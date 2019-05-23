StealthGas: Poor Recent Performance, But The Long Term Cash Flow Generating Potential Of The Company Is Under-Appreciated

Introduction - Why Stealth Gas stock price has underperformed

StealthGas Inc. (“Stealth Gas”) is the only listed company in the US with exposure to the small, pressurized LPG tanker segment, which is one of the least volatile markets in the shipping industry (as opposed to the highly volatile markets seen in the larger LPG segments, Dry Bulk and Oil Tankers.)

At the current valuation, the market seems to price a lot of bad outcomes into the shares of Stealthgas, while the company’s dominant position in the relatively stable small size pressurized market and the resulting stable cash-flow generation potential are not being appreciated. As a result, as Wall Street equity analysts peg the company’s Net Asset Value1 at about $6 per share, GASS last closed at $3.12 at the time of writing.

The company’s stock trades at a significant discount to its liquidation value mainly due to the following three reasons:

Firstly, the LPG tanker industry underwent a difficult period from 2015 onwards during which time charter rates, vessel values and stock prices have not fared very well. High oil prices in the years leading up to 2015 and the promising outlook for rising US seaborne LPG exports driven by increasing shale oil production encouraged increased orders for LPG vessels. As oil prices crashed in 2015 and the Chinese economy slowed down at the same time, an oversupplied market developed due to new vessel deliveries. As a result, as may be seen in the graph below, spot time charter rates for the vessels owned by GASS fell considerably. Since then, earnings of smaller LPG vessels have recovered, while the usually more volatile rates for larger LPG tankers have remained depressed. This has raised questions about the business prospects of such companies and has led to falling stock prices in the sector.

Pressurized LPG Tankers Spot time charter rates – In thousand USD per month

Personal Analysis. Data Source: Clarksons Research Network

Secondly, in 2014, while the LPG shipping market for larger vessels was still strong, StealthGas made an order for four newly built semi-refrigerated Handysize vessels (22,000 CBM capacity). The price reported at the time was about $50 million per vessel (quite a significant investment compared to the company’s market cap). The eventual crash in market values and economic prospects of these vessels became a drag on Stealthgas’ balance sheet and restricted its ability to pay dividends or make share buybacks. Indicatively, daily spot rates for the semi-ref handysize vessels peaked at levels around $33,000 in 2014, before crashing down to approximately $13,000 in 2016. The long-term average is around $24,000 while rates are currently around $16,000.

Thirdly, the market has at times perceived StealthGas’ management as ineffective in generating shareholder value. From following the company’s earnings calls, the main negative issue has been the apparent reluctancy of the CEO & Board of Directors to return cash to shareholders, despite Stealth’s conservative balance sheet and healthy cash flow compared to its daily cash breakeven rates. Furthermore, the company’s ability to time the market well can at times appear to be lacking. As seen in point 2 above, vessels have been acquired at relatively rich prices and the company’s chartering strategy may be deemed a bit too conservative with certain ships being tied up at fixed charter rates, probably for longer periods than what investors would prefer. This is seen as capping the company’s leverage to rising spot markets. I feel the need to note at this point that although there is certainly room for improvement, often I tend to agree with the company’s conservative stance. In any case, the uncertainty generated around whether the company is willing to return capital to shareholders while avoiding expensive / mistimed acquisitions is working against the stock price.

Although daily charter rates for small LPG carriers are generally trading at above-average levels currently, the stock market underestimates the long-term earnings resilience of these vessels and currently prices in steep declines in future daily earnings, which may not be warranted. Even if the market were to decline, I believe that at this valuation and given its conservative balance sheet, the share price does not have too much downside.

Given the fact that the overall small LPG vessel supply is likely to grow very little or even decline marginally over the next years in the face of relatively steady ship demand, I believe that a reversion of rates to below average levels is not very probable and if it happened it would not be likely to last for more than a year. Furthermore, depending on what source one uses, Stealth Gas has a 5-10% market share in the global small pressurized segment, which along with its healthy balance sheet, affords the company the possibility to grow larger and emerge stronger even in an unfavorable market environment. In any case, a market downturn would be unlikely to lead to bankruptcy or dilution through equity offerings. Given some patience the share price would eventually recover.

Discounted Cash Flow valuation shows that the company is undervalued at these price levels

Apart from the clear discount to Net Asset Value, the company’s shares also seem undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis. For 2019 I am modeling average charter rates pretty much in-line with the current market, which results in an EBITDA of about $70.5 million – up from $64.1 million in 2018 and in line with what the company presented as a full year 2019 projection in its 4Q 2018 investor presentation as seen below:

Source: Stealth Gas 4Q 2018 earnings presentation

In 2020, I am assuming a recessionary environment with considerably lower charter rates for all vessel types. This is a far cry from most analyst estimates that call for a significant upswing in shipping markets. I prefer to keep a considerably more conservative stance because we have not seen a U.S. recession in more than 9 years, while the economic data out of China and the Eurozone are not particularly encouraging. As a result, I believe in a relatively “shallow” recession in 2020 followed by a gradual recovery to average levels after that. Obviously, if we concede that 2020 will be another strong year for the pressurized market, while IMO-2020 regulation will provide the anticipated boost to tanker markets then the fair value of StalthGas’ stock would only improve further.

From 2021 onwards, I am assuming charter rates closer to long-term averages. Specifically, I assume the below daily charter rates for the company’s vessels:

Aframax Crude tanker: $16,875 (midcycle average of about $22,000)

MR Oil Product tanker: $14,223 (midcycle average of about $16-17,000)

Semi-Ref Handysize LPG tanker: $20,720 (midcycle average of about $24,000)

Pressurized LPG (7,500 CBM): $10,680 (midcycle average of about $10,200)

Pressurized LPG (5,000 CBM): $9,450 (midcycle average of about $9,300)

Pressurized LPG (3,500 CBM): $7,060 (midcycle average of about $7,800)

As regards oil tankers, demand and supply fundamentals support charter rates close to historically average levels. However, over the next 10-year period I don’t believe that we will such levels sustained for long and I have made certain downward adjustments to reflect that. In the past, improvements in spot markets have always led to more newbuilding ordering and I believe that we will see an expansion in vessel supply in the Aframax and MR product tankers that will lead to a decrease in vessel earnings eventually.

As seen in the graphs below, the contracting of new Aframax and MR product tankers throughout the years has been a bit more responsive to charter rates than that of small LPG tankers, with higher peaks during strong markets. Furthermore, the ownership of Aframax tankers is a lot less concentrated than that of pressurized LPG carriers, as the top 50 owners globally own less than 50% of the fleet in deadweight tons. In the pressurized LPG segment, the corresponding number is closer to 65-70%. At the same time, more than 20% of the pressurized LPG segment is older than 20 years old and may suffer from lower utilization as vessels grow older. As a result, any future market weakness in the pressurized segment could in fact encourage more demolition of older tonnage and more consolidation amongst larger owners with strong balance sheets than what would be the case in crude oil and product tankers. Moreover, Large tankers are routinely being built without any firm employment commitment from vessel end-users. This is not the case with pressurized LPG tankers, where new vessels are generally being ordered by large existing owners who have better employment prospects for their vessels. Lastly, as the MR and Aframax fleets have a lower average age than the pressurized segment, one would find a higher share of vessels with “Eco” specifications that enjoy considerable commercial advantages versus vessels with older engine designs. As the oil tankers owned by Stealth don’t have eco designs, I would expect that over time their competitive position in the charter market is likely to erode. This would be another reason preventing a return to long term historical average levels.

Vessel Contracting versus Earnings

All three above: Personal Analysis. Data Source: Clarksons Research Network

For the company’s four handysize LPG tankers I believe that we will see upside from current levels of around $16,000 as the cargo carrying flexibility of these vessels could support demand from more cargo types than for pressurized vessels. Furthermore, the vessels’ eco specification leads to low fuel consumption which is likely to become more important to charterers as the average age of the overall world Handysize fleet rises and the lack of new vessel orders persists.

In particular, as suggested by their name these vessels can carry cargoes both at pressurized and refrigerated states, which means that they are flexible between loading/unloading at more on-shore facilities than purely pressurized or refrigerated vessels. Furthermore, they are larger than pressurized vessels and have better economies of scale, while at the same time they can handle smaller cargo stem sizes than VLGC’s. As a result, they offer charterers more operational options and their modern Eco design also makes them attractive in terms of fuel consumption. As seen in the graphs below, their charter rates were hit by an increase in fleet capacity after 2015 that coincided with an atrocious oil market that saw prices for oil and petrochemicals crash.

Semi-Ref LPG vessels Fleet Orderbook versus Earnings

Personal Analysis. Data Source: Clarksons Research Network

As the size of the orderbook has now corrected downwards, the demand/supply balance for oil and petrochemicals has restored at better levels and the seaborne trade of LPG keeps rising, the charter rates for these types of vessels is unlikely to continue at the current low levels in the long term. As a result, I expect a stronger market to prevail after 2021.

Despite my positive outlook, I still believe that we are unlikely to average mid-cycle levels ($24,000 per day) over the long term because of the likely oversupply that may develop in larger vessel segments such as VLGC if the demand growth assumptions fail to materialize. The development of large-scale US exports along with the quick buildup of supply in the VLGC fleet may encourage charterers to take advantage of the economies of scale associated with carrying cargoes on VLGC vessels. As a result, I believe that the market for the semi-ref vessels could peak at lower levels than in the past.

Lastly, about the small, pressurized LPG carriers I firmly believe that the very limited fleet growth that we are likely to witness, combined with the relatively stable demand for these vessels is likely to support long term charter rates that exceed the historical averages seen over the past years. As seen in the graph below, the large growth in the size of the fleet between 2011 and 2016 led to a fall in charter rates during the slowdown in 2015-6, yet the size of the fleet has barely budged since 2016.

Small LPG vessels Fleet Capacity – In thousands of CBM

Personal Analysis. Data Source: Clarksons Research Network

Furthermore, the proportion of old ships in the current world fleet is quite high, as more than 1 in 5 vessels is older than 20 years old by some estimates. When combined with the very low level of the orderbook this is likely to support low fleet growth going forward. In cases of market softness, this could also encourage vessel demolition. Furthermore, the fact that pressurized vessels specialize in coastal or regional trades of a relatively basic commodity supports a stable demand profile over the years. Building such vessels is quite expensive when compared with current earnings and newbuilding orders are not compelling at this point. Also, when compared to crude tankers or dry bulk vessels this is a comparatively closed market where charter rates and other terms of commercial agreements are not disclosed or readily available to a wide audience. StealthGas’ position as a leading tonnage provider in this market positions it well and I don’t believe that this is a market where in the next ten years you would be likely to see the kind of supply-side excesses that have plagued dry bulk, tankers or even VLGC’s. In this regard, I think it is realistic to expect better market rates going forward. As a caveat to the above, I think that a discount to historical average rates is warranted for the smaller pressurized sizes (3,500 CBM) as charterers may have a strong incentive to substitute these for vessels with larger capacities to realize better economics.

I use a 9.1% weighted average cost of capital, which reflects a 1% premium on the cost of equity to account for the fact that Stealthgas is a small-cap company and an additional premium of 1% (again on the cost of equity) owing to the aversion of the general investing public to shipping companies.

Based on the assumptions above fair value is about per share of $4.50. This implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.1 for full year 2019.

My assumptions already incorporate a recessionary environment in 2020 where shipping rates fail to live up to most analysts’ current expectations. Further deterioration in long term fundamentals could warrant a downside scenario closer to $3.00, which suggests limited downside ahead. On the other hand, if rates in 2020 outperform these expectations the company could be worth up to $5 per share.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the company has a cash break-even level of about $7-8,000 per day per ship. This includes all cash operating expenses and debt service. As a result, even in an unfavorable market the company could continue operating for a few years before running out of cash.

Stealth has low gearing (less than 50% of the fleet’s market value plus cash) even after having completed a large fleet investment/renewal program in the past years. The company also completed within 4Q 2018 the refinancing of approximately $60 million of balloon installments that were due in 2020, which shows that it enjoys a good relationship with its lenders. As a result, the risk of the company running out of cash and having to do dilutive equity offerings is not very large (this is a major risk keeping investors from investing more in shipping).

My DCF valuation of the existing fleet does not assume any reinvestment on the company’s part. If one allows for the possibility of Stealth taking advantage of its balance sheet strength during periods of future market weakness and managing to engage in well-timed acquisitions, then this would increase the company’s value further.

Conclusions and Catalysts for Share Price Appreciation

As a main catalyst for the stock price I believe that the company is likely close to instituting cash distributions within 2019, unless market conditions worsen dramatically. Given the strong balance sheet the market expected a resumption in distributions in 4Q 2018 but was disappointed due to the poor operational performance of the company during the quarter. Regardless, the company operates in a relatively healthy market and I believe it won’t be long before we see a resumption of share buybacks or dividends. In any case, regardless of whether management chooses to reinstate dividends or not, the company can generate high cash flows under current market conditions due to its low cash break-even levels and balance sheet strength. Over the past quarters, the company has reported overall cash break-even levels around $7-8 thousand dollars per day. Even during the low markets seen during 2017 and 2018 the company has been able to earn daily average time charter levels higher than that.

Source: Stealth Gas 4Q 2018 earnings presentation

As long as these markets don’t collapse and given that Stealth has completed its capital expenditure and fleet renewal program in 2018, I do not foresee a future rise in cash expenditures in the next years. Furthermore, the company is proactive about managing debt balloon installments as seen by its recent refinancing of balloons falling due in 2020. Lastly, I believe that the debt levels of the company are at a peak level right now after completing their fleet renewal. Management has indicated numerous times that they are going to prioritize preserving their strong balance sheet over the next years. In the long run, this would lower their cash break evens even further and strengthen their cash flow.

As a result, based on current earnings, expenses and assumptions about debt I believe that the continued accrual of positive cash flows over the year would help the market realize that this stock deserves to trade higher than the current levels.

It is also interesting to note that Stealth recently sold a 49% interest in two of its pressurized vessels (5,000 CBM) at a price that reflected market values. Transactions like this can be accretive for shareholders as the market currently values Stealth’s fleet at a discount to market values and this can help close the valuation gap. Sales of minority interests also help the company retain its status as a leading operator.

Overall, I think that investors willing to stomach the risk of owning a small, relatively underfollowed company could do worse than considering GASS at current price levels.

1 Net Asset Value is calculated as the current market value of the fleet in the secondhand market, plus cash, minus debt. This can be thought of as a proxy for a shipping company’s liquidation value. Ie. What would be left for equity investors if management decided to sell all assets and wind up the company after paying back all debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GASS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.