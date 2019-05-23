Mersana Therapeutics: ADC Specialist Pursuing A Novel Target

Expansion cohorts will be pursued and higher expression levels of NaPi2b expression could lead to more durable, deeper responses. The stock is a Speculative Buy.

Initial data to be presented at ASCO (ORR of 15% at doses of 20 mg/m2 or higher) appears intriguing, given that patients weren't prescreened for NaPi2b expression.

Antibody drug conjugates have been a successful class of drugs, and the company's technologies seek to improve on them.

Shares have lost two-thirds of their value since IPO was priced in 2017.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) have lost two-thirds of their value since its IPO was priced at $15 in June of 2017. So far, in 2019, shares have risen by over 20%, as interest comes back to the name due to intriguing preliminary data for its lead program.

Given that it has a poster presentation coming up at ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) annual meeting and a semi-recent presentation got my attention, let's take a closer look to determine if there's a near-term opportunity to take advantage of.

Chart

Figure 1: MRSN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe a steep decline in the second half of 2018 as then-lead antibody-drug conjugate XMT-1522 struggled to make headway in HER2-positive tumors (a particularly crowded target). The declining share price into the end of the year was a reflection of a company struggling for direction, as management scrapped 1522 in order to prioritize a more novel program and the company underwent a necessary dilutive financing in March. A bottom appears to have been established in the high $4 range, perhaps indicating that, presently, a buying opportunity exists for intrepid investors.

Overview

Founded back in 2001, the company describes itself as "unleashing the power of ADCs" (antibody drug conjugates). This class of drug candidates has produced some promising treatments, with the market size thought to be worth nearly $10 billion by 2025. A couple promising programs in this area include Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin successor Kadcyla (did around $970 million in global sales in 2018) and Daiichi's (OTCPK:DSKYF) trastuzumab deruxtecan (also being evaluated in HER2-expressing cancers and at the center of a $6.9 billion deal with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)).

Instead of going after crowded indications like HER2 tumors, Mersana has chosen to initially focus on the novel yet validated NaPi2b target with lead program XMT-1536. Additionally, the company boasts ownership of four differentiated ADC platforms which could unlock new indications in the future and be the subject of significant business development.

Figure 2: Auristatin DolaLock payload (Source: corporate presentation)

At first glance, the Dolaflexin platform incorporated into its lead program appears to offer the potential for increased efficacy, safety, and tolerability via multiple advantages, including higher drug to antibody ratio and controlled bystander effect. Preclinical studies have shown that DolaLock allows for prolonged tumor exposure and improved tolerability (no neutropenia at doses twice that at which vcMMAE causes fatal neutropenia and sepsis).

Lead ADC XMT-1536 targets NaPi2b, which is widely expressed in multiple tumor types (87% of NSCLC adenocarcinoma, 96% of serous ovarian adenocarcinoma, 91% of papillary thyroid carcinoma) with limited expression in normal tissue. The company considers this to be a validated target given that a now discontinued Genentech-developed ADC lifastuzumab vedotin.

Lifastuzumab vedotin Genentech-developed ADC using Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) vc-MMAE platform showed decent response rate (40% ORR) in a phase 1 ovarian cancer study and low ORR in a phase 1 NSCLC study. Management's belief is that Mersana's more potent and better tolerated platform can succeed where this predecessor failed.

Figure 3: Data shows improved efficacy over Genentech ADC in head to head preclinical studies (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's take a look at certain events and how they've affected the company's prospects.

Select Recent Developments

In late November, the company announced a key hire in the form of Dirk Huebner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Prior, he served as VP Head of Development for Boston Biomedical and as Executive Medical Director at Takeda Oncology (was global clinical lead for approved ADC treatment ADCETRIS).

In January, the company announced the wise decision to pull out of the crowded HER2 field by discontinuing development of XMT-1522 and prioritizing its resources to advance XMT-1536. Given that the latter is going after a novel target with little competition, this appeared to be the right move. On the other hand, one has to wonder why time and resources were wasted on 1522, to begin with. Additionally, management stated they had funding into 2020 but then, shortly after, engaged in a highly dilutive secondary offering (not the greatest way to build credibility).

In March, the outsized secondary offering took place with gross proceeds of $97.8 million (pricing was quite weak at $4). Investment banks involved include SVB Leerink and Wedbush PacGrow. Shortly after, a number of well-known institutional investors disclosed stakes (Sarissa Capital with 7.9% position).

Lastly, on May 20th, the company announced that interim data from the ongoing phase 1 dose-escalation study evaluating XMT-1536 in patients with ovarian cancer, NSCLC adenocarcinoma and other rare tumor types will be presented in a poster session at ASCO in June. Taking a glance at the abstract, ORR of 2/13 (15%) at doses of 20 mg/m2 isn't too shabby, considering that these patients weren't prescreened for NaPi2b expression (will be examined by IHC retrospectively in archived tumors). In total, 36 patients received treatment (doses of 3 to 40 mg/m2) with one instance of dose limiting toxicity (reversible AST elevation at 40 mg/m2). From there, dosing was restarted at 20 mg/m2, and dosing interval was changed to every 4 weeks. Most common treatment-related adverse events included nausea, fatigue, headache, increased AST, anorexia and others. Grade 3 TRAEs were reversible AST increases in 3 patients and increased GGT, decreased lymphocytes and systolic congestive heart failure in 1 patient each. Aside from the 2 partial responders at doses of 20 mg/m2 or higher, eleven patients experienced disease control maintained for up to 24 weeks. Note that, at this presentation, patient-level results for Napi2b expression WILL be presented. Early signs of anti-tumor activity appear encouraging but are not conclusive by any means.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $137.3 million and guided for operational runway into at least mid-2021. Research and development expenses rose to $15.1 million, while G&A also increased to $4.4 million.

As for future catalysts of note, we can expect more data later in year for lead program XMT-1536. In Q4, the company will also be unveiling its next clinical candidate.

I suggest readers who are interested in this story check out CFO David Spellman's April presentation at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Here are a few nuggets that stuck out to me:

Management team seems highly experienced as CEO Anna Protopapas ran Millennium plus Takeda oncology unit for years, and Chief Scientific Officer Tim Lowinger is the architect of several platforms and co-inventor of Nexavar and Stivarga.

As for XMT-1536, the company in-licensed the antibody a few years ago from a Brazilian biotech firm (owns worldwide rights minus Brazil). Management states that no one else is pursuing the NaPi2b target that they are aware of, and it's pointed out that their ADC has demonstrated 7 times more potent payload and 20 times more potent antibody versus the Genentech ADC. The thesis is essentially that, in ovarian cancer, NaPi2b expression level of greater than 70 can lead to deep, durable tumor responses (60% of ovarian cancer patients express at this amount).

The plan from here is to open expansion cohorts in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma in PD-1 failure population (will enroll rest of the year, and management will provide an update as visibility on enrollment gets better). They will not be preselecting for NaPi2b expression levels as they want to gain a better understanding of expression level and associated impact on outcomes (for future studies and important commercially).

As for the issue of AST increases, it hits its top level at day 8 of the regimen and goes back to baseline by the time of next dosing.

As for the market opportunity being targeted, it appears quite significant, and I remain optimistic, given the low bar set by currently approved treatments.

Figure 4: Market opportunity, low ORR with existing treatments (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, New Enterprise Associates has a whopping 24.9% stake and BVF owns a small position. EcoR1 Capital and Orbimed Advisors also own positions.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this ADC specialist is looking to capitalize on the success of a promising drug class with a unique technology platform. Its lead program is pursuing a novel, validated target in indications with substantial unmet need, and initial data appears encouraging. More questions remain as pertains to the overall thesis (what efficacy and durability for XMT-1536 in patients with high NaPi2b expression levels as well as better characterizing its safety profile). For a company of its size, Mersana boasts an experienced management team, and key institutional investors have amassed significant stakes here.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term and patiently accumulating over the next few quarters. What we want to see here is strength or stability in shares, plus a clear plan from management on progressing the company's lead program.

Time Frame For Upside appears to fall more in the medium to long-term category at this point, as the company has a ways to go in initiating expansion cohorts and obtaining more definitive data sets.

Risks include disappointing results, safety and/or tolerability concerns that arise, competition in certain indications and further dilution by the end of 2019 or first half of 2020.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, the current cash position accounts for over 50% of market capitalization (valuing lead program and platform technologies at just around $100 million or so.

For our purposes in ROTY, I need to see more data to gain an additional layer of derisking before giving this one further consideration.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

My primary focus is on biotech stocks with high % upside potential within the next twelve months (Runners of the Year or ROTY). These picks typically have multiple green flags, elements of derisking or downside cushion, and other criteria I look for. Catalyst Ideas focus on material events (ie. data readouts), while Revaluation Ideas involve companies that are significantly undervalued relative to opportunities they are targeting. Membership includes access to our market beating 10 stock model account, Active Live Chat (over 500 knowledgeable members) and much more! Try us out and become part of a community that wants to see you succeed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.