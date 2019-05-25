5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (May 2019)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on the U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. The selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 45% more dividends compared to the beginning of last year.

This is part of our monthly series, where we highlight five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and also offer large discounts to their historical norms.

The markets have been volatile recently due to the sudden escalation in trade disputes with China and the realization that a trade deal with China is far from a done deal. Even then, the markets have been somewhat resilient and moved up after every down movement. This battle of bulls and bears will likely continue for some time before a clear trend emerges.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) six-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and maybe trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We believe in keeping a buy-list handy and dry-powder ready so that we are able to use the opportunity when the time is right. In addition, we think, every month, this analysis is able to highlight some companies that otherwise would not be on our radar.

This article is part of our monthly series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt, and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please notice that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 yields less than 2%. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies which pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying 2% plus dividend yield, there are nearly 2,000 such companies trading on US exchanges including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies which have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume in excess of 100,000 shares, the number comes down to about 350 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. However, a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, so in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 15% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of 113 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap >=10 billion

Daily average volume > 100,000

Dividend yield >= 2.0%

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 20 or trailing P/E <=25

Distance from 52-week high < -15%

Below is the complete list of 113 companies that we got by using the above criteria sorted on the ticker/symbol.

Company Name Ticker Market-cap (Billions) Div. Yield % 5-Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Price (05/17/2019) 52- Week High Distance from 52-WK High AbbVie Inc. ABBV 117.5 5.39 20.20 79.46 106.23 -25.20% AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC 16.3 2.06 10.52 77.73 94.85 -18.05% Ambev S.A. ABEV 63.7 3.1 4.54 4.05 5.82 -30.41% Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM 22.8 3.44 7.74 40.68 51.79 -21.45% Aegon NV AEG 12.8 5.83 2.25 4.76 6.96 -31.61% Amgen Inc. AMGN 103.6 3.41 19.99 169.91 208.89 -18.66% TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD 29.2 2.28 16.25 52.71 62.72 -15.96% Apache Corporation APA 11.4 3.29 0.00 30.41 49.3 -38.32% The Boeing Company BA 199.7 2.32 23.91 355.02 440.62 -19.43% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY 59.0 3.45 3.27 15.83 31.67 -50.02% Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY 18.5 2.9 24.06 68.93 82.6 -16.55% Baker Hughes, a GE company BHGE 23.8 3.14 11.72 22.91 36.85 -37.83% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK 44.1 2.43 12.83 46.08 57.72 -20.17% BlackRock, Inc. BLK 68.2 2.99 11.18 441.56 551.86 -19.99% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY 76.6 3.5 2.49 46.85 63.23 -25.91% BNP Paribas SA BNPQY 62.8 5.91 24.28 25.17 37.44 -32.77% Bank of Nova Scotia (The) BNS 64.9 4.91 3.50 53.08 63.11 -15.89% Banco Santander Chile BSAC 13.1 2.98 7.01 27.9 33.4 -16.47% British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI 80.1 6.97 0.31 37.59 54.8 -31.41% Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH 13.4 4.23 8.39 45.03 57.63 -21.86% Canon, Inc. CAJ 30.9 4.02 0.13 28.59 34.35 -16.77% Caterpillar Inc. CAT 70.2 2.8 5.00 122.76 158.92 -22.75% Carnival Corporation CCL 28.3 3.73 15.51 53.68 67.17 -20.08% Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG 15.9 3.68 47.21 34.76 42.72 -18.63% China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. CHL 188.9 4.24 1.54 46.14 55.7 -17.16% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW 11.2 2.43 7.08 82.22 100.18 -17.93% Comerica Incorporated CMA 11.3 3.65 25.63 73.51 100.31 -26.72% Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ 32.7 4.18 8.36 27.26 37.5 -27.31% Carnival Corporation CUK 10.9 3.81 19.03 52.43 67.19 -21.97% CVS Health Corporation CVS 68.7 3.78 14.86 52.88 80.8 -34.55% Deere & Company DE 42.9 2.25 3.69 134.82 169.15 -20.30% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX 13.1 2.18 10.59 97.23 114.99 -15.44% Edison International EIX 19.5 4.09 12.58 59.96 70.54 -15.00% Emerson Electric Co. EMR 39.8 3.02 1.94 64.82 78.52 -17.45% Energy Transfer LP ET 38.8 8.24 9.85 14.8 18.97 -21.98% Ford Motor Company F 40.9 5.83 2.84 10.29 12.11 -15.03% Fifth Third Bancorp FITB 20.0 3.23 10.88 27.28 34.35 -20.58% General Dynamics Corporation GD 48.1 2.45 10.18 166.37 208.73 -20.29% Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 84.6 3.8 25.04 66.36 79 -16.00% Corning Incorporated GLW 23.5 2.67 15.15 29.91 36.13 -17.22% General Motors Company GM 52.5 4.11 5.12 37 44.85 -17.50% Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD 21.4 2.29 0.58 12.22 14.5 -15.72% W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW 14.8 2.16 5.45 267.1 369.15 -27.64% Halliburton Company HAL 22.0 2.86 1.99 25.18 54.4 -53.71% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN 13.8 4.24 24.15 13.22 16.4 -19.39% Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC 45.6 3.12 0.36 25.63 33.24 -22.89% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE 20.0 3.08 56.12 14.62 17.67 -17.26% Industria de Diseno Textil SA IDEXY 87.8 2.49 15.14 14.08 17.67 -20.32% Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMBBY 26.3 12.33 2.65 27.5 38.83 -29.18% Imperial Oil Limited IMO 21.6 2.04 6.20 27.98 34.16 -18.09% ING Group, N.V. ING 43.7 7.08 22.25 11.23 15.88 -29.28% Intel Corporation INTC 210.0 2.81 7.23 44.89 58.82 -23.68% International Paper Company IP 17.9 4.44 6.80 45.07 59.01 -23.62% Kellogg Company K 19.4 3.93 3.64 57.02 74.84 -23.81% KB Financial Group Inc KB 15.3 3.57 33.32 38.53 53.41 -27.86% KeyCorp KEY 16.9 4.06 22.17 16.75 21.74 -22.95% The Kraft Heinz Company KHC 39.7 4.92 1.47 32.53 64.48 -49.55% KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC 17.6 2.76 10.15 108.6 128.47 -15.47% The Kroger Co. KR 19.5 2.31 10.27 24.22 32.56 -25.61% Kohl's Corporation KSS 10.4 4.21 11.12 63.6 82.05 -22.49% Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS 46.6 5.11 8.32 60.31 81.27 -25.79% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB 29.7 4.99 8.97 80.15 118.54 -32.39% Lloyds Banking Group PLC LYG 55.0 7.34 16.76 3.05 3.61 -15.51% Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. MFG 37.3 3.43 1.99 2.94 3.69 -20.33% Magna International Inc. MGA 14.4 3.28 14.19 44.52 66.68 -33.23% 3M Company MMM 97.5 3.41 10.83 169.09 219.5 -22.97% Altria Group, Inc. MO 97.9 6.11 10.68 52.35 65.87 -20.53% Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC 34.4 4.08 18.43 51.95 86.39 -39.87% MPLX LP MPLX 24.9 8.38 15.13 31.4 38.71 -18.88% Morgan Stanley MS 73.8 2.73 28.75 43.88 54.97 -20.17% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG 60.0 3.49 2.70 4.57 6.55 -30.23% Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM 14.7 3.43 12.83 53.59 63.48 -15.58% National Australia Bank Ltd. NABZY 43.9 6.88 2.24 8.2 10.55 -22.27% Nokia Corporation NOK 27.8 3.97 7.38 4.94 6.6 -25.15% Nordea Bank AB NRDBY 30.0 7.09 9.06 7.4 11.07 -33.15% Nissan Motor Co. NSANY 27.6 2.83 11.39 14.13 20.68 -31.67% NetApp, Inc. NTAP 17.1 2.32 17.53 69.09 87.92 -21.42% Northern Trust Corporation NTRS 20.3 2.57 11.25 93.42 111.63 -16.31% Nucor Corporation NUE 16.2 3 1.17 53.29 68.53 -22.24% Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 39.5 5.91 1.75 52.76 86.48 -38.99% POSCO PKX 17.1 7.42 27.19 49.03 86 -42.99% Phillips 66 PSX 38.5 3.77 11.85 84.81 123.34 -31.24% Publicis Groupe SA PUBGY 13.0 3.26 13.51 14.08 18.42 -23.56% Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDS.B 271.6 4.91 0.00 65.11 76.69 -15.10% Repsol SA REPYY 25.0 4.67 1.17 16.37 20.41 -19.79% Regions Financial Corporation RF 14.6 3.89 24.13 14.4 19.93 -27.75% Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK 19.0 2.42 10.77 160.32 196.95 -18.60% Raytheon Company RTN 49.6 2.13 8.56 177.07 214.56 -17.47% Southern Copper Corporation SCCO 26.8 4.61 42.00 34.72 52.59 -33.98% Societe Generale Group SCGLY 23.3 7.21 21.70 5.76 10.08 -42.86% Siemens AG SIEGY 101.5 2.68 3.15 59.7 70.68 -15.53% Schlumberger Limited SLB 54.0 5.13 3.48 39.02 75.03 -47.99% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc SMFG 49.4 3.43 2.66 6.98 8.54 -18.27% China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation SNP 87.1 10.72 4.99 71.98 104.04 -30.82% SunTrust Banks, Inc. STI 27.5 3.23 23.50 61.92 74.71 -17.12% State Street Corporation STT 22.5 3.11 10.72 60.39 101.24 -40.35% Seagate Technology PLC STX 12.5 5.57 6.57 45.22 59.37 -23.83% Suncor Energy Inc. SU 50.6 3.96 5.86 32.18 42.27 -23.87% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS 12.2 2.16 29.62 70.41 102.7 -31.44% Molson Coors Brewing Company TAP 12.7 2.8 1.59 58.66 70.62 -16.94% Target Corporation TGT 36.5 3.61 7.44 70.89 89.26 -20.58% Tiffany & Co. TIF 11.7 2.29 10.13 96.02 139.5 -31.17% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW 24.7 2.91 10.86 104.38 126.24 -17.32% UBS Group AG UBS 46.1 5.77 23.46 11.96 16.65 -28.17% United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS 85.6 3.86 7.64 99.4 124.66 -20.26% Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV 18.5 2.75 17.34 10.93 13.42 -18.55% Valero Energy Corporation VLO 35.0 4.3 28.65 83.71 124.44 -32.73% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA 47.8 3.37 6.50 52.27 85.69 -39.00% Western Digital Corporation WDC 13.1 4.48 3.48 44.63 88.5 -49.57% Western Gas Equity Partners, LP WES 13.8 7.98 19.95 30.57 38.12 -19.81% Wells Fargo & Company WFC 222.9 3.94 4.27 45.7 59.19 -22.79% WPP PLC WPP 15.5 4.88 8.85 61.45 91.42 -32.78% Weyerhaeuser Company WY 18.1 5.59 4.93 24.35 38.36 -36.52%

Narrowing Down To A Few Dozen

While narrowing down the list to a few dozen names, we will follow a two-step process. We would like to have a few companies with an emphasis on high current yield as well as some others with high dividend growth potential. As you would see below, the process of narrowing down out of the above list (of 113 names) to about 30-40 names is mostly methodical and has almost no subjectivity. However, we may have to eliminate some companies where we cannot get all the data reliably, especially some foreign companies.

Two-Step process

High Current Yield

We first sort this list on current yield. We select up to 20 companies that have a current yield of at least 4% or higher. We may have to discard some companies if we do not have sufficient data available.

We select the first 20 companies, in the first round, presented below in the order of yield (descending).

Ticker (Billions) Div. Yield % 5-Yr. Hist. Div. Growth % 5-Yr. Div. Yield % (05/17/2019) 52 Week High from 52-WK High No of years/ Div. Growth IMBBY 26.3 12.33 14.26% 4.89 27.5 38.83 -29.18% 3 MPLX 24.9 8.38 15.63% 5.28 31.4 38.71 -18.88% 6 ET 38.8 8.24 13.35% 6.29 14.8 18.97 -21.98% 13 PKX 17.1 7.42 1.92% 1.71 49.03 86 -42.99% 0 LYG 55.0 7.34 16.76% 2.85 3.05 3.61 -15.51% 4 SCGLY 23.3 7.21 21.70% 3.54 5.76 10.08 -42.86% 3 ING 43.7 7.08 22.25% 2.75 11.23 15.88 -29.28% 0 NABZY 43.9 6.88 2.24% 5.91 8.2 10.55 -22.27% 0 MO 97.9 6.11 10.68% 4.2 52.35 65.87 -20.53% 49 OXY 39.5 5.91 1.75% 4.12 52.76 86.48 -38.99% 17 BNPQY 62.8 5.91 24.28% 3.36 25.17 37.44 -32.77% 3 AEG 12.8 5.83 2.25% 4.17 4.76 6.96 -31.61% 3 F 40.9 5.83 9.22% 4.79 10.29 12.11 -15.03% 7 UBS 46.1 5.77 23.46% 3.16 11.96 16.65 -28.17% 4 WY 18.1 5.59 10.26% 3.88 24.35 38.36 -36.52% 9 STX 12.5 5.57 16.19% 5.62 45.22 59.37 -23.83% 0 ABBV 117.5 5.39 17.54% 3.57 79.46 106.23 -25.20% 6 SLB 54.0 5.13 9.86% 2.72 39.02 75.03 -47.99% 0 LVS 46.6 5.11 16.47% 4.7 60.31 81.27 -25.79% 7 LYB 29.7 4.99 14.87% 3.67 80.15 118.54 -32.39% 9

High Dividend Growth

We sort our extended list once again, but this time on "five-year dividend growth rate." We will select the top 20 companies based on this criterion as well. So, why are we selecting 20 companies? Basically, we are going for a wider selection at this stage and will narrow the list down by applying more rigorous screening in the next step. In our selection of top 20 companies, we exclude companies that have less than five years of dividend growth. This is being done to ensure that we select companies that are committed to growing the dividend at a pace much faster than the market.

Selected companies sorted by five-year dividend growth rate.

These 20 companies are listed below with relevant data:

Ticker Market-cap (Billions) Div. Yield % 5-Yr Hist. Div. Growth % 5-Yr Avg. Div. Yield % Price (05/17/2019) 52 Week High Distance from 52-WK High No of years/ Div. Growth MS 73.8 2.73 40.63% 1.94 43.88 54.97 -20.17% 6 KEY 16.9 4.06 38.85% 2.4 16.75 21.74 -22.95% 8 STI 27.5 3.23 37.97% 2.34 61.92 74.71 -17.12% 8 CFG 15.9 3.68 34.80% 1.88 34.76 42.72 -18.63% 3 NTAP 17.1 2.32 31.95% 2 69.09 87.92 -21.42% 6 VLO 35.0 4.3 30.90% 3.26 83.71 124.44 -32.73% 8 BA 199.7 2.32 28.66% 2.5 355.02 440.62 -19.43% 8 AMGN 103.6 3.41 22.94% 2.41 169.91 208.89 -18.66% 8 RF 14.6 3.89 22.87% 2.33 14.4 19.93 -27.75% 6 BBY 18.5 2.9 22.12% 2.59 68.93 82.6 -16.55% 16 CMA 11.3 3.65 22.03% 1.82 73.51 100.31 -26.72% 9 HBAN 13.8 4.24 21.35% 2.67 13.22 16.4 -19.39% 8 MGA 14.4 3.28 20.87% 2.11 44.52 66.68 -33.23% 5 IDEXY 87.8 2.49 21.24% 1.44 14.08 17.67 -20.32% 10 AMTD 29.2 2.28 19.38% 1.78 52.71 62.72 -15.96% 8 MPC 34.4 4.08 19.03% 2.65 51.95 86.39 -39.87% 8 ABBV 117.5 5.39 17.54% 3.57 79.46 106.23 -25.20% 6 MMM 97.5 3.41 16.45% 2.5 169.09 219.5 -22.97% 60 MPLX 24.9 8.38 15.63% 5.28 31.4 38.71 -18.88% 6 GLW 23.5 2.67 13.05% 2.27 29.91 36.13 -17.22% 8

We have two duplicates (ABBV and MPLX) among the two sets of lists (high yield list and high growth list). So, after removing the duplicate rows, we will be left with 38 companies.

Narrowing Down to 10 Companies

We still have a fairly large set of 38 companies that we need to narrow down to only 10 companies. Again, we want to remove the subjectivity as much as possible from this exercise, so we use our process to assign weights to each company based on five criteria. The weights are from 0 to 10, 10 being the best and 0 being the worst:

No of years of dividend growth: Longer the history, better it is. This indicates the commitment of the company toward dividends.

Longer the history, better it is. This indicates the commitment of the company toward dividends. Payout Ratio: This will indicate how comfortably a company can pay its dividends. If the ratio is low enough, the company will have a better ability to increase the dividends in the future.

This will indicate how comfortably a company can pay its dividends. If the ratio is low enough, the company will have a better ability to increase the dividends in the future. Five-year dividend growth rate: Higher the rate, better it is. It indicates the company’s commitment to growing dividends. As it is often said, the safest dividend is the one that just got raised.

Higher the rate, better it is. It indicates the company’s commitment to growing dividends. As it is often said, the safest dividend is the one that just got raised. Debt/Asset Ratio: This will indicate how much debt a company has in comparison to its assets. Lower the ratio, better it is.

This will indicate how much debt a company has in comparison to its assets. Lower the ratio, better it is. Credit Rating: We get the credit rating from S&P and assign numerical weights. For example 10 for AA or A+, 6 for BBB+, 4 for BBB-, etc.

Our list of 38 is presented again with the weights assigned and sorted on the "combined total weight" (based on five criteria). The combined weight is out of maximum 50:

Ticker Div. Yield % No of years/ Div. Grow th Payout Ratio 5-Yr Div. Growth Rate Debt/ Asset Credit Rating WT. Div. Years WT. Payout Ratio WT. Div. Growth WT. Debt/ Asset WT. Credit Rating TOTAL WEIGHT (MS) 2.73 6 28.75% 40.63% 0.22 A+ 5 9 7.5 8 10 39.5 (KEY) 4.06 8 38.85% 38.85% 0.11 BBB+ 5 8 7 9 8 37 (STI) 3.23 8 36.88% 37.97% 0.11 BBB+ 5 8 7 9 8 37 (BBY) 2.9 16 37.01% 22.12% 0.11 BBB 7 8 5.5 9 7 36.5 (OTCQX:BNPQY) 5.91 3 6.34% 24.28% 0.08 A+ 2 10 5.5 9 10 36.5 (MGA) 3.28 5 21.27% 20.87% 0.13 A- 4 9 5.5 9 8.5 36 (CMA) 3.65 9 34.88% 22.03% 0.11 BBB+ 5 8 5.5 9 8 35.5 (RF) 3.89 6 38.73% 22.87% 0.11 BBB+ 5 8 5.5 9 8 35.5 (AMTD) 2.28 8 30.74% 19.38% 0.09 A 5 8 4 9 9 35 (NTAP) 2.32 6 40.48% 31.95% 0.2 BBB+ 5 7 7 8 8 35 (BA) 2.32 8 52.02% 28.66% 0.12 A 5 6 5.5 9 9 34.5 (HBAN) 4.24 8 44.85% 21.35% 0.11 BBB+ 5 7 5.5 9 8 34.5 (MMM) 3.41 60 55.54% 16.45% 0.42 AA- 10 6 4 6 8.5 34.5 (CFG) 3.68 3 32.94% 34.80% 0.07 BBB+ 2 8 7 9 8 34 (ING) 7.08 0 13.67% 22.25% 0.15 A- 0 10 5.5 9 8.5 33 (VLO) 4.3 8 64.45% 30.90% 0.19 BBB 5 5 7 9 7 33 (ABBV) 5.39 6 50.90% 17.54% 0.04 A- 5 6 4 9 8.5 32.5 (OTCPK:IDEXY) 2.49 10 36.10% 21.24% 0 NR 5 8 5.5 9 5 32.5 (MPC) 4.08 8 34.93% 19.03% 0.29 BBB 5 8 4 8 7 32 (AMGN) 3.41 8 40.26% 22.94% 0.52 A 5 7 5.5 5 9 31.5 (GLW) 2.67 8 41.68% 13.05% 0.22 BBB+ 5 7 3 8 8 31 (LYB) 4.99 9 39.73% 14.87% 0.33 BBB+ 5 8 3 7 8 31 (LYG) 7.34 4 56.87% 16.76% 0.13 BBB+ 4 6 4 9 8 31 (AEG) 5.83 3 9.32% 2.25% 0.04 A- 2 10 1 9 8.5 30.5 (OXY) 5.91 17 67.65% 1.75% 0.23 A 7 5 1 8 9 30 (MO) 6.11 49 81.17% 10.68% 0.49 BBB 10 3 3 6 7 29 (OTCPK:NABZY) 6.88 0 10.10% 2.24% 0.22 AA- 0 10 1 8 8.5 27.5 (OTCQX:IMBBY) 12.33 3 38.10% 14.26% 0.44 BBB 2 8 3 6 7 26 (PKX) 7.42 0 21.34% 1.92% 0.26 BBB+ 0 9 1 8 8 26 (OTCPK:SCGLY) 7.21 3 100 21.70% 0.1 A 2 0 5.5 9 9 25.5 (UBS) 5.77 4 100 23.46% 0.2 BBB 4 0 5.5 8 7 24.5 (F) 5.83 7 51.80% 9.22% 0.6 BBB 5 6 2 4 7 24 (ET) 8.24 13 84.80% 13.35% 0.52 BBB- 6 3 3 5 6 23 (STX) 5.57 0 50.67% 16.19% 0.53 BB+ 0 6 4 5 8 23 (LVS) 5.11 7 92.38% 16.47% 0.54 BBB- 5 2 4 5 6 22 (WY) 5.59 9 106.25% 10.26% 0.39 BBB 5 0 3 7 7 22 (MPLX) 8.38 6 108.77% 15.63% 0.59 BBB 5 0 4 5 7 21 (SLB) 5.13 0 127.87% 9.86% 0.24 AA- 0 0 2 8 8.5 18.5

From this list of 38, we want to select the top 10 companies.

From the above table, a few things stand out:

It's interesting to note that this time the companies that have appeared near the top are mostly the ones that have had high dividend growth. The top 20 companies in the ranking have an average five-year dividend growth of over 25%.

The average yield of the top 20 companies is 3.73%, not bad either.

We have a large presence of companies from the financial sector in the top 20. At least three regional banks make it to top 20.

Only one dividend champion (3M) could make it to the top 20.

All companies (except one) in the first 20 have at least five or more years of dividend growth.

In the top 20, there are 10 companies with A- or better rating and 7 have BBB+ rating.

In our final selection of 10, we only choose one company from the same industry segment and a maximum of three from any one sector. In the current list, we have several companies that are appearing from the financial sector near the top. In our list of 10, we keep three companies from the financial sector (MS, KEY, and AMTD), but from different segments. We also try to keep some high-yielding companies (3M and AbbVie) to boost the overall yield.

Our list of top 10 will look like this:

MS

KEY

BBY

MGA

AMTD

NTAP

BA

MMM

V LO

ABBV

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This final step is not really all that important. The reason is this step will be a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we only had five spots to fill, and that was our goal, we would select the following. One overriding factor was to select at least two companies with a high current yield. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected:

Final List:

MS

KEY

BA

MMM

ABBV

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. We think these companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking investors, including retirees and near retirees. Our final list of five has at least five years of dividend history, investment-grade debt rating, and trading on an average of 22% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 3.59%, which is nearly 45% higher than what it was nearly a year ago at the beginning of the last year. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 05/20/2019 52-Week High Difference/ Discount MS Morgan Stanley Financials – Capital Markets 43.87 55.4 -20.81% KEY KeyCorp Financials – Regional Bank 16.87 21.91 -23.00% BA The Boeing Company Industrials - Aerospace & Defense 352.79 446.01 -20.90% MMM 3M Company Industrials - Diversified 166.25 219.75 -24.35% ABBV AbbVie Inc. Healthcare - Drugs 79.82 107.25 -25.58% Average 131.92 170.64 -22.43%

Ticker S&P Credit Rating Dividend Yield on 05/20/2019 Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018) Difference in Yield MS A+ 2.74% 1.92% 42.8% KEY BBB+ 4.03% 2.08% 93.6% BA A 2.33% 2.30% 1.1% MMM AA- 3.46% 2.31% 50.1% ABBV A- 5.36% 3.90% 37.4% Average 3.59% 2.50% 45.0%

Conclusion

At the beginning of January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks was 2.50%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. Also, except Boeing, stock prices of the other four companies have fallen significantly, meaning their current yields are much higher. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 3.59% dividend, which is about 45% higher over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average 22% below their 52-week highs. We believe that not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.





