PCM: A Solid Fund At An Expensive Price

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PCM Fund, Inc. (PCM) as an investment option at its current market price. While I was cautious about PCM at the start of the year, the fund has performed very well, offering strong share price returns along with a high yield. Helping to support this climb has been strong performance in the home equity debt space, which is the fund's largest sector by weighting. However, there are some reasons for concern at the moment. The price to own PCM has climbed substantially, as the share price gains have exceeded the gains to the fund's NAV by a wide margin. Furthermore, income production continues to show some weakness. In fairness, PCM has a great history of paying its stated distribution, and the fund continues to sport a positive UNII balance. However, this balance has been declining consistently over the past few months, which is a sign that likely warrants some caution.

Background

First, a little about PCM. It is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is "to seek high current income by investing in a portfolio comprised primarily of mortgage-backed securities and home equity asset-backed securities". Currently, the fund is trading at $11.36 and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.45%. My last review of PCM was in January when I held a neutral opinion on the fund. Since then, PCM has seen a return over 11%, after accounting for distributions, as the fund has rallied along with the majority of the fixed income sector. Given this strong, short-term gain, I felt now was an opportune time to reassess PCM to see where the fund may be headed from here. To do so, I will list out the positive and negative attributes, as I see them, in the following paragraphs.

Valuation and NAV Discussion

In my last review, I noted how PCM's valuation was good reason to buy the fund. While the fund did trade at a premium price, it was at a level below its typical trading range, which to me indicated some value. Clearly, the market agreed, as PCM has shot up in price since that time.

While this strong performance is certainly welcomed by current investors, the downside is that it has made the fund much more expensive than where it started the year at. To see by how much, I have compiled relevant numbers related to the fund's premium, illustrated in the table below:

Current Premium 13.2% Premium in January Review 6.9% Average 1-Year Premium 9.8% 1-year Premium High 16.8% 1-year Premium Low (0.7%)

As you can see, PCM is no longer at a value level, based on its historical pattern. With the premium almost doubling since late January, investors would likely agree the fund looks expensive this time around. While it certainly can trade higher, the fund's 1-year average indicates that investors would be paying up quite a bit to buy into the fund now.

One positive is that the fund's underlying performance is positive and that has kept the premium from rising even higher. Since the new year began, PCM has seen its NAV increase by 2.7%, while paying out a distribution rate well above what treasuries are offering. However, one would need to question whether PCM's recent return has a chance of repeating itself or if patient investors should wait for a better entry point. My takeaway would be that PCM is only truly a buy here if other attributes warrant it. Its valuation alone would not be a valid reason to buy, in my opinion. Therefore, I will critically examine the fund's income production and underlying assets to see if they warrant this premium price.

UNII Report - Still Showing Declines

The next area I will cover is the fund's recent income production, which is highlighted in PIMCO's monthly UNII report. Back in January, I noted how PCM did not appear to be in danger of cutting its distribution, but that its income production metrics were showing some weakness. Looking back, this was a fair assessment, as PCM survived PIMCO's most recent round of distribution cuts, yet the fund's income production continues to leave room for improvement. To see why, let us consider the May report from PIMCO, which is illustrated in the chart below:

As you can see, PCM continues to slip in terms of its UNII balance, while its distribution coverage ratios remain stuck in the low to mid 80%s. In isolation, these are negative signs. Fortunately, the fund still has almost a full month worth of UNII in reserves to pay its stated distribution, so there does not appear to be any short-term danger of a distribution cut. However, this figure has been cut in half since January and, as I mentioned, has been slipping since last year as well. While I am not overly concerned at this time, these are metrics I will want to continue to monitor and hope to see turn around in the near term. Simply put, I see a mixed picture, and not one that warrants a double-digit premium at this time.

Home Equity Debt Performing Well

I now want to shift the focus to the underlying assets of PCM. Specifically, I will discuss the developments in the Home Equity asset-backed security (ABS) space, which is PCM's largest sector by weighting. In fact, this sector represents over 36% of the fund, as illustrated in the chart below:

This is an area that is quite unique, as far as PIMCO CEFs go, and PCM offers this exposure which is hard to find in the other funds. Fortunately, the good news is this is an area that is performing quite well. In fact, the mortgage and home equity asset classes have both been performing well, compared to other types of debt assets. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which details the percent of outstanding loans within a given asset class that are seriously delinquent (more than 90 days past due):

As you can see, the data out of the New York Fed shows us that home equity debt has seen delinquencies decline consistently over the past couple of years. While there were some upticks in 2018, the year ended with fewer seriously delinquent debts than where it began. And this figure has continued to level off as 2019 has gotten underway. This tells us that borrowers who own this debt are predominately making good on their obligations, which helps support the asset prices, and income streams, of funds like PCM.

Furthermore, the home equity ABS space is an area that is seeing shrinking supply, which could help boost asset prices in the near term. As long as demand stays stable (or increases), the declining supply will help support prices and, therefore, the underlying value of PCM. In fact, according to the data from the New York Fed, while mortgage balances continue to increase, balances on home equity lines of credit have been declining since 2009. The most recent quarter saw a decline of $6 billion in outstanding debt. If this trend continues throughout 2019, investors interested in this space will be competing for a slice of a smaller pie, and that is a tailwind for asset prices.

Bottom-line

PCM is a fund I regularly review, and recommend, predominately due to its reliable income stream. Furthermore, the fund has a history of trading at a reasonable premium valuation and offers exposure to home equity ABS debt, which is not found in most PIMCO CEFs. This is an asset category that has been performing well, with low levels of delinquencies and shrinking levels of supply. Both these characteristics should support higher prices going forward.

However, PCM has some downsides as well. Its recent share price gains were not completely supported by NAV gains, and thus the fund's premium to NAV has risen substantially. With a premium in excess of 13%, PCM is expensive, and investors would need to be very confident in the fund to buy in now. While there are some positive attributes that could warrant a bullish picture, I see PCM's declining income metrics as a reason for pause. Given that other PIMCO CEFs currently offer more reasonable entry points, I continue to shy away from recommending purchasing PCM at these levels and would advocate buying in if a pullback occurs over the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.