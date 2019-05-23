Gold Is Increasingly Becoming More Portable Globally

SBTV's latest guest is Kai C. Chng CEO of Digix Global, a company that is tokenizing real world physical assets like gold on the blockchain. KC shares how gold-backed DGX tokens are allow gold to be even more portable and usable for payments today.
Discussed in this interview:
- 02:18 Gold: Is it an investment or money?
- 03:40 Tokenizing physical assets like gold and silver
- 05:22 Using DGX tokens for payments
- 09:01 Redeeming DGX gold tokens for physical gold
- 10:01 Moving gold across borders with DGX tokens
- 13:18 How Digix proves the existence of the gold backing DGX tokens
- 15:43 DigixDAO (DGD): Launch and how it works
- 17:46 How DigixDAO holders are rewarded
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.