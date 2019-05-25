Retirement

5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (May 2019)

|
by: Financially Free Investor
Summary

Irrespective of market direction or sentiment, we are always searching for good companies trading at cheap or reasonable valuations.

It's always a good idea to keep your wish list ready by separating the wheat from the chaff.

This is part of our monthly series, where we highlight five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and also offer large discounts to their historical norms.

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on the U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. The selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 45% more dividends compared to the beginning of last year.

The markets have been volatile recently due to the sudden escalation in trade disputes with China and the realization that a trade deal with China is far from a done deal. Even then, the markets have been somewhat resilient and moved up after every down movement. This battle of bulls and bears will likely continue for some time before a clear trend emerges.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) six-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and maybe trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We believe in keeping a buy-list handy and dry-powder ready so that we are able to use the opportunity when the time is right. In addition, we think, every month, this analysis is able to highlight some companies that otherwise would not be on our radar.

This article is part of our monthly series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt, and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please notice that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 yields less than 2%. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies which pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying 2% plus dividend yield, there are nearly 2,000 such companies trading on US exchanges including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies which have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume in excess of 100,000 shares, the number comes down to about 350 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. However, a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, so in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 15% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of 113 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

  • Market cap >=10 billion
  • Daily average volume > 100,000
  • Dividend yield >= 2.0%
  • Dividend growth past five years >= 0%
  • Forward P/E <= 20 or trailing P/E <=25
  • Distance from 52-week high < -15%

Below is the complete list of 113 companies that we got by using the above criteria sorted on the ticker/symbol.

Company Name

Ticker

Market-cap (Billions)

Div. Yield %

5-Yr Hist. Div. Growth %

Price (05/17/2019)

52- Week High

Distance from 52-WK High

AbbVie Inc.

ABBV

117.5

5.39

20.20

79.46

106.23

-25.20%

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

ABC

16.3

2.06

10.52

77.73

94.85

-18.05%

Ambev S.A.

ABEV

63.7

3.1

4.54

4.05

5.82

-30.41%

Archer Daniels Midland Company

ADM

22.8

3.44

7.74

40.68

51.79

-21.45%

Aegon NV

AEG

12.8

5.83

2.25

4.76

6.96

-31.61%

Amgen Inc.

AMGN

103.6

3.41

19.99

169.91

208.89

-18.66%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

AMTD

29.2

2.28

16.25

52.71

62.72

-15.96%

Apache Corporation

APA

11.4

3.29

0.00

30.41

49.3

-38.32%

The Boeing Company

BA

199.7

2.32

23.91

355.02

440.62

-19.43%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

BAYRY

59.0

3.45

3.27

15.83

31.67

-50.02%

Best Buy Co., Inc.

BBY

18.5

2.9

24.06

68.93

82.6

-16.55%

Baker Hughes, a GE company

BHGE

23.8

3.14

11.72

22.91

36.85

-37.83%

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

BK

44.1

2.43

12.83

46.08

57.72

-20.17%

BlackRock, Inc.

BLK

68.2

2.99

11.18

441.56

551.86

-19.99%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

BMY

76.6

3.5

2.49

46.85

63.23

-25.91%

BNP Paribas SA

BNPQY

62.8

5.91

24.28

25.17

37.44

-32.77%

Bank of Nova Scotia (The)

BNS

64.9

4.91

3.50

53.08

63.11

-15.89%

Banco Santander Chile

BSAC

13.1

2.98

7.01

27.9

33.4

-16.47%

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

BTI

80.1

6.97

0.31

37.59

54.8

-31.41%

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CAH

13.4

4.23

8.39

45.03

57.63

-21.86%

Canon, Inc.

CAJ

30.9

4.02

0.13

28.59

34.35

-16.77%

Caterpillar Inc.

CAT

70.2

2.8

5.00

122.76

158.92

-22.75%

Carnival Corporation

CCL

28.3

3.73

15.51

53.68

67.17

-20.08%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

CFG

15.9

3.68

47.21

34.76

42.72

-18.63%

China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd.

CHL

188.9

4.24

1.54

46.14

55.7

-17.16%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CHRW

11.2

2.43

7.08

82.22

100.18

-17.93%

Comerica Incorporated

CMA

11.3

3.65

25.63

73.51

100.31

-26.72%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

CNQ

32.7

4.18

8.36

27.26

37.5

-27.31%

Carnival Corporation

CUK

10.9

3.81

19.03

52.43

67.19

-21.97%

CVS Health Corporation

CVS

68.7

3.78

14.86

52.88

80.8

-34.55%

Deere & Company

DE

42.9

2.25

3.69

134.82

169.15

-20.30%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

DGX

13.1

2.18

10.59

97.23

114.99

-15.44%

Edison International

EIX

19.5

4.09

12.58

59.96

70.54

-15.00%

Emerson Electric Co.

EMR

39.8

3.02

1.94

64.82

78.52

-17.45%

Energy Transfer LP

ET

38.8

8.24

9.85

14.8

18.97

-21.98%

Ford Motor Company

F

40.9

5.83

2.84

10.29

12.11

-15.03%

Fifth Third Bancorp

FITB

20.0

3.23

10.88

27.28

34.35

-20.58%

General Dynamics Corporation

GD

48.1

2.45

10.18

166.37

208.73

-20.29%

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GILD

84.6

3.8

25.04

66.36

79

-16.00%

Corning Incorporated

GLW

23.5

2.67

15.15

29.91

36.13

-17.22%

General Motors Company

GM

52.5

4.11

5.12

37

44.85

-17.50%

Barrick Gold Corporation

GOLD

21.4

2.29

0.58

12.22

14.5

-15.72%

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

GWW

14.8

2.16

5.45

267.1

369.15

-27.64%

Halliburton Company

HAL

22.0

2.86

1.99

25.18

54.4

-53.71%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

HBAN

13.8

4.24

24.15

13.22

16.4

-19.39%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

HMC

45.6

3.12

0.36

25.63

33.24

-22.89%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

HPE

20.0

3.08

56.12

14.62

17.67

-17.26%

Industria de Diseno Textil SA

IDEXY

87.8

2.49

15.14

14.08

17.67

-20.32%

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC

IMBBY

26.3

12.33

2.65

27.5

38.83

-29.18%

Imperial Oil Limited

IMO

21.6

2.04

6.20

27.98

34.16

-18.09%

ING Group, N.V.

ING

43.7

7.08

22.25

11.23

15.88

-29.28%

Intel Corporation

INTC

210.0

2.81

7.23

44.89

58.82

-23.68%

International Paper Company

IP

17.9

4.44

6.80

45.07

59.01

-23.62%

Kellogg Company

K

19.4

3.93

3.64

57.02

74.84

-23.81%

KB Financial Group Inc

KB

15.3

3.57

33.32

38.53

53.41

-27.86%

KeyCorp

KEY

16.9

4.06

22.17

16.75

21.74

-22.95%

The Kraft Heinz Company

KHC

39.7

4.92

1.47

32.53

64.48

-49.55%

KLA-Tencor Corporation

KLAC

17.6

2.76

10.15

108.6

128.47

-15.47%

The Kroger Co.

KR

19.5

2.31

10.27

24.22

32.56

-25.61%

Kohl's Corporation

KSS

10.4

4.21

11.12

63.6

82.05

-22.49%

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

LVS

46.6

5.11

8.32

60.31

81.27

-25.79%

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

LYB

29.7

4.99

8.97

80.15

118.54

-32.39%

Lloyds Banking Group PLC

LYG

55.0

7.34

16.76

3.05

3.61

-15.51%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

MFG

37.3

3.43

1.99

2.94

3.69

-20.33%

Magna International Inc.

MGA

14.4

3.28

14.19

44.52

66.68

-33.23%

3M Company

MMM

97.5

3.41

10.83

169.09

219.5

-22.97%

Altria Group, Inc.

MO

97.9

6.11

10.68

52.35

65.87

-20.53%

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC

34.4

4.08

18.43

51.95

86.39

-39.87%

MPLX LP

MPLX

24.9

8.38

15.13

31.4

38.71

-18.88%

Morgan Stanley

MS

73.8

2.73

28.75

43.88

54.97

-20.17%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

MUFG

60.0

3.49

2.70

4.57

6.55

-30.23%

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

MXIM

14.7

3.43

12.83

53.59

63.48

-15.58%

National Australia Bank Ltd.

NABZY

43.9

6.88

2.24

8.2

10.55

-22.27%

Nokia Corporation

NOK

27.8

3.97

7.38

4.94

6.6

-25.15%

Nordea Bank AB

NRDBY

30.0

7.09

9.06

7.4

11.07

-33.15%

Nissan Motor Co.

NSANY

27.6

2.83

11.39

14.13

20.68

-31.67%

NetApp, Inc.

NTAP

17.1

2.32

17.53

69.09

87.92

-21.42%

Northern Trust Corporation

NTRS

20.3

2.57

11.25

93.42

111.63

-16.31%

Nucor Corporation

NUE

16.2

3

1.17

53.29

68.53

-22.24%

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

OXY

39.5

5.91

1.75

52.76

86.48

-38.99%

POSCO

PKX

17.1

7.42

27.19

49.03

86

-42.99%

Phillips 66

PSX

38.5

3.77

11.85

84.81

123.34

-31.24%

Publicis Groupe SA

PUBGY

13.0

3.26

13.51

14.08

18.42

-23.56%

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

RDS.B

271.6

4.91

0.00

65.11

76.69

-15.10%

Repsol SA

REPYY

25.0

4.67

1.17

16.37

20.41

-19.79%

Regions Financial Corporation

RF

14.6

3.89

24.13

14.4

19.93

-27.75%

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ROK

19.0

2.42

10.77

160.32

196.95

-18.60%

Raytheon Company

RTN

49.6

2.13

8.56

177.07

214.56

-17.47%

Southern Copper Corporation

SCCO

26.8

4.61

42.00

34.72

52.59

-33.98%

Societe Generale Group

SCGLY

23.3

7.21

21.70

5.76

10.08

-42.86%

Siemens AG

SIEGY

101.5

2.68

3.15

59.7

70.68

-15.53%

Schlumberger Limited

SLB

54.0

5.13

3.48

39.02

75.03

-47.99%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc

SMFG

49.4

3.43

2.66

6.98

8.54

-18.27%

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

SNP

87.1

10.72

4.99

71.98

104.04

-30.82%

SunTrust Banks, Inc.

STI

27.5

3.23

23.50

61.92

74.71

-17.12%

State Street Corporation

STT

22.5

3.11

10.72

60.39

101.24

-40.35%

Seagate Technology PLC

STX

12.5

5.57

6.57

45.22

59.37

-23.83%

Suncor Energy Inc.

SU

50.6

3.96

5.86

32.18

42.27

-23.87%

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

SWKS

12.2

2.16

29.62

70.41

102.7

-31.44%

Molson Coors Brewing Company

TAP

12.7

2.8

1.59

58.66

70.62

-16.94%

Target Corporation

TGT

36.5

3.61

7.44

70.89

89.26

-20.58%

Tiffany & Co.

TIF

11.7

2.29

10.13

96.02

139.5

-31.17%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

TROW

24.7

2.91

10.86

104.38

126.24

-17.32%

UBS Group AG

UBS

46.1

5.77

23.46

11.96

16.65

-28.17%

United Parcel Service, Inc.

UPS

85.6

3.86

7.64

99.4

124.66

-20.26%

Telefonica Brasil S.A.

VIV

18.5

2.75

17.34

10.93

13.42

-18.55%

Valero Energy Corporation

VLO

35.0

4.3

28.65

83.71

124.44

-32.73%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

WBA

47.8

3.37

6.50

52.27

85.69

-39.00%

Western Digital Corporation

WDC

13.1

4.48

3.48

44.63

88.5

-49.57%

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP

WES

13.8

7.98

19.95

30.57

38.12

-19.81%

Wells Fargo & Company

WFC

222.9

3.94

4.27

45.7

59.19

-22.79%

WPP PLC

WPP

15.5

4.88

8.85

61.45

91.42

-32.78%

Weyerhaeuser Company

WY

18.1

5.59

4.93

24.35

38.36

-36.52%

Narrowing Down To A Few Dozen

While narrowing down the list to a few dozen names, we will follow a two-step process. We would like to have a few companies with an emphasis on high current yield as well as some others with high dividend growth potential. As you would see below, the process of narrowing down out of the above list (of 113 names) to about 30-40 names is mostly methodical and has almost no subjectivity. However, we may have to eliminate some companies where we cannot get all the data reliably, especially some foreign companies.

Two-Step process

High Current Yield

We first sort this list on current yield. We select up to 20 companies that have a current yield of at least 4% or higher. We may have to discard some companies if we do not have sufficient data available.

We select the first 20 companies, in the first round, presented below in the order of yield (descending).

Ticker

(Billions)

Div. Yield %

5-Yr. Hist. Div. Growth %

5-Yr. Div. Yield %

(05/17/2019)

52 Week High

from 52-WK High

No of years/ Div. Growth

IMBBY

26.3

12.33

14.26%

4.89

27.5

38.83

-29.18%

3

MPLX

24.9

8.38

15.63%

5.28

31.4

38.71

-18.88%

6

ET

38.8

8.24

13.35%

6.29

14.8

18.97

-21.98%

13

PKX

17.1

7.42

1.92%

1.71

49.03

86

-42.99%

0

LYG

55.0

7.34

16.76%

2.85

3.05

3.61

-15.51%

4

SCGLY

23.3

7.21

21.70%

3.54

5.76

10.08

-42.86%

3

ING

43.7

7.08

22.25%

2.75

11.23

15.88

-29.28%

0

NABZY

43.9

6.88

2.24%

5.91

8.2

10.55

-22.27%

0

MO

97.9

6.11

10.68%

4.2

52.35

65.87

-20.53%

49

OXY

39.5

5.91

1.75%

4.12

52.76

86.48

-38.99%

17

BNPQY

62.8

5.91

24.28%

3.36

25.17

37.44

-32.77%

3

AEG

12.8

5.83

2.25%

4.17

4.76

6.96

-31.61%

3

F

40.9

5.83

9.22%

4.79

10.29

12.11

-15.03%

7

UBS

46.1

5.77

23.46%

3.16

11.96

16.65

-28.17%

4

WY

18.1

5.59

10.26%

3.88

24.35

38.36

-36.52%

9

STX

12.5

5.57

16.19%

5.62

45.22

59.37

-23.83%

0

ABBV

117.5

5.39

17.54%

3.57

79.46

106.23

-25.20%

6

SLB

54.0

5.13

9.86%

2.72

39.02

75.03

-47.99%

0

LVS

46.6

5.11

16.47%

4.7

60.31

81.27

-25.79%

7

LYB

29.7

4.99

14.87%

3.67

80.15

118.54

-32.39%

9

High Dividend Growth

We sort our extended list once again, but this time on "five-year dividend growth rate." We will select the top 20 companies based on this criterion as well. So, why are we selecting 20 companies? Basically, we are going for a wider selection at this stage and will narrow the list down by applying more rigorous screening in the next step. In our selection of top 20 companies, we exclude companies that have less than five years of dividend growth. This is being done to ensure that we select companies that are committed to growing the dividend at a pace much faster than the market.

Selected companies sorted by five-year dividend growth rate.

These 20 companies are listed below with relevant data:

Ticker

Market-cap (Billions)

Div. Yield %

5-Yr Hist. Div. Growth %

5-Yr Avg. Div. Yield %

Price (05/17/2019)

52 Week High

Distance from 52-WK High

No of years/ Div. Growth

MS

73.8

2.73

40.63%

1.94

43.88

54.97

-20.17%

6

KEY

16.9

4.06

38.85%

2.4

16.75

21.74

-22.95%

8

STI

27.5

3.23

37.97%

2.34

61.92

74.71

-17.12%

8

CFG

15.9

3.68

34.80%

1.88

34.76

42.72

-18.63%

3

NTAP

17.1

2.32

31.95%

2

69.09

87.92

-21.42%

6

VLO

35.0

4.3

30.90%

3.26

83.71

124.44

-32.73%

8

BA

199.7

2.32

28.66%

2.5

355.02

440.62

-19.43%

8

AMGN

103.6

3.41

22.94%

2.41

169.91

208.89

-18.66%

8

RF

14.6

3.89

22.87%

2.33

14.4

19.93

-27.75%

6

BBY

18.5

2.9

22.12%

2.59

68.93

82.6

-16.55%

16

CMA

11.3

3.65

22.03%

1.82

73.51

100.31

-26.72%

9

HBAN

13.8

4.24

21.35%

2.67

13.22

16.4

-19.39%

8

MGA

14.4

3.28

20.87%

2.11

44.52

66.68

-33.23%

5

IDEXY

87.8

2.49

21.24%

1.44

14.08

17.67

-20.32%

10

AMTD

29.2

2.28

19.38%

1.78

52.71

62.72

-15.96%

8

MPC

34.4

4.08

19.03%

2.65

51.95

86.39

-39.87%

8

ABBV

117.5

5.39

17.54%

3.57

79.46

106.23

-25.20%

6

MMM

97.5

3.41

16.45%

2.5

169.09

219.5

-22.97%

60

MPLX

24.9

8.38

15.63%

5.28

31.4

38.71

-18.88%

6

GLW

23.5

2.67

13.05%

2.27

29.91

36.13

-17.22%

8

We have two duplicates (ABBV and MPLX) among the two sets of lists (high yield list and high growth list). So, after removing the duplicate rows, we will be left with 38 companies.

Narrowing Down to 10 Companies

We still have a fairly large set of 38 companies that we need to narrow down to only 10 companies. Again, we want to remove the subjectivity as much as possible from this exercise, so we use our process to assign weights to each company based on five criteria. The weights are from 0 to 10, 10 being the best and 0 being the worst:

  • No of years of dividend growth: Longer the history, better it is. This indicates the commitment of the company toward dividends.
  • Payout Ratio: This will indicate how comfortably a company can pay its dividends. If the ratio is low enough, the company will have a better ability to increase the dividends in the future.
  • Five-year dividend growth rate: Higher the rate, better it is. It indicates the company’s commitment to growing dividends. As it is often said, the safest dividend is the one that just got raised.
  • Debt/Asset Ratio: This will indicate how much debt a company has in comparison to its assets. Lower the ratio, better it is.
  • Credit Rating: We get the credit rating from S&P and assign numerical weights. For example 10 for AA or A+, 6 for BBB+, 4 for BBB-, etc.

Our list of 38 is presented again with the weights assigned and sorted on the "combined total weight" (based on five criteria). The combined weight is out of maximum 50:

Ticker

Div. Yield %

No of years/ Div. Grow th

Payout Ratio

5-Yr Div. Growth Rate

Debt/ Asset

Credit Rating

WT. Div. Years

WT. Payout Ratio

WT. Div. Growth

WT. Debt/ Asset

WT. Credit Rating

TOTAL WEIGHT

(MS)

2.73

6

28.75%

40.63%

0.22

A+

5

9

7.5

8

10

39.5

(KEY)

4.06

8

38.85%

38.85%

0.11

BBB+

5

8

7

9

8

37

(STI)

3.23

8

36.88%

37.97%

0.11

BBB+

5

8

7

9

8

37

(BBY)

2.9

16

37.01%

22.12%

0.11

BBB

7

8

5.5

9

7

36.5

(OTCQX:BNPQY)

5.91

3

6.34%

24.28%

0.08

A+

2

10

5.5

9

10

36.5

(MGA)

3.28

5

21.27%

20.87%

0.13

A-

4

9

5.5

9

8.5

36

(CMA)

3.65

9

34.88%

22.03%

0.11

BBB+

5

8

5.5

9

8

35.5

(RF)

3.89

6

38.73%

22.87%

0.11

BBB+

5

8

5.5

9

8

35.5

(AMTD)

2.28

8

30.74%

19.38%

0.09

A

5

8

4

9

9

35

(NTAP)

2.32

6

40.48%

31.95%

0.2

BBB+

5

7

7

8

8

35

(BA)

2.32

8

52.02%

28.66%

0.12

A

5

6

5.5

9

9

34.5

(HBAN)

4.24

8

44.85%

21.35%

0.11

BBB+

5

7

5.5

9

8

34.5

(MMM)

3.41

60

55.54%

16.45%

0.42

AA-

10

6

4

6

8.5

34.5

(CFG)

3.68

3

32.94%

34.80%

0.07

BBB+

2

8

7

9

8

34

(ING)

7.08

0

13.67%

22.25%

0.15

A-

0

10

5.5

9

8.5

33

(VLO)

4.3

8

64.45%

30.90%

0.19

BBB

5

5

7

9

7

33

(ABBV)

5.39

6

50.90%

17.54%

0.04

A-

5

6

4

9

8.5

32.5

(ABBV)

5.39

6

50.90%

17.54%

0.04

A-

5

6

4

9

8.5

32.5

(OTCPK:IDEXY)

2.49

10

36.10%

21.24%

0

NR

5

8

5.5

9

5

32.5

(MPC)

4.08

8

34.93%

19.03%

0.29

BBB

5

8

4

8

7

32

(AMGN)

3.41

8

40.26%

22.94%

0.52

A

5

7

5.5

5

9

31.5

(GLW)

2.67

8

41.68%

13.05%

0.22

BBB+

5

7

3

8

8

31

(LYB)

4.99

9

39.73%

14.87%

0.33

BBB+

5

8

3

7

8

31

(LYG)

7.34

4

56.87%

16.76%

0.13

BBB+

4

6

4

9

8

31

(AEG)

5.83

3

9.32%

2.25%

0.04

A-

2

10

1

9

8.5

30.5

(OXY)

5.91

17

67.65%

1.75%

0.23

A

7

5

1

8

9

30

(MO)

6.11

49

81.17%

10.68%

0.49

BBB

10

3

3

6

7

29

(OTCPK:NABZY)

6.88

0

10.10%

2.24%

0.22

AA-

0

10

1

8

8.5

27.5

(OTCQX:IMBBY)

12.33

3

38.10%

14.26%

0.44

BBB

2

8

3

6

7

26

(PKX)

7.42

0

21.34%

1.92%

0.26

BBB+

0

9

1

8

8

26

(OTCPK:SCGLY)

7.21

3

100

21.70%

0.1

A

2

0

5.5

9

9

25.5

(UBS)

5.77

4

100

23.46%

0.2

BBB

4

0

5.5

8

7

24.5

(F)

5.83

7

51.80%

9.22%

0.6

BBB

5

6

2

4

7

24

(ET)

8.24

13

84.80%

13.35%

0.52

BBB-

6

3

3

5

6

23

(STX)

5.57

0

50.67%

16.19%

0.53

BB+

0

6

4

5

8

23

(LVS)

5.11

7

92.38%

16.47%

0.54

BBB-

5

2

4

5

6

22

(WY)

5.59

9

106.25%

10.26%

0.39

BBB

5

0

3

7

7

22

(MPLX)

8.38

6

108.77%

15.63%

0.59

BBB

5

0

4

5

7

21

(MPLX)

8.38

6

108.77%

15.63%

0.59

BBB

5

0

4

5

7

21

(SLB)

5.13

0

127.87%

9.86%

0.24

AA-

0

0

2

8

8.5

18.5

From this list of 38, we want to select the top 10 companies.

From the above table, a few things stand out:

  • It's interesting to note that this time the companies that have appeared near the top are mostly the ones that have had high dividend growth. The top 20 companies in the ranking have an average five-year dividend growth of over 25%.
  • The average yield of the top 20 companies is 3.73%, not bad either.
  • We have a large presence of companies from the financial sector in the top 20. At least three regional banks make it to top 20.
  • Only one dividend champion (3M) could make it to the top 20.
  • All companies (except one) in the first 20 have at least five or more years of dividend growth.
  • In the top 20, there are 10 companies with A- or better rating and 7 have BBB+ rating.

In our final selection of 10, we only choose one company from the same industry segment and a maximum of three from any one sector. In the current list, we have several companies that are appearing from the financial sector near the top. In our list of 10, we keep three companies from the financial sector (MS, KEY, and AMTD), but from different segments. We also try to keep some high-yielding companies (3M and AbbVie) to boost the overall yield.

Our list of top 10 will look like this:

  • MS
  • KEY
  • BBY
  • MGA
  • AMTD
  • NTAP
  • BA
  • MMM
  • VLO
  • ABBV

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This final step is not really all that important. The reason is this step will be a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we only had five spots to fill, and that was our goal, we would select the following. One overriding factor was to select at least two companies with a high current yield. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected:

Final List:

  • MS
  • KEY
  • BA
  • MMM
  • ABBV

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. We think these companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking investors, including retirees and near retirees. Our final list of five has at least five years of dividend history, investment-grade debt rating, and trading on an average of 22% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 3.59%, which is nearly 45% higher than what it was nearly a year ago at the beginning of the last year. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.

Ticker

Company name

Industry Segment

Close Price on 05/20/2019

52-Week High

Difference/ Discount

MS

Morgan Stanley

Financials – Capital Markets

43.87

55.4

-20.81%

KEY

KeyCorp

Financials – Regional Bank

16.87

21.91

-23.00%

BA

The Boeing Company

Industrials - Aerospace & Defense

352.79

446.01

-20.90%

MMM

3M Company

Industrials - Diversified

166.25

219.75

-24.35%

ABBV

AbbVie Inc.

Healthcare - Drugs

79.82

107.25

-25.58%

Average

131.92

170.64

-22.43%

Ticker

S&P Credit Rating

Dividend Yield on 05/20/2019

Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018)

Difference in Yield

MS

A+

2.74%

1.92%

42.8%

KEY

BBB+

4.03%

2.08%

93.6%

BA

A

2.33%

2.30%

1.1%

MMM

AA-

3.46%

2.31%

50.1%

ABBV

A-

5.36%

3.90%

37.4%

Average

3.59%

2.50%

45.0%

Conclusion

At the beginning of January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks was 2.50%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. Also, except Boeing, stock prices of the other four companies have fallen significantly, meaning their current yields are much higher. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 3.59% dividend, which is about 45% higher over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average 22% below their 52-week highs. We believe that not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, HCP, HTA, O, OHI, VTR, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, IIF, CHI, JPS, JPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.