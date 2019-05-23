Why Are We More Prone To Sell A Winner Vs. A Loser?

The answer lies in our decision making process and can be explained by the disposition effect. The disposition effect refers to an anomaly in behavioral finance where investors tend to sell winners early and hold onto losers longer. While many investing textbooks point towards using fundamental data to drive decisions, investors, inherently let emotional sentiment drive their choices. We can detest this fact all we want, but it is simply normal human behavior to attach ourselves emotionally to our money. To become better investors we must teach or trick ourselves into making smarter choices. The easiest way to limit decision making when investing is to simply focus on indexing. Indexing limits the number of decisions we need to make to choosing different types of funds and managing the risk exposure one is comfortable with.

Why does the disposition effect drive our decisions?

To put it simply, when we sell a position and realize a gain it in turn proves that our initial decision to purchase this stock was correct. On the other hand, when one of our holdings has an unrealized loss, selling that position would prove that we made a bad decision by picking that stock. This explains why it is easier to sell a winner and why we tend to hold onto losers longer. Two behavioral finance founders, Kahneman and Tversky, introduced the prospect theory in the late 1970’s. Prospect theory suggests that people value gains and losses differently. Specifically, people dislike losses more than they like gains. This further explains our tendency to sell winners and hold onto losers. Most investors either have or will come across this situation during their lifetime, and if you believe you have never fallen prey to the disposition effect I suggest you take a closer look at your historical trades.

How to limit emotional decisions?

As mentioned earlier, one of the best methods to eliminate emotions from decision making is to invest in index funds. Even some of the most famous investors claim that for most people the best investing strategy is to simply invest in an indexed fund. However if you prefer to invest in individual stocks, the next best approach is to adopt an investing strategy, establish clear and simple rules and stick to them firmly. Here is a quick example. Invest $1000 each month into the most undervalued dividend aristocrat, additionally maintain a maximum allocation of 150% equal split with a minimum of 20 unique positions. In one sentence we were able to outline a rather simple yet focused investing strategy. By focusing on dividend aristocrats we limit our universe to 57 quality large cap companies. Further by requiring a minimum of 20 holdings we establish some diversification, this can be lowered or raised to suit your unique risk tolerance. A maximum allocation of 150% equal split will limit us from being over exposed to any one stock. To clarify this further, we don’t want to exceed 150% of an equal allocation split, for example, if the portfolio has 20 holdings an equal split would be 5% per holding and 150% equal split would be 7.5% per holding, therefore our maximum allocation to one holding is 7.5%. Of course this would be violated early on in the portfolio, because until we reach 15 unique holdings our allocation would exceed 7.5% per holding. To strengthen our rules and in turn remove more potential emotional decision making we could; establish minimum sector exposure, establish sell rules for holdings that exceed the maximum allocation, establish sell rules for any position if a certain condition occurs. The point is, by adopting a strategy with clear and simple rules we inherently limit the amount of decisions we need to make and act more like a machine following a set of established rules. Of course the temptation to react to market events would still exist, but it would be easier to avoid rash decisions that violate our established rules.

Learn to disassociate specific prices with stocks

Investors tend to associate historical prices and trends with stocks, while in many situations this is fine, but it can also lead to poor decisions. Let’s say Bob bought Lowe’s (LOW) in 2017 for $70 a share and today it’s trading for $110. Bob may associate a good price for LOW in the $70 range since that is what he originally paid for it. Bob may also be reluctant to add to his position at current prices seeing how it is significantly higher than his original purchase price. Let’s assume the price of LOW drops to $90 a share on some temporary bad news unrelated to financial performance and unlikely to affect long term results for the company. Bob may still be reluctant to purchase additional shares of LOWs since it’s still $20 above his initial purchase price. Inherently, we are more likely to associate “good prices” with stocks that go up vs. stocks that decline in price after an initial purchase. It is in our best interest to remove such associations from stock prices and rather focus on the relationship between current prices and where we expect them to be in the future.

Additionally, when reviewing performance it is good practice to look at your portfolio as a whole opposed to individual stocks. That way you don’t classify individual stocks as winners or losers and can focus on making unbiased forward looking decisions. Let’s go back to Bob for a second. Let’s assume Bob has a portfolio of 25 dividend aristocrats and is looking to sell 5 positions and redeploy that capital. One way Bob can approach this is to sell the 5 positions that have performed the best, capture those gains, and redeploy the funds amongst the 5 worst performing positions. This is not necessarily the best approach because it takes no future expectations into consideration aside from expecting the worst performing stocks to perform the best going forward. The best approach for Bob would be to compute forward expected returns for each of his 25 holdings, liquidate the 5 positions with the lowest result and invest in the 5 positions with the highest result, not considering how each stock has performed historically.

Final thoughts

Every investor has a different approach to their stock selection, investing strategy and overall goal. The key to becoming a successful investor is to always keep learning because we all make mistakes. By learning from both our mistakes and successes we can limit the former and multiply the latter. The disposition effect shows us a glimpse of how human behavior may impact our decisions. If we understand it, we can adopt strategies that will alter our decisions in turn mitigating the negative impact the effect can have on our portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.