Gold Is Increasingly Becoming More Portable Globally

by: Gregor Gregersen
Summary

Tokenizing physical assets like gold and silver.

DGX - A way to pay in gold & escape severe currency devaluation.

Moving gold across borders with DGX tokens.

SBTV's latest guest is Kai C. Chng CEO of Digix Global, a company that is tokenizing real world physical assets like gold on the blockchain. KC shares how gold-backed DGX tokens are allow gold to be even more portable and usable for payments today.

Discussed in this interview:

  • 02:18 Gold: Is it an investment or money?
  • 03:40 Tokenizing physical assets like gold and silver
  • 05:22 Using DGX tokens for payments
  • 09:01 Redeeming DGX gold tokens for physical gold
  • 10:01 Moving gold across borders with DGX tokens
  • 13:18 How Digix proves the existence of the gold backing DGX tokens
  • 15:43 DigixDAO (DGD): Launch and how it works
  • 17:46 How DigixDAO holders are rewarded

