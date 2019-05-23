My Top Merger-Arb Pick: Celgene

Recently for those that trade M&A stocks it has been a case of arbageddon. So many current deals have hit potholes in one way or another. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) has filed and then refiled their respective pre-merger notification and report forms to federal regulators an unusually high three times. Genworth (GNW), still needing Canada approval, is more than 2 1/2 years into its attempt to close its merger. Pacific Biosciences (PACB) has seen its spread widen to about 15% as it waits for HSR to clear. And Mellanox (MLNX), Finisar (FNSR), Versum Materials (VSM), and Quantenna Communications (QTNA) all needing China approval of their mergers, may now be caught in the middle of the US-China trade war.

Celgene merger

However, there are less risky ways to participate in M&A. One name to consider is Celgene (CELG). Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is buying Celgene in a cash and stock deal. The merger already has had some tense moments. Wellington Management, the largest institutional holder of Bristol at about 8 percent, opposed the tie-up and respected activist Starboard Value sent a letter to BMY shareholders saying the proposed merger was ill advised. That pushed the spread to double digits. For the merger to proceed BMY shareholders had to vote to approve.

The Vote

And on April 12 they did. In fact, more than 75% of the shares voted at the Special Meeting were voted in favor. Bristol shareholders didn't feel there was a better alternative to buying Celgene.





Merger Terms

To refresh, in the first week of the year, BMY agreed to buy Celgene for $74 million in a cash and stock deal. The terms call for Celgene holders to receive $50 per share in cash plus one BMY common share. The mix is approximately 50-50 and there is no election. To put on the arbitrage one must buy Celgene and short an equal number of shares of Bristol.

The CVR

In addition there is a CVR. The CVR will be tradeable and worth $9 upon FDA approval of three drugs. If one of the drugs doesn't receive approval the CVR will be worthless. The needed timeline for the drugs to be approved is as follows:

ozanimod - December 31, 2020

liso-cel (JCAR017)-December 31, 2020

bb2121-by March 31, 2021

Celgene has assured that all three components of the CVR are on track. But again for CVR holders that hang on until the end it is all or nothing. And all three not only need approval but they need approval by the above dates. Of course since the CVR will be traded, nimble investors may be able to trade this instrument. Should the first one or two CVR's pay off, a holder could sell the CVR, take a profit and not have to wait for the final approval. Reports have pegged the CVR value at about $2, which I take with a grain of salt. Below are some random odds of CVR success:

Odds of each individual drug approval (assuming same odds for each of the three) Odds of CVR paying 90% 72.9% 75% 42.1% 50% 12.5%

If we are to assume 90% approval for each of the three drugs then the expected CVR value would be $6.56 (.729 x 9). If we assume 75% then the value would be $3.78. And if we assume only a coin toss for each of the three drugs then the value would be $1.13.

The Spread

As I write the spread is just 1.7% now. Putting the spread on when deal doubt was present turned out to be an amazing trade, but even now the IRR is 4.9% (not including any value for the CVR) using the end of September as closing. The companies continue to guide to a close in the 3rd quarter. Should closing occur sooner the annual return would obviously be higher. Even at the 4.9% that is more than double of the risk free rate not including the CVR.

Antitrust

On March 25, the companies received a second request from the FTC. The parties understand that the FTC’s review is focused on marketed and pipeline products for the treatment of psoriasis. What usually happens in Pharma mergers when the two companies have competing products is that regulators get the companies to sell off one of the products. The market is expecting that here. EU approval is also required.

Risks

The combination of Bristol and Celgene come with post merger risks. There is the combined debt load of the companies. The timing of when Celgene's blockbuster, Revlimid loses its exclusively to the generic drug companies.

The closing risks are approval from the FTC and EU as well as the timing of such approvals.

Conclusion

The best time to buy Celgene was when rumors surfaced of a possible bid for Bristol and a failed BMY shareholder vote. The second best time was when the proxy advisory services recommended BMY shareholders vote in favor of the deal. Now with the market struggling and arb stocks in general facing all sorts of risks, the Celgene-Bristol merger is a way to park cash, earn a annual return twice that of risk free money, and gain access to a CVR, which although somewhat of a longshot could be worth $9 in less than two years. Many of the arbitrage professionals agree with me as you can read about here.

Author's note: If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spin-offs, liquidations and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. To the best of my knowledge, the information presented above is factual but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The article should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect my judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, ONCE, VSM,PACB, GNW, MLNX, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.