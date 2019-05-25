Looking At Systemic Liquidity

We have a single guest this week, as Robert P. Balan joins us to discuss the topic and how he applies it to his investing.

by Daniel Shvartsman

One spectrum for investment analysis is top down vs. bottom up. Another is technical analysis vs. fundamental. Existing somewhat perpendicular to these two axes is the analysis of quantitative behavior in the market. In this case, I'm speaking about central bank behavior. For this week's Market Guide, I emailed with Robert P. Balan of Predictive Analytic Models. He writes a lot about systemic liquidity, and as the market continues to chop for direction, it may provide a helpful lens for the market.

You write a lot about systemic liquidity in the market. That could mean a number of things, so to start, how do you define the term?

Robert P. Balan: Yes indeed, the term “liquidity” can be very confusing sometimes. There is “market liquidity” which is essentially trade order flows. That is not the “liquidity” that we refer to. There is also what Zoltan Pozsar (“A Macro View of Shadow Banking”, 2015) described as four categories of money and money-like claims (assets/instruments): public money, insured money, and shadow money, which may be either public or private. These are the categories of money (as we know it) which power transactions in the financial markets. These assets are what we call “systemic liquidity”. PAM has focused on the impact of the ebb and flow of “public money” and “insured money” categories and their impact on risk asset prices.

“Public money claims” are reserves issued by the Federal Reserve and bills issued by the U.S. Treasury. Both claims are backed by public assets – U.S. Treasury debt and government-guaranteed mortgages, and the government’s authority to tax, respectively – and are direct liabilities of the sovereign.

“Insured money claims” are demand and term deposits issued by domestic banks in amounts less than $250,000. Insured money claims are private-public money as they are backed by private sector loans but are supported by explicit public backstops in the form of liquidity puts to the Federal Reserve and credit puts to the U.S. Treasury through deposit insurance.

How does this tie back to the market and the price of stocks and bonds?

RB: The easiest way to do that would be to put the flows (change rates) of these sources of liquidity in juxtaposition with risk assets (in change rate form) and later verify their covariance with regression analysis. The reason why we refer to liquidity “flows” is because you have to convert these data into first derivatives so as to make mathematically-sound comparisons. One example I would like to show is how the seasonality of the adjusted values of the Treasury Cash Balances closely resemble the seasonality of changes that you see in bond yields over a historical period (say, a five-year average). That holds as well over any particular period, for instance, like what we have seen so far in 2019. The bond yield performance this year, so far, has not diverged much from the five-year average of the 10yr yield. Or for that matter, from the influence of what we call the “Treasury Model”. See chart below.

The consistency of the covariance between the 5-year average of the 10yr yield and the Treasury Model is due to the persistent seasonality characteristics of the Treasury Cash Balance (TCB) in its raw, seasonally unadjusted, form. The Treasury does not vary the schedule of the expansion and shrinkage of the TCB, although the amounts involved in any year could vary widely. You can see that in the chart below.

This recurring seasonality feature is present in all the liquidity flows that we track. For instance, the PAM SOMA Model, which includes the Monetary Base, which in turn has the Fed’s balance sheet at its core, maintains its seasonality profile almost unchanged, year after year. Changes in the Monetary Base have significant covariance with the changes in equities (with the SPX as proxy in this example). As in the Treasury Cash Balances, the schedules of the Federal Reserve are also fixed, year after year. However, the nominal amounts involved also vary widely.

What is the driver that acts on this relationship?

RB: In the case of the equities, the transmission link seems to be volatility (VIX). For instance, if we substitute the VIX for the SPX in the chart above, we find that VIX may even have better negative covariance with liquidity, compared to what you get from the SPX-liquidity relationship. Our observation is that it is during low-liquidity periods when the VIX becomes active the most. Note that the VIX is shown and compared to the modelled data in change rate form.

In the case of bond yields, what applies is the Quantity Theory of Money. Low liquidity, ie., scarcity of funds, tends to make bond prices more expensive (yields fall), and the opposite is also true.

So how do you apply this to your investing?

RB: Using systemic liquidity as input to a decision-making process has to contend with several realities:

First, there is a so-called “distributed lag” between the actual liquidity flows and the time the optimal impact will appeal in the price of risk assets. That “distributed lag” is very consistent, for any particular liquidity source. However, various sources of liquidity have varying lag periods. One would think that liquidity is fungible and that it should not matter where it is coming from. But long experience in working with the subject has shown me that the source of liquidity does matter when we are looking for its effect in a risk asset. The practical summary of this is that various risk assets may respond more quickly or more slowly to the impact of liquidity flows, depending on the source.

Second, it is not only us at PAM who work with the liquidity concept. That is apparent from the way asset prices “front-run” the impending change in the level of liquidity. This is especially true in the case of bond yields, since the fixed schedules of outflows from, and inflows to, the Treasury Cash Balance are well-known. Coming from a long work experience at investment banks, I know that there are groups in investment banks that process information from the Fed and Treasury, and the impact of the aggregate liquidity flow on asset prices is studied assiduously. I used to work in one such group. With so many people with good understanding of what is about to happen, there is a sort of contest who can get in an early position to be benefit from a future price move. This causes the front-run lead to vary from year to year, and sometime even for specific seasons. Put simply, the lags (or leads) can change over time, and sometimes it can happen very quickly.

Third, the systemic liquidity condition itself does not directly cause large-scale changes in asset prices. It just creates the condition under which large-scale changes happen, and indeed once a market trigger occurs, the liquidity situation amplifies the potential of the subsequent price moves, positive or negative. Therefore, it can happen, and indeed I’ve seen it happen, that adverse newsflow will temporarily render the liquidity situation neutralized. However, once the newsflow is well assimilated by the market, liquidity imperatives take over and the price of risk assets are impacted accordingly by the existing liquidity situation.

And fourth, the simplest way to use liquidity data, after being transformed into flows, is to use it as a lead indicator for the subsequent turns and changes in the risk asset prices. As the chart below shows, the covariance fits can be very tight. And advance indication of future changes can be known many weeks ahead.

Or you can craft detailed regression and autocorrelation studies to add bells and whistles to your analysis, and extend the forecasting power of the models to a farther date. Many of the data are in weekly series, so be also prepared to do interpolation work so as to arrive at optimal day targets. That of course will add more complexity to the entire process, which is already complex by itself. You may come up with something like the chart below. This allows you to match the inflection points of the models to likely future inflection points in risk asset prices, sometimes to the day (see chart below).

What inputs do you watch, and then what is a typical output as far as how you invest?

RB: You can have the outputs as tables, or you take an extra step and show the relationships between modeled liquidity flows and asset prices via graphics. Since I run a trading and trading advisory service at Predictive Analytic Models (PAM), together with partner Tim Kiser, graphics is the preference because the members of the community relate to the charts easily and often point out details that we miss.

We also supplement the guidance from the liquidity models with technical tools like Fibonacci ratio, Elliott Wave structural patterns, and generic technical analysis tools (like RSI, for instance). These tools do not play roles in the directional forecasts, but rather they are used as aids when we are looking for entry or exits points when we do trades. These technical tools are augmented by the outlook from liquidity data which add another dimension to the analysis provided by technical tools (see chart below). In the chart below, the forecasting power of RSI is extended several weeks ahead by the addition of liquidity analysis.

It is a juggling act, and sometimes it feels that there are five balls up in the air at any given moment. But our daily effort to understand the markets using the prism of liquidity and liquidity-infused tools can be profitable, to PAM (Tim and I) and to the members of the community, and educational (we were told), even entertaining sometimes to the veteran investors at PAM.

I write a daily market report at the chat, before NY trading opens, explaining what we should all expect for the day and the very near-term, and then follow it up with commentaries on the market as the trading day progresses. Comments are replied to, with graphic illustrations, if we have the data available.

What asset classes are you watching with this monetary flow analysis?

RB: The liquidity models work well with currencies (DXY), gold and bitcoin. For the DXY and gold, systemic liquidity impact is a given because the transmission link runs through Treasury bond yields. Both DXY and gold respond to changes in bond yields in differing ways, the impact usually arising after a time lag. DXY is especially susceptible to the directional changes in US treasury yields (see chart below).

The big and pleasant surprise however is finding out how Bitcoin responds to the imperatives stemming from changes in systemic liquidity in the United States. What we did was to make an aggregate liquidity index, something similar to equity indexes, and put in there all the more stable source of financial liquidity in the US. We found out that Bitcoin also responds to the liquidity flows and to this aggregate index.

Currently, Bitcoin is at the cusp of a minor liquidity flood (from its specific covariance with the flows). The other times that this happened, Bitcoin had a good run-up but fell again after levels of liquidity declined. That up-then-down effect may also be what is in store over the next couple of months. But my mid-year, there is a convergence of liquidity flows with a promise of providing high amplitude. Bitcoin should be in a position to take advantage of this phenomenon and could make large gains until late Q3 this year (see chart below). That, by the way, should hold true for all other risk assets.

How much of your work entails watching the technical and quantitative elements - i.e. just studying monetary flows, cash balances, etc.?

RB: Watching monetary flows and cash balances are essential in what we do day to day because PAM is a trading and trading advisory service. PAM uses its own money to do trades which serve as example to the PAM investors’ community – we have skin in the game. PAM keeps a trading account, not an investment account, so most of the trades that we do are relatively shorter than what you would find in a typical investment portfolio.

We follow the swings of the higher-frequencies of the liquidity cycles; that means trades rarely go for more than 5 to 8 weeks. Sometimes, the trades are shorter, even much shorter, if we decide to trade countertrend moves. Guidance from the models provide us the wherewithal to do these high frequency trades. The liquidity models vis-à-vis Gold shows how profitable these swing trades can be, if done right (see chart below). We also trade ALL the major risk assets, so this high-intensity trading environment behoves that Tim and I spend a lot of our time in understanding the day to day (even hour to hour) asset price movements.

...And how much of this is studying the macro climate in the U.S. and the global economy? For example, what do you make of the US Fed's position in May 2019?

RB: Nonetheless, I personally spend a great deal of whatever time that is available in looking up domestic and global macro. These broad movements in economic and financial activity will determine what level of systemic liquidity flows that we get after a year or so. I pay special attention to the confluence of monetary policy and fiscal expenditures. The combined effect of the two sources of systemic liquidity is overarching and basically lays the tracks for what happens on the ground for the US economy, as well as for risk assets, a year later.

And there have been some portentous developments on the fiscal side of the equation. The US government’s discretionary spending has been falling since last year, and will continue to fall in 2019. In previous times that this happened, GDP growth fell significantly. On top of that, the Fed has been reducing its balance sheet and stated that the reduction will continue until September. These developments comprise a very unhealthy cocktail for GDP growth and activity in the US. The reason why we are not seeing the effect of the tightening financial conditions is because it takes a 5 to 6 quarter lag before the full effect of that liquidity withdrawal hits the economy and the markets (see chart below). I discussed this topic at length in two Seeking Alpha articles, here and here.

In fact, if the current state of US ISM is any indication, GDP growth will likely be lower until at least Q3. I have shown this before in a recent Market Guide article at Seeking Alpha (here) and since then nothing has happened to change our perception of immediate lower growth from today (see chart below).

As for the Fed, their current pre-occupation with low inflation is probably caused by lack of understanding how long it takes before inflation appears in the system. GDP growth is the prime mover of core inflation, and in fact, of the Implied Price Deflator, the vector which “deflates” GDP to convert it into a “real” form. But it takes so long before Core CPI (or Core PCE for that matter) filters through the economy and shows up in the data. It takes always two years before a particular GDP reading will produce the its corresponding core inflation reading (see chart below).

Given all that, what's your outlook for the economy and the market over the rest of the year? Beyond that time frame?

RB: GDP growth will likely decline from today until at least Q3, but we are now inclined to add Q4 to the declining series. And at the same time, Core CPI will likely start rising soon, as its lagged correlation with GDP growth starts to take hold. Core CPI should rise until Q1 2020 (see chart above). There is overwhelming evidence of pent-up pressure for Core CPI to rise, one that is coming from wage growth and associated data (see chart below). In May last year, I wrote an article at Seeking Alpha about this forthcoming “stagflation” which is due at this period of the year due to the lagged dynamics between growth and core inflation; see it here.

The liquidity models provide a very crisp view of what may happen to risk assets for the balance of the year, from today. There is a liquidity sinkhole from now until end of June-early July. A recovery sideways mode expected in July, but the market has to navigate across another sinkhole in July-September. But by October liquidity drought goes away as the Treasury and the Fed starts to gear up for the strong demand for money going into the holiday season and year-end business needs. That positive effect spills over up to the until middle of January. Then the liquidity roller coaster starts all over again, and markets will navigate the same alternating seasonality of liquidity droughts and floods (see chart below).

These peaks and valleys of aggregated liquidity flows is what gives rise to the market lore of “Sell in May and go away” and the so-called “Santa Claus Rally”. There are real monetary reasons why the markets are vulnerable during the late April-early May period, and it is for the same reasons that markets start getting ebullient by late October-early November. A liquidity drought as from late April and a liquidity flood from late October lays the ground work for those market phenomena, respectively (see chart below).

And the $64 question - how are you positioning your portfolio given that?

RB: The markets have already entered a liquidity drought period, and we believe it will last until early July, based on historical seasonality of the liquidity flows. We are in the process of exiting remaining long equity and oil trades, and getting set for more rewarding short positions in risk assets before the month ends. As for the whys and the wherefores, I have explained it to the PAM community in this article at PAM and later published at my blog (here).

Offhand, here is the main chart supporting the thesis of a sell-off before the month is over (see chart below). We expect a large sell-off until late June-early July. We believe it may even reclaim half of the previous rally from December 4 to May 30. Then we get set for a counter-rally starting sometime in late June-early July until late July. Then we repeat the sell-buy process starting late July until late September-early October.

What's one of your favorite ideas in the current market, and why?

RB: Buy leveraged bear ETFs of the Dow Jones (SDOW) to take advantage of a relatively quick market decline which may take place before the month is over. The Dow Jones Ind. Average has been the laggard since the recovery on December 24, 2018 (see chart below). We believe that situation will continue, and so we expect 3X SDOW to outperform, if/when the equity markets do fall until late June-early July.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Robert P. Balan is still long TQQQs and oil ETFs, but not for very long. He is also long bonds which he plans to offset before the month is over. He is long gold (strategic).