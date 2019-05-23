Gold Is Increasingly Becoming More Portable Globally

SBTV's latest guest is Kai C. Chng CEO of Digix Global, a company that is tokenizing real world physical assets like gold on the blockchain. KC shares how gold-backed DGX tokens are allow gold to be even more portable and usable for payments today.

Discussed in this interview:

02:18 Gold: Is it an investment or money?

03:40 Tokenizing physical assets like gold and silver

05:22 Using DGX tokens for payments

09:01 Redeeming DGX gold tokens for physical gold

10:01 Moving gold across borders with DGX tokens

13:18 How Digix proves the existence of the gold backing DGX tokens

15:43 DigixDAO (DGD): Launch and how it works

17:46 How DigixDAO holders are rewarded

