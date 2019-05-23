SPS Commerce: A Growth Stock In A Growth Industry

SPS Commerce booked a strong earnings result for the 2018 fiscal year and the analysts are expecting more earnings growth heading into 2020.

SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) is a company with solid revenue growth that is operating in a growth industry. The stock is expensive, but SPS Commerce is a growth stock in a growth industry and the stock will probably always be expensive. I think the stock would suit active investors and traders who monitor their positions.

Financials

SPS Commerce has generated strong revenue growth over the last decade. The company operates profitably, but its profit margins and returns on equity have been quite low over most of the last decade. However, SPS Commerce did book a solid profit for the 2018 fiscal year with an improved profit margin of 11% and a return on equity of 9%.

The company operates with low debt levels. The long-term debt is currently $17.7 million representing 4% of its total asset value. The company's total liabilities represent 19% of its total asset value. I prefer companies that have a total debt that's under 50% of its total asset value - as this gives the company plenty of leeway before debt becomes excessive. When debt levels rise, so does the bankruptcy risk which is something I like to avoid when investing with a long-term view.

SPS Commerce operates with a generous amount of working capital (with a current ratio of 4.8) meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

Based on earnings from net income (rather than operational), SPS Commerce's 2020 forward PE multiple is 55x with a stock price of $103. The company's trailing PE multiple is 74x and its book value multiple is 5.4x. These multiples imply that SPS Commerce is expensive.

SPS Commerce has a history of strong revenue growth with its revenue increasing 23% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows SPS Commerce's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts. The earnings per share used are net income (they are not operational earnings which some forecasts state).

SPS Commerce data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, SPS Commerce's revenue has consistently increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have spent most of the last decade hovering above break-even, but the company did book a decent profit in 2011 and again in 2018. The analysts are expecting SPS Commerce's earnings to continue higher over the next few years at the rate of 13%.

EDI is a Growing Industry

EDI stands for Electronic Data Interchange and is a growing industry. The traditional method of communication between retailers and suppliers involve human interaction with the use of telephones and paperwork. The development of computerized technology provides a fully automated system for retailers and suppliers without the need for human interaction. This automated system is referred to as an EDI.

In the past, retailers would ring their supplier to order items or they would fax through an order. The supplier's admin staff would send the order to the warehouse floor and then they would send an invoice back to the retailer by mail. All this involved considerable human involvement and was costly for businesses.

With an EDI system, all the communication is done electronically from the retailer's computer to the supplier's warehouse floor computer. The retailer merely enters the order information into their computer and via a cloud-based software system the information is transmitted to the suppliers' warehouse floor's computer to ship the goods and an invoice is automatically sent back to the retailers' computer.

Another advantage with an EDI system is the ability to analyze data as everything is computerized. This makes analytical analysis a simple task, with specialized software doing all the work without human intervention.

As we live in a digital age, more and more businesses are embracing EDI systems as a means of increasing efficiency while at the same time reducing operating costs.

SPS Commerce is a company that provides the software for cloud-based EDI systems for the retail industry. EDI is a growing industry and SPS Commerce is well positioned to benefit from its growth.

While EDI systems benefit the retail industry, it's E-commerce that benefits the most. In fact, without EDI, most online retail businesses could not operate profitably - as these businesses are reliant on automated systems. I think that E-commerce will provide a growth boost to SPS Commerce for many years into the future.

Acquisitions Provide a Growth Boost

To help boost growth, SPS Commerce has acquired several companies over the last decade.

CovalentWorks acquired in 2018. CovalentWorks provides specialized cloud-based EDI software and services with 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses.

EDIAdmin acquired in 2018. EDIAdmin provides cloud-based EDI solutions and management systems. Clients include mid-size to Fortune 500 businesses.

ToolBox acquired in 2016. ToolBox provides analytics and category management services for retailers and manufacturers.

Leadtec acquired in 2014. Leadtec is a business to business solutions provider specializing in EDI messaging with 500 suppliers and 20 retailers.

Edifice acquired in 2012. Edifice is a cloud-based supply chain performance solutions provider with more than 500 customers worldwide.

When SPS Commerce acquires a company, it also acquires their customers. I think this is an effective way of increasing their customer base. The companies SPS Commerce acquires essentially operate in the same general business area of EDI and data analytics. In effect, SPS Commerce is buying out their competition.

Stock Valuation

SPS Commerce has a history of revenue growth. While the earnings haven't shown a consistent growth trend, they are higher now than they were a decade ago. The company hasn't made a loss in the last decade and its earnings are expected to increase 13% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 13% gives a forward PEG of around 4.2 with a 2020 PE multiple of 55x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that SPS Commerce is overvalued with a stock price of $103. Its fair value would be around $25.

Most good growth stocks usually have forward PEGs in the 1.5 to 2.5 range, but SPS Commerce's forward PEG of 4.4 is expensive.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

SPS Commerce chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, SPS Commerce's stock price has traded up to peak in 2013. From here, the stock traded sideways within a broad trading range. The stock rallied in 2018 to peak at $100 before pulling back as the stock market pulled back from its high. The stock rallied this year as the stock market resumed its rally.

The stock rallied 100% last year where it doubled its stock price to $100 within a year. If the stock market continues to rally, SPS Commerce could repeat last year's 100% rally. Adding a 100% rally to the $78 low of the current rally gives a target of $156 which could be reached within a year.

SPS Commerce has a history of strong revenue growth which is expected to continue. Over the long term, I think SPS Commerce will continue to trade higher, but the stock is expensive making it vulnerable to a correction if the company disappoints the market.

Conclusion

SPS Commerce is a growth company in a growth industry with its revenue increasing 23% per year over the last decade. The company has struggled with its earnings growth over the last decade, but it managed to generate a decent profit for the last fiscal year and the analysts are expecting this profitability to continue. SPS Commerce has acquired several companies that complement its existing business and have increased SPS Commerce's customer base.

The stock is expensive with a 2020 forward PE of 55x (based on net income rather than operational) and its forward PEG is 4.4 which is more than most growth stocks. I think that SPS Commerce is a solid growth stock, but with the high valuations, the stock is at risk of a significant correction if management disappoints the market. However, SPS Commerce is a growth stock in a growth industry and the stock will probably always be expensive. I think the stock would suit active investors and traders who monitor their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.