

Here's a look at Tableau's Q1 earnings results:

Figure 2. Tableau 1Q19 results Source: Tableau 1Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 15% y/y to $282.5 million, unfortunately missing Wall Street's expectations of $287.2 million (+17% y/y) by a two-point margin. It's worth noting, however, that Tableau's revenue growth still accelerated four points over Q4's growth rate of 11% y/y.

Another point worth mentioning: Tableau has continued to be successful in closing large deals. The company closed 16 deals in excess of $1 million in ARR this quarter, up from 13 in the year-ago period.

Adam Selipsky, Tableau's CEO, credits Tableau's introduction of role-based subscriptions (launched three quarters ago in 2Q18) as a huge driver behind the increased ARR traction. Role-based subscription offerings help customers to more fully tailor Tableau to their specific use cases and scale Tableau across their organizations. Selipsky noted that role-based subscription ARR is now 6x greater than at the end of the first quarter in which it launched.

Here's some further qualitative commentary from CFO Damon Fletcher on this quarter's top-line momentum on the Q1 earnings call:

To help put our top line results into perspective, we saw strong subscription adoption in the first quarter with our Q1 mix at 84% compared to the 59% mix in Q1 of last year and the 79% mix in Q4 2018. This strong subscription momentum impacted our license revenue growth rate given the lower upfront revenue recognized from most subscription contract compared to a perpetual contract. [...] As such, given the strong overall customer demand this quarter, our total ARR grew 41% year-over-year and surpassed the $900 million mark, finishing the quarter at $902 million. This marked a quarter-over-quarter increase in total ARR of $61.1 million compared to a sequential increase in total ARR of $45.7 million in Q1 of last year."

In short, though near-term revenues might still be noisy from the impact of license revenues shifting to cloud, in the long run, Tableau's overall bookings and subscription growth remain solid.

Unfortunately, this quarter also saw a dip in pro forma operating margins to -1.0%, down from positive 2.3% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. Tableau operating margins Source: Tableau 1Q19 earnings release

The primary driver behind this operating margin drop is a boost in sales spending; which, on a pro forma basis, rose 18% y/y to $139.3 million - faster than revenue growth. Tableau has been beefing up its sales organization to support its push into cloud subscriptions - but with 41% y/y ARR growth, we can't say that these efforts haven't succeeded. Total headcount is also up 17% y/y to approximately 4,300 employees, versus approximately 3,700 as of the end of 1Q18.

In spite of the revenue miss and margin declines, however, Tableau's pro forma EPS of $0.02 still managed to beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.01 by three cents.

How should investors react?

Tableau's precipitous slide since mid-March would suggest that the company's fundamentals are rapidly deteriorating, but I'm inclined to disagree. Tableau's Q1 results weren't terrible all around, but rather mixed. Despite the revenue miss, growth still accelerated modestly and ARR growth remained stable at >40%. And despite a drop in operating margins to support future sales growth, Tableau still beat on EPS.

The diverging fortunes of the broader market and of Tableau stock make Tableau a far more compelling investment now as the rest of the market becomes frothy. At the end of the day, Tableau still remains a best-in-breed BI vendor in a space that will only grow relevant as businesses increasingly turn to data-driven decision making. Despite competition from myriad small and large competitors, Tableau's strong ARR growth indicates that it's still remaining relevant. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DATA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.