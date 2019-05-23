Technically Speaking For May 23

The latest housing data was modestly weaker but the data trend is softer, not a collapse.

We've received the latest data from the housing market. The Census reported that new home sales were down 6.9% M/M but up 7% Y/Y. The decline followed three months of increases. Sales declined in three regions: the South (-7.3%), West (-8.3%), and Midwest (-7.4%). Northeast sales increased by 11.5%, but they only account for 4.3% of all new home sales. Existing home sales were off 0.4% M/M and 4% Y/Y. Existing sales declined for most of 2018 but increased sharply two months ago, probably due to the combination of modest pent-up demand (last falls stock market selloff and government shutdown hurt sentiment) and low mortgage rates. The fundamental backdrop for housing remains positive: employment is strong, the economy is growing, and consumer sentiment is up.

The Philadelphia Fed released its latest state-level coincidental indicator report. With the exception of three states, things look good:

More from yesterday's Fed Minutes - this time on the pace of rate increases:

In their consideration of the economic outlook, members noted that financial conditions had improved since the turn of the year, and many uncertainties affecting the U.S. and global economic outlooks had receded, though some risks remained. Despite solid economic growth and a strong labor market, inflation pressures remained muted. Members continued to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective as the most likely outcomes for the U.S. economy. In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, members concurred that the Committee could be patient as it determined what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support those outcomes.

In other words, the Fed probably isn't raising rates anytime soon, and probably not this year.

Let's turn to today's performance table: This was a solid down day. The long end of the Treasury market rallied over a percent - a big move in the fixed income markets. The small and micro-caps were each down over 2% - a big move. The larger-cap indexes off at least a point.

Today's selloff was technically important: On the 5-day chart, prices fell below the 283 area, which was providing technical support for the last few days. Prices trended lower for most of the trading session. They staged a late-day rally but ultimately were still down sharply on the day.

Let's turn to the daily charts, which show important deterioration.

The IEF - the 7-10 year section of the curve - rose to a 6-month high, continuing its uptrend. The MACD has plenty of room to run higher.

Micro-caps closed right at the 90.5 area - a key level of technical support. There was a huge uptick in volume while momentum continued to decline. Small-caps broke through support and are right above the 148 area - a key level of technical support.

Today, mid-caps broke through the 200-day EMA - a key level of technical support. Momentum is declining.

The QQQ is right at technical support around 178.

Right now, the markets are barely hanging on technically. Another piece of bad news and I'd expect a strong break lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.