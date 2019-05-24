No Orders For Boeing And Airbus

Airbus saw order inflow for A330neo and Airbus A350, Boeing saw a mutation in its order book but no orders.

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow during April for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Overview for April

Airbus and Boeing together hauled in nine gross orders in April, compared to 146 orders in the same month last year. April showed a significant slowdown in order activity driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and possibly a slowdown in order announcements before the Paris Airshow. Looking at the division of the orders in April, we'd mark Airbus as the winner, as it logged five out of nine orders, leaving Boeing with four orders. In terms of value, Airbus received $1.2B worth of orders vs. $0.2B for Boeing. Important to keep in mind is that neither jet maker actually booked net orders. This really isn’t a month that the sales teams of either jet maker will be happy with.

During the month of April, Boeing received a total of four orders valued at nearly $0.2B after discounts:

An unidentified customer ordered 4 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The full report on Boeing's order activity, order book changes, and deliveries in April can be found here.

During the month of April, Airbus received a total of 58 orders valued at $1.2B after discounts:

Lufthansa Technik ordered three Airbus A350-900s to be used by the German Government.

Uganda Airlines ordered 2 Airbus A330-800s.

The report on Airbus's order activity, order book changes, and deliveries in April can be found here.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic April 2019

Airbus received five orders and five cancellations in March, leaving the jet maker with negative 58 net orders for the year. Boeing received four orders and eight cancellations, bringing its net orders to negative 119. What we see is that the lead that Boeing had during the first two months of the year is completely gone. The company is ahead in gross sales, but cancellations have completely turned things around.

Order inflow during the month was divided 45-55 between single-aisle and wide-body aircraft, showing “strong” appetite for wide-body aircraft during the quarter.

Conclusion

April was a disappointing month, probably more for Boeing than for Airbus. Boeing had some bookkeeping mutations in its order book and did not add orders, while Airbus added five orders from two customers but terminated five aircraft on order from Jet Airways.

Compared to last year order inflows has fallen significantly. As noted last month, if this is something that continues well in the coming months, we might be witnessing some cooling in order activity. Given that various airlines have ceased operations in the past few months, we might be at a point where airlines are going to prefer a disciplined capacity deployment a bit more than they previously did. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I'm not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft.

Airbus saw orders for its Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350, so the company will be satisfied with that, but it did not book any single aisle orders. Boeing is simply in crisis mode and we don’t expect them to be announcing many orders as long as the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX persist.

Next month the Paris Airshow will take place and that should give some clear indication on whether the lower order activity witnessed so far is just to “save up order announcements” or whether we are really seeing a decline in order activity this year.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs, and there's the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain and, especially, the supply chain of the propulsion systems should be stress-tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

Airbus likely will be looking at a higher production rate just to facilitate demand and not necessarily to benefit from the MAX crisis. For Boeing, the year has turned into one big black hole where the company has to be managed from day-to-day with plans in place for the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

