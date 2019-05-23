Digging Deeper Into Roku To Justify Its Valuations

Roku (ROKU) has almost tripled from its $30.64 level entering 2019 and would be worth over $10 billion in market cap after its pending secondary according to an SEC filing released last week. With its share of analyst upgrades and downgrades, the ever changing bull bear question for many investors is if Roku can grow into its lofty valuations. This article will dive into some of its operating metrics and make what might be considered optimistic projections to determine if Roku can ultimately produce earnings under ideal conditions to justify its current market cap.

In the first quarter of 2019 Roku reported $206.7 million in revenues and lost $10.7 million on a GAAP level. Excluding $17.9 million in quarterly stock based compensation, its non-GAAP earnings would come to $0.065 per share. For 2019, Roku projects revenues to hit $1.04 billion at the midpoint guidance and earn $0.045 in non-GAAP EPS. The annual guidance thus implies the remaining three quarters of 2019 will only be break even on a non-GAAP level. Roku explained that operating expenses are projected to increase and with $75 million in annual stock based compensation, ROKU's stock grants are a whopping 7.2% of revenues. This compares to 2% for Netflix (NFLX) and 4-5% for online businesses at Roku's current size.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Revenue/Active Account $3.611 $4.105 $4.206 $5.587 $4.612 Revenue/Streaming Hour $0.015 $0.016 $0.016 $0.021 $0.015 User Hours per Day 2.724 2.747 2.832 2.928 3.398

The table above shows Roku's key operating figures that help us project its earnings power: revenues per active account, revenues per streaming hour, and daily streaming hours per active user. The data shows a clear trend. Roku has been able to get its users to watch more daily and monetize this usage despite revenues per streaming hour remaining fairly constant, outside of possible Q4 seasonality. Estimating Roku's daily active user streaming hours is one of two critical metrics in projecting its future potential earnings. In Q1 2019, users watched on average 3.4 hours on Roku per day. This seems to be a pretty high number and I'm not sure if it can be improved on by much. Netflix users in comparison watch only 71 minutes per day.

The second metric which needs to be estimated is the revenue per streaming hour. Again outside of possible fourth quarter seasonality, the range has been narrow at $0.015-0.016 per streaming hour. At its surface, this appears small but Roku does not break out how it determines its streaming hours so it's uncertain how much of it is from its Roku Channel where most of its revenues are likely derived. I believe it includes other non-monetized channels because I find it hard to believe every active user watches 3.4 hours of old movies and tv shows a day, every day, for an entire quarter straight. With this in mind, this number may not go much higher than the Q4 2018 seasonally high of $0.021/hr if averaged for the entire year.

Optimistic Quarterly Revenue Potential:

Roku said it had 29.1 million active users in Q1 2019 which compares to slightly over 60 million US subscribers for Netflix. If we assume Roku can eventually reach 60 million users that watch on average 3.5 hours/day and monetize that base at $0.025/hour which assumes a significant increase from recent norms, we can roughly estimate its quarter revenues:

60 million users x 3.5 hr/day x 91.5 days/quarter x $0.025/hr monetization =

$480 million platform revenues per quarter at 71% recent average gross margin trend.

Then assume slightly higher average quarterly player revenue of $90 million at 10% margins which is generous based on recent trends. Quarterly revenues would tally $570 million with a gross profit of $350 million.

Another method is to assume ARPU (average revenue per user for the trailing twelve month period) increases. This would be more useful if a large portion of Roku's streaming hours counted can't be monetized, i.e. Roku is only using it as a headline bullet point. ARPU would need to double to reach similar revenues in the same 3 year time frame used for this example. Roku's ARPU growth was 27% in the past year and the company would need to keep growth at this level for the next 3 years to reach the $570 million in quarterly revenues calculated above through non-ARPU metrics.

Quarterly Operating Expenses Based On Recent Trends:

Roku's operating expenses as a percentage of revenues have been hovering around 50% and based on their 2019 guidance, operating expenses for this year is estimated to be around 51.89%. Although Roku hasn't shown any economy of scale at the operating expense level, we can still use generous assumptions to estimate best case numbers. If we assume operating expenses drop to 45% of revenues, or $256.50 million using the $570 million in quarterly revenue assumption above.

This leaves net income at $250 million, after a 20% tax rate and without major non-operating adjustments. With Roku's fully diluted share count increasing at about 10 million in the past year and assuming these continued increases due to their generous stock based awards, Roku's share count might reach 145 million in the three or so years it might take to reach 60 million active users at recent add rates. This leaves investors with about $1.72 in quarterly GAAP EPS, or $6.88 in annual GAAP EPS. If we put a generous 20 PE (Roku's growth after reaching 60 million active users would be pretty questionable), the share price would be at $137.6. That would be the 3 year upside using what I consider very generous assumptions and nothing going wrong scenario.

Potential Risks:

Of course bulls can argue Roku can generate more per streaming hour, or users can watch spend more of their lives watching old reruns, or the company could have similar international success. At this point in time, I believe the potential risks far outweigh any of these additional bullish projections.

The main risk is competition that will keep Roku's average daily streaming hours at current levels, or even reduce it. Roku has a long list of very big competitors - Netflix, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to name a few of the major ones. These competitors have either similar ad sponsored free content like Roku, or self developed content. It is thus very questionable if Roku can keep its user base watching the 3.5 hr/day assumption above when so much content, including exclusive new content is available.

In addition, Roku doesn't own its content and could lose distribution rights from its current content providers after typical 1-3 year contracts expire. It may also not be able to get new content that is attractive enough to keep draw in new users or keep old ones watching. Like how Disney pulled its content from Netflix, there is nothing really keeping Roku's current content providers from starting services of their own, or changing to another platform for better distribution deals. The only way to secure content security is to produce it in house which is risky, or buy it which is costly. Without a secured quality content library, any growth to its user base can become meaningless very quickly.

The Roku Channel might have just come at the right time and filled a void prior to Apple and Disney becoming much more of an industry player. Its long term viability given the industry's evolving dynamics is very questionable in my opinion. While it's easy to extrapolate Roku's current operating metrics and come up with high potential EPS, the generous scenario above still wouldn't leave Roku at current levels much multi-year upside after risk factors are considered.

Using more realistic assumptions, Roku itself only predicts to be barely profitable on a non-GAAP level for all of this year. If Roku posts similar active user growth rates for next year but if other earnings metrics aren't above recent trends($0.016/hr watched revenue, 3.4 average daily hours watched, and 51.9% opex as a percentage of revenue), the company likely won't post much of a non-GAAP profit next year either. Thus without optimistic improvements in these operating metrics, Roku's revenue growth only barely covers its growth in operating expenses. It's nice to show continued active user growth, but in the end it's meaningless without improved monetization metrics.

There are other 'conspiracy' arguments one could make but I think Roku's current valuations, its business model uncertainty, and its questionable earnings potential outside of extreme pie to the sky assumptions should make investors cautious in its stock. This doesn't mean the stock can't continue to go up since when stocks already exceed realistic valuations, the peak in the excess is always difficult to gauge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.